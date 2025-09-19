Newmont Announces Sale of its Interest in Orla Mining Ltd.

Generated ~$900 million in After-Tax Proceeds from Sale of Equity Holdings in 2025

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT, ASX: NEM, PNGX: NEM) ("Newmont" or the "Company") announced today it has completed the sale of common shares ("Common Shares") of Orla Mining Ltd. ("Orla"). Newmont disposed of 43 million Common Shares through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange at a price of US$10.14 (C$14.00) per Common Share, for aggregate gross proceeds of US$439 million (C$605 million).

"Today's announcement demonstrates Newmont's ongoing commitment to streamlining our equity portfolio and unlocks significant cash to support Newmont's capital allocation priorities," said Tom Palmer, Newmont's Chief Executive Officer. "We value the strong relationship we've had with Orla since our initial investment. From the development of Camino Rojo to the acquisition of Musselwhite from Newmont early this year, we are delighted to have been part of Orla's beginning. While this marks the end of our ownership in Orla, we are confident in their continued ability to drive value for shareholders."

Immediately prior to the sale, Newmont held 43,245,294 Common Shares, which represented approximately 13.3% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis. As a result of this disposition, Newmont no longer holds any Common Shares of Orla.

Orla's President and Chief Executive Officer, Jason Simpson, said: "Orla's portfolio has been built, in part, through the acquisition of former Newmont assets. We are grateful for the confidence placed in us to advance these projects responsibly and to unlock their full potential. As we continue to execute on our growth strategy, we remain focused on creating long-term value for our stakeholders while broadening and diversifying our investor base."

About Newmont

Newmont is the world's leading gold company and a producer of copper, zinc, lead, and silver. The Company's world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in Africa, Australia, Latin America & Caribbean, North America, and Papua New Guinea. Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social, and governance practices. Newmont is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution, and technical expertise. Founded in 1921, the Company has been publicly traded since 1925.

At Newmont, our purpose is to create value and improve lives through sustainable and responsible mining. To learn more about Newmont's sustainability strategy and initiatives, go to www.newmont.com .

Required Canadian Disclosure

An early warning report will be filed by Newmont in accordance with applicable securities laws. To obtain a copy of the early warning report, please contact: Newmont at 6900 E Layton Avenue, Suite 700, Denver, Colorado 80237 or at the contact at the bottom of this release.

Newmont sold the Common Shares to monetize a portion of its investment holdings. Newmont may, depending on price, market conditions or other conditions or factors it considers relevant from time to time, increase its beneficial ownership, control or direction over Common Shares or other securities of Orla through market transactions, private agreements or otherwise.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws that are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created by Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and other securities legislation, including statements that use forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "anticipate", "potential" or other variations thereof or comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding future investments in Orla. Forward-looking statements are subject to other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. A number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. For a discussion of such risks relating to Newmont's business and other factors, see its most recent Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the headings "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Statements." Newmont does not undertake any obligation to release publicly revisions to any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Investors should not assume that any lack of update to a previously issued forward-looking statement constitutes a reaffirmation of that statement. Continued reliance on forward-looking statements is at investors' own risk.

Investor Contact – Global
Neil Backhouse
investor.relations@newmont.com

Investor Contact – Asia Pacific
Natalie Worley
apac.investor.relations@newmont.com

Media Contact – Global
Shannon Brushe
globalcommunications@newmont.com

Media Contact – Asia Pacific
Rosalie Cobai
australiacommunications@newmont.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

NewmontNEMTSX:NGTNYSE:NEMASX:NEMGold Investing
NEM
The Conversation (0)

Newmont

Newmont Corp is primarily a gold producer with operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. It is also engaged in the production of copper, silver, lead and zinc. The company's operations are organized in five geographic regions: North America, South America, Australia, Africa and Nevada.

