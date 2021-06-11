Earth Alive Clean Technologies Inc. a Canadian soil health company that develops and manufactures advanced microbial technology products, today announced that it has received a follow-on purchase order in the amount of approximately US$500,000 for its proprietary ea1 TM dust suppressant from its customer in Mexico. “We are excited to see our relationship with this mine operation continue to flourish,” said Earth …

Earth Alive Clean Technologies Inc. (TSXV: EAC “Earth Alive” or the “ Company” ), a Canadian soil health company that develops and manufactures advanced microbial technology products, today announced that it has received a follow-on purchase order in the amount of approximately US$500,000 for its proprietary ea1 TM dust suppressant (“ea1”) from its customer in Mexico.

“We are excited to see our relationship with this mine operation continue to flourish,” said Earth Alive CEO, Michael Warren. “We are pleased that ea1 is proving to be an efficient solution to dust issues for this global mining group’s large open pit operation in Northern Mexico as evidenced by the multiple orders we have received over the past three years.”

Earth Alive expects to ship the totality of this order before the end of the current fiscal year.

About Earth Alive Clean Technologies

Earth Alive aims to be a key player in world markets of environmentally sustainable industrial solutions. The Company works with the latest innovations in microbial technology to formulate and patent innovative products that can tackle the most difficult industrial challenges, once only reserved to environmentally harmful chemicals and additives. The Company is focused on environmental sustainability in the agriculture industry and dust control for the mining industry. For additional company information, please visit: www.earthalivect.com .

Forward-Looking Information : Certain information in this news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements which reflect the current view of management with respect to the Company’s objectives, plans, goals, strategies, outlook, results of operations, financial and operating performance, prospects and opportunities. Wherever used, the words “may”, “will”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “estimate”, “expect”, “plan”, “believe” and similar expressions identify forward-looking information and forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information and forward-looking statements should not be reads as guarantees of future events, performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether, or the times at which, such events, performance or results will be achieved. All of the information in this news release containing forward-looking information or forward-looking statements is qualified by these cautionary statements. Readers are urged to consider the risks, uncertainties and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information and statements. The Company does not undertake to update any such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable laws.

Earth Alive Clean Technologies Inc.

9641 rue Clément

Lasalle (Qc) Canada

H8R 4B4

T.(438) 333-1680 For information, please contact:

Mr. Michael Warren

(e) mwarren@earthalivect.com

(p) 514-941-7350



