New York City Entrepreneurs Selected for Sixth-Annual Small Business Spotlight at Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park

Bank of America Small Business Spotlight booth will feature four local businesses rent-free thanks to the bank
Bank of America, the number one small business lender in the U.S., today announced the four New York City -based small business beneficiaries of this year's Bank of America Small Business Spotlight program at the iconic Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park. Each business will showcase and sell its products at a rent-free booth in the Bank of America Winter Village Holiday Shops for over two weeks. The four local entrepreneurs and businesses will have the opportunity to reach new customers at one of the city's top winter shopping and tourist destinations and Bank of America will cover shop rental fees and coordinate the basic build-out of the shop.
Last year, the more than 180 holiday shops at Bryant Park, including the four Small Business Spotlight vendors, generated approximately $50 million in sales during the season.
"Small businesses fuel and strengthen our local economy and help New York City neighborhoods thrive," said José Tavarez, president, Bank of America New York City . "As the nation's largest lender to small business, we look forward to welcoming this year's Small Business Spotlight merchants to Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park as they set up shop this winter. The rent-free booth that we provide to these four small businesses will help them widen their reach and sell their products in this formidable setting without incurring additional overhead expenses. This year's business owners join a network of more than 20 entrepreneurs who have participated in this program since it launched in 2020."
The four featured Small Business Spotlight businesses are:
- Tribe & Oak ( Brooklyn ) : Cofounders Taylor Tankson and Kareem Wallace launched Brooklyn -based Tribe & Oak to realize their vision of accessible luxury home essentials created with thoughtful materials and packaging. Their handmade products include scented coconut soy wax candles, body butter, hand sanitizers, and reed diffusers, all of which are vegan, eco-friendly, and cruelty-free. Visit Tribe & Oak from Oct. 24 – Nov. 11 .
- JAY CERAMICS ( Staten Island ) : Ceramicist Judy Suh was formally trained in Icheon, South Korea , and now creates simple, functional designs out of her Staten Island studio. Judy handcrafts everyday tableware and statement pieces using traditional Korean techniques to explore her heritage and express her personal style. Visit JAY CERAMICS from Nov. 12 – Nov. 30 .
- Smar Art ( Brooklyn ) : Based in Greenpoint, Brooklyn , Smar Art was founded during the pandemic and has since grown from a greeting card business to now offering vibrant stickers, art prints, and bookmarks. All of founder Sarah Mar's greeting card designs are handmade in small batches and printed on recycled, recyclable paper. Visit Smar Art from Dec. 1 – Dec. 16 .
- Vanilla Joe & Co. ( Manhattan ) : This Manhattan-based business offers scented candles inspired by the brand's namesake and canine mascot, Vanilla Joe, a yellow Labrador Retriever. Founder Rachel Heim's playful products couple different dog breeds with signature scents, including Aussie Autumn, Frenchie Fig, Labrador Lemon, and more. Visit Vanilla Joe & Co. from Dec. 17 – Jan. 4 .
"As an alum of the Bank of America Small Business Spotlight program, we are forever grateful for the opportunity provided to us," said Kalsang Chomphel , potter/artist, Kalsang Pottery . "This was the stage from where we began our retail journey, our starting point of testing how a small business like ours can explore the wide market that is out there. This opportunity gave us strength, confidence, and exposure to the wider world about who we are and what we can offer."
Celebrating more than a decade of partnership between Bank of America and Bryant Park, the 13th season of Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park begins on October 24, 2025 . The Small Business Spotlight dates align with the Holiday Shops by Urbanspace calendar and will run October 24, 2025 , through January 4, 2026 . The more than 180 vendors will be open weekdays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and weekends from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. (opening day will begin at noon). The Rink and The Lodge at Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park will remain open until March 1, 2026 .
The Small Business Spotlight booth can be found near the fountain, close to the 41st Street and 6th Avenue entrance to Bryant Park.
Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park
Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park is New York City's beloved cold weather destination, running from Friday, October 24 , , 2025 to Sunday, March 1, 2026 . Returning this year is The Rink, the glistening centerpiece of Bank of America Winter Village, offering the only free-admission ice skating experience on one of the largest rinks in the city where Bank of America Cardholders save 10% on skate rentals all season long when using their Bank of America card, and The Lodge, a lively food hall and bar offering seasonal food, hot beverages, and festive cocktails. From October 24, 2025 to January 4, 2026 the Bank of America Winter Village will feature Holiday Shops by Urbanspace, an open-air market comprised of 180+ vendors offering everything from artisan gifts, crafts, and gourmet treats. More to come later in the holiday season including Santa's Corner, Cozy Igloos, and Bumper Cars on ice. Follow @bryantparknyc on Instagram and visit wintervillage.org for all future announcements and programming updates.
