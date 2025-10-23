Newmont Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results and Improves 2025 Cost & Capital Guidance

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, ASX: NEM, PNGX: NEM) (Newmont or the Company) today announced third quarter 2025 results and declared a dividend of $0.25 1 per share.
"Newmont delivered a robust third quarter performance, producing approximately 1.4 million attributable gold ounces and generating a third-quarter record of $1.6 billion in free cash flow, marking the fourth consecutive quarter with over $1 billion in free cash flow," said Tom Palmer, Newmont's Chief Executive Officer. "We are making significant progress on the cost savings initiatives announced at the beginning of the year, enabling us to meaningfully improve our 2025 guidance for several cost metrics, while maintaining our outlook for production and unit costs in a rising gold price environment. As I prepare to retire at year-end, I am confident that Newmont is well positioned to continue delivering strong performance under Natascha Viljoen's leadership, as she assumes the role of Chief Executive Officer at the beginning of 2026."
Q3 2025 Results
- Reported Net Income of $1.8 billion, Adjusted Net Income (ANI) 2 of $1.9 billion or $1.71 per diluted share, and Adjusted EBITDA 2 of $3.3 billion
- Produced 1.4 million gold ounces, as well as 35 thousand tonnes of copper, primarily from Newmont's core managed operations
- Improved Newmont's 2025 cost and capital guidance through continued progress on cost savings initiatives and a shift in the timing of capital spend; remain on track to meet Newmont's 2025 production and unit cost guidance 3
- Received net cash proceeds of nearly $640 million from asset and equity sales, including the sale of shares in Orla Mining and Discovery Silver, the receipt of the Akyem contingent payment, and the sale of the Coffee project 4
- In 2025, received more than $3.5 billion in net cash proceeds from announced transactions, including approximately $2.6 billion from divested assets and nearly $900 million from the sale of equity shares 5
- Generated $2.3 billion of cash from operating activities, net of unfavorable working capital impacts of $286 million, primarily driven by the timing of cash collections; reported third-quarter record Free Cash Flow 2 of $1.6 billion
- Returned $823 million of capital to shareholders through share repurchases and dividend payments since the last earnings call 6 ; declared a dividend of $0.25 per share of common stock for the third quarter of 2025
- Through the date of filing, Newmont has executed and settled total trades of common stock repurchases of $3.3 billion; $2.7 billion remains under the previously authorized programs of $6.0 billion 7
- Reduced debt by $2 billion through the completion of a successful debt tender offer, ending the quarter in a near-zero net debt position with $5.6 billion of cash and $9.6 billion in total liquidity 8
- Received credit rating upgrade by Moody's to A3 with a stable outlook, supported by Newmont's improved credit profile, strengthened balance sheet, excellent liquidity position, and prudent financial management
- Expect to declare commercial production at the Ahafo North project in Ghana by end of day on October 23, 2025, adding profitable gold production over an initial 13-year mine life
|
| 1 Newmont's Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.25 per share of common stock for the third quarter of 2025, payable on December 22, 2025 to holders of record at the close of business on November 26, 2025.
2 Non-GAAP metrics; see reconciliations at the end of this release.
|
3 For further details see the 'Fourth Quarter and 2025 Guidance' section below, as well as the discussion of guidance and cautionary statement at the end of this release regarding forward-looking statements.
|
4 Net proceeds from asset and equity share sales includes $10 million related to the Coffee project received in October.
|
5 All operating sites and projects previously announced for divestment have been sold as of October 2025. For further details see the 'Divestiture Program Update' section below.
|
6 Includes $550 million of share repurchases since July 24, 2025, including $179 million of share repurchases settled in October 2025.
|
7 The share repurchase program will be executed at the Company's discretion. The share repurchase program permits shares to be repurchased in a variety of methods, has no time limit and may be suspended or discontinued at any time. See cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements at end of this release.
|
8 Total liquidity as of September 30, 2025 includes $4.0 billion available on a revolving credit facility.
Summary of Third Quarter Results
|
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
FY
|
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
YTD
|
Average realized gold price ($/oz)
|
|
$
|
2,090
|
|
$
|
2,347
|
$
|
2,518
|
$
|
2,643
|
$
|
2,408
|
|
$
|
2,944
|
$
|
3,320
|
$
|
3,539
|
$
|
3,259
|
Attributable gold production (Moz) 1
|
|
|
1.68
|
|
|
1.61
|
|
1.67
|
|
1.90
|
|
6.85
|
|
|
1.54
|
|
1.48
|
|
1.42
|
|
4.44
|
Gold Co-Product CAS ($/oz) 2,3
|
|
$
|
1,057
|
|
$
|
1,152
|
$
|
1,207
|
$
|
1,096
|
$
|
1,126
|
|
$
|
1,227
|
$
|
1,215
|
$
|
1,185
|
$
|
1,210
|
Gold By-Product CAS ($/oz) 3
|
|
$
|
891
|
|
$
|
892
|
$
|
1,052
|
$
|
862
|
$
|
922
|
|
$
|
930
|
$
|
917
|
$
|
831
|
$
|
894
|
Gold Co-Product AISC ($/oz) 3
|
|
$
|
1,439
|
|
$
|
1,562
|
$
|
1,611
|
$
|
1,463
|
$
|
1,516
|
|
$
|
1,651
|
$
|
1,593
|
$
|
1,566
|
$
|
1,605
|
Gold By-Product AISC ($/oz) 3
|
|
$
|
1,373
|
|
$
|
1,412
|
$
|
1,542
|
$
|
1,319
|
$
|
1,408
|
|
$
|
1,447
|
$
|
1,375
|
$
|
1,303
|
$
|
1,377
|
Net income (loss) attributable to Newmont stockholders ($M)
|
|
$
|
170
|
|
$
|
853
|
$
|
922
|
$
|
1,403
|
$
|
3,348
|
|
$
|
1,891
|
$
|
2,061
|
$
|
1,832
|
$
|
5,784
|
Adjusted net income ($M) 4
|
|
$
|
630
|
|
$
|
834
|
$
|
936
|
$
|
1,591
|
$
|
3,991
|
|
$
|
1,404
|
$
|
1,594
|
$
|
1,883
|
$
|
4,881
|
Adjusted net income per share
($/diluted share) 4
|
|
$
|
0.55
|
|
$
|
0.72
|
$
|
0.81
|
$
|
1.40
|
$
|
3.48
|
|
$
|
1.25
|
$
|
1.43
|
$
|
1.71
|
$
|
4.39
|
Adjusted EBITDA ($M) 4
|
|
$
|
1,694
|
|
$
|
1,966
|
$
|
1,967
|
$
|
3,048
|
$
|
8,675
|
|
$
|
2,629
|
$
|
2,997
|
$
|
3,309
|
$
|
8,935
|
Cash from operations before working capital ($M) 5
|
|
$
|
1,442
|
|
$
|
1,657
|
$
|
1,846
|
$
|
2,398
|
$
|
7,343
|
|
$
|
2,172
|
$
|
2,228
|
$
|
2,584
|
$
|
6,984
|
Net cash from operating activities of continuing operations ($M)
|
|
$
|
776
|
|
$
|
1,394
|
$
|
1,637
|
$
|
2,511
|
$
|
6,318
|
|
$
|
2,031
|
$
|
2,384
|
$
|
2,298
|
$
|
6,713
|
Capital expenditures ($M) 6
|
|
$
|
850
|
|
$
|
800
|
$
|
877
|
$
|
875
|
$
|
3,402
|
|
$
|
826
|
$
|
674
|
$
|
727
|
$
|
2,227
|
Free cash flow ($M) 7
|
|
$
|
(74
|
)
|
$
|
594
|
$
|
760
|
$
|
1,636
|
$
|
2,916
|
|
$
|
1,205
|
$
|
1,710
|
$
|
1,571
|
$
|
4,486
Third Quarter 2025 Production and Financial Summary
Attributable gold production 1 decreased 4 percent to 1,421 thousand ounces from the prior quarter, driven by lower gold grades and planned shutdowns at Peñasquito and Lihir, as well as the end of mining operations at the Subika open pit at Ahafo South in July. These decreases were partially offset by increased production at Brucejack, Cerro Negro, and Yanacocha.
Average realized gold price was $3,539 per ounce, an increase of $219 per ounce over the prior quarter. Average realized gold price includes $3,484 per ounce of gross price received, a favorable impact of $62 per ounce mark-to-market on provisionally-priced sales and reductions of $7 per ounce for treatment and refining charges.
Gold Costs Applicable to Sales (CAS) 2 totaled $1.6 billion for the quarter. Gold Co-Product CAS per ounce 3 of $1,185 was slightly lower than the prior quarter as Newmont's continued focus on cost discipline and productivity offset lower sales volumes and higher royalties, production taxes and costs from profit-sharing agreements associated with a stronger gold price environment. Gold By-Product CAS per ounce 3 was $831 for the quarter.
Gold Co-Product All-In Sustaining Costs (AISC) per ounce 3 of $1,566 was slightly lower than the prior quarter. Building from CAS per ounce, the decrease was primarily due to lower G&A and other expenses, partially offset by higher sustaining capital spend. Gold By-Product AISC per ounce 3 was $1,303 for the quarter.
Net income attributable to Newmont stockholders was $1.8 billion or $1.67 per diluted share, a decrease of $229 million from the prior quarter. This decrease was primarily driven by a gain on the sale of assets held for sale of $99 million compared to a gain of $699 million in the prior quarter; partially offset by higher revenues due to a higher realized gold price, slightly lower CAS, a smaller net gain on the fair value of investments and options of $38 million compared to a net gain of $151 million in the prior quarter, and a decrease of $305 million in lower income and mining taxes.
Adjusted net income 4 for the quarter was $1.9 billion or $1.71 per diluted share, compared to $1.6 billion or $1.43 per diluted share in the prior quarter. Primary adjustments to third quarter net income include a net gain on the sale of assets held for sale of $99 million primarily related to a partial reversal of the prior period write-down on the Coffee development project, restructuring and severance costs of $85 million, a loss on debt extinguishment of $72 million, reclamation and remediation charges of $41 million primarily related to legacy non-operating mines, impairment charges of $39 million primarily related to assets no longer in use, and a net gain on the fair value of investments and options of $38 million.
Adjusted EBITDA 4 increased 10 percent to $3.3 billion, while EBITDA decreased 16 percent to $3.2 billion compared to the prior quarter. The decrease in EBITDA was primarily driven by lower net income. Adjusted EBITDA excludes net adjustments totaling $107 million, primarily consisting of a partial reversal of the prior period write-down on assets held of sale, restructuring and severance costs, a loss on debt extinguishment, reclamation and remediation charges, impairment charges, and a net gain in the value of investments and options.
Consolidated cash from operations before working capital 5 increased 16 percent from the prior quarter to $2.6 billion primarily due to higher revenue from a higher realized gold price and slightly lower CAS.
Consolidated net cash from operating activities decreased 4 percent from the prior quarter to $2.3 billion primarily due to a net unfavorable working capital movement of $286 million. This working capital movement was primarily driven by an increase in accounts receivable of $369 million from the timing of cash collections, the continued cash spend for previously accrued reclamation activities of $247 million, primarily related to the ongoing construction of the Yanacocha water treatment plants, and a build in inventory and stockpiles of $106 million. These unfavorable working capital adjustments were partially offset by an accrual of other liabilities of $217 million, primarily related to severance and employee-related liabilities, and an accrual for future tax payments of $173 million.
Income and mining cash tax paid decreased 9 percent from the prior quarter to $588 million due to lower net income attributable to Newmont shareholders, as well as higher cash tax paid in the prior quarter from the closing of non-core asset divestments, primarily related to Akyem.
Free Cash Flow 7 decreased 8 percent from the prior quarter to $1.6 billion primarily due to a decrease in net cash provided by operating activities as a result of an unfavorable working capital impact in the current quarter compared to a favorable working capital benefit in the prior quarter, as well as higher capital investment.
Balance sheet and liquidity remained strong in the third quarter, ending with $5.6 billion of cash and cash equivalents, after the reduction of debt by $2.0 billion, with $9.6 billion of total liquidity; ended the quarter in a near-zero net debt position of $12 million. 8
Non-Managed Joint Venture and Equity Method Investments 9
Nevada Gold Mines (NGM) attributable gold production increased 5 percent to 251 thousand ounces, with a 14 percent decrease in CAS per ounce to $1,241 per ounce 3 . AISC per ounce decreased 15 percent from the prior quarter to $1,502 per ounce 3 .
Pueblo Viejo (PV) attributable gold production increased 14 percent to 72 thousand ounces compared to the prior quarter. Cash distributions received for the Company's equity method investment in Pueblo Viejo totaled $26 million in the third quarter. No capital contributions were made during the quarter related to the expansion project at Pueblo Viejo.
Fruta del Norte attributable gold production is reported on a quarter lag. Production reported in the third quarter of 2025 increased 16 percent to 44 thousand ounces compared to the prior quarter. Cash distributions received from the Company's equity method investment in Fruta del Norte were $61 million for the third quarter.
|
|
1 Attributable gold production includes ounces from the Company's equity method investment in Pueblo Viejo (40%) and in Lundin Gold (32%).
|
2 Consolidated Costs applicable to sales (CAS) excludes Depreciation and amortization and Reclamation and remediation.
|
3 Non-GAAP measure. See end of this release for reconciliation to Costs applicable to sales.
|
4 Non-GAAP measure. See end of this release for reconciliation to Net income (loss) attributable to Newmont stockholders.
|
5 Cash from operations before working capital is a non-GAAP metric with the most directly comparable GAAP financial metric being to Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, as shown reconciled in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.
|
6 Capital expenditures refers to Additions to property plant and mine development from the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.
|
7 Non-GAAP measure. See end of this release for reconciliation to Net cash provided by operating activities.
|
8 Non-GAAP measure. See end of this release for reconciliation.
|
9 Newmont has a 38.5% interest in Nevada Gold Mines, which is accounted for using the proportionate consolidation method. In addition, Newmont has a 40% interest in Pueblo Viejo, which is accounted for as an equity method investment, as well as a 32% interest in Lundin Gold, who wholly owns and operates the Fruta del Norte mine, which is accounted for as an equity method investment on a quarter lag.
Newmont's Fourth Quarter and 2025 Guidance
Newmont has made significant progress on the cost savings initiatives announced in February 2025, enabling the Company to improve its 2025 guidance for several cost metrics, while maintaining its outlook for production and unit costs in a rising gold price environment. In addition, the Company has improved its capital guidance, reflecting a shift in the timing of spend to next year. Newmont's fourth quarter and full year 2025 guidance, presented on a full portfolio basis, is provided below. Please see the cautionary statement and footnotes for additional information.
|
Guidance Metric (+/-5%) a
|
2025E
|
Q4 2025E
|
Attributable Gold Production
|
(Moz)
|
(Koz)
|
Total Core Portfolio
|
5.6
|
1,415
|
Non-Core Assets b
|
0.3
|
—
|
Total Newmont Attributable Gold Production
|
5.9
|
1,415
|
Gold Co-Product CAS ($/oz)
|
|
|
Total Core Portfolio
|
$1,180
|
$1,260
|
Non-Core Assets
|
$1,450
|
$—
|
Total Newmont Gold CAS ($/oz)
|
$1,200
|
$1,260
|
Gold Co-Product AISC ($/oz)
|
|
|
Total Core Portfolio
|
$1,620
|
$1,670
|
Non-Core Assets b
|
$1,830
|
$—
|
Total Newmont Gold AISC ($/oz)
|
$1,630
|
$1,670
|
Sustaining Capital ($M)
|
|
|
Total Core Portfolio
|
$1,650
|
$450
|
Non-Core Assets b
|
$75
|
$—
|
Total Newmont Sustaining Capital c
|
$1,725
|
$450
|
Development Capital ($M)
|
|
|
Total Core Portfolio
|
$1,250
|
$350
|
Non-Core Assets b
|
$30
|
$—
|
Total Newmont Development Capital c
|
$1,280
|
$350
|
Consolidated Expenses
|
|
|
Exploration & Advanced Projects ($M)
|
$450
|
$150
|
General & Administrative ($M)
|
$390
|
$100
|
Interest Expense ($M)
|
$255
|
$55
|
Depreciation & Amortization ($M)
|
$2,600
|
$750
|
Reclamation and Remediation Accretion ($M)
|
$350
|
$110
|
Adjusted Tax Rate d,e
|
33%
|
33%
|
|
a 2025 guidance projections are considered forward-looking statements and represent management's good faith estimates or expectations of future production results as of October 23, 2025. Guidance is based upon certain assumptions, including, but not limited to, metal prices, oil prices, certain exchange rates and other assumptions. Production, CAS, AISC and capital estimates exclude projects that have not yet been approved. The potential impact on inventory valuation as a result of lower prices, input costs, and project decisions are not included as part of this Outlook. Assumptions used for purposes of Guidance may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ from those anticipated, including variation beyond a +/-5% range. See cautionary statement at the end of this release.
|
b Guidance for non-core assets includes Akyem, CC&V, Porcupine, Éléonore, and Musselwhite, and reflects attributable gold production. The sale of CC&V, Éléonore, and Musselwhite closed on February 28, 2025 and the sale of Akyem and Porcupine closed April 15, 2025. See cautionary statement at the end of this release.
|
c Sustaining capital is presented on an attributable basis; Capital guidance excludes amounts attributable to the Pueblo Viejo joint venture.
|
d The adjusted tax rate excludes certain items such as tax valuation allowance adjustments.
|
e Based on metal price assumptions and achievement of current production, sales and cost estimates, Newmont estimates its consolidated adjusted effective tax rate related to continuing operations for 2025 will be 33%.
