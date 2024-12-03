Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Warriedar Resources

New High-Grade Antimony Discovery South of Ricciardo

Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) provides further assay results from RC drilling at its Golden Range Project, located in the Murchison region of Western Australia (refer Figure 1).

HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Drillhole AZRC003 from current RC drilling at the Golden Range Project was fast- tracked to the lab after significant antimony pXRF readings and visible stibnite.
  • Assays for drillhole AZRC003 returned high-grade antimony including:
    • 8m @ 2.17% Sb from 106m
    • 2m @ 1.92% Sb from 122m
  • Represents new antimony discovery approx. 250m north of the historic St Tropez pit, which is part of the group of historic pits now called ‘Azure Coast’ and which are located approx. 4km south of the main Ricciardo gold and antimony deposit.
  • As with Ricciardo, gold was the sole focus of historical exploration at Azure Coast; antimony potential now to be assessed via systematic evaluation of historical data.
  • Highlights clear potential for high-grade antimony mineralisation to be far more extensive (ie multiple deposits) along the main 70km-long shear at Golden Range.
  • Ricciardo maiden antimony Mineral Resource Estimate underway.
  • Current RC drill program is now complete with all residual assays pending.

The assays reported in this release are results for the first RC hole (AZRC003) of a nine-hole scout program (for 1470m drilled) along the group of five historic pits at Azure Coast. The existing gold Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for this area is named Monaco-Sprite (refer Appendix 1) and no antimony mineralisation has previously been reported for Azure Coast (refer Figure 2).

Visible stibnite was reported in AZRC003 and antimony content was observed in initial pXRF evaluation (utilised on all holes). Samples from this hole were fast-tracked for laboratory analysis, with the returned assay results delivering an excellent interval of 8 metres at +2% Sb coincident with the zone where visible stibnite was observed.

Warriedar Managing Director and CEO, Amanda Buckingham, commented:

“The discovery of high-grade antimony mineralisation approximately 4km south of Ricciardo substantially enhances the prospectivity of the broader ‘Golden Corridor’ for this critical metal, along with the entire shear of the broader Golden Range Project. This outcome also follows the highly encouraging initial antimony metallurgical testwork results for Ricciardo that we released last week. While we are excited about this emerging opportunity, I want to emphasise again that pursuit of this opportunity will be in parallel with our growth-focussed gold drilling at Golden Range, which remains our current core focus.”

Figure 1: LEFT: The Golden Range and Fields Find Projects, with proximate mines, mills and projects. RIGHT: the Golden Corridor, a 25km stretch of gold deposits within the Golden Range Project.

Scout drilling and new high-grade antimony discovery at Azure Coast

The ‘Golden Corridor’ is located within Warriedar’s flagship Golden Range Project in the Murchison region of Western Australia (refer Figure 1). The Ricciardo deposit is the largest deposit within the ‘Golden Corridor’, with its Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) recently doubling to 948 koz gold (refer Appendix 1).

Following the success of the growth-focussed gold drilling on Ricciardo through 2024, the final RC drilling campaign for this year has focussed on scout drilling at Azure Coast (a group of historical pits located approximately 4 km south of Ricciardo and extending across a slightly longer strike length of approx. 2.6 km).

This nine-hole scout program (refer Figure 2 for drill hole collar locations) was designed to assess broader potential at Azure Coast (which has only historically been drilled to a typical depth of 120m, with a select few holes reaching approx. 170m below surface) and evaluate whether it should be the focus of a dedicated growth drilling campaign in 2025.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Warriedar Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Warriedar Resources

Targeted Exploration Focus Delivers an Additional 471koz or 99% Increase in Ounces, and a Higher Grade for Ricciardo

Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) is pleased to report on an updated MRE for its flagship Ricciardo Gold Deposit, part of the broader Golden Range Project located in the Murchison region of Western Australia.

