Gold Investing News

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.55 per share of common stock for the third quarter of 2022, payable on December 29, 2022 to holders of record at the close of business on December 8, 2022.

"With this dividend declared, Newmont will have returned nearly $4 billion since the introduction of our dividend framework, clearly demonstrating our commitment to returning cash to our shareholders with a proven track record of doing so," said Tom Palmer, President and CEO.

The declaration and payment of future quarterly dividends remains at the discretion of the Board of Directors and will depend on the Company's financial results, cash flow and cash requirements, future prospects, and other factors deemed relevant by the Board. 1

About Newmont

Newmont is the world's leading gold company and a producer of copper, silver, zinc and lead. The Company's world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in North America, South America, Australia and Africa. Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social and governance practices. The Company is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution and technical expertise. Newmont was founded in 1921 and has been publicly traded since 1925.

Cautionary Statement:

This release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created by such sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements often contain words such as "expect," "intend," "plan," and "will." Such forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements or expectations regarding future dividends. Investors are cautioned that the Company's dividend framework is non-binding. Future dividends are assessed on a quarterly basis by the Board of Directors and will be determined based on Newmont's financial results, balance sheet strength, cash and liquidity requirements, future prospects, gold price fluctuations and other factors deemed relevant by the Board. Other than the third quarter dividend announced above, future dividends have not yet been approved or declared by the Board of Directors. An annualized dividend has not been declared by the Board. Management's expectations with respect to future dividends, including annualized payouts and dividend yields, are "forward-looking statements" and non-binding. The Board of Directors reserves all powers related to the declaration and payment of dividends. Consequently, in determining the dividend to be declared and paid on the common stock of the Company, the Board of Directors may revise or terminate such dividend plans at any time without prior notice. Investors are reminded that forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, which could cause the actual results and expectations to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed, including, without limitation, risks in connection with the operations, cash flow and results of the Company relating to the uncertain duration, scope and effect of COVID-19. Uncertainties relating to COVID-19 and other variants of COVID, include, without limitation, changing restrictions on the mining industry in certain the jurisdictions in which we operate, the ability to operate following changing governmental restrictions on travel and business operations (including, without limitation, the duration of restrictions, including access to sites, ability to transport and ship doré, access to processing and refinery facilities, impacts to international trade, impacts to supply chain, including price, availability of goods, ability to receive supplies and fuel, impacts to productivity and operations in connection with decisions intended to protect the health and safety of the workforce, their families and neighboring communities, and the availability and impact of vaccines). No guarantees can be made that the Company will be able to maintain the same dividend level in the future. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

___________________________________

1 See cautionary statement for additional information.

Media Contact
Courtney Boone 303.837.5159
courtney.boone@newmont.com

Investor Contact
Daniel Horton
303.837.5468
daniel.horton@newmont.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

NewmontNGT:CAGold Investing
NGT:CA
TSXV:LSX

LaSalle Exploration: Early-stage Precious Metals Exploration in Under-explored Areas of Quebec

LaSalle Exploration Corp. (TSXV:LSX) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

LaSalle Exploration is a diverse resource exploration and development company focused on projects in the province of Quebec. The company is working to evaluate both the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region and under-explored regions of the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The company owns a strong portfolio of projects including the Radisson gold property, the Blakelock gold-copper property and its recently-acquired Egan gold property.

Keep reading...Show less
NYSE:NEM

Precipitate Gold: Exploring in Prospective Mining Jurisdictions in the Dominican Republic

Precipitate Gold Corp. (TSXV:PRG) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Precipitate Gold is a mineral exploration company with district-scale strategic land positions in the Dominican Republic. The company is currently advancing its Pueblo Grande and Juan de Herrera projects in the Dominican Republic, where the company is also working to expand its existing portfolio. Precipitate Gold always works to acquire 100 percent of the properties that it owns, ensuring that there are no outstanding vendor payments or working commitments.

Keep reading...Show less
FRA:29W

White Gold Featured in the Mining Journal

White Gold Corp. (TSXV:WGO,OTC:WHGOF,FRA:29W) has been featured in a sponsored article published by the Mining Journal.

The article covered recent results from White Gold’s 2019 exploration program which is comprised of 17,000 meters of diamond drilling, 7,500 meters of reverse circulation drilling and upcoming drill plans. To date, White Gold has identified multiple new high-grade mineralization trends across its JP Ross project and White Gold project in the Yukon’s White Gold district. The new trends were all delineated within 10 kilometers away from last year’s Vertigo discovery area. One of White Gold’s goals this summer is to add more ounces to the VG zone on the company’s QV project, which sits 44 kilometers north of Newmont Goldcorp’s (TSX:NGT,NYSE:NEM) Coffee project.

Keep reading...Show less

New to the Investing News Network

New to the Investing News Network – August 2021

Keep reading...Show less
gold bars and coins

VIDEO — Rick Rule: Don't be Fooled by Gold's Pariah Status; Energy Opportunities Ranked

Rick Ruleyoutu.be

Gold is currently priced at around US$1,665 per ounce, well below its Q1 high point of more than US$2,000. But the yellow metal's performance in non-American currencies tells a different story.

Speaking to the Investing News Network, Rick Rule, proprietor at Rule Investment Media, said gold is in a bull market in every currency in the world except the US dollar, meaning most investors are seeing higher prices.

"Gold is (only) a pariah for 23 percent of the world's GDP, which is to say Americans," he said.

Keep reading...Show less
Titan Minerals CEO Matthew Carr

Titan Minerals CEO Optimistic About Opportunity for Major Discovery in Ecuador

Titan Minerals CEO Optimistic About Opportunity for Major Discovery in Ecuadoryoutu.be

Keep reading...Show less