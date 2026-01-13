Newmont Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results Conference Call

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, ASX: NEM, PNGX: NEM) will release its full year and fourth quarter 2025 results after North American markets close on Thursday, February 19, 2026 . A conference call to discuss the results will be held at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time the same day , which is 9:30 a.m. Australian Eastern Daylight Time on Friday, February 20, 2026 . A replay of the webcast will be available through the Company's website.

Conference Call Details

Dial-In Number

833.470.1428

Intl Dial-In Number

404.975.4839 1

Dial-in Access Code

245713

Conference Name

Newmont

Replay Number

866.813.9403

Intl Replay Number

929.458.6194

Replay Access Code

179282

Webcast Details

Title: Newmont Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results Conference Call

URL: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/445541741

The webcast materials will be available Thursday, February 19, after North American markets close, under the Investor Relations section of the Company's website. Additionally, the conference call will be archived for a limited time on the Company's website.

1 For toll-free phone numbers, refer to the following link: https://www.netroadshow.com/events/global-numbers?confId=49005

About Newmont

Newmont is the world's leading gold company and producer of copper, zinc, lead, and silver. The company's world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in Africa, Australia, Latin America & Caribbean, North America, and Papua New Guinea. Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social, and governance practices. Newmont is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution, and technical expertise. Founded in 1921, the Company has been publicly traded since 1925.

At Newmont, our purpose is to create value and improve lives through sustainable and responsible mining. To learn more about Newmont's sustainability strategy and initiatives, go to www.newmont.com .

Investor Contact – Global
Neil Backhouse
investor.relations@newmont.com

Media Contact – Global
Shannon Brushe
globalcommunications@newmont.com

