Newmont to Voluntarily Delist From Toronto Stock Exchange

Newmont to Maintain Listings on the NYSE, ASX and PNGX Exchanges

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT, ASX: NEM, PNGX: NEM) ("Newmont" or the "Company") announces that it has applied for a voluntary delisting of its common shares (the "Shares") from the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX"), which is expected to be effective on or about the close of trading September 24, 2025. In addition to its primary listing on the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE"), Newmont continues to support its listings on the Australian Securities Exchange (the "ASX") and the Papua New Guinea Stock Exchange (the "PNGX").

The Company is voluntarily delisting from the TSX due to low trading volumes, and expects the TSX delisting to improve administrative efficiency and reduce costs for the benefit of Newmont's shareholders. Shareholders holding Shares trading on the TSX should consult their broker or financial advisor to explore the various options available to trade their Shares and are encouraged to maintain Shares in the Company's primary listing on the NYSE.

Newmont's broader investor base will continue to benefit from the ability to trade the Shares across multiple exchanges, including the NYSE, the ASX and the PNGX under the symbol "NEM".

The Company does not intend to seek security holder approval in connection with the delisting as the Shares currently trade on acceptable alternative markets to the TSX.

About Newmont

Newmont is the world's leading gold company and a producer of copper, zinc, lead, and silver. The Company's world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in Africa, Australia, Latin America & Caribbean, North America, and Papua New Guinea. Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social, and governance practices. Newmont is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution, and technical expertise. Founded in 1921, the Company has been publicly traded since 1925.

At Newmont, our purpose is to create value and improve lives through sustainable and responsible mining. To learn more about Newmont's sustainability strategy and initiatives, go to www.newmont.com .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This press release includes certain statements and information that may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and/or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable United States securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the Company's current estimates, predictions, expectations or beliefs regarding future events and include, without limitation, statements with respect to Newmont's delisting from the TSX, its application for and timing of the delisting, the TSX approval of the delisting, and the Company's business strategies. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "expects", "anticipates", or variations thereof and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that may cause actual results to vary. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward- looking statements. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement or forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

