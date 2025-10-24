Newmont Announces Commercial Production at Ahafo North in Ghana

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, ASX: NEM, PNGX: NEM) ("Newmont" or "the Company") today announced that its Ahafo North project in Afrisipakrom, Ghana has achieved commercial production, marking the successful completion of one of West Africa's most significant recent mining developments.
The announcement follows the successful first gold pour achieved on September 19, 2025, and represents the culmination of a comprehensive development program that included extensive infrastructure construction, processing facility commissioning, and workforce development initiatives.
"Achieving commercial production at Ahafo North represents a significant milestone for Newmont and our partners in Ghana," said Tom Palmer, Newmont's Chief Executive Officer. "This new world-class operation demonstrates our commitment to operational excellence while creating enduring value for our investors, communities, host governments and all our stakeholders in this premier mining jurisdiction. It's rare in our industry to see a new mine come to life within a single career. I'm incredibly proud of what our teams have achieved and honored to have been part of this project from the very beginning."
Ahafo North is expected to produce approximately 50,000 ounces of gold in 2025, with production ramping up through 2026 to achieve full operational capacity. Over the next five years, the operation is positioned to deliver between 275,000 and 325,000 ounces of gold annually over a 13-year mine life, making it a cornerstone asset in Newmont's global portfolio.
Ahafo North represents Newmont's third mining investment in Ghana and, following the divestment of the Akyem mine in April 2025, establishes the company's second operational site in the country, expanding Newmont's existing footprint with four open pit mines and a stand-alone mill. Located approximately 50 kilometers from Newmont's existing Ahafo South operation, Ahafo North leverages operational synergies and has created substantial economic opportunities, generating approximately 4,500 contracted jobs during construction and establishing approximately 560 permanent and 1,000 contracted positions for ongoing operations.
Newmont is the world's leading gold company and a producer of copper, zinc, lead, and silver. The Company's world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in Africa, Australia, Latin America & Caribbean, North America, and Papua New Guinea. Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social, and governance practices. Newmont is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution, and technical expertise. Founded in 1921, the Company has been publicly traded since 1925. At Newmont, our purpose is to create value and improve lives through sustainable and responsible mining. To learn more about Newmont's sustainability strategy and initiatives, go to www.newmont.com .
