Slave Lake Zinc Identifies Significant Lithium Potential at O'Connor Lake Project

Gold Investing News

Newmont Announces Appointment of Mining Veteran Natascha Viljoen as Incoming Chief Operating Officer

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) today announced that Natascha Viljoen will join the Company's Executive Leadership Team as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer upon completion of her notice period of up to 12 months.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230214005917/en/

Natascha Viljoen, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer (Photo: Business Wire)

Natascha Viljoen, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer (Photo: Business Wire)

As a seasoned industry leader with over 30 years of experience across a diverse range of commodities, Natascha further strengthens Newmont's technical, operational and management capabilities. Natascha has served as the CEO of Anglo American's platinum business in South Africa since 2020, the world's largest primary producer of platinum. At Anglo American, Natascha is responsible for managing a team of more than 25,000 employees and six owned and joint venture mining operations with an integrated value chain and down-stream processing across two countries. Prior to her CEO appointment, Natascha held a series of operating and technical positions within the organization, including as Group Head of Processing.

Prior to joining Anglo American, Natascha spent six years at Lonmin, where she served on the executive committee as Executive Vice President of Processing, also with responsibility for several wider corporate functions, including sustainability. Natascha is a metallurgical engineer and holds a Bachelor of Engineering from North West University in South Africa and an Executive MBA from the University of Cape Town, South Africa.

"Natascha has shown outstanding leadership transforming technical processing capabilities at Anglo American and we are excited to have her join the Newmont Executive Leadership Team," said Tom Palmer, Newmont President and CEO. "Natascha will further strengthen our leadership capabilities as we continue to build a resilient and profitable future for the company – safely delivering on our commitments and continuing to differentiate Newmont as the recognized leader for sustainable and responsible gold mining."

Upon completion of the notice period and a planful transition, Rob Atkinson, Executive Vice President and COO, will transition into a new role reporting directly to Tom Palmer, President and CEO, focused on driving strategic initiatives to strengthen Newmont's responsible gold leadership position.

"Rob's leadership has been critical to the success of Newmont since mid-2019. Rob has driven significant value across Newmont, including safely and successfully navigating through a global pandemic, improving our safety performance with a focus on fatality risk management and successfully integrating key assets, such as Peñasquito, to deliver significant shareholder value," said Tom Palmer, Newmont President and CEO. "We are fortunate to retain Rob and his leadership, extensive experience and expertise as we navigate a volatile environment and the next set of challenges for our industry."

About Newmont

Newmont is the world's leading gold company and a producer of copper, silver, zinc and lead. The Company's world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in North America, South America, Australia and Africa. Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social and governance practices. The Company is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution and technical expertise. Newmont was founded in 1921 and has been publicly traded since 1925.

At Newmont, our purpose is to create value and improve lives through sustainable and responsible mining. To learn more about Newmont's sustainability strategy and initiatives, go to www.newmont.com .

Media Contact
Carolina Lucaroni
786.643.9230
carolina.lucaroni@newmont.com

Investor Contact
Daniel Horton
303.837.5468
daniel.horton@newmont.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

NewmontNGT:CAGold Investing
NGT:CA
The Conversation (0)
TSXV:LSX

LaSalle Exploration: Early-stage Precious Metals Exploration in Under-explored Areas of Quebec

LaSalle Exploration Corp. (TSXV:LSX) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

LaSalle Exploration is a diverse resource exploration and development company focused on projects in the province of Quebec. The company is working to evaluate both the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region and under-explored regions of the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The company owns a strong portfolio of projects including the Radisson gold property, the Blakelock gold-copper property and its recently-acquired Egan gold property.

Keep reading...Show less
NYSE:NEM

Precipitate Gold: Exploring in Prospective Mining Jurisdictions in the Dominican Republic

Precipitate Gold Corp. (TSXV:PRG) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Precipitate Gold is a mineral exploration company with district-scale strategic land positions in the Dominican Republic. The company is currently advancing its Pueblo Grande and Juan de Herrera projects in the Dominican Republic, where the company is also working to expand its existing portfolio. Precipitate Gold always works to acquire 100 percent of the properties that it owns, ensuring that there are no outstanding vendor payments or working commitments.

Keep reading...Show less
FRA:29W

White Gold Featured in the Mining Journal

White Gold Corp. (TSXV:WGO,OTC:WHGOF,FRA:29W) has been featured in a sponsored article published by the Mining Journal.

The article covered recent results from White Gold’s 2019 exploration program which is comprised of 17,000 meters of diamond drilling, 7,500 meters of reverse circulation drilling and upcoming drill plans. To date, White Gold has identified multiple new high-grade mineralization trends across its JP Ross project and White Gold project in the Yukon’s White Gold district. The new trends were all delineated within 10 kilometers away from last year’s Vertigo discovery area. One of White Gold’s goals this summer is to add more ounces to the VG zone on the company’s QV project, which sits 44 kilometers north of Newmont Goldcorp’s (TSX:NGT,NYSE:NEM) Coffee project.

Keep reading...Show less

New to the Investing News Network

New to the Investing News Network – August 2021

Keep reading...Show less
gold bar in shopping cart

Mickey Fulp: What I'm Buying (and What I'm Selling) Right Now

A new year has begun, but Mercenary Geologist Mickey Fulp remains firm in his convictions and is following an investment approach that he first laid out for the Investing News Network in mid-2022.

