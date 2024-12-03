- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
New High-Grade Antimony Discovery South of Ricciardo
Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) provides further assay results from RC drilling at its Golden Range Project, located in the Murchison region of Western Australia (refer Figure 1).
HIGHLIGHTS:
- Drillhole AZRC003 from current RC drilling at the Golden Range Project was fast- tracked to the lab after significant antimony pXRF readings and visible stibnite.
- Assays for drillhole AZRC003 returned high-grade antimony including:
- 8m @ 2.17% Sb from 106m
- 2m @ 1.92% Sb from 122m
- Represents new antimony discovery approx. 250m north of the historic St Tropez pit, which is part of the group of historic pits now called ‘Azure Coast’ and which are located approx. 4km south of the main Ricciardo gold and antimony deposit.
- As with Ricciardo, gold was the sole focus of historical exploration at Azure Coast; antimony potential now to be assessed via systematic evaluation of historical data.
- Highlights clear potential for high-grade antimony mineralisation to be far more extensive (ie multiple deposits) along the main 70km-long shear at Golden Range.
- Ricciardo maiden antimony Mineral Resource Estimate underway.
- Current RC drill program is now complete with all residual assays pending.
The assays reported in this release are results for the first RC hole (AZRC003) of a nine-hole scout program (for 1470m drilled) along the group of five historic pits at Azure Coast. The existing gold Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for this area is named Monaco-Sprite (refer Appendix 1) and no antimony mineralisation has previously been reported for Azure Coast (refer Figure 2).
Visible stibnite was reported in AZRC003 and antimony content was observed in initial pXRF evaluation (utilised on all holes). Samples from this hole were fast-tracked for laboratory analysis, with the returned assay results delivering an excellent interval of 8 metres at +2% Sb coincident with the zone where visible stibnite was observed.
Warriedar Managing Director and CEO, Amanda Buckingham, commented:
“The discovery of high-grade antimony mineralisation approximately 4km south of Ricciardo substantially enhances the prospectivity of the broader ‘Golden Corridor’ for this critical metal, along with the entire shear of the broader Golden Range Project. This outcome also follows the highly encouraging initial antimony metallurgical testwork results for Ricciardo that we released last week. While we are excited about this emerging opportunity, I want to emphasise again that pursuit of this opportunity will be in parallel with our growth-focussed gold drilling at Golden Range, which remains our current core focus.”
Figure 1: LEFT: The Golden Range and Fields Find Projects, with proximate mines, mills and projects. RIGHT: the Golden Corridor, a 25km stretch of gold deposits within the Golden Range Project.
Scout drilling and new high-grade antimony discovery at Azure Coast
The ‘Golden Corridor’ is located within Warriedar’s flagship Golden Range Project in the Murchison region of Western Australia (refer Figure 1). The Ricciardo deposit is the largest deposit within the ‘Golden Corridor’, with its Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) recently doubling to 948 koz gold (refer Appendix 1).
Following the success of the growth-focussed gold drilling on Ricciardo through 2024, the final RC drilling campaign for this year has focussed on scout drilling at Azure Coast (a group of historical pits located approximately 4 km south of Ricciardo and extending across a slightly longer strike length of approx. 2.6 km).
This nine-hole scout program (refer Figure 2 for drill hole collar locations) was designed to assess broader potential at Azure Coast (which has only historically been drilled to a typical depth of 120m, with a select few holes reaching approx. 170m below surface) and evaluate whether it should be the focus of a dedicated growth drilling campaign in 2025.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Warriedar Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Targeted Exploration Focus Delivers an Additional 471koz or 99% Increase in Ounces, and a Higher Grade for Ricciardo
Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) is pleased to report on an updated MRE for its flagship Ricciardo Gold Deposit, part of the broader Golden Range Project located in the Murchison region of Western Australia.
HIGHLIGHTS:
- Updated Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for the Ricciardo Deposit (part of the broader Golden Range Project) of 16.44 Mt @ 1.8 g/t Au for 947.5 koz gold.
- Represents a 99% increase in Ricciardo MRE contained gold ounces.
- Proven high-returning exploration with the increased Ricciardo MRE ounces delivered at an attractive all-in discovery cost of only approx. A$16/oz.