Awalé Update: Newmont to Exercise 10% Minority Interest Option on the Odienné Joint Venture

Awalé Update: Newmont to Exercise 10% Minority Interest Option on the Odienné Joint Venture

Awalé Resources Limited (TSXV: ARIC) ("Awalé" or the "Company") announces that Newmont Ventures Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) (TSX: NGT) (ASX: NEM) (PNGX: NEM) ("Newmont"), has provided notice of its intention to acquire the 10% minority equity interest in the Odienné Joint Venture (JV) Project in Côte d'Ivoire (see Figure 1). The minority interest is currently held by the shareholders of Africa New Geological Technologies Côte d'Ivoire SARL ("ANGET"). This notice is in accordance with the Exploration Agreement with Venture Option, signed on May 27, 2022 (see May 31, 2022 news release), and follows Newmont's recent completion of Phase 1 of its Earn-In, which has vested it with a 51% controlling interest in the joint venture.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Frontier Energy

Highly Experienced Renewable Energy Debt Advisor Appointed

Frontier Energy Limited (ASX: FHE; OTCQB: FRHYF) (Frontier or the Company) is pleased to advise of its appointment of Leeuwin Capital Partners (Leeuwin) as debt advisor for the Stage One development of the Waroona Renewable Energy Project (Project). Stage One will comprise a 120MWdc solar facility with an integrated four-hour 80MW battery.

Keep reading...Show less
White Gold Corp. Intercepts 5.04 g/t Au over 20.85m in Western Extension of Near Surface High-Grade Gold Zone & Identifies Additional Gold Occurrences in the Sulphide Domain at Betty Ford Target, White Gold District, Yukon, Canada

White Gold Corp. Intercepts 5.04 g/t Au over 20.85m in Western Extension of Near Surface High-Grade Gold Zone & Identifies Additional Gold Occurrences in the Sulphide Domain at Betty Ford Target, White Gold District, Yukon, Canada

White Gold Corp. (TSX.V: WGO, OTCQX: WHGOF, FRA: 29W ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce results for 2023 exploration diamond drilling at the Betty Ford target on the Betty property (Figure 1). Assay results for hole BETFD23D015 include 5.04 gt Au over 20.85 m within the near-surface oxide domain from 18.65 m depth, including two higher-grade subintervals grading 13.34 gt Au over 2.30 m and 11.47 gt Au over 2.05 m. A zone of gold mineralization was also encountered deeper within the sulphide domain of the host breccia unit, grading 0.44 gt Au over 28.55 m from 107.85 m depth, and including a subinterval of 1.38 gt Au over 6.15 m. The 2023 diamond drilling also encountered a second breccia unit approximately 30 to 50 m north of the main gold bearing breccia, with the potential for near-surface gold mineralization in the oxide portion of this breccia remaining untested.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
White Gold Corp. Intersects 5.03 g/t Gold over 25.0m within 2.96 g/t Gold over 46.5m Significantly Expanding Width of Near Surface Gold Zone by 50% at Betty Ford Target, White Gold District, Yukon, Canada

White Gold Corp. Intersects 5.03 g/t Gold over 25.0m within 2.96 g/t Gold over 46.5m Significantly Expanding Width of Near Surface Gold Zone by 50% at Betty Ford Target, White Gold District, Yukon, Canada

White Gold Corp. (TSX.V: WGO, OTCQX: WHGOF, FRA: 29W ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce additional results for the 2023 exploration diamond drilling at the Betty Ford target on the Betty property (Figure 1). The new assay results include 2.96 gt Au over 46.5 m from 11.5 m depth in hole BETFD23D014, including a higher-grade subinterval of 5.03 gt Au over 25 m, which significantly expanded the width of the near surface high-grade gold zone to the south. Results for hole BETFD23D012 and partial results for hole BETFD23D013 were announced previously on September 7, 2023, highlighted by 3.38 gt Au over 53.0m from 7.3m depth in BETFD23D013. Results for hole BETFD23D015 remain pending but are expected to be received and announced in the near future.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
White Gold Corp. Intersects Broad Zones of Near Surface Gold Mineralization including 3.38 g/t Au over 53 m at Betty Ford Target, and 1.4 g/t Gold over 58.4 m at Vertigo Target, White Gold District, Yukon, Canada

White Gold Corp. Intersects Broad Zones of Near Surface Gold Mineralization including 3.38 g/t Au over 53 m at Betty Ford Target, and 1.4 g/t Gold over 58.4 m at Vertigo Target, White Gold District, Yukon, Canada

