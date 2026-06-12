Newmont Announces Receipt of Common Shares of LunR Royalties Corp. by Way of Dividend-In-Kind from Lundin Gold Inc.

Early Warning Disclosure
Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, ASX: NEM, PNGX: NEM) ("Newmont" or the "Company") announced today that its wholly owned indirect subsidiary ("Newmont Subsidiary") has received 16,099,564 common shares (the "Common Shares") in the capital of LunR Royalties Corp. ("LunR") by way of a dividend-in-kind from Lundin Gold Inc. ("Lundin Gold").
Lundin Gold previously acquired 50,505,051 common shares of LunR (the "Consideration Shares") as consideration in connection with LunR's acquisition of a life-of-mine silver stream on Lundin Gold's Fruta del Norte mine in Ecuador. Pursuant to a distribution agreement dated April 2, 2026, Lundin Gold agreed to distribute the Consideration Shares to its registered shareholders by way of a dividend-in-kind. On May 28, 2026, Lundin Gold declared a special dividend-in-kind to distribute all of the Consideration Shares to eligible Lundin Gold shareholders, payable on June 11, 2026 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 4, 2026. Newmont Subsidiary, as a shareholder of Lundin Gold, received 16,099,564 Common Shares of LunR as part of the foregoing distribution.
As a result of the distribution, Newmont beneficially owns and exercises control or direction over 16,099,564 Common Shares, representing approximately 13.32% of the issued and outstanding common shares of LunR on a non-diluted basis. No cash consideration was paid by Newmont or its subsidiaries to acquire the Common Shares.
The Common Shares are held for investment purposes. Newmont will continue to evaluate its investment in LunR from time to time and may, based on such evaluation, market conditions and other circumstances, increase or decrease its shareholdings through market transactions, private agreements or otherwise, subject to applicable securities laws.
This press release is being issued pursuant to the early warning provisions of Canadian securities legislation. An early warning report will be filed by Newmont in accordance with National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues . To obtain a copy of the early warning report, please contact Newmont Investor Relations at +1 (303) 837-5002 or investor.relations@Newmont.com .
Newmont's address is 6900 E. Layton Avenue, Suite 700, Denver, Colorado 80237. LunR is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and its head office is located at Suite 2800 – 1055 Dunsmuir Street, Vancouver, BC V7X 1L2.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which reflect Newmont's current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and can often be identified by the use of words such as "believe", "anticipate", "project", "expect", "intend", "plan", "will", "may", "estimate", or similar expressions, or by discussions of strategy, plans, or intentions. These statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the number of Common Shares acquired, Newmont's ownership percentage in LunR, and Newmont's intentions with respect to its ownership in LunR.
Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and estimates, which are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, market conditions and other factors described in Newmont's filings with Canadian securities regulators.
There can be no assurance that any forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and Newmont disclaims any obligation to update or revise such statements, except as required by applicable securities laws.
About Newmont
Newmont is the world's leading gold company and producer of copper, zinc, lead, and silver. The Company's world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in Africa, Australia, Latin America & Caribbean, North America, and Papua New Guinea. Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social, and governance practices. Newmont is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution, and technical expertise. Founded in 1921, the Company has been publicly traded since 1925. To learn more about Newmont's sustainability strategy and initiatives, go to www.Newmont.com .
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For further information, please contact:
Investor Contact - Global
Neil Backhouse
investor.relations@newmont.com
Media Contact - Global
Shannon Brushe
globalcommunications@newmont.com