- High-quality resource additions given drilling focus on high-grade growth ounces with strong commercial potential.
- The updated Ricciardo MRE comprises:
- 467.5 koz @ 1.6 g/t Au open-pit gold Resource (75% M&I) (optimised pit shell constrained at A$3,300/oz)
- 480.0 koz @ 2.0 g/t Au underground gold Resource
- Critically, the Ricciardo system remains wide open at depth and along strike.
- Total Golden Range Project Mineral Resources now stand at over 1.28 Moz gold, a 58% increase from the previous level.
- This initial outcome validates the excellent potential for further growth within the broader 25km ‘Golden Corridor’ via the ongoing, simple strategy of targeting fresh rock extensions under shallow existing pits.
- RC drilling at the southern end of the ‘Golden Corridor’ targeting high-grade Resource growth is progressing well; 9 holes completed for 1,472 metres to date, assays pending.
Warriedar Managing Director and CEO, Amanda Buckingham, commented:
“This is the result we have been working towards all year. With less than 15,000m of targeted, efficient drilling we have added over 470 koz to the Ricciardo deposit, doubling the Resource.
We are excited by both the outcome itself, and the outlook that it delivers us for the wider corridor of gold deposits. The simple strategy of drilling below shallow open pits to find mineable ounces worked exceptionally well for our producing neighbours. The validity of this strategy is now beyond doubt, for us.
Not only is the Ricciardo system still wide open down-plunge, but the entire 25km long ‘Golden Corridor’ offers similar potential upside from such a relatively simple drilling focus.
In the middle of the infrastructure-rich southern Murchison, and located on existing Mining Leases, the opportunity in front of us is utterly irresistible.”
The Ricciardo Deposit
The Ricciardo Gold Deposit is located on existing mining leases 100% owned by WA8, in the Murchison Region, approximately 300 km east of Geraldton, and 420 km by road north-northeast of Perth. Sitting approximately 8km South of the Golden Range Mill on M59/421, and M59/458, within the Golden Range group of historic open pit mines and deposits.
Discovered in the 1990’s, open pit mining of the oxide resources commenced in 2001, and the plant entered Care & Maintenance twice (between July 2004 and 2009, and May 2010 to mid- 2013). Production was over 300 Koz before finally going into ongoing Care and Maintenance in August 2019.
The Ricciardo deposit is located 90km north of Capricorn Metals’ Mt Gibson Gold Project, 8kms south of the Company’s plant, 26km from the neighbouring Golden Grove processing facility and 40 km northeast of Vault Minerals’ high grade Rothsay gold mine (Figure 1).
Figure 1: The location of the Ricciardo gold deposit within the Golden Range Project; within the broader Southern Murchison region.
The Ricciardo gold system spans a strike length of approximately 2.3km, with very limited drilling having been undertaken below 100m depth prior to Warriedar drilling. Historical mining operations at Ricciardo were primarily focused on oxide material, with the transition and primary sulphides mineralisation not systematically explored.
Warriedar’s drilling of Ricciardo during CY2024 achieved excellent results, demonstrating high- grade extensions to the resource. The results demonstrated that the previously quantified resource is part of a much larger system.
Warriedar engaged independent mining consultants, Measured Group to update the Ricciardo MRE, previously reported 476Koz gold.1
The Ricciardo Gold Deposit consists of six semi-continuous historical open pit mines along the 2.3 km arcuate stretch of the Mougooderra Shear Zone, running north to south. These mines are named (from north to south) Silverstone North, Ardmore, Copse, Silverstone, Silverstone South, and Eastern Creek (Figure 2).
Figure 2: Drilling carried out by the Company during 2023 & 2024, which was used to update the MRE.
Click here for the full ASX Release
Continued Delivery of High Grade Antimony Mineralisation at Ricciardo
Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) provides an update on its initial review of the antimony (Sb) potential at the Ricciardo deposit, located within its Golden Range Project in the Murchison region of Western Australia.
HIGHLIGHTS:
- Review of the antimony (Sb) potential at Ricciardo is complete with drillhole assay data confirming Sb mineralisation of significant thickness and grade exists below both the Ardmore pit (previously identified) and the Copse-Silverstone pits (newly identified), representing a potential combined strike length of approx. 1km.
