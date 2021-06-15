Artificial Intelligence

IIROC Trade Resumption – SOLV

- June 15th, 2021
Trading resumes in:

Company: SoLVBL Solutions Inc.

CSE Symbol: SOLV

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 10:00 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada .

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC)

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2021/15/c3227.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