2025 GUIDANCE COMMENTARY
Strong execution across Newmont's managed operations has positioned the Company to achieve its full-year attributable production guidance from the Core Portfolio. Fourth quarter attributable production is expected to be relatively in line with the third quarter, primarily driven by new ounces from Ahafo North and production growth from the non-operated Nevada Gold Mines joint venture. These increases are expected to be offset by lower leach production at Yanacocha as mining concludes in the fourth quarter and lower grades at Ahafo South as mining in the Subika open pit has concluded as planned.
Newmont is beginning to capture the benefits from its cost savings initiatives, leading to an improvement of its 2025 guidance for General & Administrative spend by $85 million and Exploration & Advanced Projects spend by $75 million, driven by lower labor and contractor costs across the organization. In addition, 2025 guidance for Reclamation and Remediation Accretion has improved by $125 million and Interest Expense has improved by $45 million following the reduction of nearly $3.4 billion of debt during the year.
Newmont's 2025 CAS per ounce and AISC per ounce guidance remains unchanged, as improvements from favorable macroeconomic conditions and the Company's cost savings initiatives are largely offset by higher royalties, production taxes, and costs from profit-sharing agreements associated with a stronger gold price environment.
Newmont has improved its 2025 capital guidance, reflecting lower sustaining and development capital spend. Sustaining capital has improved by $150 million primarily due to the timing of spend related to the investment in tailings work at Cadia and ensuring capital is deployed in the most efficient manner. Similarly, development capital has improved by $50 million primarily due to the timing of study and underground development activities supporting the potential expansion project at Red Chris. As a result, 2025 full-year capital guidance has improved by $200 million in total.
Compared to the previous quarter, fourth quarter free cash flow is expected to be adversely impacted by the continued increase in spending on construction of the Yanacocha water treatment facilities as well as planned severance payments that were accrued for in the third quarter.
2026 INDICATIONS
Newmont's attributable gold production for 2026 is expected to be within the same guidance range provided for 2025, due to the planned mine sequence at its managed operations. As previously indicated, lower ounces from Ahafo South next year are expected to be largely replaced by new, low cost ounces from the Ahafo North mine. In addition, a lower proportion of gold production is expected at Peñasquito as the site transitions into the next scheduled phase of mining at the Peñasco pit, while slightly increasing the output of silver, lead, and zinc. Newmont also expects lower leach production from Yanacocha as mining activities are concluded at the Quecher Main pit, and lower gold and copper production from Cadia during the transition to the next panel cave.
Building on the cost and productivity improvements achieved in 2025, the Company expects to realize the full benefits of its cost savings initiatives, which will be reflected in the 2026 guidance to be provided next year. However, these benefits could be offset by increased profit-sharing, royalties, and production taxes if gold prices remain elevated into 2026.
Following the improvements to 2025 capital guidance, capital spending in 2026 is anticipated to increase as key projects advance, including the tailings work at Cadia and the potential expansion project at Red Chris, keeping the two-year average largely in line with expectations.
Divestiture Program Update
In February 2024, Newmont announced the intention to divest its non-core assets, including six operations and two projects from its Australian, Ghanaian and North American business units. As of April 15, 2025, Newmont completed the sales for all non-core operations and its 70 percent interest in the Havieron project.
On September 15, 2025, Newmont announced the agreement to sell the remaining Coffee project in Yukon, Canada to Fuerte Metals Corporation ("Fuerte"). The transaction closed on October 17. Under the terms of the agreement, Newmont expects to receive gross proceeds of up to $150 million, which includes:
- Cash consideration of $10 million, received upon closing
- Equity consideration of $40 million in the form of Fuerte shares, as valued in the transaction agreement
- A 3.0% Net Smelter Return royalty on the Coffee Project, which Fuerte retains the option to repurchase for up to $100 million upon commercial production
With the closure of the Coffee project sale, Newmont has completed the divestment of all assets previously classified as held-for-sale in its financial statements.
Additionally, since the last earnings call Newmont sold its entire equity stake in Orla Mining (received as part of the Goldcorp acquisition in 2019). Net cash proceeds after taxes and commissions of nearly $640 million were received since June, detailed as follows:
- Orla Mining - $428 million
- Discovery Silver (previously announced transaction; portion closed in July 2025) - $140 million
- Akyem Mining Lease Ratification Contingent Payment - $56 million ($100 million payment net of $44 million taxes)
- Coffee Project (cash payment received in October) - $10 million
Total proceeds from announced transactions are expected to be up to $4.9 billion including contingent payments and closing adjustments. Of the total proceeds, $2.6 billion of net cash proceeds from divested assets and projects have been received year-to-date in 2025, as well as nearly $900 million from equity shares.
Projects Update
For details on Newmont's key projects currently in execution, refer to the Company's Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings and 2025 Guidance press release, issued on February 20, 2025, and available on Newmont.com. Additional project updates will be provided as they become available. Please refer to the cautionary statement and footnotes for further information.
Committed to Concurrent Reclamation
Since mines operate for a finite period, careful closure planning is crucial to address the diverse social, economic, environmental, and regulatory impacts associated with the end of mining operations. Newmont's global Closure Strategy integrates closure planning throughout each operation's lifespan, aiming to create enduring positive and sustainable legacies that last long after mining ceases. Newmont continues to recognize reclamation and remediation expense throughout the year. In the nine months ended September 30, 2025, Newmont spent $527 million on reclamation activities, including $336 million on the construction of water treatment plants at Yanacocha, with the fourth quarter planned to be the highest of the year. The Company remains on track to spend $800 million on reclamation for the full year, inclusive of up to $600 million allocated to the Yanacocha water treatment plants. Newmont anticipates spend on the Yanacocha water treatment plants to be similar in 2026 before beginning to decline in 2027 when the project is expected to be completed. Additional updates on reclamation spend will be provided as available.
|
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
Operating Results
|
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
FY
|
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
YTD
|
Sales Volumes (koz)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated gold ounces sold
|
|
|
1,599
|
|
|
1,543
|
|
|
1,568
|
|
|
1,829
|
|
|
6,539
|
|
|
|
1,442
|
|
|
1,380
|
|
|
1,319
|
|
|
|
4,141
|
|
Attributable gold ounces sold (1)
|
|
|
1,581
|
|
|
1,528
|
|
|
1,551
|
|
|
1,811
|
|
|
6,471
|
|
|
|
1,430
|
|
|
1,363
|
|
|
1,308
|
|
|
|
4,101
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average Realized Price ($/oz, $/lb)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average realized gold price
|
|
$
|
2,090
|
|
$
|
2,347
|
|
$
|
2,518
|
|
$
|
2,643
|
|
$
|
2,408
|
|
|
$
|
2,944
|
|
$
|
3,320
|
|
$
|
3,539
|
|
|
$
|
3,259
|
|
Average realized copper price
|
|
$
|
3.72
|
|
$
|
4.47
|
|
$
|
4.31
|
|
$
|
3.57
|
|
$
|
4.00
|
|
|
$
|
4.65
|
|
$
|
4.37
|
|
$
|
4.67
|
|
|
$
|
4.55
|
|
Average realized silver price
|
|
$
|
20.41
|
|
$
|
26.20
|
|
$
|
25.98
|
|
$
|
25.15
|
|
$
|
24.13
|
|
|
$
|
30.12
|
|
$
|
29.50
|
|
$
|
37.02
|
|
|
$
|
32.58
|
|
Average realized lead price
|
|
$
|
0.92
|
|
$
|
1.05
|
|
$
|
0.86
|
|
$
|
0.86
|
|
$
|
0.91
|
|
|
$
|
0.89
|
|
$
|
0.88
|
|
$
|
0.86
|
|
|
$
|
0.87
|
|
Average realized zinc price
|
|
$
|
0.92
|
|
$
|
1.31
|
|
$
|
1.14
|
|
$
|
1.21
|
|
$
|
1.14
|
|
|
$
|
1.13
|
|
$
|
1.13
|
|
$
|
1.29
|
|
|
$
|
1.18
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Attributable Gold Production (koz)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Boddington
|
|
|
142
|
|
|
147
|
|
|
137
|
|
|
164
|
|
|
590
|
|
|
|
126
|
|
|
147
|
|
|
146
|
|
|
|
419
|
|
Tanami
|
|
|
90
|
|
|
99
|
|
|
102
|
|
|
117
|
|
|
408
|
|
|
|
78
|
|
|
90
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
|
268
|
|
Cadia
|
|
|
122
|
|
|
117
|
|
|
115
|
|
|
110
|
|
|
464
|
|
|
|
103
|
|
|
104
|
|
|
97
|
|
|
|
304
|
|
Lihir
|
|
|
181
|
|
|
141
|
|
|
129
|
|
|
163
|
|
|
614
|
|
|
|
164
|
|
|
160
|
|
|
129
|
|
|
|
453
|
|
Ahafo
|
|
|
190
|
|
|
184
|
|
|
213
|
|
|
211
|
|
|
798
|
|
|
|
205
|
|
|
197
|
|
|
145
|
|
|
|
547
|
|
Peñasquito
|
|
|
45
|
|
|
64
|
|
|
63
|
|
|
127
|
|
|
299
|
|
|
|
123
|
|
|
148
|
|
|
88
|
|
|
|
359
|
|
Cerro Negro
|
|
|
81
|
|
|
19
|
|
|
60
|
|
|
78
|
|
|
238
|
|
|
|
28
|
|
|
42
|
|
|
68
|
|
|
|
138
|
|
Yanacocha
|
|
|
91
|
|
|
78
|
|
|
93
|
|
|
92
|
|
|
354
|
|
|
|
105
|
|
|
131
|
|
|
152
|
|
|
|
388
|
|
Merian (75%)
|
|
|
57
|
|
|
46
|
|
|
43
|
|
|
59
|
|
|
205
|
|
|
|
47
|
|
|
40
|
|
|
35
|
|
|
|
122
|
|
Brucejack
|
|
|
37
|
|
|
60
|
|
|
89
|
|
|
72
|
|
|
258
|
|
|
|
41
|
|
|
50
|
|
|
79
|
|
|
|
170
|
|
Red Chris (70%)
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
16
|
|
|
40
|
|
|
|
14
|
|
|
15
|
|
|
15
|
|
|
|
44
|
|
Managed Core Portfolio
|
|
|
1,042
|
|
|
964
|
|
|
1,053
|
|
|
1,209
|
|
|
4,268
|
|
|
|
1,034
|
|
|
1,124
|
|
|
1,054
|
|
|
|
3,212
|
|
Nevada Gold Mines (38.5%)
|
|
|
264
|
|
|
253
|
|
|
242
|
|
|
280
|
|
|
1,039
|
|
|
|
216
|
|
|
239
|
|
|
251
|
|
|
|
706
|
|
Pueblo Viejo (40%) (2)
|
|
|
54
|
|
|
53
|
|
|
66
|
|
|
62
|
|
|
235
|
|
|
|
49
|
|
|
63
|
|
|
72
|
|
|
|
184
|
|
Fruta Del Norte (32%) (3)
|
|
|
21
|
|
|
35
|
|
|
43
|
|
|
39
|
|
|
138
|
|
|
|
43
|
|
|
38
|
|
|
44
|
|
|
|
125
|
|
Non-Managed Core Portfolio
|
|
|
339
|
|
|
341
|
|
|
351
|
|
|
381
|
|
|
1,412
|
|
|
|
308
|
|
|
340
|
|
|
367
|
|
|
|
1,015
|
|
Total Core Portfolio
|
|
|
1,381
|
|
|
1,305
|
|
|
1,404
|
|
|
1,590
|
|
|
5,680
|
|
|
|
1,342
|
|
|
1,464
|
|
|
1,421
|
|
|
|
4,227
|
|
Non-Core Assets (4)
|
|
|
294
|
|
|
302
|
|
|
264
|
|
|
309
|
|
|
1,169
|
|
|
|
195
|
|
|
14
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
209
|
|
Total Attributable Gold Production
|
|
|
1,675
|
|
|
1,607
|
|
|
1,668
|
|
|
1,899
|
|
|
6,849
|
|
|
|
1,537
|
|
|
1,478
|
|
|
1,421
|
|
|
|
4,436
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Co-Product Production
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Red Chris copper tonnes (thousands)
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
26
|
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
|
21
|
|
Boddington copper tonnes (thousands)
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
37
|
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
|
20
|
|
Cadia copper tonnes (thousands)
|
|
|
21
|
|
|
22
|
|
|
21
|
|
|
23
|
|
|
87
|
|
|
|
21
|
|
|
22
|
|
|
22
|
|
|
|
65
|
|
Telfer copper tonnes (thousands) (4)
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Total copper tonnes (thousands)
|
|
|
36
|
|
|
38
|
|
|
37
|
|
|
42
|
|
|
153
|
|
|
|
35
|
|
|
36
|
|
|
35
|
|
|
|
106
|
|
Peñasquito silver ounces (millions)
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
33
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
|
21
|
|
Peñasquito lead tonnes (thousands)
|
|
|
28
|
|
|
20
|
|
|
19
|
|
|
29
|
|
|
96
|
|
|
|
22
|
|
|
27
|
|
|
26
|
|
|
|
75
|
|
Peñasquito zinc tonnes (thousands)
|
|
|
58
|
|
|
65
|
|
|
58
|
|
|
77
|
|
|
258
|
|
|
|
59
|
|
|
67
|
|
|
59
|
|
|
|
185
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gold Co-Product CAS Consolidated ($/oz)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Boddington
|
|
$
|
1,016
|
|
$
|
1,022
|
|
$
|
1,098
|
|
$
|
1,084
|
|
$
|
1,056
|
|
|
$
|
1,239
|
|
$
|
1,207
|
|
$
|
1,268
|
|
|
$
|
1,237
|
|
Tanami
|
|
$
|
902
|
|
$
|
1,018
|
|
$
|
979
|
|
$
|
898
|
|
$
|
947
|
|
|
$
|
1,087
|
|
$
|
1,278
|
|
$
|
1,158
|
|
|
$
|
1,178
|
|
Cadia
|
|
$
|
648
|
|
$
|
624
|
|
$
|
723
|
|
$
|
616
|
|
$
|
653
|
|
|
$
|
794
|
|
$
|
805
|
|
$
|
820
|
|
|
$
|
806
|
|
Lihir
|
|
$
|
936
|
|
$
|
1,101
|
|
$
|
1,619
|
|
$
|
1,523
|
|
$
|
1,270
|
|
|
$
|
1,009
|
|
$
|
1,287
|
|
$
|
1,468
|
|
|
$
|
1,244
|
|
Ahafo
|
|
$
|
865
|
|
$
|
976
|
|
$
|
867
|
|
$
|
916
|
|
$
|
904
|
|
|
$
|
1,238
|
|
$
|
1,010
|
|
$
|
1,309
|
|
|
$
|
1,174
|
|
Peñasquito
|
|
$
|
853
|
|
$
|
827
|
|
$
|
985
|
|
$
|
630
|
|
$
|
776
|
|
|
$
|
898
|
|
$
|
756
|
|
$
|
956
|
|
|
$
|
862
|
|
Cerro Negro
|
|
$
|
861
|
|
$
|
2,506
|
|
$
|
1,535
|
|
$
|
1,177
|
|
$
|
1,325
|
|
|
$
|
2,063
|
|
$
|
2,118
|
|
$
|
1,375
|
|
|
$
|
1,764
|
|
Yanacocha
|
|
$
|
972
|
|
$
|
1,000
|
|
$
|
1,072
|
|
$
|
970
|
|
$
|
1,003
|
|
|
$
|
961
|
|
$
|
882
|
|
$
|
769
|
|
|
$
|
857
|
|
Merian (75%)
|
|
$
|
1,221
|
|
$
|
1,546
|
|
$
|
1,795
|
|
$
|
1,334
|
|
$
|
1,457
|
|
|
$
|
1,497
|
|
$
|
1,808
|
|
$
|
1,722
|
|
|
$
|
1,691
|
|
Brucejack
|
|
$
|
2,175
|
|
$
|
1,390
|
|
$
|
970
|
|
$
|
1,126
|
|
$
|
1,254
|
|
|
$
|
1,800
|
|
$
|
1,861
|
|
$
|
1,184
|
|
|
$
|
1,540
|
|
Red Chris (70%)
|
|
$
|
940
|
|
$
|
951
|
|
$
|
2,228
|
|
$
|
901
|
|
$
|
1,225
|
|
|
$
|
1,106
|
|
$
|
1,475
|
|
$
|
1,492
|
|
|
$
|
1,360
|
|
Managed Core Portfolio
|
|
$
|
955
|
|
$
|
1,053
|
|
$
|
1,117
|
|
$
|
1,021
|
|
$
|
1,036
|
|
|
$
|
1,150
|
|
$
|
1,154
|
|
$
|
1,172
|
|
|
$
|
1,159
|
|
Nevada Gold Mines (38.5%)
|
|
$
|
1,177
|
|
$
|
1,220
|
|
$
|
1,311
|
|
$
|
1,177
|
|
$
|
1,219
|
|
|
$
|
1,426
|
|
$
|
1,448
|
|
$
|
1,241
|
|
|
$
|
1,367
|
|
Non-Managed Core Portfolio
|
|
$
|
1,177
|
|
$
|
1,220
|
|
$
|
1,311
|
|
$
|
1,177
|
|
$
|
1,219
|
|
|
$
|
1,426
|
|
$
|
1,448
|
|
$
|
1,241
|
|
|
$
|
1,367
|
|
Total Core Portfolio
|
|
$
|
1,000
|
|
$
|
1,087
|
|
$
|
1,153
|
|
$
|
1,050
|
|
$
|
1,071
|
|
|
$
|
1,198
|
|
$
|
1,204
|
|
$
|
1,185
|
|
|
$
|
1,196
|
|
Non-Core Assets (4)
|
|
$
|
1,306
|
|
$
|
1,398
|
|
$
|
1,474
|
|
$
|
1,316
|
|
$
|
1,370
|
|
|
$
|
1,410
|
|
$
|
2,032
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
1,456
|
|
Total Gold co-product CAS (5)
|
|
$
|
1,057
|
|
$
|
1,152
|
|
$
|
1,207
|
|
$
|
1,096
|
|
$
|
1,126
|
|
|
$
|
1,227
|
|
$
|
1,215
|
|
$
|
1,185
|
|
|
$
|
1,210
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gold By-Product CAS ($/oz)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Red Chris
|
|
$
|
(1,143
|
)
|
$
|
(2,556
|
)
|
$
|
5,125
|
|
$
|
(1,333
|
)
|
$
|
(256
|
)
|
|
$
|
(1,200
|
)
|
$
|
71
|
|
$
|
125
|
|
|
$
|
(333
|
)
|
Boddington
|
|
$
|
810
|
|
$
|
750
|
|
$
|
863
|
|
$
|
916
|
|
$
|
840
|
|
|
$
|
970
|
|
$
|
1,000
|
|
$
|
1,054
|
|
|
$
|
1,007
|
|
Cadia
|
|
$
|
(228
|
)
|
$
|
(626
|
)
|
$
|
(398
|
)
|
$
|
(173
|
)
|
$
|
(366
|
)
|
|
$
|
(643
|
)
|
$
|
(514
|
)
|
$
|
(593
|
)
|
|
$
|
(581
|
)
|
Peñasquito
|
|
$
|
(2,091
|
)
|
$
|
(2,047
|
)
|
$
|
(1,036
|
)
|
$
|
(1,587
|
)
|
$
|
(1,659
|
)
|
|
$
|
(949
|
)
|
$
|
(880
|
)
|
$
|
(1,882
|
)
|
|
$
|
(1,193
|
)
|
Managed Core Portfolio
|
|
$
|
691
|
|
$
|
635
|
|
$
|
884
|
|
$
|
677
|
|
$
|
722
|
|
|
$
|
733
|
|
$
|
789
|
|
$
|
732
|
|
|
$
|
753
|
|
Non-Managed Core Portfolio
|
|
$
|
1,177
|
|
$
|
1,220
|
|
$
|
1,311
|
|
$
|
1,177
|
|
$
|
1,219
|
|
|
$
|
1,426
|
|
$
|
1,448
|
|
$
|
1,241
|
|
|
$
|
1,367
|
|
Total Core Portfolio
|
|
$
|
790
|
|
$
|
756
|
|
$
|
964
|
|
$
|
768
|
|
$
|
819
|
|
|
$
|
854
|
|
$
|
903
|
|
$
|
831
|
|
|
$
|
863
|
|
Total Gold by-product CAS (5)
|
|
$
|
891
|
|
$
|
892
|
|
$
|
1,052
|
|
$
|
862
|
|
$
|
922
|
|
|
$
|
930
|
|
$
|
917
|
|
$
|
831
|
|
|
$
|
894
|
|
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
Operating Results (continued)
|
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
FY
|
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
YTD
|
Co-Product CAS ($/unit)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Red Chris - copper ($/tonne)
|
|
$
|
5,571
|
|
$
|
5,043
|
|
$
|
12,296
|
$
|
4,645
|
|
$
|
6,663
|
|
|
$
|
4,991
|
|
$
|
6,738
|
|
$
|
6,870
|
|
|
$
|
6,189
|
|
Boddington - copper ($/tonne)
|
|
$
|
5,192
|
|
$
|
5,680
|
|
$
|
5,605
|
$
|
5,477
|
|
$
|
5,480
|
|
|
$
|
5,423
|
|
$
|
5,163
|
|
$
|
5,048
|
|
|
$
|
5,227
|
|
Cadia - copper ($/tonne)
|
|
$
|
3,271
|
|
$
|
3,044
|
|
$
|
3,774
|
$
|
3,209
|
|
$
|
3,321
|
|
|
$
|
3,468
|
|
$
|
3,517
|
|
$
|
3,534
|
|
|
$
|
3,506
|
|
Telfer - copper ($/tonne)
|
|
$
|
15,885
|
|
$
|
10,692
|
|
N.M.
