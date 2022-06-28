Fintech Investing News

The new PayPal Business Cashback Mastercard ® is among the industry's leading cashback business credit cards with no annual fee and 2% cashback on all purchases with no limit to the cashback that can be earned - helping small business owners get rewarded as they make business purchases.

PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) today announced it is expanding its suite of credit offerings to include a new business credit card to better meet the everyday financing needs of small business owners. The PayPal Business Cashback Mastercard, issued by WebBank and powered by the Mastercard network, is the first business credit card offered through PayPal. The card has no annual fee and rewards cardholders with 2% cashback on all purchases with no rewards earning caps or expiration, making it among the highest cashback rewards value available.

The PayPal Business Cashback Mastercard

The PayPal Business Cashback Mastercard offers a simple way for businesses to pay for both everyday business expenses and those that may unexpectedly arise, while also earning cashback rewards on all purchases. Approved businesses are provided immediate access to their assigned credit limit through a virtual card that is automatically integrated into the business's PayPal account and is immediately available as a payment method when merchants check out with PayPal. Account and spending details are easily accessed through the cardholder's PayPal Business account.

Small businesses need an array of tools to fund their everyday business expenses in a flexible manner. According to the 2022 Small Business Credit Survey conducted by the Federal Reserve Banks, credit cards were the second most common form of financing sought by small businesses. 1 The PayPal Business Cashback Mastercard offers SMB owners the opportunity to qualify for a business credit card.

"As small business owners continue to recover from the challenges of the past two years, having multiple financing options to address their capital needs is more important than ever," said Bernardo Martinez , Vice President of Global Merchant Lending, PayPal. "The PayPal Business Cashback Mastercard provides merchants greater value, more choice and the increased flexibility they need to manage their business finances, offering among the best value available on no annual fee business credit cards today. This new solution continues PayPal's commitment to supporting small businesses and offering options to help manage the day-to-day costs of operating their business."

The PayPal Business Cashback Mastercard was developed in conjunction with Austin -based Concerto Card Company , WebBank and Mastercard to provide PayPal merchants with access to a high quality, high value, small business credit card. Cardholder benefits include:

  • 2% cashback on all purchases without a limit on cashback earned or category restrictions
  • No annual fee
  • No foreign transaction fees
  • Competitive APR for purchases ranging from 13.99%-29.99%
  • Virtual card that can be used immediately upon approval when merchants check out with PayPal, in addition to a physical contactless card
  • Free employee cards with separate account numbers
  • Enhanced Mastercard benefits, including a 2-Year Extended Warranty on purchases, Cell Phone Protection, and access to discounts through Easy Savings™ and Mastercard's Digital Merchant Offers, among other features
  • Advanced security features, including Mastercard ID Theft Protection ™ and Zero Liability , in addition to 24/7/365 Global Emergency Services
  • Consolidated billing to eliminate expense reports and reimbursements
  • Integration within PayPal's merchant platform to access transactions, balances, available credit, and rewards
  • Available for use at more than 90 million merchant locations worldwide – anywhere Mastercard is accepted

"Small businesses are a force multiplier for our economy, and it's critical to ensure that they have access to digital tools and solutions that support their needs and growth," said Sherri Haymond , executive vice president, Digital Partnerships, Mastercard. "The PayPal Business Cashback Mastercard is tailor-made to support small business owners navigating their day-to-day operations. Coupling dynamic, flexible payments technology with compelling rewards and resources, we're proud to team up with PayPal to deliver tremendous value and access to small business owners in the US."

"PayPal's mission to democratize financial services for all – businesses and consumers – closely aligns to Concerto's corporate strategy," said Dan Duncan , CEO and co-founder, Concerto Card Company. "Our goal is to provide the tools necessary for businesses to be successful – and the PayPal Business Cashback Mastercard helps both companies advance their respective missions."

"Providing small businesses with credit to manage their business needs is a key area of focus at WebBank," said Jason Lloyd , President & CEO, WebBank. "We appreciate the opportunity to work with PayPal, Mastercard and Concerto Card Company to make the PayPal Cashback Business Mastercard available to small businesses."

PayPal continues to support small businesses by providing more ways to accept payments, grow their business and access financing solutions, including PayPal Working Capital, PayPal Business Loans, and now the PayPal Cashback Business Mastercard.