Keep reading...Show less
Warriedar Resources

Continued Delivery of High Grade Antimony Mineralisation at Ricciardo

Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) provides an update on its initial review of the antimony (Sb) potential at the Ricciardo deposit, located within its Golden Range Project in the Murchison region of Western Australia.

Keep reading...Show less
Warriedar Resources

Further Strong Extensional Diamond Drill Results from Ricciardo

Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) provides further assay results from its Golden Range Project, located in the Murchison region of Western Australia.

Keep reading...Show less
Warriedar Resources

Further Step-Out Gold Success and High-Grade Antimony Discovery

Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) provides further assay results from its Golden Range Project, located in the Murchison region of Western Australia. The results reported in this release are for a further 6 of the 27 diamond holes drilled in the current program at Ricciardo (6 holes for 1,102m), as well as 2 diamond tails drilled at M1 and Austin (2 holes for 259m). Results for the first 14 diamond holes of the current program were previously reported (refer WA8 ASX releases dated 3 July 2024, 19 July 2024 and 2 August 2024).

Keep reading...Show less
Warriedar Resources

Infill Drilling of Ricciardo Deposit Delivers Significant Gold Mineralisation

Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on drilling progress and assay results from its Golden Range Project, located in the Murchison region of Western Australia (Figure 1).

Keep reading...Show less
Global Lithium Resources Limited

Strategic Acquisition Consolidates Large Scale Gold and Base Metal Target Area

Acquisition of Octava Minerals’ Talga Project and Exploration Update

Established multi-asset Western Australian lithium company, Global Lithium Resources Limited (ASX: GL1, Global Lithium or the Company) is pleased to announce the acquisition of seven strategic tenements adjacent to the Company’s Marble Bar Gold Project to complete coverage of a large gold in soil geochemistry anomaly that is spatially associated with a highly altered granite (Figure 1).

Keep reading...Show less
Ausquest limited

Maiden Drill Program Set to Commence at the High-Priority Cangallo Porphry Copper Project

AusQuest Limited (ASX: AQD) is pleased to advise that it is about to commence a reverse circulation (RC) drilling program to test a large-scale undrilled, porphyry copper target within its Cangallo Porphyry Copper Project (Cangallo) in southern Peru.

Keep reading...Show less
Trucks at mine site.

Mine Sites Leveraging AI, Predictive Technology to Boost Efficiency and Protect Workers

Modern mining operations aren't always quick to embrace new technologies, but companies that do so often find they can improve yields, as well as produce better corporate margins and profitability.

At the recent MiningTech North America event, held in Burnaby, BC, speakers focused on how mining companies are integrating artificial intelligence (AI) and other technology to improve resilience and minimize downtime.

While adding these elements can introduce complexity, the consensus was that the right approach can make a real difference, not only for site operation, but also for employee health and happiness.

Keep reading...Show less
Tolu Minerals Limited

Corporate Presentation

The Directors of Tolu Minerals Limited ("Tolu", ASX:TOK, OTCQX:TOLUF) are pleased to release an updated Corporate Presentation.

Keep reading...Show less
Amaero International Limited

Amaero Secures Long-Term Supply Agreement for U.S.-Melt Titanium Bar

Amaero International Limited (ASX:3DA) ("Amaero" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed a 3-year Supply Agreement for U.S.-melt and forged titanium alloy bar with The Perryman Company ("Perryman").

Keep reading...Show less
Orange Minerals

Significant Silver and Base Metals in Rock Chips at Lennons Find

Orange Minerals NL (ASX: OMX) (“Orange” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that it has received significant assay results from recent rock chip sampling at the Lennon’s Find project near Marble Bar in the Pilbara (Figure 2).

Keep reading...Show less

$0.5M Defence Contract Award

S2 Acquires Three New Gold Projects in Victoria from Valkea Resources as Part of the Recently Completed Sale of its Finnish Assets

Strategic Acquisition Consolidates Large Scale Gold and Base Metal Target Area

Lithium Universe Ltd Partners with Quebec Chemical Logistics Supply Company