|
$
|
8,582
|
|
$
|
13,214
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
Total - copper ($/tonne)
|
|
$
|
4,452
|
|
$
|
4,184
|
|
$
|
5,748
|
$
|
4,247
|
|
$
|
4,625
|
|
|
$
|
4,182
|
|
$
|
4,422
|
|
$
|
4,531
|
|
|
$
|
4,374
|
|
Peñasquito- silver ($/ounce)
|
|
$
|
11
|
|
$
|
12
|
|
$
|
13
|
$
|
8
|
|
$
|
11
|
|
|
$
|
10
|
|
$
|
9
|
|
$
|
12
|
|
|
$
|
11
|
|
Peñasquito - lead ($/tonne)
|
|
$
|
1,215
|
|
$
|
1,355
|
|
$
|
1,555
|
$
|
904
|
|
$
|
1,201
|
|
|
$
|
997
|
|
$
|
933
|
|
$
|
1,212
|
|
|
$
|
1,059
|
|
Peñasquito - zinc ($/tonne)
|
|
$
|
1,764
|
|
$
|
1,867
|
|
$
|
1,944
|
$
|
1,429
|
|
$
|
1,729
|
|
|
$
|
1,499
|
|
$
|
1,376
|
|
$
|
1,743
|
|
|
$
|
1,547
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gold Co-Product AISC Consolidated ($/oz)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Boddington
|
|
$
|
1,242
|
|
$
|
1,237
|
|
$
|
1,398
|
$
|
1,286
|
|
$
|
1,288
|
|
|
$
|
1,544
|
|
$
|
1,422
|
|
$
|
1,524
|
|
|
$
|
1,495
|
|
Tanami
|
|
$
|
1,149
|
|
$
|
1,276
|
|
$
|
1,334
|
$
|
1,340
|
|
$
|
1,281
|
|
|
$
|
1,659
|
|
$
|
1,698
|
|
$
|
1,748
|
|
|
$
|
1,707
|
|
Cadia
|
|
$
|
989
|
|
$
|
1,064
|
|
$
|
1,078
|
$
|
1,061
|
|
$
|
1,048
|
|
|
$
|
1,184
|
|
$
|
1,109
|
|
$
|
1,188
|
|
|
$
|
1,158
|
|
Lihir
|
|
$
|
1,256
|
|
$
|
1,212
|
|
$
|
1,883
|
$
|
1,781
|
|
$
|
1,512
|
|
|
$
|
1,339
|
|
$
|
1,563
|
|
$
|
1,810
|
|
|
$
|
1,559
|
|
Ahafo
|
|
$
|
1,010
|
|
$
|
1,123
|
|
$
|
1,043
|
$
|
1,113
|
|
$
|
1,072
|
|
|
$
|
1,462
|
|
$
|
1,220
|
|
$
|
1,541
|
|
|
$
|
1,395
|
|
Peñasquito
|
|
$
|
1,079
|
|
$
|
1,038
|
|
$
|
1,224
|
$
|
818
|
|
$
|
984
|
|
|
$
|
1,091
|
|
$
|
944
|
|
$
|
1,133
|
|
|
$
|
1,048
|
|
Cerro Negro
|
|
$
|
1,120
|
|
$
|
3,010
|
|
$
|
1,878
|
$
|
1,430
|
|
$
|
1,631
|
|
|
$
|
2,857
|
|
$
|
3,023
|
|
$
|
1,776
|
|
|
$
|
2,408
|
|
Yanacocha
|
|
$
|
1,123
|
|
$
|
1,217
|
|
$
|
1,285
|
$
|
1,166
|
|
$
|
1,196
|
|
|
$
|
1,170
|
|
$
|
1,144
|
|
$
|
868
|
|
|
$
|
1,041
|
|
Merian (75%)
|
|
$
|
1,530
|
|
$
|
2,170
|
|
$
|
2,153
|
$
|
1,656
|
|
$
|
1,852
|
|
|
$
|
1,864
|
|
$
|
2,074
|
|
$
|
2,255
|
|
|
$
|
2,062
|
|
Brucejack
|
|
$
|
2,580
|
|
$
|
1,929
|
|
$
|
1,197
|
$
|
1,498
|
|
$
|
1,603
|
|
|
$
|
2,230
|
|
$
|
2,490
|
|
$
|
1,763
|
|
|
$
|
2,094
|
|
Red Chris (70%)
|
|
$
|
1,277
|
|
$
|
1,613
|
|
$
|
2,633
|
$
|
1,131
|
|
$
|
1,607
|
|
|
$
|
1,322
|
|
$
|
1,903
|
|
$
|
2,037
|
|
|
$
|
1,759
|
|
Managed Core Portfolio
|
|
$
|
1,327
|
|
$
|
1,461
|
|
$
|
1,509
|
$
|
1,411
|
|
$
|
1,426
|
|
|
$
|
1,596
|
|
$
|
1,542
|
|
$
|
1,582
|
|
|
$
|
1,573
|
|
Nevada Gold Mines (38.5%)
|
|
$
|
1,576
|
|
$
|
1,689
|
|
$
|
1,675
|
$
|
1,492
|
|
$
|
1,605
|
|
|
$
|
1,789
|
|
$
|
1,771
|
|
$
|
1,502
|
|
|
$
|
1,680
|
|
Non-Managed Core Portfolio
|
|
$
|
1,576
|
|
$
|
1,689
|
|
$
|
1,675
|
$
|
1,492
|
|
$
|
1,605
|
|
|
$
|
1,789
|
|
$
|
1,771
|
|
$
|
1,502
|
|
|
$
|
1,680
|
|
Total Core Portfolio
|
|
$
|
1,378
|
|
$
|
1,508
|
|
$
|
1,540
|
$
|
1,425
|
|
$
|
1,461
|
|
|
$
|
1,630
|
|
$
|
1,582
|
|
$
|
1,566
|
|
|
$
|
1,592
|
|
Non-Core Assets (4)
|
|
$
|
1,712
|
|
$
|
1,770
|
|
$
|
1,967
|
$
|
1,634
|
|
$
|
1,762
|
|
|
$
|
1,787
|
|
$
|
2,550
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
1,844
|
|
Total Gold Co-product AISC (5)
|
|
$
|
1,439
|
|
$
|
1,562
|
|
$
|
1,611
|
$
|
1,463
|
|
$
|
1,516
|
|
|
$
|
1,651
|
|
$
|
1,593
|
|
$
|
1,566
|
|
|
$
|
1,605
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gold By-Product AISC ($/oz)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Red Chris
|
|
$
|
857
|
|
$
|
778
|
|
$
|
7,250
|
$
|
(333
|
)
|
$
|
1,692
|
|
|
$
|
(467
|
)
|
$
|
1,357
|
|
$
|
1,625
|
|
|
$
|
844
|
|
Boddington
|
|
$
|
1,085
|
|
$
|
1,044
|
|
$
|
1,226
|
$
|
1,179
|
|
$
|
1,134
|
|
|
$
|
1,348
|
|
$
|
1,250
|
|
$
|
1,346
|
|
|
$
|
1,314
|
|
Cadia
|
|
$
|
535
|
|
$
|
293
|
|
$
|
159
|
$
|
750
|
|
$
|
425
|
|
|
$
|
133
|
|
$
|
92
|
|
$
|
99
|
|
|
$
|
107
|
|
Peñasquito
|
|
$
|
(91
|
)
|
$
|
(859
|
)
|
$
|
411
|
$
|
(810
|
)
|
$
|
(476
|
)
|
|
$
|
(254
|
)
|
$
|
(406
|
)
|
$
|
(1,216
|
)
|
|
$
|
(589
|
)
|
Managed Core Portfolio
|
|
$
|
1,212
|
|
$
|
1,211
|
|
$
|
1,401
|
$
|
1,203
|
|
$
|
1,256
|
|
|
$
|
1,309
|
|
$
|
1,276
|
|
$
|
1,255
|
|
|
$
|
1,280
|
|
Non-Managed Core Portfolio
|
|
$
|
1,576
|
|
$
|
1,689
|
|
$
|
1,675
|
$
|
1,492
|
|
$
|
1,605
|
|
|
$
|
1,789
|
|
$
|
1,771
|
|
$
|
1,502
|
|
|
$
|
1,680
|
|
Total Core Portfolio
|
|
$
|
1,286
|
|
$
|
1,310
|
|
$
|
1,452
|
$
|
1,256
|
|
$
|
1,324
|
|
|
$
|
1,394
|
|
$
|
1,360
|
|
$
|
1,303
|
|
|
$
|
1,352
|
|
Total Gold By-product AISC (5)
|
|
$
|
1,373
|
|
$
|
1,412
|
|
$
|
1,542
|
$
|
1,319
|
|
$
|
1,408
|
|
|
$
|
1,447
|
|
$
|
1,375
|
|
$
|
1,303
|
|
|
$
|
1,377
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Co-Product AISC ($/unit)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Red Chris - copper ($/tonne)
|
|
$
|
7,718
|
|
$
|
8,599
|
|
$
|
14,960
|
$
|
6,007
|
|
$
|
9,037
|
|
|
$
|
6,053
|
|
$
|
8,550
|
|
$
|
9,111
|
|
|
$
|
7,888
|
|
Boddington - copper ($/tonne)
|
|
$
|
5,959
|
|
$
|
6,914
|
|
$
|
6,436
|
$
|
6,545
|
|
$
|
6,462
|
|
|
$
|
6,760
|
|
$
|
5,917
|
|
$
|
5,985
|
|
|
$
|
6,243
|
|
Cadia - copper ($/tonne)
|
|
$
|
5,659
|
|
$
|
5,644
|
|
$
|
4,849
|
$
|
5,612
|
|
$
|
5,442
|
|
|
$
|
5,316
|
|
$
|
4,909
|
|
$
|
5,187
|
|
|
$
|
5,125
|
|
Telfer - copper ($/tonne)
|
|
$
|
20,643
|
|
$
|
15,112
|
|
N.M.
|
$
|
5,106
|
|
$
|
15,903
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
Total - copper ($/tonne)
|
|
$
|
6,392
|
|
$
|
6,675
|
|
$
|
7,423
|
$
|
6,162
|
|
$
|
6,638
|
|
|
$
|
6,014
|
|
$
|
6,068
|
|
$
|
6,440
|
|
|
$
|
6,162
|
|
Peñasquito - silver ($/ounce)
|
|
$
|
15
|
|
$
|
15
|
|
$
|
17
|
$
|
11
|
|
$
|
14
|
|
|
$
|
13
|
|
$
|
12
|
|
$
|
15
|
|
|
$
|
13
|
|
Peñasquito - lead ($/tonne)
|
|
$
|
1,500
|
|
$
|
1,601
|
|
$
|
1,879
|
$
|
1,132
|
|
$
|
1,467
|
|
|
$
|
1,185
|
|
$
|
1,146
|
|
$
|
1,405
|
|
|
$
|
1,257
|
|
Peñasquito - zinc ($/tonne)
|
|
$
|
2,368
|
|
$
|
2,498
|
|
$
|
2,614
|
$
|
2,015
|
|
$
|
2,350
|
|
|
$
|
2,026
|
|
$
|
1,659
|
|
$
|
2,105
|
|
|
$
|
1,948
|
|_______________
|(1)
|
Attributable gold ounces sold excludes ounces related to the Pueblo Viejo mine, which is 40% owned by Newmont and accounted for as an equity method investment, and the Fruta del Norte mine, which is wholly owned by Lundin Gold, in which the Company holds a 32% interest and is accounted for as an equity method investment.
|(2)
|
Represents attributable gold from Newmont's 40% interest in Pueblo Viejo, which is accounted for as an equity method investment. Attributable gold ounces produced at Pueblo Viejo are not included in attributable gold ounces sold, as noted in footnote (1). Income and expenses of equity method investments are included in Equity income (loss) of affiliates .
|(3)
|
Represents attributable gold from Newmont's 32% interest in Lundin Gold, which wholly owns and operates the Fruta del Norte mine and is accounted for on a quarterly lag as an equity method investment. Attributable gold ounces produced by Lundin Gold represent prior quarter production and are not included in attributable gold ounces sold, as noted in footnote (1). Income and expenses of equity method investments are included in Equity income (loss) of affiliates .
|(4)
|
Non-core assets include asset divestitures which closed prior to September 30, 2025 including: Telfer, CC&V, Musselwhite, Éléonore, Akyem, and Porcupine. See Divestiture Program Update in this release for further details.
|(5)
|
Non-GAAP measure. See end of this release for reconciliation.