More information about the PayPal Business Credit Card can be found at http://paypal.com/businesscreditcard

  1. Based on the 2022 Small Business Credit Survey conducted by the Federal Reserve Banks, September through November of 2021 involving 11,000 US small businesses (below 500 heads).

The PayPal Business Cashback Mastercard ® is issued by WebBank pursuant to a license by Mastercard International and serviced by Concerto Card Company. Mastercard is a registered trademark, and the circles design is a trademark of Mastercard International Incorporated.
The lender for PayPal Business Loan and PayPal Working Capital is WebBank, Member FDIC.

About PayPal

PayPal has remained at the forefront of the digital payment revolution for more than 20 years. By leveraging technology to make financial services and commerce more convenient, affordable, and secure, the PayPal platform is empowering more than 400 million consumers and merchants in more than 200 markets to join and thrive in the global economy. For more information, visit paypal.com .

About Mastercard (NYSE: MA)

Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses realize their greatest potential. Our decency quotient, or DQ, drives our culture and everything we do inside and outside of our company. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all.

www.mastercard.com

About Concerto

Concerto Card Company is a next-generation, tech-forward company focused on developing better credit card programs for innovative brands. The company combines creativity with technology and analytics to deliver programs designed to excite customers. The management team has decades of experience creating and managing some of the country's largest credit card programs. Concerto is based in Austin, Texas . Learn more at www.concertocard.com .

About WebBank

WebBank is a Utah chartered Industrial Bank headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah . Since its inception in 1997, WebBank has originated and funded over $150 billion in consumer and commercial credit products. As " The Bank Behind the Brand ® ", WebBank is a national issuer of consumer and small business credit products through Strategic Partner (Brand) platforms, which include retailers, manufacturers, finance companies, software as a service (SaaS), and financial technology (FinTech) companies. The Bank is a leading player in the digital lending space, driving innovation in financial products through embedded finance with Strategic Partner platforms. WebBank engages in a full range of banking activities including consumer and commercial loan products, revolving lines of credit, credit cards, private-label card issuance, auto-refinancing and more. The Bank provides capital in the form of asset-backed lending and other credit facilities to Strategic Partner platforms, credit funds, and other lenders with a targeted focus on specialty finance assets. The Bank is also a leading provider of commercial insurance premium finance products through its wholly owned subsidiary National Partners. For more information, please visit www.webbank.com .

Media Contacts
PayPal
Nicole Andreas
NAndreas@PayPal.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-paypal-cashback-business-credit-card-launches-for-us-small-businesses-301576512.html

SOURCE PayPal Holdings, Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

PayPalPYPLFintech Investing
PYPL

PayPal Acquires TIO Networks

Core Innovation Capital and the Center for Financial Services Innovation has announced that their portfolio company has been acquired by PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL).
As quoted in the press release:

CFSI, the nation’s authority on financial health, made an early investment in TIO Networks in 2005. Core, a venture capital firm investing in leading financial technology companies, invested in TIO in 2013 as part of their mandate to create value for everyday and underserved Americans.
TIO is a cloud-based multi-channel bill payment processor that has processed over $7 billion in payments in 2016 for its 14 million customers. The company delivers convenient access to secure bill pay via kiosk, walk-in, mobile and web solutions.
“Our exceptional financial return is further enhanced by the fact that TIO is one of the most impactful fintechs in the industry, now becoming part of PayPal,” said Arjan Schütte, founder and managing partner of Core.
“PayPal’s acquisition of TIO represents one of CFSI’s greatest impacts to date,” said Jennifer Tescher, founder and CEO of CFSI. “In TIO, we made an early investment that helped a strong innovator become a financial health champion, and the company has built an incredible business around a real consumer pain point, shaped it, and demonstrated that it can be done profitably. Under the larger umbrella of PayPal, TIO should scale even further to benefit more Americans.”
Seventy-nine percent of TIO’s customers are low-to-moderate income, of which a majority pays their bills by giving cash to a teller at a convenience or other retail location. One of the reasons both CFSI and Core invested is that these bills, when expedited, can be extremely expensive. When Core invested in 2013, TIO saved its customers $192 per year on walk-in bill pay charges, relative to the most common alternatives in the market. This translates to an aggregate savings of $290 million in that year alone. TIO is one of the most impactful companies in Core’s portfolio in terms of number of customers served and ratio of underserved customers.

