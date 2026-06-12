Newmont Announces Receipt of Common Shares of LunR Royalties Corp. by Way of Dividend-In-Kind from Lundin Gold Inc.

Early Warning Disclosure

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, ASX: NEM, PNGX: NEM) ("Newmont" or the "Company") announced today that its wholly owned indirect subsidiary ("Newmont Subsidiary") has received 16,099,564 common shares (the "Common Shares") in the capital of LunR Royalties Corp. ("LunR") by way of a dividend-in-kind from Lundin Gold Inc. ("Lundin Gold").

Lundin Gold previously acquired 50,505,051 common shares of LunR (the "Consideration Shares") as consideration in connection with LunR's acquisition of a life-of-mine silver stream on Lundin Gold's Fruta del Norte mine in Ecuador. Pursuant to a distribution agreement dated April 2, 2026, Lundin Gold agreed to distribute the Consideration Shares to its registered shareholders by way of a dividend-in-kind. On May 28, 2026, Lundin Gold declared a special dividend-in-kind to distribute all of the Consideration Shares to eligible Lundin Gold shareholders, payable on June 11, 2026 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 4, 2026. Newmont Subsidiary, as a shareholder of Lundin Gold, received 16,099,564 Common Shares of LunR as part of the foregoing distribution.

As a result of the distribution, Newmont beneficially owns and exercises control or direction over 16,099,564 Common Shares, representing approximately 13.32% of the issued and outstanding common shares of LunR on a non-diluted basis. No cash consideration was paid by Newmont or its subsidiaries to acquire the Common Shares.

The Common Shares are held for investment purposes. Newmont will continue to evaluate its investment in LunR from time to time and may, based on such evaluation, market conditions and other circumstances, increase or decrease its shareholdings through market transactions, private agreements or otherwise, subject to applicable securities laws.

This press release is being issued pursuant to the early warning provisions of Canadian securities legislation. An early warning report will be filed by Newmont in accordance with National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues . To obtain a copy of the early warning report, please contact Newmont Investor Relations at +1 (303) 837-5002 or investor.relations@Newmont.com .

Newmont's address is 6900 E. Layton Avenue, Suite 700, Denver, Colorado 80237. LunR is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and its head office is located at Suite 2800 – 1055 Dunsmuir Street, Vancouver, BC V7X 1L2.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which reflect Newmont's current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and can often be identified by the use of words such as "believe", "anticipate", "project", "expect", "intend", "plan", "will", "may", "estimate", or similar expressions, or by discussions of strategy, plans, or intentions. These statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the number of Common Shares acquired, Newmont's ownership percentage in LunR, and Newmont's intentions with respect to its ownership in LunR.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and estimates, which are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, market conditions and other factors described in Newmont's filings with Canadian securities regulators.

There can be no assurance that any forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and Newmont disclaims any obligation to update or revise such statements, except as required by applicable securities laws.

About Newmont

Newmont is the world's leading gold company and producer of copper, zinc, lead, and silver. The Company's world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in Africa, Australia, Latin America & Caribbean, North America, and Papua New Guinea. Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social, and governance practices. Newmont is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution, and technical expertise. Founded in 1921, the Company has been publicly traded since 1925. To learn more about Newmont's sustainability strategy and initiatives, go to www.Newmont.com .

For further information, please contact:

Investor Contact - Global
Neil Backhouse
investor.relations@newmont.com

Media Contact - Global
Shannon Brushe
globalcommunications@newmont.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Newmont nem nyse:nem ASX:NEM gold investing
NEM
Sirios Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Sirios Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Sirios Resources

Sirios Resources

Advancing a multi-million-ounce gold project in Québec’s James Bay Region

Advancing a multi-million-ounce gold project in Québec’s James Bay Region Keep Reading...
A Positive Gold-Antimony PEA Just Landed in a Fast-Track Jurisdiction - With Spot Gold Above $4,500 an Ounce and a 19,000-Metre Drill Program Already Underway

A Positive Gold-Antimony PEA Just Landed in a Fast-Track Jurisdiction - With Spot Gold Above $4,500 an Ounce and a 19,000-Metre Drill Program Already Underway

Issued on behalf of Rua Gold Inc.With antimony designated a U.S. Critical Mineral, China antimony export controls structurally tightening Western supply, and gold trading at record highs into 2026, one New Zealand–focused junior just delivered base-case PEA economics, expanded spot-price upside,... Keep Reading...
Yukon Metals Just Optioned a Sumitomo-Drilled Copper-Gold Project Next to Its Birch Discovery - Here's What's Now in Play in the Yukon