|
Newmont CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited, in millions except per share)
|
|
2024 (1)
|
|
2025 (1)
|
|
Q1
|
|
Q2
|
|
Q3
|
|
Q4
|
|
FY
|
|
Q1
|
|
Q2
|
|
Q3
|
|
Q4
|
|
YTD
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales
|
$
|
4,023
|
|
|
$
|
4,402
|
|
|
$
|
4,605
|
|
|
$
|
5,652
|
|
|
$
|
18,682
|
|
|
$
|
5,010
|
|
|
$
|
5,317
|
|
|
$
|
5,524
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
15,851
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Costs and expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Costs applicable to sales (2)
|
|
2,106
|
|
|
|
2,156
|
|
|
|
2,310
|
|
|
|
2,391
|
|
|
|
8,963
|
|
|
|
2,106
|
|
|
|
2,001
|
|
|
|
1,951
|
|
|
|
|
|
6,058
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
654
|
|
|
|
602
|
|
|
|
631
|
|
|
|
689
|
|
|
|
2,576
|
|
|
|
593
|
|
|
|
620
|
|
|
|
643
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,856
|
|
Reclamation and remediation
|
|
98
|
|
|
|
94
|
|
|
|
132
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
328
|
|
|
|
93
|
|
|
|
83
|
|
|
|
123
|
|
|
|
|
|
299
|
|
Exploration
|
|
53
|
|
|
|
57
|
|
|
|
74
|
|
|
|
82
|
|
|
|
266
|
|
|
|
49
|
|
|
|
61
|
|
|
|
65
|
|
|
|
|
|
175
|
|
Advanced projects, research and development
|
|
53
|
|
|
|
49
|
|
|
|
47
|
|
|
|
48
|
|
|
|
197
|
|
|
|
43
|
|
|
|
40
|
|
|
|
40
|
|
|
|
|
|
123
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
101
|
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
|
113
|
|
|
|
128
|
|
|
|
442
|
|
|
|
110
|
|
|
|
95
|
|
|
|
86
|
|
|
|
|
|
291
|
|
(Gain) loss on sale of assets held for sale
|
|
485
|
|
|
|
246
|
|
|
|
115
|
|
|
|
268
|
|
|
|
1,114
|
|
|
|
(276
|
)
|
|
|
(699
|
)
|
|
|
(99
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
(1,074
|
)
|
Impairment charges
|
|
12
|
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
|
18
|
|
|
|
39
|
|
|
|
78
|
|
|
|
15
|
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
|
39
|
|
|
|
|
|
63
|
|
Other expense, net
|
|
61
|
|
|
|
50
|
|
|
|
37
|
|
|
|
43
|
|
|
|
191
|
|
|
|
28
|
|
|
|
39
|
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
|
167
|
|
|
|
3,623
|
|
|
|
3,363
|
|
|
|
3,477
|
|
|
|
3,692
|
|
|
|
14,155
|
|
|
|
2,761
|
|
|
|
2,249
|
|
|
|
2,948
|
|
|
|
|
|
7,958
|
|
Other income (expense):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change in fair value of investments and options
|
|
31
|
|
|
|
(9
|
)
|
|
|
17
|
|
|
|
23
|
|
|
|
62
|
|
|
|
291
|
|
|
|
151
|
|
|
|
38
|
|
|
|
|
|
480
|
|
Other income (loss), net
|
|
90
|
|
|
|
109
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
164
|
|
|
|
363
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
(36
|
)
|
|
|
(55
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
(81
|
)
|
Interest expense, net of capitalized interest
|
|
(93
|
)
|
|
|
(103
|
)
|
|
|
(86
|
)
|
|
|
(93
|
)
|
|
|
(375
|
)
|
|
|
(79
|
)
|
|
|
(65
|
)
|
|
|
(52
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
(196
|
)
|
|
|
28
|
|
|
|
(3
|
)
|
|
|
(69
|
)
|
|
|
94
|
|
|
|
50
|
|
|
|
222
|
|
|
|
50
|
|
|
|
(69
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
203
|
|
Income (loss) before income and mining tax and other items
|
|
428
|
|
|
|
1,036
|
|
|
|
1,059
|
|
|
|
2,054
|
|
|
|
4,577
|
|
|
|
2,471
|
|
|
|
3,118
|
|
|
|
2,507
|
|
|
|
|
|
8,096
|
|
Income and mining tax benefit (expense)
|
|
(260
|
)
|
|
|
(191
|
)
|
|
|
(244
|
)
|
|
|
(702
|
)
|
|
|
(1,397
|
)
|
|
|
(647
|
)
|
|
|
(1,092
|
)
|
|
|
(787
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
(2,526
|
)
|
Equity income (loss) of affiliates
|
|
7
|
|
|
|
(3
|
)
|
|
|
60
|
|
|
|
69
|
|
|
|
133
|
|
|
|
78
|
|
|
|
49
|
|
|
|
123
|
|
|
|
|
|
250
|
|
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
|
|
175
|
|
|
|
842
|
|
|
|
875
|
|
|
|
1,421
|
|
|
|
3,313
|
|
|
|
1,902
|
|
|
|
2,075
|
|
|
|
1,843
|
|
|
|
|
|
5,820
|
|
Net income (loss) from discontinued operations
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
15
|
|
|
|
49
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
68
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
179
|
|
|
|
857
|
|
|
|
924
|
|
|
|
1,421
|
|
|
|
3,381
|
|
|
|
1,902
|
|
|
|
2,075
|
|
|
|
1,843
|
|
|
|
|
|
5,820
|
|
Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests (3)
|
|
(9
|
)
|
|
|
(4
|
)
|
|
|
(2
|
)
|
|
|
(18
|
)
|
|
|
(33
|
)
|
|
|
(11
|
)
|
|
|
(14
|
)
|
|
|
(11
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
(36
|
)
|
Net income (loss) attributable to Newmont stockholders
|
$
|
170
|
|
|
$
|
853
|
|
|
$
|
922
|
|
|
$
|
1,403
|
|
|
$
|
3,348
|
|
|
$
|
1,891
|
|
|
$
|
2,061
|
|
|
$
|
1,832
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
5,784
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss) attributable to Newmont stockholders:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Continuing operations
|
$
|
166
|
|
|
$
|
838
|
|
|
$
|
873
|
|
|
$
|
1,403
|
|
|
$
|
3,280
|
|
|
$
|
1,891
|
|
|
$
|
2,061
|
|
|
$
|
1,832
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
5,784
|
|
Discontinued operations
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
15
|
|
|
|
49
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
68
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
170
|
|
|
$
|
853
|
|
|
$
|
922
|
|
|
$
|
1,403
|
|
|
$
|
3,348
|
|
|
$
|
1,891
|
|
|
$
|
2,061
|
|
|
$
|
1,832
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
5,784
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average common shares (millions):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
1,153
|
|
|
|
1,153
|
|
|
|
1,147
|
|
|
|
1,133
|
|
|
|
1,146
|
|
|
|
1,126
|
|
|
|
1,110
|
|
|
|
1,097
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,111
|
|
Effect of employee stock-based awards
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
Diluted
|
|
1,153
|
|
|
|
1,155
|
|
|
|
1,149
|
|
|
|
1,135
|
|
|
|
1,148
|
|
|
|
1,127
|
|
|
|
1,112
|
|
|
|
1,100
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,113
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss) attributable to Newmont stockholders per common share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Continuing operations
|
$
|
0.15
|
|
|
$
|
0.73
|
|
|
$
|
0.76
|
|
|
$
|
1.24
|
|
|
$
|
2.86
|
|
|
$
|
1.68
|
|
|
$
|
1.86
|
|
|
$
|
1.67
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
5.21
|
|
Discontinued operations
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
|
|
0.04
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
0.06
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
0.15
|
|
|
$
|
0.74
|
|
|
$
|
0.80
|
|
|
$
|
1.24
|
|
|
$
|
2.92
|
|
|
$
|
1.68
|
|
|
$
|
1.86
|
|
|
$
|
1.67
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
5.21
|
|
Diluted:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Continuing operations
|
$
|
0.15
|
|
|
$
|
0.73
|
|
|
$
|
0.76
|
|
|
$
|
1.24
|
|
|
$
|
2.86
|
|
|
$
|
1.68
|
|
|
$
|
1.85
|
|
|
$
|
1.67
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
5.20
|
|
Discontinued operations
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
|
|
0.04
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
0.06
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
0.15
|
|
|
$
|
0.74
|
|
|
$
|
0.80
|
|
|
$
|
1.24
|
|
|
$
|
2.92
|
|
|
$
|
1.68
|
|
|
$
|
1.85
|
|
|
$
|
1.67
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
5.20
|
|_______________
|(1)
|
Certain amounts have been reclassified to conform to the current presentation.
|(2)
|
Excludes Depreciation and amortization and Reclamation and remediation .
|(3)
|
Relates to the Suriname Gold project C.V. ("Merian") reportable segment.
|
Newmont CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(unaudited, in millions)
|
|
2024 (1)
|
|
2025 (1)
|
|
MAR
|
|
JUN
|
|
SEP
|
|
DEC
|
|
MAR
|
|
JUN
|
|
SEP
|
|
DEC
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
2,336
|
|
|
$
|
2,602
|
|
|
$
|
3,016
|
|
|
$
|
3,619
|
|
|
$
|
4,698
|
|
|
$
|
6,185
|
|
|
$
|
5,639
|
|
|
|
Trade receivables
|
|
782
|
|
|
|
955
|
|
|
|
974
|
|
|
|
1,056
|
|
|
|
887
|
|
|
|
637
|
|
|
|
1,047
|
|
|
|
Investments
|
|
23
|
|
|
|
50
|
|
|
|
43
|
|
|
|
21
|
|
|
|
18
|
|
|
|
468
|
|
|
|
328
|
|
|
|
Inventories
|
|
1,385
|
|
|
|
1,467
|
|
|
|
1,487
|
|
|
|
1,423
|
|
|
|
1,493
|
|
|
|
1,500
|
|
|
|
1,504
|
|
|
|
Stockpiles and ore on leach pads
|
|
745
|
|
|
|
681
|
|
|
|
688
|
|
|
|
761
|
|
|
|
792
|
|
|
|
767
|
|
|
|
944
|
|
|
|
Other current assets
|
|
879
|
|
|
|
945
|
|
|
|
795
|
|
|
|
786
|
|
|
|
653
|
|
|
|
740
|
|
|
|
744
|
|
|
|
Assets held for sale
|
|
5,656
|
|
|
|
5,370
|
|
|
|
5,574
|
|
|
|
4,609
|
|
|
|
2,199
|
|
|
|
102
|
|
|
|
166
|
|
|
|
Current assets
|
|
11,806
|
|
|
|
12,070
|
|
|
|
12,577
|
|
|
|
12,275
|
|
|
|
10,740
|
|
|
|
10,399
|
|
|
|
10,372
|
|
|
|
Property, plant and mine development, net
|
|
33,564
|
|
|
|
33,655
|
|
|
|
33,697
|
|
|
|
33,547
|
|
|
|
33,568
|
|
|
|
33,591
|
|
|
|
33,621
|
|
|
|
Investments
|
|
4,138
|
|
|
|
4,141
|
|
|
|
4,150
|
|
|
|
4,471
|
|
|
|
4,856
|
|
|
|
4,455
|
|
|
|
4,103
|
|
|
|
Stockpiles and ore on leach pads
|
|
1,837
|
|
|
|
2,002
|
|
|
|
2,114
|
|
|
|
2,266
|
|
|
|
2,409
|
|
|
|
2,540
|
|
|
|
2,521
|
|
|
|
Deferred income tax assets
|
|
210
|
|
|
|
273
|
|
|
|
229
|
|
|
|
124
|
|
|
|
59
|
|
|
|
55
|
|
|
|
40
|
|
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
2,792
|
|
|
|
2,792
|
|
|
|
2,721
|
|
|
|
2,658
|
|
|
|
2,658
|
|
|
|
2,658
|
|
|
|
2,658
|
|
|
|
Derivative assets
|
|
412
|
|
|
|
181
|
|
|
|
161
|
|
|
|
142
|
|
|
|
344
|
|
|
|
443
|
|
|
|
356
|
|
|
|
Other non-current assets
|
|
576
|
|
|
|
564
|
|
|
|
526
|
|
|
|
866
|
|
|
|
885
|
|
|
|
1,024
|
|
|
|
1,019
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
$
|
55,335
|
|
|
$
|
55,678
|
|
|
$
|
56,175
|
|
|
$
|
56,349
|
|
|
$
|
55,519
|
|
|
$
|
55,165
|
|
|
$
|
54,690
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
$
|
698
|
|
|
$
|
683
|
|
|
$
|
772
|
|
|
$
|
843
|
|
|
$
|
771
|
|
|
$
|
742
|
|
|
$
|
832
|
|
|
|
Employee-related benefits
|
|
414
|
|
|
|
457
|
|
|
|
542
|
|
|
|
630
|
|
|
|
502
|
|
|
|
562
|
|
|
|
750
|
|
|
|
Income and mining taxes payable
|
|
136
|
|
|
|
264
|
|
|
|
317
|
|
|
|
381
|
|
|
|
378
|
|
|
|
705
|
|
|
|
884
|
|
|
|
Lease and other financing obligations
|
|
99
|
|
|
|
104
|
|
|
|
112
|
|
|
|
107
|
|
|
|
109
|
|
|
|
112
|
|
|
|
116
|
|
|
|
Debt
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
924
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
Other current liabilities
|
|
1,784
|
|
|
|
1,819
|
|
|
|
2,081
|
|
|
|
2,481
|
|
|
|
2,357
|
|
|
|
2,544
|
|
|
|
2,500
|
|
|
|
Liabilities held for sale
|
|
2,351
|
|
|
|
2,405
|
|
|
|
2,584
|
|
|
|
2,177
|
|
|
|
1,309
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
5,482
|
|
|
|
5,732
|
|
|
|
6,408
|
|
|
|
7,543
|
|
|
|
5,426
|
|
|
|
4,670
|
|
|
|
5,086
|
|
|
|
Debt
|
|
8,933
|
|
|
|
8,692
|
|
|
|
8,550
|
|
|
|
7,552
|
|
|
|
7,507
|
|
|
|
7,132
|
|
|
|
5,180
|
|
|
|
Lease and other financing obligations
|
|
436
|
|
|
|
429
|
|
|
|
437
|
|
|
|
389
|
|
|
|
370
|
|
|
|
363
|
|
|
|
355
|
|
|
|
Reclamation and remediation liabilities
|
|
6,652
|
|
|
|
6,620
|
|
|
|
6,410
|
|
|
|
6,394
|
|
|
|
6,376
|
|
|
|
6,216
|
|
|
|
6,228
|
|
|
|
Deferred income tax liabilities
|
|
3,094
|
|
|
|
3,046
|
|
|
|
2,883
|
|
|
|
2,820
|
|
|
|
2,733
|
|
|
|
2,890
|
|
|
|
2,885
|
|
|
|
Employee-related benefits
|
|
610
|
|
|
|
616
|
|
|
|
632
|
|
|
|
555
|
|
|
|
575
|
|
|
|
596
|
|
|
|
583
|
|
|
|
Silver streaming agreement
|
|
753
|
|
|
|
733
|
|
|
|
721
|
|
|
|
699
|
|
|
|
671
|
|
|
|
646
|
|
|
|
623
|
|
|
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
|
300
|
|
|
|
247
|
|
|
|
238
|
|
|
|
288
|
|
|
|
430
|
|
|
|
365
|
|
|
|
339
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
26,260
|
|
|
|
26,115
|
|
|
|
26,279
|
|
|
|
26,240
|
|
|
|
24,088
|
|
|
|
22,878
|
|
|
|
21,279
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock
|
|
1,855
|
|
|
|
1,851
|
|
|
|
1,840
|
|
|
|
1,813
|
|
|
|
1,803
|
|
|
|
1,772
|
|
|
|
1,760
|
|
|
|
Treasury stock
|
|
(274
|
)
|
|
|
(274
|
)
|
|
|
(276
|
)
|
|
|
(278
|
)
|
|
|
(293
|
)
|
|
|
(294
|
)
|
|
|
(297
|
)
|
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
30,436
|
|
|
|
30,394
|
|
|
|
30,228
|
|
|
|
29,808
|
|
|
|
29,624
|
|
|
|
29,141
|
|
|
|
28,955
|
|
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|
|
(16
|
)
|
|
|
(7
|
)
|
|
|
21
|
|
|
|
(95
|
)
|
|
|
(39
|
)
|
|
|
44
|
|
|
|
109
|
|
|
|
Retained earnings (Accumulated deficit)
|
|
(3,111
|
)
|
|
|
(2,585
|
)
|
|
|
(2,101
|
)
|
|
|
(1,320
|
)
|
|
|
153
|
|
|
|
1,449
|
|
|
|
2,699
|
|
|
|
Newmont stockholders' equity
|
|
28,890
|
|
|
|
29,379
|
|
|
|
29,712
|
|
|
|
29,928
|
|
|
|
31,248
|
|
|
|
32,112
|
|
|
|
33,226
|
|
|
|
Noncontrolling interests
|
|
185
|
|
|
|
184
|
|
|
|
184
|
|
|
|
181
|
|
|
|
183
|
|
|
|
175
|
|
|
|
185
|
|
|
|
Total equity
|
|
29,075
|
|
|
|
29,563
|
|
|
|
29,896
|
|
|
|
30,109
|
|
|
|
31,431
|
|
|
|
32,287
|
|
|
|
33,411
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
$
|
55,335
|
|
|
$
|
55,678
|
|
|
$
|
56,175
|
|
|
$
|
56,349
|
|
|
$
|
55,519
|
|
|
$
|
55,165
|
|
|
$
|
54,690
|
|
|
|_______________
|(1)
|
Certain amounts have been reclassified to conform to the current presentation.
