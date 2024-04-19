Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Newmont Appoints Mining Industry Veteran Francois Hardy as Chief Technology Officer

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT, ASX: NEM, PNGX: NEM) today announced the appointment of Francois Hardy as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Francois will join Newmont's Executive Leadership Team and lead the technical work across the business to improve operational performance and drive growth.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240419973025/en/

Newmont Appoints Mining Industry Veteran Francois Hardy as Chief Technology Officer (Photo: Business Wire)

Newmont Appoints Mining Industry Veteran Francois Hardy as Chief Technology Officer (Photo: Business Wire)

Francois will take over from interim CTO, Dean Gehring , who also served in a dual role as Newmont's Chief Integration Officer. After a period of transition, Dean will be leaving the company in early July.

Francois brings more than 30 years of technical and operational experience in mining to the role. He commenced with Newmont in 2002 and has held roles including Group Head Exploration, Managing Director Africa and General Manager Tanami.

"Francois is a strong leader with deep technical experience and a demonstrable track record of improving operating performance. His appointment will further strengthen Newmont's Executive Leadership Team, adding valuable technological expertise which will be central to our ongoing success as a business," said Tom Palmer, Newmont President, and CEO.

Before joining Newmont, Francois held executive positions at Avmin Ltd and De Beers Consolidated Mines. He steps into the new role at a pivotal moment in Newmont's history and will be tasked with looking for new ways to enhance the company's operations through innovation and new technologies.

Francois graduated from the Technikon Witwatersrand (now University of Johannesburg) with a BSc in Mine Engineering and received his National Higher Diploma in Metalliferous Mining from the University of Johannesburg.

Francois will be based at Newmont's headquarters in Denver and will assume his new role as of May 1, 2024.

About Newmont

Newmont is the world's leading gold company and producer of copper, zinc, lead, and silver. The company's world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in Africa, Australia, Latin America & Caribbean, North America, and Papua New Guinea. Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social, and governance practices. Newmont is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution, and technical expertise. Founded in 1921, the company has been publicly traded since 1925.

At Newmont, our purpose is to create value and improve lives through sustainable and responsible mining. To learn more about Newmont's sustainability strategy and initiatives, go to www.newmont.com .

Media Contact
Jennifer Pakradooni
Jennifer.Pakradooni@Newmont.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

NGT:CA
×