Yukon Metals Just Optioned a Sumitomo-Drilled Copper-Gold Project Next to Its Birch Discovery - Here's What's Now in Play in the Yukon

Issued on behalf of Yukon Metals Corp. With 18 projects, 44,000 hectares, and a recent string of high-grade hits at Birch, Carter Gulch, and Star River, this Berdahl-family-backed junior is consolidating ground in a territory the majors are once again funding Key Takeaways Yukon Metals Corp.... Keep Reading...
Sirios Resources Inc. (TSXV: SOI)

Sirios and OVI Combine to Form an Osisko-Backed Gold Company in Eeyou Istchee James Bay

Combination creates a district-scale platform anchored by the Cheechoo gold deposit, with exploration upside at Corvet Est and PLEX (All amounts expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated) Sirios Resources Inc. (TSXV: SOI) (OTCQB: SIREF) ("Sirios") and OVI Mining Corp. ("OVI") are... Keep Reading...
Sirios Discovers High-Potential Gold Halo in Western Sector of Aquilon Project in Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec

Sirios Discovers High-Potential Gold Halo in Western Sector of Aquilon Project in Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec

Sirios Resources Inc. (TSXV: SOI) is pleased to report assay results from the 2025 summer diamond drilling campaign on its Aquilon gold project, located in Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.​Thirteen drill holes totaling 5,420 metres were completed in the summer of 2025. Targets were grouped in a... Keep Reading...
Gold Mining Stocks Poised for Windfall as Prices Top $4,000 Per Ounce

Gold Mining Stocks Poised for Windfall as Prices Top $4,000 Per Ounce

USA News Group News Commentary Issued on behalf of GoldHaven Resources Corp. USA News Group News Commentary Gold smashed through $4,000 per ounce for the first time in history this week, surging over 50% year-to-date as the US government shutdown, ongoing Fed rate cuts, and global economic... Keep Reading...
Wooden blocks spell "Fed" next to a blue block with symbols on scattered US$100 bills.

Precious Metals News: Gold, Silver, PGMs Prices Slide as Investors Brace for Fed Meeting

Precious metals prices are staring down the barrel of next week's US Federal Reserve meeting Justification for higher interest rates is rising, and prices for gold, platinum and palladium are bowing down to levels not seen since the fall of 2025. Meanwhile, silver has fallen back to a range it... Keep Reading...
Magnifying glass with wooden handle lies next to gold-colored rock on a textured black surface.

Northern Star Faces Investor Pressure for Strategic Review

Activist investor Elliott Investment Management sharpened its attack against Northern Star Resources (ASX:NST,OTCPL:NESRF) on Wednesday (June 10), claiming that the Australian gold miner’s board fails to grasp the depth of its operational crisis and must immediately launch a formal strategic... Keep Reading...
Don Hansen, gold bars.

Don Hansen: Gold, Silver Stock Analysis, Plus What's Next for Prices

Private investor Don Hansen outlines his latest thoughts on gold and silver, explaining how historical data shows higher prices are still to come. He also goes over his updated gold and silver stock analysis, including how his portfolio performed during the recent run in precious metals... Keep Reading...
Sankamap Metals (CSE:SCU)

Sankamap Metals

Keep Reading...
iMetal Resources Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

iMetal Resources Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

iMetal Resources Inc. (TSXV: IMR,OTC:IMRFF) (OTCQB: IMRFF) (FSE: A7VA) ("iMetal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will offer (the "Offering") up to 40,000,000 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.10 per Unit, by way of non-brokered private placement, for gross proceeds of up... Keep Reading...
Wooden gavel with long handle rests on a gray marble surface, casting a shadow.

Court Validates Seabridge Gold’s Work Status on Stalled KSM Project

Seabridge Gold (TSX:SEA,NYSE:SA) has secured a favorable but conditional ruling from the BC Supreme Court regarding the development status of its long-stalled KSM project.The court has upheld the BC Environmental Assessment Office’s (EAO) determination that Seabridge had "substantially started"... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News
Sirios Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Sirios Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

The Metal You've Never Heard Of Is Becoming a National-Security Priority -- and America Barely Mines It

Triumph Gold Announces Closing of Private Placement

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - AMT

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - TIG

Related News

precious metals investing

The Metal You've Never Heard Of Is Becoming a National-Security Priority -- and America Barely Mines It

precious metals investing

Triumph Gold Announces Closing of Private Placement

precious metals investing

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - TIG

copper investing

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Southern Hemisphere Hits Visible Copper at Llahuin

critical minerals investing

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces First Tranche Closing of Private Placement and Record Ridge Project Update

precious metals investing

NevGold Announces Completion of Debt Settlement

precious metals investing

Triumph Gold Announces $5,410,000 Private Placement