|
Newmont CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(unaudited, in millions)
|
|
2024 (1)
|
|
2025 (1)
|
|
Q1
|
|
Q2
|
|
Q3
|
|
Q4
|
|
FY
|
|
Q1
|
|
Q2
|
|
Q3
|
|
Q4
|
|
YTD
|
Operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
$
|
179
|
|
|
$
|
857
|
|
|
$
|
924
|
|
|
$
|
1,421
|
|
|
$
|
3,381
|
|
|
$
|
1,902
|
|
|
$
|
2,075
|
|
|
$
|
1,843
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
5,820
|
|
Non-cash adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
654
|
|
|
|
602
|
|
|
|
631
|
|
|
|
689
|
|
|
|
2,576
|
|
|
|
593
|
|
|
|
620
|
|
|
|
643
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,856
|
|
(Gain) loss on sale of assets held for sale
|
|
485
|
|
|
|
246
|
|
|
|
115
|
|
|
|
268
|
|
|
|
1,114
|
|
|
|
(276
|
)
|
|
|
(699
|
)
|
|
|
(99
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
(1,074
|
)
|
Change in fair value of investments and options
|
|
(31
|
)
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
|
(17
|
)
|
|
|
(23
|
)
|
|
|
(62
|
)
|
|
|
(291
|
)
|
|
|
(151
|
)
|
|
|
(38
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
(480
|
)
|
Net (income) loss from discontinued operations
|
|
(4
|
)
|
|
|
(15
|
)
|
|
|
(49
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(68
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
53
|
|
|
|
(95
|
)
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
|
115
|
|
|
|
80
|
|
|
|
125
|
|
|
|
217
|
|
|
|
74
|
|
|
|
|
|
416
|
|
Reclamation and remediation
|
|
94
|
|
|
|
88
|
|
|
|
124
|
|
|
|
(4
|
)
|
|
|
302
|
|
|
|
89
|
|
|
|
77
|
|
|
|
116
|
|
|
|
|
|
282
|
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
21
|
|
|
|
23
|
|
|
|
22
|
|
|
|
23
|
|
|
|
89
|
|
|
|
21
|
|
|
|
27
|
|
|
|
23
|
|
|
|
|
|
71
|
|
(Gain) loss on asset and investment sales
|
|
(9
|
)
|
|
|
(55
|
)
|
|
|
28
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
(35
|
)
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
|
|
|
13
|
|
Impairment charges
|
|
12
|
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
|
18
|
|
|
|
39
|
|
|
|
78
|
|
|
|
15
|
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
|
39
|
|
|
|
|
|
63
|
|
Other non-cash adjustments
|
|
(12
|
)
|
|
|
(12
|
)
|
|
|
43
|
|
|
|
(131
|
)
|
|
|
(112
|
)
|
|
|
(11
|
)
|
|
|
51
|
|
|
|
(23
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
17
|
|
Cash from operations before working capital (2)
|
|
1,442
|
|
|
|
1,657
|
|
|
|
1,846
|
|
|
|
2,398
|
|
|
|
7,343
|
|
|
|
2,172
|
|
|
|
2,228
|
|
|
|
2,584
|
|
|
|
|
|
6,984
|
|
Change in operating assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trade and other receivables
|
|
(84
|
)
|
|
|
(140
|
)
|
|
|
(83
|
)
|
|
|
(134
|
)
|
|
|
(441
|
)
|
|
|
228
|
|
|
|
215
|
|
|
|
(369
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
74
|
|
Inventories, stockpiles and ore on leach pads
|
|
(193
|
)
|
|
|
(185
|
)
|
|
|
(202
|
)
|
|
|
46
|
|
|
|
(534
|
)
|
|
|
(175
|
)
|
|
|
(61
|
)
|
|
|
(106
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
(342
|
)
|
Other assets
|
|
(7
|
)
|
|
|
63
|
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
64
|
|
|
|
(9
|
)
|
|
|
(89
|
)
|
|
|
(45
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
(143
|
)
|
Accounts payable
|
|
(91
|
)
|
|
|
(32
|
)
|
|
|
69
|
|
|
|
52
|
|
|
|
(2
|
)
|
|
|
(69
|
)
|
|
|
(30
|
)
|
|
|
91
|
|
|
|
|
|
(8
|
)
|
Reclamation and remediation liabilities
|
|
(59
|
)
|
|
|
(107
|
)
|
|
|
(107
|
)
|
|
|
(160
|
)
|
|
|
(433
|
)
|
|
|
(95
|
)
|
|
|
(185
|
)
|
|
|
(247
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
(527
|
)
|
Accrued tax liabilities (3)
|
|
90
|
|
|
|
52
|
|
|
|
(60
|
)
|
|
|
153
|
|
|
|
235
|
|
|
|
91
|
|
|
|
263
|
|
|
|
173
|
|
|
|
|
|
527
|
|
Other accrued liabilities
|
|
(322
|
)
|
|
|
86
|
|
|
|
167
|
|
|
|
155
|
|
|
|
86
|
|
|
|
(112
|
)
|
|
|
43
|
|
|
|
217
|
|
|
|
|
|
148
|
|
Net change in operating assets and liabilities
|
|
(666
|
)
|
|
|
(263
|
)
|
|
|
(209
|
)
|
|
|
113
|
|
|
|
(1,025
|
)
|
|
|
(141
|
)
|
|
|
156
|
|
|
|
(286
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
(271
|
)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of continuing operations
|
|
776
|
|
|
|
1,394
|
|
|
|
1,637
|
|
|
|
2,511
|
|
|
|
6,318
|
|
|
|
2,031
|
|
|
|
2,384
|
|
|
|
2,298
|
|
|
|
|
|
6,713
|
|
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of discontinued operations
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
34
|
|
|
|
11
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
45
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|
|
776
|
|
|
|
1,428
|
|
|
|
1,648
|
|
|
|
2,511
|
|
|
|
6,363
|
|
|
|
2,031
|
|
|
|
2,384
|
|
|
|
2,298
|
|
|
|
|
|
6,713
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from sales of mining operations and other assets, net
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
180
|
|
|
|
150
|
|
|
|
230
|
|
|
|
560
|
|
|
|
1,684
|
|
|
|
991
|
|
|
|
114
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,789
|
|
Additions to property, plant and mine development
|
|
(850
|
)
|
|
|
(800
|
)
|
|
|
(877
|
)
|
|
|
(875
|
)
|
|
|
(3,402
|
)
|
|
|
(826
|
)
|
|
|
(674
|
)
|
|
|
(727
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
(2,227
|
)
|
Proceeds from sales of investment
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
|
21
|
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
|
367
|
|
|
|
578
|
|
|
|
|
|
952
|
|
Return of investment from equity method investees
|
|
25
|
|
|
|
16
|
|
|
|
14
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
56
|
|
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
24
|
|
|
|
11
|
|
|
|
|
|
55
|
|
Contributions to equity method investees
|
|
(15
|
)
|
|
|
(5
|
)
|
|
|
(15
|
)
|
|
|
(61
|
)
|
|
|
(96
|
)
|
|
|
(31
|
)
|
|
|
(17
|
)
|
|
|
(4
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
(52
|
)
|
Purchases of investments
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(60
|
)
|
|
|
(2
|
)
|
|
|
(4
|
)
|
|
|
(66
|
)
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
|
(12
|
)
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
(14
|
)
|
Other
|
|
39
|
|
|
|
19
|
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
72
|
|
|
|
(115
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(2
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
(117
|
)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities of continuing operations
|
|
(798
|
)
|
|
|
(641
|
)
|
|
|
(715
|
)
|
|
|
(701
|
)
|
|
|
(2,855
|
)
|
|
|
738
|
|
|
|
679
|
|
|
|
(31
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
1,386
|
|
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities of discontinued operations
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
153
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
153
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|
|
(798
|
)
|
|
|
(641
|
)
|
|
|
(562
|
)
|
|
|
(701
|
)
|
|
|
(2,702
|
)
|
|
|
738
|
|
|
|
679
|
|
|
|
(31
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
1,386
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Repayment of debt
|
|
(3,423
|
)
|
|
|
(227
|
)
|
|
|
(133
|
)
|
|
|
(77
|
)
|
|
|
(3,860
|
)
|
|
|
(985
|
)
|
|
|
(398
|
)
|
|
|
(1,977
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
(3,360
|
)
|
Repurchases of common stock
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(104
|
)
|
|
|
(344
|
)
|
|
|
(798
|
)
|
|
|
(1,246
|
)
|
|
|
(348
|
)
|
|
|
(1,011
|
)
|
|
|
(516
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
(1,875
|
)
|
Dividends paid to common stockholders
|
|
(288
|
)
|
|
|
(289
|
)
|
|
|
(286
|
)
|
|
|
(282
|
)
|
|
|
(1,145
|
)
|
|
|
(282
|
)
|
|
|
(279
|
)
|
|
|
(273
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
(834
|
)
|
Distributions to noncontrolling interests
|
|
(41
|
)
|
|
|
(36
|
)
|
|
|
(36
|
)
|
|
|
(48
|
)
|
|
|
(161
|
)
|
|
|
(44
|
)
|
|
|
(56
|
)
|
|
|
(32
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
(132
|
)
|
Funding from noncontrolling interests
|
|
22
|
|
|
|
31
|
|
|
|
34
|
|
|
|
28
|
|
|
|
115
|
|
|
|
39
|
|
|
|
31
|
|
|
|
33
|
|
|
|
|
|
103
|
|
Payments on lease and other financing obligations
|
|
(18
|
)
|
|
|
(22
|
)
|
|
|
(22
|
)
|
|
|
(25
|
)
|
|
|
(87
|
)
|
|
|
(23
|
)
|
|
|
(23
|
)
|
|
|
(24
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
(70
|
)
|
Payments for withholding of employee taxes related to stock-based compensation
|
|
(10
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(2
|
)
|
|
|
(2
|
)
|
|
|
(14
|
)
|
|
|
(15
|
)
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
|
(3
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
(19
|
)
|
Proceeds from issuance of debt, net
|
|
3,476
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
3,476
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Other
|
|
(17
|
)
|
|
|
(11
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(3
|
)
|
|
|
(31
|
)
|
|
|
(4
|
)
|
|
|
(8
|
)
|
|
|
(8
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
(20
|
)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|
|
(299
|
)
|
|
|
(658
|
)
|
|
|
(789
|
)
|
|
|
(1,207
|
)
|
|
|
(2,953
|
)
|
|
|
(1,662
|
)
|
|
|
(1,745
|
)
|
|
|
(2,800
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
(6,207
|
)
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
|
(3
|
)
|
|
|
(11
|
)
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
|
(5
|
)
|
|
|
(20
|
)
|
|
|
(5
|
)
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
(13
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
(8
|
)
|
Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, including cash and restricted cash reclassified to assets held for sale
|
|
(324
|
)
|
|
|
118
|
|
|
|
296
|
|
|
|
598
|
|
|
|
688
|
|
|
|
1,102
|
|
|
|
1,328
|
|
|
|
(546
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
1,884
|
|
Less: change in cash and restricted cash reclassified to assets held for sale (4)
|
|
(395
|
)
|
|
|
137
|
|
|
|
118
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
(138
|
)
|
|
|
(22
|
)
|
|
|
160
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
138
|
|
Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
|
(719
|
)
|
|
|
255
|
|
|
|
414
|
|
|
|
600
|
|
|
|
550
|
|
|
|
1,080
|
|
|
|
1,488
|
|
|
|
(546
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
2,022
|
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
|
|
3,100
|
|
|
|
2,381
|
|
|
|
2,636
|
|
|
|
3,050
|
|
|
|
3,100
|
|
|
|
3,650
|
|
|
|
4,730
|
|
|
|
6,218
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,650
|
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
|
$
|
2,381
|
|
|
$
|
2,636
|
|
|
$
|
3,050
|
|
|
$
|
3,650
|
|
|
$
|
3,650
|
|
|
$
|
4,730
|
|
|
$
|
6,218
|
|
|
$
|
5,672
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
5,672
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
2,336
|
|
|
$
|
2,602
|
|
|
$
|
3,016
|
|
|
$
|
3,619
|
|
|
$
|
3,619
|
|
|
$
|
4,698
|
|
|
$
|
6,185
|
|
|
$
|
5,639
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
5,639
|
|
Restricted cash included in Other current assets
|
|
6
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
Restricted cash included in Other non-current assets
|
|
39
|
|
|
|
28
|
|
|
|
31
|
|
|
|
30
|
|
|
|
30
|
|
|
|
31
|
|
|
|
31
|
|
|
|
32
|
|
|
|
|
|
32
|
|
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
$
|
2,381
|
|
|
$
|
2,636
|
|
|
$
|
3,050
|
|
|
$
|
3,650
|
|
|
$
|
3,650
|
|
|
$
|
4,730
|
|
|
$
|
6,218
|
|
|
$
|
5,672
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
5,672
|
|
_______________
|(1)
|
Certain amounts and disclosures in the prior year have been reclassified to conform to the current year presentation.
|(2)
|
Cash from operations before working capital is a non-GAAP metric with the most directly comparable GAAP financial metric being to Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, as shown reconciled above.
|(3)
|
Cash payments for income and mining taxes, net of refunds, of $966 for the year ended December 31, 2024 is comprised of $96, $208, $254, and $408 for the first, second, third, and fourth quarter, respectively. Cash payments for income and mining taxes, net of refunds, of $1,701 for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 is comprised of $465, $648, and $588 for the first, second, and third quarter, respectively.
|(4)
|
During the first quarter of 2024, certain non-core assets were determined to meet the criteria for assets held for sale. As a result, the related assets, including Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, included in Other current assets and Other non-current assets , were reclassified to Assets held for sale . Refer to Note 3 to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for additional information.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures (dollars in millions, except per share, per ounce and per pound amounts, unless otherwise noted)
Non-GAAP financial measures are intended to provide additional information only and do not have any standard meaning prescribed by GAAP. These measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Refer to Non-GAAP Financial Measures within Part II, Item 7 within our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the SEC on February 21, 2025 for further information on the non-GAAP financial measures presented below, including why management believes that its presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors.
Adjusted Net Income (Loss)
Net income (loss) attributable to Newmont stockholders is reconciled to Adjusted net income (loss) as follows:
|
|
Three Months Ended
September 30, 2025
|
|
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2025
|
|
|
|
per share data (1)
|
|
|
|
per share data (1)
|
|
|
|
basic
|
|
diluted
|
|
|
|
basic
|
|
diluted
|
Net income (loss) attributable to Newmont stockholders
|
$
|
1,832
|
|
|
$
|
1.67
|
|
|
$
|
1.67
|
|
|
$
|
5,784
|
|
|
$
|
5.21
|
|
|
$
|
5.20
|
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Gain) loss on sale of assets held for sale (2)
|
|
(99
|
)
|
|
|
(0.09
|
)
|
|
|
(0.09
|
)
|
|
|
(1,074
|
)
|
|
|
(0.97
|
)
|
|
|
(0.96
|
)
|
Change in fair value of investments and options (3)
|
|
(38
|
)
|
|
|
(0.03
|
)
|
|
|
(0.03
|
)
|
|
|
(480
|
)
|
|
|
(0.43
|
)
|
|
|
(0.43
|
)
|
Restructuring and severance (4)
|
|
85
|
|
|
|
0.08
|
|
|
|
0.07
|
|
|
|
109
|
|
|
|
0.10
|
|
|
|
0.10
|
|
(Gain) loss on debt extinguishment (5)
|
|
72
|
|
|
|
0.06
|
|
|
|
0.06
|
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
|
0.09
|
|
|
|
0.09
|
|
Impairment charges (6)
|
|
39
|
|
|
|
0.03
|
|
|
|
0.03
|
|
|
|
62
|
|
|
|
0.06
|
|
|
|
0.06
|
|
Reclamation and remediation charges (7)
|
|
41
|
|
|
|
0.04
|
|
|
|
0.04
|
|
|
|
41
|
|
|
|
0.04
|
|
|
|
0.04
|
|
(Gain) loss on asset and investment sales (8)
|
|
6
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
13
|
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
Newcrest transaction and integration costs (9)
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(4
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Settlement costs (10)
|
|
(2
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Other (11)
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
16
|
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
Tax effect of adjustments (12)
|
|
(36
|
)
|
|
|
(0.02
|
)
|
|
|
(0.02
|
)
|
|
|
334
|
|
|
|
0.31
|
|
|
|
0.30
|
|
Valuation allowance and other tax adjustments (13)
|
|
(18
|
)
|
|
|
(0.02
|
)
|
|
|
(0.02
|
)
|
|
|
(21
|
)
|
|
|
(0.03
|
)
|
|
|
(0.03
|
)
|
Adjusted net income (loss)
|
$
|
1,883
|
|
|
$
|
1.72
|
|
|
$
|
1.71
|
|
|
$
|
4,881
|
|
|
$
|
4.40
|
|
|
$
|
4.39
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average common shares (millions): (14)
|
|
|
|
1,097
|
|
|
|
1,100
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,111
|
|
|
|
1,113
|
|
_______________
|(1)
|
Per share measures may not recalculate due to rounding.
|(2)
|
Primarily consists of the gain on the divestments of certain non-core assets; included in (Gain) loss on sale of assets held for sale . Refer to Note 3 to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for further information.
|(3)
|
Primarily consists of the unrealized gains and losses related to the Company's marketable equity and other securities; included in Other income (loss), net.
|(4)
|
Primarily represents severance and related costs associated with significant organizational or operating model changes implemented by the Company for all periods presented; included in Other expense, net . Refer to Note 7 to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for further information. Amounts are presented net of Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests of $(2) and $(2), respectively.
|(5)
|
Represents the loss on debt redemptions; included in Other income (loss), net . Refer to Note 15 to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for further information.
|(6)
|
Represents non-cash write-downs of various assets that are no longer in use and materials and supplies inventories; included in Other expense, net. Amounts are presented net of Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests of $— and $(1), respectively.