Keep reading...Show less

CEO of Bitcoin Wall Provider Xapo Joins PayPal&#039;s Board of Directors

CEO of bitcoin waller provider Xapo has joined PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) as a new board member.
Wences Casares, CEO of bitcoin wallet provider Xapo, is the payments giant’s newest board member.
 
According to an article on Fortune:

Wences Casares, CEO of bitcoin wallet provider Xapo, is the payments giant’s newest board member. Payments giant PayPal announced a new board member this morning, potentially signaling the company’s openness to cryptocurrencies. Wences Casares, CEO of bitcoin wallet provider Xapo, joined PayPal’s board and is part of the company’s compensation committee.
Dan Schulman, president and CEO of PayPal PYPL 2.49% , said of the entrepreneur: “Wences’s unique line of sight into the future of commerce is ideally aligned with PayPal’s vision of transforming the management and movement of money for people around the globe.”

Keep reading...Show less
montfort capital logo

Technology's Impact on Private Lending

Delivered via a software-as-a-service model, machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) have the potential to greatly improve operations at financial services organizations. In many ways, this evolution is both necessary and long-overdue.

Customer preferences and expectations regarding financial services have greatly evolved in recent years. In both the business-to-business and business-to-consumer space, people expect a streamlined user experience and high levels of both personalization and automation. There are few financial sectors in which this is clearer than private lending.

Technological development has created significant evolution in the private lending space, supporting the emergence of alternative asset classes and enabling automated, non-dilutive lending.

Keep reading...Show less

Real Matters to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results on July 28, 2022

Real Matters Inc. ("Real Matters"), a leading network management services provider for the mortgage lending and insurance industries, will announce its third quarter financial results via news release on Thursday, July 28, 2022, before market open.

Conference Call and Webcast
A conference call to review the results will take place at 10:00 a.m. (ET) on Thursday, July 28, 2022, hosted by Chief Executive Officer Brian Lang and Chief Financial Officer Bill Herman. An accompanying slide presentation will be posted to the Investor Relations section of our website shortly before the call.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Decentralised Finance: How Australia Fits into the Picture

Decentralised Finance: How Australia Fits into the Picture

DeFi, short for "decentralised finance," is a promising component of our brave new crypto world. The DeFi sector in Australia is here to stay, but what should investors know about this space?

DeFi offers an alternative to traditional financial services and institutions by bypassing banks, brokers, exchanges, and other "middlemen" which serve as financial intermediaries that regulate the markets. In effect, DeFi is evolving into a parallel financial framework that facilitates and records transactions involving financial instruments and payment mechanisms chiefly related to trading and lending operations.

Keep reading...Show less

Credit Karma Money Brings Cash Back Rewards to the Masses With Latest Launch

New feature gives members more ways to earn cash back when they spend at everyday brands like adidas and Shake Shack

Credit Karma Money™, a single destination within Credit Karma for spending 1 and saving 2 , today announced the launch of cash back rewards, giving its more than 110 million members in the U.S. the chance to earn cash back when they spend money at certain merchants using their Credit Karma Visa® debit card. 3 This experience, powered by Cardlytics' cash back platform , gives Credit Karma members access to Cardlytics' network of thousands of merchants, including major brands like adidas and Shake Shack, as well as local small businesses across the U.S. This launch serves as Credit Karma Money's latest move towards making financial services more inclusive, giving members the opportunity to earn cash back when they spend.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Credit Karma Money Brings Cash Back Rewards to the Masses With Latest Launch

New feature gives members more ways to earn cash back when they spend at everyday brands like adidas and Shake Shack

Credit Karma Money™, a single destination within Credit Karma for spending 1 and saving 2 , today announced the launch of cash back rewards, giving its more than 110 million members in the U.S. the chance to earn cash back when they spend money at certain merchants using their Credit Karma Visa® debit card. 3 This experience, powered by Cardlytics' cash back platform , gives Credit Karma members access to Cardlytics' network of thousands of merchants, including major brands like adidas and Shake Shack, as well as local small businesses across the U.S. This launch serves as Credit Karma Money's latest move towards making financial services more inclusive, giving members the opportunity to earn cash back when they spend.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×