"I buy the same as always — I buy physical gold on dips and I'm continuing to try to buy farmland in the heartland," he said.

In the junior resource market he is closing out positions that are no longer profitable. "I would like to be leaving (the sector) faster because I don't see any immediate change to this bear market," Fulp commented. "I don't think 2023 is going to be very good in this market unless the price of gold ... gets to record highs and stays there. So we'll just have to see."

Keep reading...Show less
Romios Gold President and CEO Stephen Burega

Romios Gold Eyes Partnership to Take High-grade Copper-Gold Assets to Next Phase

Following a series of significant discoveries, Romios Gold Resources (TSXV:RG,OTCQB:RMIOF,FWB:D4R) is now seeking a partner to help take its Trek South project in BC's Golden Triangle to the next level of exploration and development.

“We were the first to identify these key components that are telltale signs of the potential. And now we need to find the right partner who's going to take it on and move it forward, because we'd like to get drills during the summer,” said Stephen Burega, president and CEO of Romios Gold.

The company has an extensive portfolio of claims in the Golden Triangle, spanning about 400 square kilometers, Burega said. In January 2023, Romios Gold announced the discovery of a series of high-grade gold veins assaying 12.65 grams per tonne (g/t) gold and 72.6 g/t silver on its North West claim block. The announcement came after an earlier discovery on the Trek South target of porphyry-style copper-gold. The company has since successfully defined a major geophysical target underlying that zone.

Keep reading...Show less
Impact Minerals

Impact Minerals Limited Launches New Interactive Investor Hub

Company to provide shareholders with a more proactive way of communication and enquiry support

Impact Minerals Limited (ASX:IPT), today announced the launch of the company’s new interactive InvestorHub.

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Gold Eyes Quick Production, Cash Flow with Lucero Property in Peru

Element79 Gold Eyes Quick Production, Cash Flow with Lucero Property in Peru

Element79 Gold’s (CSE:ELEM,OTC:ELMGF,FWB:7YS) Lucero gold project in Peru has all the right ingredients for near-term production and quick cash flow: a jurisdiction that offers simple and quick permitting for small-scale production and a past-producing asset with huge potential for a high-grade resource.

“Peru has one of the most interesting regimes globally, which allows you to go into small-scale production relatively easy … without a big burden on the permitting side,” explained Antonios Maragakis, chief operating officer at Element79 Gold.

The company’s Lucero property in the Shila range of Southern Peru operated as a mine from 1989 to 2005, producing 150 tonnes per day and almost 50,000 ounces of gold per year, according to Maragakis. The area hosted several historic high-grade gold-silver mines throughout the years.

Keep reading...Show less
investor with stock charts

5 Top Weekly TSX Stocks: Nighthawk Gold Rises on Updated Resource Estimate for Colomac

The S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) closed last Friday (February 10) almost neutral, at 20,612.12.

The index reached its weekly high on Tuesday (February 7), supported by gains in energy stocks as oil prices increased on hopes of an uptick in demand from China, which continues to reopen after COVID-19 lockdowns.

In commodities, gold and silver fell on Friday and were on track for a weekly loss. On Tuesday, US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reiterated that the central bank is not done raising rates. Gold and silver are sensitive to interest rate hikes as they increase the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding assets.

Keep reading...Show less
iMetal Resources

iMetal Extends Agreement with European Marketing Firm

iMetal Resources Inc. (TSX.V: IMR) (OTCBB: ADTFF) (FRANKFURT: A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") announces that further to the Company's press release dated January 30, 2023, it has elected to increase the current marketing services budget with MIC Market Information & Content Publishing GmbH ("MIC") (Address: Gerhart-Hauptmann-St. 49b 51379 Leverkusen; email: contact@micpublishing.de; phone: +49 2171-7766628) by EUR 150,000 (from EUR 100,000).

MIC will utilize their online programs with the aim of increasing investor awareness and interest in the Company as well as attracting potential new investors through various online platforms and methods of engagement until March 15, 2023 or until budget exhaustion. The additional amount will be advanced to MIC immediately and will allow the engagement to continue past the existing scheduled end date of February 28, 2023. The promotional activity is expected to occur by email, Facebook, and Google. MIC does not have any prior relationship with the Company, other than previous marketing engagements.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Unlocking Australia’s Next Rare Earths Discovery

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

Exploration Target Confirmed At Green River Lithium Project

Related News

Copper Investing

Pan Global Resources Director Anticipates Game-changing Discovery at Escacena Project

Precious Metals Investing

Alianza Minerals Receives Lease Extension for Klondike Property, Colorado; Clarifies Warrant Expiry Dates

Base Metals Investing

Renforth Resources Presents in Red Cloud's Virtual Webinar Series

Base Metals Investing

StrategX Advances Energy Transition Metals Discovery at Depth Extending over 2km at Nagvaak and Appoints VP of Exploration

Battery Metals Investing

Nevada Silver Corporation Commences Drilling at the Emily Manganese Project, Minnesota, USA

Energy Investing

CanAlaska Commences Key Extension Maiden Drill Program

×