|(7)
|
Represents revisions to reclamation and remediation plans at the Company's former operating properties and historic mining operations that have entered the closure phase and have no substantive future economic value; included in Reclamation and remediation. Refer to Note 6 to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for further information.
|(8)
|
Primarily represents gains and losses related to the sale of certain assets and investments; included in Other income (loss), net .
|(9)
|
Represents costs incurred related to the Newcrest transaction and includes a gain related to reduction of the stamp duty tax liability; included in Other expense, net .
|(10)
|
Primarily consists of litigation expenses and other settlements; included in Other expense, net .
|(11)
|
Primarily consists of costs incurred related to transition service agreements for divested reportable segments; included in Other income (loss), net. Refer to Note 3 to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for further information.
|(12)
|
The tax effect of adjustments, included in Income and mining tax benefit (expense) , represents the tax effect of adjustments in footnotes (2) through (11), as described above, and are calculated using the applicable regional tax rate.
|(13)
|
Valuation allowance and other tax adjustments, included in Income and mining tax benefit (expense) , is recorded for items such as foreign tax credits, capital losses, disallowed foreign losses, and the effects of changes in foreign currency exchange rates on deferred tax assets and deferred tax liabilities. The adjustment for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 reflects the net increase or (decrease) to net operating losses, capital losses, tax credit carryovers, and other deferred tax assets subject to valuation allowance of $(21) and $(72), the effects of changes in foreign exchange rates on deferred tax assets and liabilities of $(72) and $(69), net reductions to the reserve for uncertain tax positions of $4 and $(2), and other tax adjustments of $71 and $122. For further information on reductions to the reserve for uncertain tax positions, refer to Note 9 to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.
|(14)
|
Adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share is calculated using diluted common shares in accordance with GAAP.
|
|
Three Months Ended
September 30, 2024
|
|
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2024
|
|
|
|
per share data (1)
|
|
|
|
per share data (1)
|
|
|
|
basic
|
|
diluted
|
|
|
|
basic
|
|
diluted
|
Net income (loss) attributable to Newmont stockholders
|
$
|
922
|
|
|
$
|
0.80
|
|
|
$
|
0.80
|
|
|
$
|
1,945
|
|
|
$
|
1.69
|
|
|
$
|
1.69
|
|
Net loss (income) attributable to Newmont stockholders from discontinued operations
|
|
(49
|
)
|
|
|
(0.04
|
)
|
|
|
(0.04
|
)
|
|
|
(68
|
)
|
|
|
(0.06
|
)
|
|
|
(0.06
|
)
|
Net income (loss) attributable to Newmont stockholders from continuing operations
|
|
873
|
|
|
|
0.76
|
|
|
|
0.76
|
|
|
|
1,877
|
|
|
|
1.63
|
|
|
|
1.63
|
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Gain) loss on sale of assets held for sale (2)
|
|
115
|
|
|
|
0.10
|
|
|
|
0.10
|
|
|
|
846
|
|
|
|
0.73
|
|
|
|
0.73
|
|
Newcrest transaction and integration costs (3)
|
|
17
|
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
|
|
62
|
|
|
|
0.06
|
|
|
|
0.06
|
|
Reclamation and remediation charges (4)
|
|
33
|
|
|
|
0.03
|
|
|
|
0.03
|
|
|
|
39
|
|
|
|
0.03
|
|
|
|
0.03
|
|
Impairment charges (5)
|
|
18
|
|
|
|
0.02
|
|
|
|
0.02
|
|
|
|
39
|
|
|
|
0.03
|
|
|
|
0.03
|
|
Change in fair value of investments and options (6)
|
|
(17
|
)
|
|
|
(0.01
|
)
|
|
|
(0.01
|
)
|
|
|
(39
|
)
|
|
|
(0.04
|
)
|
|
|
(0.04
|
)
|
(Gain) loss on asset and investment sales (7)
|
|
28
|
|
|
|
0.03
|
|
|
|
0.03
|
|
|
|
(36
|
)
|
|
|
(0.04
|
)
|
|
|
(0.04
|
)
|
Settlement costs (8)
|
|
7
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
33
|
|
|
|
0.03
|
|
|
|
0.03
|
|
(Gain) loss on debt extinguishment (9)
|
|
(15
|
)
|
|
|
(0.01
|
)
|
|
|
(0.01
|
)
|
|
|
(29
|
)
|
|
|
(0.03
|
)
|
|
|
(0.03
|
)
|
Restructuring and severance (10)
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
0.02
|
|
|
|
0.02
|
|
Tax effect of adjustments (11)
|
|
(62
|
)
|
|
|
(0.06
|
)
|
|
|
(0.06
|
)
|
|
|
(296
|
)
|
|
|
(0.25
|
)
|
|
|
(0.25
|
)
|
Valuation allowance and other tax adjustments (12)
|
|
(66
|
)
|
|
|
(0.05
|
)
|
|
|
(0.06
|
)
|
|
|
(116
|
)
|
|
|
(0.08
|
)
|
|
|
(0.09
|
)
|
Adjusted net income (loss)
|
$
|
936
|
|
|
$
|
0.82
|
|
|
$
|
0.81
|
|
|
$
|
2,400
|
|
|
$
|
2.09
|
|
|
$
|
2.08
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average common shares (millions): (13)
|
|
|
|
1,147
|
|
|
|
1,149
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,151
|
|
|
|
1,152
|
|_______________
|(1)
|
Per share measures may not recalculate due to rounding.
|(2)
|
Consists of the write-downs on assets held for sale; included in (Gain) loss on sale of assets held for sale . Refer to Note 3 to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for further information.
|(3)
|
Represents costs incurred related to the Newcrest transaction; included in Other expense, net .
|(4)
|
Represents revisions to reclamation and remediation plans at the Company's former operating properties and historic mining operations that have entered the closure phase and have no substantive future economic value; included in Reclamation and remediation. Refer to Note 6 to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for further information.
|(5)
|
Represents non-cash write-downs of various assets that are no longer in use and materials and supplies inventories; included in Other expense, net.
|(6)
|
Primarily represents unrealized gains and losses related to the Company's investments in current and non-current marketable equity and other securities; included in Other income (loss), net.
|(7)
|
Primarily represents gains and losses related to the sale of certain assets and investments; included in Other income (loss), net.
|(8)
|
Primarily comprised of wind down and demobilization costs related to the French Guiana project; included in Other expense, net .
|(9)
|
Represents the gain on debt redemptions; included in Other income (loss), net . Refer to Note 15 to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for further information.
|(10)
|
Primarily represents severance and related costs associated with significant organizational or operating model changes implemented by the Company for all periods presented; included in Other expense, net .
|(11)
|
The tax effect of adjustments, included in Income and mining tax benefit (expense) , represents the tax effect of adjustments in footnotes (2) through (10), as described above, and are calculated using the applicable regional tax rate.
|(12)
|
Valuation allowance and other tax adjustments, included in Income and mining tax benefit (expense) , is recorded for items such as foreign tax credits, capital losses, disallowed foreign losses, and the effects of changes in foreign currency exchange rates on deferred tax assets and deferred tax liabilities. The adjustment for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 reflects the net increase or (decrease) to net operating losses, capital losses, tax credit carryovers, and other deferred tax assets subject to valuation allowance of $(36) and $(81), the effects of changes in foreign exchange rates on deferred tax assets and liabilities of $25 and $(33), net reductions to the reserve for uncertain tax positions of $(6) and $(58), recording of a deferred tax liability for the outside basis difference at Akyem of $(36) and $44 due to the status change to held-for-sale, and other tax adjustments of $(13) and $12. For further information on reductions to the reserve for uncertain tax positions, refer to Note 9 to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.
|(13)
|
Adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share is calculated using diluted common shares in accordance with GAAP.
Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization and Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization
Net income (loss) attributable to Newmont stockholders is reconciled to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as follows:
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
|
2024
|
|
Net income (loss) attributable to Newmont stockholders
|
$
|
1,832
|
|
|
$
|
922
|
|
|
$
|
5,784
|
|
|
$
|
1,945
|
|
Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
|
11
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
36
|
|
|
|
15
|
|
Net (income) loss from discontinued operations
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(49
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(68
|
)
|
Equity loss (income) of affiliates
|
|
(123
|
)
|
|
|
(60
|
)
|
|
|
(250
|
)
|
|
|
(64
|
)
|
Income and mining tax expense (benefit)
|
|
787
|
|
|
|
244
|
|
|
|
2,526
|
|
|
|
695
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
643
|
|
|
|
631
|
|
|
|
1,856
|
|
|
|
1,887
|
|
Interest expense, net of capitalized interest
|
|
52
|
|
|
|
86
|
|
|
|
196
|
|
|
|
282
|
|
EBITDA
|
|
3,202
|
|
|
|
1,776
|
|
|
|
10,148
|
|
|
|
4,692
|
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Gain) loss on assets held for sale (1)
|
|
(99
|
)
|
|
|
115
|
|
|
|
(1,074
|
)
|
|
|
846
|
|
Change in fair value of investments and options (2)
|
|
(38
|
)
|
|
|
(17
|
)
|
|
|
(480
|
)
|
|
|
(39
|
)
|
Restructuring and severance (3)
|
|
87
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
111
|
|
|
|
20
|
|
(Gain) loss on debt extinguishment (4)
|
|
72
|
|
|
|
(15
|
)
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
|
(29
|
)
|
Impairment charges (5)
|
|
39
|
|
|
|
18
|
|
|
|
63
|
|
|
|
39
|
|
Reclamation and remediation charges (6)
|
|
41
|
|
|
|
33
|
|
|
|
41
|
|
|
|
39
|
|
(Gain) loss on asset and investment sales (7)
|
|
6
|
|
|
|
28
|
|
|
|
13
|
|
|
|
(36
|
)
|
Newcrest transaction and integration costs (8)
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
17
|
|
|
|
(4
|
)
|
|
|
62
|
|
Settlement costs (9)
|
|
(2
|
)
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
33
|
|
Other (10)
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
16
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
3,309
|
|
|
$
|
1,967
|
|
|
$
|
8,935
|
|
|
$
|
5,627
|
|_______________
|(1)
|
Primarily consists of the gain on the sales of certain non-core assets in 2025 and the write-downs on assets held for sale in 2024; included in (Gain) loss on sale of assets held for sale . Refer to Note 3 to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for further information.
|(2)
|
Primarily consists of the unrealized gains and losses related to the Company's marketable equity and other securities in 2025 and 2024; included in Other income (loss), net.
|(3)
|
Primarily represents severance and related costs associated with significant organizational or operating model changes implemented by the Company for all periods presented; included in Other expense, net . Refer to Note 7 to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for further information.
|(4)
|
Represents the gains and losses on debt redemptions incurred in 2025 and 2024; included in Other income (loss), net . Refer to Note 15 to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for further information.
|(5)
|
Represents non-cash write-downs of various assets that are no longer in use and materials and supplies inventories; included in Other expense, net.
|(6)
|
Represent revisions to reclamation and remediation plans at the Company's former operating properties and historic mining operations that have entered the closure phase and have no substantive future economic value; included in Reclamation and remediation. Refer to Note 6 to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for further information.
|(7)
|
Primarily represents gains and losses related to the sale of certain assets and investments in 2025 and 2024; included in Other income (loss), net .
|(8)
|
Represents costs incurred related to the Newcrest transaction; included in Other expense, net . In 2025, includes a gain recognized on the reduction of the stamp duty tax liability incurred as a result of the Newcrest transaction.
|(9)
|
Primarily consists of litigation expenses and other settlements in 2025 and wind-down and demobilization costs related to the French Guiana project in 2024; included in Other expense, net .
|(10)
|
Primarily consists of costs incurred related to transition service agreements for divested reportable segments in 2025; included in Other income (loss), net. Refer to Note 3 to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for further information.
Free Cash Flow
The following table sets forth a reconciliation of Free cash flow, a non-GAAP financial measure, to Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities , which the Company believes to be the GAAP financial measure most directly comparable to Free cash flow, as well as information regarding Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities and Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities.
|
|
Three Months Ended
September 30,
|
|
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
|
2024
|
|
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|
$
|
2,298
|
|
|
$
|
1,648
|
|
|
$
|
6,713
|
|
|
$
|
3,852
|
|
Less: Net cash used in (provided by) operating activities of discontinued operations
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(11
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(45
|
)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of continuing operations
|
|
2,298
|
|
|
|
1,637
|
|
|
|
6,713
|
|
|
|
3,807
|
|
Less: Additions to property, plant and mine development
|
|
(727
|
)
|
|
|
(877
|
)
|
|
|
(2,227
|
)
|
|
|
(2,527
|
)
|
Free cash flow
|
$
|
1,571
|
|
|
$
|
760
|
|
|
$
|
4,486
|
|
|
$
|
1,280
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (1)
|
$
|
(31
|
)
|
|
$
|
(562
|
)
|
|
$
|
1,386
|
|
|
$
|
(2,001
|
)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|
$
|
(2,800
|
)
|
|
$
|
(789
|
)
|
|
$
|
(6,207
|
)
|
|
$
|
(1,746
|
)
|_______________
|(1)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities includes Additions to property, plant and mine development, which is included in the Company's computation of Free cash flow.
Net Debt
Net debt is calculated as Debt and Lease and other financing obligations less Cash and cash equivalents , as presented on the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets. Cash and cash equivalents are subtracted from Debt and Lease and other financing obligations as these could be used to reduce the Company's debt obligations.
The following table sets forth a reconciliation of Net debt, a non-GAAP financial measure, to Debt and Lease and other financing obligations , which the Company believes to be the GAAP financial measures most directly comparable to Net debt. The Company has also presented Net debt excluding Lease and other financing obligations to provide a supplemental view of evaluating the financial flexibility and strength of the Company's balance sheet.
|
|
At September 30,
|
|
At December 31,
|
Debt
|
$
|
5,180
|
|
|
$
|
8,476
|
|
Less: Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
(5,639
|
)
|
|
|
(3,619
|
)
|
Less: Cash and cash equivalents included in assets held for sale (1)
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(45
|
)
|
Net debt excluding lease and other financing obligations
|
|
(459
|
)
|
|
|
4,812
|
|
Add: Lease and other financing obligations
|
|
471
|
|
|
|
496
|
|
Net debt
|
$
|
12
|
|
|
$
|
5,308
|
|_______________
|(1)
|
During the first quarter of 2024, certain non-core assets were determined to meet the criteria for assets held for sale. As a result, the related Cash and cash equivalents was reclassified to Assets held for sale . At September 30, 2025, no amounts relating to Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash remain in Assets held for sale . Refer to Note 3 to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for additional information.
Costs Applicable to Sales per Ounce/Gold Equivalent Ounce
Costs applicable to sales per ounce/gold equivalent ounce are calculated by dividing the costs applicable to sales of gold and other metals by gold ounces or gold equivalent ounces sold, respectively. These measures are calculated for the periods presented on a consolidated basis.
The following tables reconcile these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.
Costs applicable to sales per gold ounce
|
|
Three Months Ended
September 30,
|
|
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Costs applicable to sales (1)(2)
|
$
|
1,563
|
|
$
|
1,892
|
|
$
|
5,009
|
|
$
|
5,359
|
Gold sold (thousand ounces)
|
|
1,319
|
|
|
1,568
|
|
|
4,141
|
|
|
4,710
|
Costs applicable to sales per ounce (3)
|
$
|
1,185
|
|
$
|
1,207
|
|
$
|
1,210
|
|
$
|
1,138
|_______________
|(1)
|
Includes by-product credits of $67 and $43 during the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively, and $166 and $127 during the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
|(2)
|
Excludes Depreciation and amortization and Reclamation and remediation .
|(3)
|
Per ounce measures may not recalculate due to rounding.