- Multiple significant Sb intervals have been identified (reviewing both historic and WA8 drill hole assays), in addition to results recently released (* indicated below):
- Most of the Sb mineralisation appears to be located above the main gold zone, a distinct metallurgical positive for future processing and economic potential. Similarly to the gold mineralisation, the Sb zones remain wide open at depth.
- Only 11% of historical drill samples at Ricciardo were assayed for Sb. Retained pulp samples from historical holes are currently being tested with pXRF, with those favourable for significant Sb set to undergo laboratory multi element assay.
- An approx. 100kg high-grade sample of antimony mineralisation from Ricciardo has also been dispatched for scoping-level metallurgical testwork.
Warriedar Managing Director and CEO, Amanda Buckingham, commented:
“Following the recent high grade antimony intersections at Ricciardo, our initial review of the broader antimony potential has delivered further promise. An exceptionally high-grade antimony interval, as well as a much wider intersection, are now able to be placed in greater context. This context is a broader volume of antimony, not yet well-defined but with existing drilling showing serious scale and grade potential.
“Importantly, the high-grade antimony appears relatively discrete from higher-grade gold mineralisation, an excellent metallurgical outcome. While it remains early days, we are cautiously optimistic and have commenced initial metallurgical testing for potential processing and antimony recovery.
“While we are excited about this emerging opportunity at Ricciardo, I want to emphasise however that pursuit of this opportunity will be in parallel with our growth-focussed gold drilling at Golden Range, which remains our current core focus.”
Figure 1: The Golden Range and Fields Find Projects, with proximate mines, mills and projects.
Key Ricciardo context
The Ricciardo gold system spans a strike length of approximately 2.3km, with very limited drilling having been undertaken below 100m depth. Ricciardo possesses a current Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) of 8.7 Mt @ 1.7 g/t Au for 476 koz gold.1
Historical gold mining operations at Ricciardo were primarily focused on the oxide material, with the transition and primary sulphides mineralisation not systematically explored. Antimony was not a focus of previous exploration, with only about 11% of historic drill holes assayed for antimony.
The gold and antimony mineralisation at Ricciardo is predominantly hosted within intensely altered and deformed ultramafic units. The high-grade antimony-dominant mineralisation occurred later than the main gold events and generally sits above the high-grade gold mineralisation.
Click here for the full ASX Release
Further Strong Extensional Diamond Drill Results from Ricciardo
Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) provides further assay results from its Golden Range Project, located in the Murchison region of Western Australia.
HIGHLIGHTS:
- All residual assay results received from the recent 2,701m (27 holes) diamond drilling program at Ricciardo.
- Drilling underneath the Silverstone pit confirms the identified high-grade shoot continues at depth and at better than previously modelled grades:
- 13.7m @ 3.27 g/t Au and 0.36% Sb (4.04 g/t AuEq) from 253.3m, inc.
1.2m @ 9.00 g/t Au and 0.00% Sb (9.00 g/t AuEq) from 264.85m (RDRC046)
- 22.6m @ 2.11 g/t Au and 0.29% Sb (2.71 g/t AuEq) from 294m, inc.
3m @ 7.22 g/t Au and 0.02 % Sb (7.26 g/t AuEq) from 312m (RDRC044)
- 13.7m @ 3.27 g/t Au and 0.36% Sb (4.04 g/t AuEq) from 253.3m, inc.
- Drilling from the Eastern Creek area, located at the southern end of Ricciardo, confirms down dip continuity with increasing grade and width at depth:
- 7.0m @ 2.54 g/t Au and 0.24% Sb (3.05 g/t AuEq) from 170m (RDRC060)
- 25.0m @ 1.23 g/t Au and 0.17% Sb (1.60 g/t AuEq) from 232m, inc.
6.8m @ 2.37 g/t Au and 0.37% Sb (3.16 g/t AuEq) from 250.2m (RDRC059)
- Update of Ricciardo Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) on track for Q4 2024.
- Aircore drilling program now in progress at the Golden Range Project targeting an underexplored section at the southern end of the 70-km long shear.
