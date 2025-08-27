Newmont Upgraded to A3 Rating by Moody's

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT, ASX: NEM, PNGX: NEM) ("Newmont" or the "Company") today announced that Moody's Ratings ("Moody's") has upgraded Newmont's issuer credit rating to A3 from Baa1, with a stable outlook. The upgrade is supported by Newmont's improved credit profile, strengthened balance sheet, excellent liquidity position, and prudent financial management.

"The upgrade from Moody's underscores the strength of Newmont's balance sheet and our commitment to a disciplined, balanced approach to capital allocation," said Tom Palmer, Newmont's Chief Executive Officer. "Over the past several years, Newmont has significantly reduced gross debt, maintained a stable dividend framework, and advanced a capital allocation strategy designed to deliver long-term value. Maintaining a strong and investment-grade balance sheet is core to this strategy, and we remain confident in our ability to generate robust free cash flow across a range of gold price environments."

Newmont ended the second quarter of 2025 with $6.2 billion of consolidated cash and $10.2 billion of liquidity. The Company's capital allocation priorities remain unchanged, balancing financial strength and flexibility with steady reinvestment in the business, while also delivering strong shareholder returns through regular dividends and share repurchases.

About Newmont

Newmont is the world's leading gold company and a producer of copper, zinc, lead, and silver. The Company's world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in Africa, Australia, Latin America & Caribbean, North America, and Papua New Guinea. Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social, and governance practices. Newmont is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution, and technical expertise. Founded in 1921, the Company has been publicly traded since 1925.

At Newmont, our purpose is to create value and improve lives through sustainable and responsible mining. To learn more about Newmont's sustainability strategy and initiatives, go to www.newmont.com .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws that are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created by Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and other securities legislation, including, without limitation, statements that use forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "anticipate", "potential" or other variations thereof or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements include expectations of future balance sheet strength and free cash flow generation. Forward-looking statements are subject to other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. A number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. There can be no assurance that any rating currently assigned by rating agencies to Newmont will remain unchanged for any given period of time or that a rating will not be lowered if, in that rating agency's judgment, future circumstances relating to the basis of the rating so warrant. For a discussion of such risks relating to Newmont's business and other factors, see its most recent Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the headings "Risk Factors", including, without limitation, under the subheading "Any downgrade in the credit ratings assigned to our debt securities could increase our future borrowing costs and adversely affect the availability of new financing", and "Forward-Looking Statements." Newmont does not undertake any obligation to release publicly revisions to any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Investors should not assume that any lack of update to a previously issued forward-looking statement constitutes a reaffirmation of that statement. Continued reliance on forward-looking statements is at investors' own risk.

NEM
Newmont

Newmont Corp is primarily a gold producer with operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. It is also engaged in the production of copper, silver, lead and zinc. The company's operations are organized in five geographic regions: North America, South America, Australia, Africa and Nevada.