White Gold Corp. (TSX.V: WGO, OTCQX: WHGOF, FRA: 29W ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce partial results from 2023 exploration diamond drilling at the Betty Ford target on the Betty property including 3.38 gt Au over 53.0 m from 7.30 m depth in hole BETFD23D013, which included higher grade subintervals of 7.19 gt Au over 6.30 m and 8.00 gt Au over 4.35 m. Results of diamond drilling at the Vertigo target on the JP Ross property include 1.4 gt Au over 58.4 m in hole JPRVER23D0052 from 40.95 m depth, and JPRVER23D0051 which intersected three zones of high-grade gold mineralization. Betty Ford and Vertigo (Figure 1) are located approximately 65 km southeast and 30 km northeast respectively from the Company's flagship White Gold Project in west-central Yukon, Canada, which comprises 16 million tonnes averaging 2.23 gt Au for 1,152,900 ounces of gold in the Indicated Resource category and 19 million tonnes averaging 1.54 gt Au for 942,400 ounces of gold in the Inferred Resource category (1) .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSXV:LG)

Lahontan Gold Corp.


Keep reading...Show less
Zeus Resources (ASX:ZEU)

Zeus Resources: Unlocking Morocco’s High-grade Antimony in a Tightening Supply Market

Keep reading...Show less
Closeup lumps of gold on wooden table.

Discovery to Production: How Juniors are Rewriting the Gold Resource Playbook

Amid a sustained strong gold price, new opportunities are emerging for junior gold explorers to turn their discoveries into cashflow, not through the traditional M&A route, but through pathways to self-production. It’s a shift that is not only reshaping valuations and investor expectations, but the very nature of the junior mining sector.

For decades, the junior gold mining model has been predictable: make a discovery, build a resource, and then sell the project to a major producer. The goal was to de-risk an asset just enough to catch the attention of a larger company with the capital and processing infrastructure needed to bring it into production.

But as the gold price climbs and the competitive landscape tightens, that playbook could be changing — or at least, branching out. Increasingly, juniors are bypassing the “flip” stage and moving directly into production themselves.

Keep reading...Show less
Zeus Resources Limited

Zeus Resources Limited

Keep reading...Show less
Gold letters spelling "Fed" in front of a pile of gold dollar coins and US flag.

Gold Price Breaks US$3,700, Then Falls as Fed Cuts Rates

The US Federal Reserve held its sixth meeting of 2025 from Tuesday (September 16) to Wednesday (September 17) amid slowing growth in the country's jobs market.

The central bank met analysts’ expectations by lowering the federal funds rate by 25 basis points to the 4 to 4.25 percent range. It marks the first cut of 2025, after holding at the 4.25 to 4.5 percent range since December 2024.

Despite August consumer price index (CPI) data showing inflation rose to 2.9 percent from 2.7 percent in July, a weakening labor market became the focus of the Fed’s dual mandate of stable prices and maximum employment.

Keep reading...Show less
Three gold bars on price chart with magnifying glass.

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

Gold has long been considered a store of wealth, and the price of gold often makes its biggest gains during turbulent times as investors look for cover in this safe-haven asset.

The 21st century has so far been heavily marked by episodes of economic and sociopolitical upheaval. Uncertainty has pushed the precious metal to record highs as market participants seek its perceived security.

And each time the gold price rises, there are calls for even higher record-breaking levels.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

1911 Gold Announces C$13 Million "Best Efforts" Life Offering and Private Placement

Silver Hammer Closes CDN$1,809,000 Fully Subscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units

CHARBONE Hydrogen Announces $2M Convertible Debentures Replacement

Charbone Hydrogene annonce des debentures convertibles de remplacement de 2M$

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

1911 Gold Announces C$13 Million "Best Efforts" Life Offering and Private Placement

precious metals investing

Silver Hammer Closes CDN$1,809,000 Fully Subscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units

Oil and Gas Investing

CHARBONE Hydrogen Announces $2M Convertible Debentures Replacement

Oil and Gas Investing

Charbone Hydrogene annonce des debentures convertibles de remplacement de 2M$

Industrial Metals Investing

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Andromeda Soars On Report, HPA Scoping Study

rare earth investing

Environmental Approval for Boland Infield Studies & Update on Scaled Column ISR Test

Lithium Investing

Landsat Data Shaping Lithium-Mining Plans at Nevada’s Thacker Pass