All-In Sustaining Costs
All-in sustaining costs represent the sum of certain costs, recognized as GAAP financial measures, that management considers to be associated with production. All-in sustaining costs per ounce amounts are calculated by dividing all-in sustaining costs by gold ounces or gold equivalent ounces sold.
|
Three Months Ended
September 30, 2025
|
Costs Applicable to Sales (1)(2)
|
|
Reclamation Costs (3)
|
|
Advanced Projects, Research and Development and Exploration (4)
|
|
General and Administrative
|
|
Other Expense, Net (5)
|
|
Treatment and Refining Costs
|
|
Sustaining Capital and Lease Related Costs (6)(7)
|
|
All-In Sustaining Costs
|
|
Ounces (000) Sold
|
|
All-In Sustaining Costs Per oz. (8)
|
Gold
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ahafo
|
$
|
195
|
|
$
|
2
|
|
$
|
3
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
29
|
|
$
|
229
|
|
148
|
|
$
|
1,541
|
Brucejack
|
|
91
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
36
|
|
|
137
|
|
77
|
|
$
|
1,763
|
Red Chris
|
|
23
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
32
|
|
16
|
|
$
|
2,037
|
Peñasquito
|
|
97
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
116
|
|
102
|
|
$
|
1,133
|
Merian
|
|
78
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
16
|
|
|
102
|
|
46
|
|
$
|
2,255
|
Cerro Negro
|
|
83
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
23
|
|
|
107
|
|
60
|
|
$
|
1,776
|
Yanacocha
|
|
117
|
|
|
13
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
134
|
|
152
|
|
$
|
868
|
Boddington
|
|
166
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
27
|
|
|
198
|
|
130
|
|
$
|
1,524
|
Tanami
|
|
121
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
58
|
|
|
183
|
|
105
|
|
$
|
1,748
|
Cadia
|
|
74
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
31
|
|
|
106
|
|
91
|
|
$
|
1,188
|
Lihir
|
|
202
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
38
|
|
|
250
|
|
138
|
|
$
|
1,810
|
NGM
|
|
316
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
54
|
|
|
382
|
|
254
|
|
$
|
1,502
|
Corporate and Other (9)
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
13
|
|
|
65
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
90
|
|
—
|
|
$
|
—
|
Total Gold
|
|
1,563
|
|
|
41
|
|
|
41
|
|
|
69
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
|
332
|
|
|
2,066
|
|
1,319
|
|
$
|
1,566
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gold equivalent ounces - other metals (10)(11)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Red Chris
|
|
48
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
(2
|
)
|
|
|
14
|
|
|
63
|
|
31
|
|
$
|
2,007
|
Peñasquito (12)
|
|
247
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
18
|
|
|
|
24
|
|
|
296
|
|
230
|
|
$
|
1,289
|
Boddington
|
|
26
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
32
|
|
24
|
|
$
|
1,319
|
Cadia
|
|
67
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
27
|
|
|
98
|
|
85
|
|
$
|
1,143
|
Corporate and Other (9)
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
16
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
19
|
|
—
|
|
$
|
—
|
Total Gold Equivalent Ounces
|
|
388
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
17
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
17
|
|
|
|
70
|
|
|
508
|
|
370
|
|
$
|
1,370
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated
|
$
|
1,951
|
|
$
|
50
|
|
$
|
47
|
|
$
|
86
|
|
$
|
13
|
|
|
$
|
25
|
|
|
$
|
402
|
|
$
|
2,574
|
|
|
|
|_______________
|
(1)
|
Excludes Depreciation and amortization and Reclamation and remediation .
|
(2)
|
Includes by-product credits of $94.
|
(3)
|
Includes operating accretion of $28, included in Reclamation and remediation , and amortization of asset retirement costs of $22; excludes accretion and reclamation and remediation adjustments at former operating properties that have entered the closure phase and have no substantive future economic value of $46 and $49, respectively, included in Reclamation and remediation .
|
(4)
|
Excludes development expenditures of $13 at Ahafo, $3 at Red Chris, $4 at Peñasquito, $4 at Merian, $8 at Cerro Negro, $3 at Yanacocha, $5 at NGM, $18 at Corporate and Other, totaling $58 related to developing new operations or major projects at existing operations where these projects will materially benefit the operation.
|
(5)
|
Excludes restructuring and severance of $87, impairment charges of $39, Newcrest transaction and integration costs of $2, and settlement costs of $(2); included in Other expense, net .
|
(6)
|
Excludes capitalized interest related to sustaining capital expenditures. Refer to Liquidity and Capital Resources within Part I, Item 2, MD&A for capital expenditures by segment.
|
(7)
|
Includes finance lease payments and other costs for sustaining projects of $19.
|
(8)
|
Per ounce measures may not recalculate due to rounding.
|
(9)
|
Corporate and Other includes the Company's business activities relating to its corporate and regional offices and all equity method investments. Refer to Note 4 to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for further information.
|
(10)
|
Gold equivalent ounces is calculated as pounds or ounces produced multiplied by the ratio of the other metals price to the gold price, using Gold ($1,700/oz.), Copper ($3.50/lb.), Silver ($20.00/oz.), Lead ($0.90/lb.) and Zinc ($1.20/lb.) pricing for 2025.
|
(11)
|
For the three months ended September 30, 2025, Red Chris sold 7 thousand tonnes of copper, Peñasquito sold 8 million ounces of silver, 27 thousand tonnes of lead and 68 thousand tonnes of zinc, Boddington sold 5 thousand tonnes of copper, and Cadia sold 19 thousand tonnes of copper.
|
(12)
|
All-in sustaining costs at Peñasquito is comprised of $116, $38, and $142 for silver, lead, and zinc, respectively.
|
Three Months Ended
September 30, 2024
|
Costs Applicable to Sales (1)(2)(3)
|
|
Reclamation Costs (4)
|
|
Advanced Projects, Research and Development and Exploration (5)
|
|
General and Administrative
|
|
Other Expense, Net (6)
|
|
Treatment and Refining Costs
|
|
Sustaining Capital and Lease Related Costs (7)(8)
|
|
All-In Sustaining Costs
|
|
Ounces (000) Sold
|
|
All-In Sustaining Costs Per oz. (9)
|
Gold
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ahafo
|
$
|
192
|
|
$
|
5
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
34
|
|
$
|
231
|
|
221
|
|
$
|
1,043
|
Brucejack
|
|
98
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
16
|
|
|
122
|
|
101
|
|
$
|
1,197
|
Red Chris
|
|
21
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(2
|
)
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
23
|
|
8
|
|
$
|
2,633
|
Peñasquito
|
|
54
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
68
|
|
56
|
|
$
|
1,224
|
Merian
|
|
113
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
14
|
|
|
136
|
|
64
|
|
$
|
2,153
|
Cerro Negro
|
|
91
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
18
|
|
|
112
|
|
60
|
|
$
|
1,878
|
Yanacocha
|
|
96
|
|
|
11
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
114
|
|
89
|
|
$
|
1,285
|
Boddington
|
|
136
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
32
|
|
|
175
|
|
124
|
|
$
|
1,398
|
Tanami
|
|
98
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
31
|
|
|
133
|
|
100
|
|
$
|
1,334
|
Cadia
|
|
80
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
39
|
|
|
121
|
|
113
|
|
$
|
1,078
|
Lihir
|
|
206
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
31
|
|
|
239
|
|
127
|
|
$
|
1,883
|
NGM
|
|
320
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
75
|
|
|
409
|
|
244
|
|
$
|
1,675
|
Corporate and Other (10)
|
|
1
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
23
|
|
|
95
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
129
|
|
—
|
|
$
|
—
|
Held for sale (11)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CC&V
|
|
54
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
64
|
|
38
|
|
$
|
1,712
|
Musselwhite
|
|
50
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
27
|
|
|
79
|
|
50
|
|
$
|
1,574
|
Porcupine
|
|
78
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
19
|
|
|
102
|
|
70
|
|
$
|
1,451
|
Éléonore
|
|
70
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
27
|
|
|
101
|
|
52
|
|
$
|
1,924
|
Telfer (12)
|
|
39
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
17
|
|
|
65
|
|
5
|
|
N.M.
|
Akyem
|
|
95
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
103
|
|
46
|
|
$
|
2,230
|
Total Gold
|
|
1,892
|
|
|
48
|
|
|
59
|
|
|
98
|
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
|
413
|
|
|
2,526
|
|
1,568
|
|
$
|
1,611
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gold equivalent ounces - other metals (13)(14)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Red Chris
|
|
71
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(4
|
)
|
|
|
17
|
|
|
86
|
|
31
|
|
$
|
2,714
|
Peñasquito (15)
|
|
219
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
|
26
|
|
|
|
33
|
|
|
286
|
|
222
|
|
$
|
1,286
|
Boddington
|
|
44
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
50
|
|
43
|
|
$
|
1,168
|
Cadia
|
|
80
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(17
|
)
|
|
|
38
|
|
|
102
|
|
116
|
|
$
|
880
|
Corporate and Other (10)
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
14
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
22
|
|
—
|
|
$
|
—
|
Held for sale (11)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Telfer (12)
|
|
4
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
6
|
|
—
|
|
N.M.
|
Total Gold Equivalent Ounces
|
|
418
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
15
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
|
95
|
|
|
552
|
|
412
|
|
$
|
1,338
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated
|
$
|
2,310
|
|
$
|
58
|
|
$
|
67
|
|
$
|
113
|
|
|
$
|
8
|
|
|
$
|
14
|
|
|
$
|
508
|
|
$
|
3,078
|
|
|
|
|_______________
|(1)
|
Excludes Depreciation and amortization and Reclamation and remediation .
|(2)
|
Includes by-product credits of $55.
|(3)
|
Includes stockpile, leach pad, and product inventory adjustments of $4 at NGM and $17 at Telfer.
|(4)
|
Includes operating accretion of $36, included in Reclamation and remediation , and amortization of asset retirement costs of $22; excludes accretion and reclamation and remediation adjustments at former operating properties that have entered the closure phase and have no substantive future economic value of $57 and $39, respectively, included in Reclamation and remediation .
|(5)
|
Excludes development expenditures of $14 at Ahafo, $4 at Red Chris, $2 at Peñasquito, $4 at Cerro Negro, $1 at Boddington, $5 at Tanami, $2 at NGM, $19 at Corporate and Other, $1 at CC&V, and $2 at Telfer, totaling $54 related to developing new operations or major projects at existing operations where these projects will materially benefit the operation.
|(6)
|
Excludes impairment charges of $18, Newcrest transaction and integration costs of $17, settlement costs of $7, and restructuring and severance of $5; included in Other expense, net .
|(7)
|
Excludes capitalized interest related to sustaining capital expenditures. Refer to Liquidity and Capital Resources within Part I, Item 2, MD&A for capital expenditures by segment.
|(8)
|
Includes finance lease payments and other costs for sustaining projects of $34.
|(9)
|
Per ounce measures may not recalculate due to rounding.
|(10)
|
Corporate and Other includes the Company's business activities relating to its corporate and regional offices and all equity method investments. Refer to Note 4 to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for further information.
|(11)
|
Sites were classified as held for sale as of September 30, 2024. Refer to Note 3 to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for further information.
|(12)
|
During the second quarter of 2024, seepage points were detected on the outer wall and around the tailings storage facility at Telfer and the Company temporarily ceased placing new tailings on the facility. Production resumed during the third quarter of 2024, but as a result of the temporary suspension of production, per ounce metrics are not meaningful ("N.M."). The Company completed the sale of Telfer in the fourth quarter of 2024.
|(13)
|
Gold equivalent ounces is calculated as pounds or ounces produced multiplied by the ratio of the other metals price to the gold price, using Gold ($1,400/oz.), Copper ($3.50/lb.), Silver ($20.00/oz.), Lead ($1.00/lb.) and Zinc ($1.20/lb.) pricing for 2024.
|(14)
|
For the three months ended September 30, 2024, Red Chris sold 6 thousand tonnes of copper, Peñasquito sold 6 million ounces of silver, 17 thousand tonnes of lead and 61 thousand tonnes of zinc, Boddington sold 8 thousand tonnes of copper, Cadia sold 21 thousand tonnes of copper, and Telfer sold — thousand tonnes of copper.
|(15)
|
All-in sustaining costs as Peñasquito is comprised of $95, $31, and $160 for silver, lead, and zinc, respectively.
|
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2025
|
Costs Applicable to Sales (1)(2)(3)
|
|
Reclamation Costs (4)
|
|
Advanced Projects, Research and Development and Exploration (5)
|
|
General and Administrative
|
|
Other Expense, Net (6)
|
|
Treatment and Refining Costs
|
|
Sustaining Capital and Lease Related Costs (7)(8)
|
|
All-In Sustaining Costs
|
|
Ounces (000) Sold
|
|
All-In Sustaining Costs Per oz. (9)
|
Gold
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ahafo
|
$
|
643
|
|
$
|
10
|
|
$
|
8
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
$
|
2
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
101
|
|
$
|
764
|
|
547
|
|
$
|
1,395
|
Brucejack
|
|
265
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
13
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
77
|
|
|
361
|
|
172
|
|
$
|
2,094
|
Red Chris
|
|
61
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
15
|
|
|
79
|
|
45
|
|
$
|
1,759
|
Peñasquito
|
|
303
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
19
|
|
|
|
35
|
|
|
370
|
|
353
|
|
$
|
1,048
|
Merian
|
|
272
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
43
|
|
|
331
|
|
161
|
|
$
|
2,062
|
Cerro Negro (10)
|
|
233
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
78
|
|
|
318
|
|
132
|
|
$
|
2,408
|
Yanacocha
|
|
329
|
|
|
39
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
25
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
401
|
|
384
|
|
$
|
1,041
|
Boddington
|
|
502
|
|
|
16
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
85
|
|
|
606
|
|
405
|
|
$
|
1,495
|
Tanami
|
|
318
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
134
|
|
|
461
|
|
270
|
|
$
|
1,707
|
Cadia
|
|
239
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
99
|
|
|
343
|
|
298
|
|
$
|
1,158
|
Lihir
|
|
565
|
|
|
11
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
124
|
|
|
709
|
|
454
|
|
$
|
1,559
|
NGM
|
|
967
|
|
|
13
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
184
|
|
|
1,188
|
|
707
|
|
$
|
1,680
|
Corporate and Other (11)
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
59
|
|
|
235
|
|
|
22
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
323
|
|
—
|
|
$
|
—
|
Divested (12)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CC&V
|
|
39
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
46
|
|
27
|
|
$
|
1,684
|
Musselwhite
|
|
33
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
14
|
|
|
48
|
|
32
|
|
$
|
1,531
|
Porcupine
|
|
79
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
25
|
|
|
109
|
|
60
|
|
$
|
1,810
|
Éléonore
|
|
54
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
69
|
|
49
|
|
$
|
1,403
|
Akyem
|
|
107
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
120
|
|
45
|
|
$
|
2,664
|
Total Gold
|
|
5,009
|
|
|
137
|
|
|
117
|
|
|
244
|
|
|
56
|
|
|
30
|
|
|
|
1,053
|
|
|
6,646
|
|
4,141
|
|
$
|
1,605
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gold equivalent ounces - other metals (13)(14)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Red Chris
|
|
129
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
(2
|
)
|
|
|
31
|
|
|
164
|
|
94
|
|
$
|
1,738
|
Peñasquito (15)
|
|
598
|
|
|
18
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
53
|
|
|
|
73
|
|
|
744
|
|
632
|
|
$
|
1,177
|
Boddington
|
|
102
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
17
|
|
|
122
|
|
89
|
|
$
|
1,375
|
Cadia
|
|
220
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
92
|
|
|
321
|
|
284
|
|
$
|
1,129
|
Corporate and Other (11)
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
14
|
|
|
45
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
60
|
|
—
|
|
$
|
—
|
Total Gold Equivalent Ounces
|
|
1,049
|
|
|
26
|
|
|
17
|
|
|
47
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
56
|
|
|
|
213
|
|
|
1,411
|
|
1,099
|
|
$
|
1,283
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated
|
$
|
6,058
|
|
$
|
163
|
|
$
|
134
|
|
$
|
291
|
|
$
|
59
|
|
$
|
86
|
|
|
$
|
1,266
|
|
$
|
8,057
|
|
|
|
|_______________
|(1)
|
Excludes Depreciation and amortization and Reclamation and remediation .
|(2)
|
Includes by-product credits of $232.
|(3)
|
Includes stockpile, leach pad, and product inventory adjustments of $3 at Cerro Negro and $25 at NGM.
|(4)
|
Includes operating accretion of $94, included in Reclamation and remediation , and amortization of asset retirement costs of $69; excludes accretion and reclamation and remediation adjustments at former operating properties that have entered the closure phase and have no substantive future economic value of $147 and $58, respectively, included in Reclamation and remediation .
|(5)
|
Excludes development expenditures of $33 at Ahafo, $8 at Red Chris, $12 at Peñasquito, $20 at Merian, $18 at Cerro Negro, $7 at Yanacocha, $2 at Boddington, $3 at Tanami, $3 at Cadia, $8 at NGM, $50 at Corporate and Other, totaling $164 related to developing new operations or major projects at existing operations where these projects will materially benefit the operation.
|(6)
|
Excludes restructuring and severance of $111, impairment charges of $63, Newcrest transaction and integration costs of $(4), settlement costs of $1; included in Other expense, net .
|(7)
|
Excludes capitalized interest related to sustaining capital expenditures. Refer to Liquidity and Capital Resources within Part I, Item 2, MD&A for capital expenditures by segment.
|(8)
|
Includes finance lease payments and other costs for sustaining projects of $58.
|(9)
|
Per ounce measures may not recalculate due to rounding.
|(10)
|
During the first quarter of 2025, mining and processing operations at the site were temporarily suspended due to safety events. Full operations resumed in April 2025.
|(11)
|
Corporate and Other includes the Company's business activities relating to its corporate and regional offices and all equity method investments. Refer to Note 4 to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for further information.
|(12)
|
Refer to Note 3 to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for information on the Company's divestitures.
|(13)
|
Gold equivalent ounces is calculated as pounds or ounces produced multiplied by the ratio of the other metals price to the gold price, using Gold ($1,700/oz.), Copper ($3.50/lb.), Silver ($20.00/oz.), Lead ($0.90/lb.) and Zinc ($1.20/lb.) pricing for 2025.
|(14)
|
For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, Red Chris sold 21 thousand tonnes of copper, Peñasquito sold 21 million ounces of silver, 71 thousand tonnes of lead and 197 thousand tonnes of zinc, Boddington sold 19 thousand tonnes of copper, and Cadia sold 63 thousand tonnes of copper.
|(15)
|
All-in sustaining costs at Peñasquito is comprised of $271, $89, and $384 for silver, lead, and zinc, respectively.
|
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2024
|
Costs
Applicable
to
Sales (1)(2)(3)
|
|
Reclamation
Costs (4)
|
|
Advanced
Projects,
Research and
Development
and
Exploration (5)
|
|
General
and
Administrative
|
|
Other Expense, Net (6)
|
|
Treatment and Refining Costs
|
|
Sustaining Capital and Lease Related Costs (7)(8)
|
|
All-In Sustaining Costs
|
|
Ounces (000) Sold
|
|
All-In Sustaining Costs Per oz. (9)
|
Gold
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ahafo
|
$
|
527
|
|
$
|
14
|
|
$
|
3
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
$
|
1
|
|
$
|
1
|
|
$
|
73
|
|
$
|
619
|
|
585
|
|
$
|
1,057
|
Brucejack
|
|
236
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
49
|
|
|
298
|
|
181
|
|
$
|
1,642
|
Red Chris
|
|
35
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
46
|
|
24
|
|
$
|
1,882
|
Peñasquito
|
|
145
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
22
|
|
|
182
|
|
164
|
|
$
|
1,112
|
Merian
|
|
299
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
11
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
66
|
|
|
383
|
|
199
|
|
$
|
1,926
|
Cerro Negro
|
|
224
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
45
|
|
|
278
|
|
161
|
|
$
|
1,725
|
Yanacocha
|
|
261
|
|
|
25
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
15
|
|
|
310
|
|
257
|
|
$
|
1,207
|
Boddington
|
|
419
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
77
|
|
|
519
|
|
402
|
|
$
|
1,289
|
Tanami
|
|
281
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
76
|
|
|
364
|
|
290
|
|
$
|
1,256
|
Cadia
|
|
231
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
113
|
|
|
365
|
|
350
|
|
$
|
1,044
|
Lihir
|
|
539
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
89
|
|
|
647
|
|
457
|
|
$
|
1,416
|
NGM
|
|
941
|
|
|
13
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
276
|
|
|
1,255
|
|
763
|
|
$
|
1,645
|
Corporate and Other (10)
|
|
1
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
82
|
|
|
277
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
384
|
|
—
|
|
$
|
—
|
Held for sale (11)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CC&V
|
|
139
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
21
|
|
|
171
|
|
100
|
|
$
|
1,715
|
Musselwhite
|
|
163
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
73
|
|
|
243
|
|
155
|
|
$
|
1,570
|
Porcupine
|
|
235
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
62
|
|
|
311
|
|
218
|
|
$
|
1,422
|
Éléonore
|
|
239
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
77
|
|
|
328
|
|
171
|
|
$
|
1,914
|
Telfer (12)
|
|
192
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
27
|
|
|
245
|
|
64
|
|
$
|
3,823
|
Akyem
|
|
252
|
|
|
18
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
18
|
|
|
290
|
|
169
|
|
$
|
1,716
|
Total Gold
|
|
5,359
|
|
|
140
|
|
|
177
|
|
|
285
|
|
|
30
|
|
|
46
|
|
|
1,201
|
|
|
7,238
|
|
4,710
|
|
$
|
1,537
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gold equivalent ounces - other metals (13)(14)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Red Chris
|
|
135
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
40
|
|
|
185
|
|
98
|
|
$
|
1,885
|
Peñasquito (15)
|
|
692
|
|
|
24
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
85
|
|
|
96
|
|
|
900
|
|
766
|
|
$
|
1,175
|
Boddington
|
|
141
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
13
|
|
|
165
|
|
141
|
|
$
|
1,166
|
Cadia
|
|
214
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
24
|
|
|
98
|
|
|
343
|
|
351
|
|
$
|
977
|
Corporate and Other (10)
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
28
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
40
|
|
—
|
|
$
|
—
|
Held for sale (11)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Telfer (12)
|
|
31
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
42
|
|
11
|
|
$
|
3,811
|
Total Gold Equivalent Ounces
|
|
1,213
|
|
|
30
|
|
|
21
|
|
|
29
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
127
|
|
|
252
|
|
|
1,675
|
|
1,367
|
|
$
|
1,225
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated
|
$
|
6,572
|
|
$
|
170
|
|
$
|
198
|
|
$
|
314
|
|
$
|
33
|
|
$
|
173
|
|
$
|
1,453
|
|
$
|
8,913
|
|
|
|
|_______________
|(1)
|
Excludes Depreciation and amortization and Reclamation and remediation .
|(2)
|
Includes by-product credits of $169.
|(3)
|
Includes stockpile, leach pad, and product inventory adjustments of $2 at Brucejack, $1 at Peñasquito, $9 at Cerro Negro, $21 at NGM, and $32 at Telfer.
|(4)
|
Include operating accretion of $103, included in Reclamation and remediation , and amortization of asset retirement costs of $67; excludes accretion and reclamation and remediation adjustments at former operating properties that have entered the closure phase and have no substantive future economic value of $165 and $56, respectively, included in Reclamation and remediation .
|(5)
|
Excludes development expenditures of $28 at Ahafo, $4 at Red Chris, $6 at Peñasquito, $4 at Merian, $10 at Cerro Negro, $2 at Boddington, $18 at Tanami, $8 at NGM, $46 at Corporate and Other, $2 at CC&V, $1 at Porcupine, $2 at Telfer, and $4 at Akyem, totaling $135 related to developing new operations or major projects at existing operations where these projects will materially benefit the operation.
|(6)
|
Excludes Newcrest transaction and integration costs of $62, impairment charges of $39, settlement costs of $33, and restructuring and severance of $20; included Other expense, net .
|(7)
|
Excludes capitalized interest related to sustaining capital expenditures. Refer to Liquidity and Capital Resources within Part I, Item 2, MD&A for capital expenditures by segment.
|(8)
|
Includes finance lease payments and other costs for sustaining projects of $64.
|(9)
|
Per ounce measures may not recalculate due to rounding.
|(10)
|
Corporate and Other includes the Company's business activities relating to its corporate and regional offices and all equity method investments. Refer to Note 4 to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for further information.
|(11)
|
Sites were classified as held for sale as of September 30, 2024. Refer to Note 3 to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for further information.
|(12)
|
During the second quarter of 2024, seepage points were detected on the outer wall and around the tailings storage facility at Telfer and we temporarily ceased placing new tailings on the facility. Production resumed during the third quarter of 2024. The Company completed the sale of Telfer in the fourth quarter of 2024.
|(13)
|
Gold equivalent ounces is calculated as pounds or ounces produced multiplied by the ratio of the other metals price to the gold price, using Gold ($1,400/oz.), Copper ($3.50/lb.), Silver ($20.00/oz.), Lead ($1.00/lb.) and Zinc ($1.20/lb.) pricing for 2024.
|(14)
|
For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, Red Chris sold 18 thousand tonnes of copper, Peñasquito sold 24 million ounces of silver, 66 thousand tonnes of lead and 174 thousand tonnes of zinc, Boddington sold 26 thousand tonnes of copper, Cadia sold 64 thousand tonnes of copper, and Telfer sold 2 thousand tonnes of copper.
|(15)
|
All-in sustaining costs at Peñasquito is comprised of $361, $106, and $433 for silver, lead, and zinc, respectively.
A reconciliation of the 2025 Gold AISC outlook to the 2025 Gold CAS outlook is provided below. The estimates in the table below are considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created by such sections and other applicable laws.
|
2025 Guidance Total Core Portfolio - Gold (1)(2)
|
(in millions, except ounces and per ounce)
|
Guidance Estimate
|
Cost Applicable to Sales (3)(4)
|
|
6,100
|
Reclamation Costs (5)
|
|
220
|
Advanced Projects & Exploration (6)
|
|
195
|
General and Administrative (7)
|
|
330
|
Other Expense
|
|
80
|
Treatment and Refining Costs
|
|
65
|
Sustaining Capital (8)
|
|
1,330
|
Sustaining Finance Lease Payments
|
|
70
|
All-in Sustaining Costs
|
|
8,390
|
Ounces (000) Sold (9)
|
|
5,175
|
All-in Sustaining Costs per Ounce
|
|
1,620
|_______________
|(1)
|
The reconciliation is provided for illustrative purposes in order to better describe management's estimates of the components of the calculation. Estimates for each component of the forward-looking All-in sustaining costs per ounce are independently calculated and, as a result, the total All-in sustaining costs and the All-in sustaining costs per ounce may not sum to the component ranges. While a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure has been provided for the 2025 AISC Gold Outlook on a consolidated basis, a reconciliation has not been provided on an individual site or project basis in reliance on Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K because such reconciliation is not available without unreasonable efforts.
|(2)
|
All values are presented on a consolidated basis for Newmont.
|(3)
|
Excludes Depreciation and amortization and Reclamation and remediation .
|(4)
|
Includes stockpile and leach pad inventory adjustments.
|(5)
|
Reclamation costs include operating accretion and amortization of asset retirement costs.
|(6)
|
Advanced Project and Exploration excludes non-sustaining advanced projects and exploration.
|(7)
|
Includes stock-based compensation.
|(8)
|
Excludes development capital expenditures, capitalized interest and change in accrued capital.
|(9)
|
Consolidated production for Merian is presented on a total production basis for the mine site and excludes production from Pueblo Viejo and Fruta del Norte.
Net debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio
Management uses net debt to Adjusted EBITDA as non-GAAP measures to evaluate the Company's operating performance, including our ability to generate earnings sufficient to service our debt. Net debt to Adjusted EBITDA represents the ratio of the Company's debt, net of cash and cash equivalents, to Adjusted EBITDA. Net debt to Adjusted EBITDA does not represent, and should not be considered an alternative to, net income (loss), operating income (loss), or cash flow from operations as those terms are defined by GAAP, and does not necessarily indicate whether cash flows will be sufficient to fund cash needs. Although Net debt to Adjusted EBITDA and similar measures are frequently used as measures of operations and the ability to meet debt service requirements by other companies, our calculation of net debt to Adjusted EBITDA measure is not necessarily comparable to such other similarly titled captions of other companies. The Company believes that net debt to Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management and Board of Directors. Management's determination of the components of net debt to Adjusted EBITDA is evaluated periodically and based, in part, on a review of non-GAAP financial measures used by mining industry analysts. Net income (loss) attributable to Newmont stockholders is reconciled to Adjusted EBITDA as follows:
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
September 30, 2025
|
|
June 30, 2025
|
|
March 31, 2025
|
|
December 31, 2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss) attributable to Newmont stockholders
|
$
|
1,832
|
|
|
$
|
2,061
|
|
|
$
|
1,891
|
|
|
$
|
1,403
|
|
Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
|
11
|
|
|
|
14
|
|
|
|
11
|
|
|
|
18
|
|
Net loss (income) from discontinued operations
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Equity loss (income) of affiliates
|
|
(123
|
)
|
|
|
(49
|
)
|
|
|
(78
|
)
|
|
|
(69
|
)
|
Income and mining tax expense (benefit)
|
|
787
|
|
|
|
1,092
|
|
|
|
647
|
|
|
|
702
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
643
|
|
|
|
620
|
|
|
|
593
|
|
|
|
689
|
|
Interest expense, net of capitalized interest
|
|
52
|
|
|
|
65
|
|
|
|
79
|
|
|
|
93
|
|
EBITDA (1)
|
$
|
3,202
|
|
|
$
|
3,803
|
|
|
$
|
3,143
|
|
|
$
|
2,836
|
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Gain) loss on sale of assets held for sale
|
$
|
(99
|
)
|
|
$
|
(699
|
)
|
|
$
|
(276
|
)
|
|
$
|
268
|
|
Restructuring and severance
|
|
87
|
|
|
|
15
|
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
|
18
|
|
(Gain) loss on debt extinguishment
|
|
72
|
|
|
|
18
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
(3
|
)
|
Reclamation and remediation charges
|
|
41
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(110
|
)
|
Impairment charges
|
|
39
|
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
|
15
|
|
|
|
39
|
|
Change in fair value of investments and options
|
|
(38
|
)
|
|
|
(151
|
)
|
|
|
(291
|
)
|
|
|
(23
|
)
|
(Gain) loss on asset and investment sales
|
|
6
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
Newcrest transaction and integration costs
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
(10
|
)
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
Settlement costs
|
|
(2
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
11
|
|
Pension settlements
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
Other
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
|
$
|
3,309
|
|
|
$
|
2,997
|
|
|
$
|
2,629
|
|
|
$
|
3,048
|
|
12 month trailing Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
11,983
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Debt
|
$
|
5,180
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Less: Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
(5,639
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net debt excluding leases and other financing obligations
|
|
(459
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Add: Lease and other financing obligations
|
|
471
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net debt
|
$
|
12
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net debt to Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|_______________
|(1)
|
See EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation for more details on adjustments.
Net average realized price per ounce/ pound
Average realized price per ounce/ pound are non-GAAP financial measures. The measures are calculated by dividing the net consolidated gold, copper, silver, lead, and zinc sales by the consolidated gold ounces, copper pounds, silver ounces, lead pounds and zinc pounds sold, respectively. These measures are calculated on a consistent basis for the periods presented on a consolidated basis. Average realized price per ounce/ pound statistics are intended to provide additional information only, do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. The measures are not necessarily indicative of operating profit or cash flow from operations as determined under GAAP. Other companies may calculate these measures differently.
The following tables reconcile these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure:
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Increase
|
|
Percent
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Consolidated gold sales, net
|
$
|
4,669
|
|
$
|
3,945
|
|
$
|
724
|
|
|
18
|
%
|
Consolidated copper sales, net
|
|
319
|
|
|
329
|
|
|
(10
|
)
|
|
(3
|
)%
|
Consolidated silver sales, net
|
|
293
|
|
|
147
|
|
|
146
|
|
|
99
|
%
|
Consolidated lead sales, net
|
|
52
|
|
|
32
|
|
|
20
|
|
|
63
|
%
|
Consolidated zinc sales, net
|
|
191
|
|
|
152
|
|
|
39
|
|
|
26
|
%
|
Total sales
|
$
|
5,524
|
|
$
|
4,605
|
|
$
|
919
|
|
|
20
|
%
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
Increase
|
|
Percent
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Consolidated gold sales, net
|
$
|
13,496
|
|
$
|
10,909
|
|
$
|
2,587
|
|
24
|
%
|
Consolidated copper sales, net
|
|
1,033
|
|
|
1,003
|
|
|
30
|
|
3
|
%
|
Consolidated silver sales, net
|
|
672
|
|
|
557
|
|
|
115
|
|
21
|
%
|
Consolidated lead sales, net
|
|
137
|
|
|
136
|
|
|
1
|
|
1
|
%
|
Consolidated zinc sales, net
|
|
513
|
|
|
425
|
|
|
88
|
|
21
|
%
|
Total sales
|
$
|
15,851
|
|
$
|
13,030
|
|
$
|
2,821
|
|
22
|
%
|
|
Three Months Ended September 30, 2025
|
|
Gold
|
|
Copper
|
|
Silver
|
|
Lead
|
|
Zinc
|
|
(ounces)
|
|
(pounds)
|
|
(ounces)
|
|
(pounds)
|
|
(pounds)
|
Consolidated sales:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross before provisional pricing and streaming impact
|
$
|
4,595
|
|
|
$
|
302
|
|
$
|
235
|
|
|
$
|
59
|
|
|
$
|
190
|
|
Provisional pricing mark-to-market
|
|
82
|
|
|
|
16
|
|
|
42
|
|
|
|
(6
|
)
|
|
|
10
|
|
Silver streaming amortization
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
24
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Gross after provisional pricing and streaming impact
|
|
4,677
|
|
|
|
318
|
|
|
301
|
|
|
|
53
|
|
|
|
200
|
|
Treatment and refining charges
|
|
(8
|
)
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
(8
|
)
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
|
(9
|
)
|
Net
|
$
|
4,669
|
|
|
$
|
319
|
|
$
|
293
|
|
|
$
|
52
|
|
|
$
|
191
|
|
Consolidated ounces/pounds sold (1)(2)
|
|
1,319
|
|
|
|
68
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
|
60
|
|
|
|
149
|
|
Average realized price (per ounce/pound): (3)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross before provisional pricing and streaming impact
|
$
|
3,484
|
|
|
$
|
4.43
|
|
$
|
29.66
|
|
|
$
|
0.97
|
|
|
$
|
1.29
|
|
Provisional pricing mark-to-market
|
|
62
|
|
|
|
0.23
|
|
|
5.25
|
|
|
|
(0.09
|
)
|
|
|
0.06
|
|
Silver streaming amortization
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
3.03
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Gross after provisional pricing and streaming impact
|
|
3,546
|
|
|
|
4.66
|
|
|
37.94
|
|
|
|
0.88
|
|
|
|
1.35
|
|
Treatment and refining charges
|
|
(7
|
)
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
|
(0.92
|
)
|
|
|
(0.02
|
)
|
|
|
(0.06
|
)
|
Net
|
$
|
3,539
|
|
|
$
|
4.67
|
|
$
|
37.02
|
|
|
$
|
0.86
|
|
|
$
|
1.29
|
|_______________
|(1)
|
Amounts reported in millions except gold ounces, which are reported in thousands.
|(2)
|
For the three months ended September 30, 2025 the Company sold 31 thousand tonnes of copper, 27 thousand tonnes of lead, and 68 thousand tonnes of zinc.
|(3)
|
Per ounce/pound measures may not recalculate due to rounding.
|
|
Three Months Ended September 30, 2024
|
|
Gold
|
|
Copper
|
|
Silver
|
|
Lead
|
|
Zinc
|
|
(ounces)
|
|
(pounds)
|
|
(ounces)
|
|
(pounds)
|
|
(pounds)
|
Consolidated sales:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross before provisional pricing and streaming impact
|
$
|
3,900
|
|
|
$
|
297
|
|
$
|
135
|
|
|
$
|
35
|
|
|
$
|
171
|
|
Provisional pricing mark-to-market
|
|
53
|
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
(2
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Silver streaming amortization
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
15
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Gross after provisional pricing and streaming impact
|
|
3,953
|
|
|
|
309
|
|
|
153
|
|
|
|
33
|
|
|
|
171
|
|
Treatment and refining charges
|
|
(8
|
)
|
|
|
20
|
|
|
(6
|
)
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
|
(19
|
)