- Further growth-focussed Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling of the ‘Golden Corridor’ scheduled to commence in November.
Warriedar Managing Director and CEO, Amanda Buckingham, commented:
“This final set of diamond results from the recent Ricciardo drilling have really put a bow on the whole program for us. The broad-based extensional success delivered by this drilling is both real and exciting. The fact that these results are being delivered at what are still relatively shallow down-dip depths, and in such proximity to excellent surrounding infrastructure, also delivers excellent potential for the economic character of the anticipated resource additions at Ricciardo. It is my firm belief that we are just getting started in terms of the opportunity at Ricciardo, let alone within the larger ‘Golden Corridor’ and along the broader mineralised shear.”
Key Ricciardo context
The Ricciardo gold system is located within Warriedar’s flagship Golden Range Project in the Murchison region of Western Australia (refer Figures 1 and 2).
Ricciardo spans a strike length of approximately 2.3km, with very limited drilling having been undertaken below 100m depth. It possesses a current MRE of 8.7 Mt @ 1.7 g/t Au for 476 koz gold. 1 Importantly, historical mining operations at Ricciardo were primarily focused on oxide material, with the transition and primary sulphides mineralisation not systematically explored.
Figure 1: The Golden Range and Fields Find Projects, with proximate mines, mills and projects.
Figure 2: The ‘Golden Corridor’ within the Golden Range Project. The image on the right is gravity over shaded residualmagnetic RTP.
The most recent phase of RC and diamond drilling of Ricciardo has concluded. This release reports on the assays from the final 11 holes of the diamond program. These holes were predominantly located in the southern part of the Ricciardo deposit, focusing on down-dip extension where no previous drilling had been undertaken (refer Table 1 and Figure 3 for drill collar and relevant section locations).
All 11 holes returned significant intersections, delivering a further round of meaningful extensional success from the recent program (refer Table 2). All results are set to be incorporated into an update of the Ricciardo MRE, which remains on track for completion during Q4 2024.
Click here for the full ASX Release
Further Step-Out Gold Success and High-Grade Antimony Discovery
Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) provides further assay results from its Golden Range Project, located in the Murchison region of Western Australia. The results reported in this release are for a further 6 of the 27 diamond holes drilled in the current program at Ricciardo (6 holes for 1,102m), as well as 2 diamond tails drilled at M1 and Austin (2 holes for 259m). Results for the first 14 diamond holes of the current program were previously reported (refer WA8 ASX releases dated 3 July 2024, 19 July 2024 and 2 August 2024).
HIGHLIGHTS:
- Assay results received for a further 1,102m of diamond drilling at Ricciardo.
- Extremely high-grade antimony (Sb) intersected in multiple holes below the Ardmore pit, including in RDRC067 above the main zone of high-grade gold mineralisation:
- 12.7m @ 4.98% Sb and 0.36 g/t Au (10.92 g/t AuEq*) from 229.2m
incl. 1.85m @ 28.50% Sb and 0.45 g/t Au (60.94 g/t AuEq) from 238.25m
- 12.7m @ 4.98% Sb and 0.36 g/t Au (10.92 g/t AuEq*) from 229.2m
- A wide zone of antimony mineralisation was encountered in hole RDRC001:
- 34m @ 1.0% Sb and 0.59 g/t Au (2.72 g/t AuEq) from 158.80m
- This newly identified and exceptionally high-grade Sb zone, along with the broader antimony potential at Ricciardo, demands prompt follow-up and evaluation.
- Further high-grade gold extension delivered below the Ardmore pit:
- 18m @ 3.41 g/t Au and 0.27% Sb (3.97 g/t AuEq) from 276m (RDRC048B) incl. 4.5m @ 9.90 g/t Au and 0.01% Sb (9.93 g/t AuEq) from 286.5m
- 1m @ 28.31 g/t Au and 2.18% Sb (32.92 g/t AuEq) from 286m (NMRC005)
- 42.6m @ 1.08 g/t Au and 0.05% Sb (1.17 g/t AuEq) from 253.38m (RDRC067)
- ‘Golden Corridor’ diamond drilling now complete, with 31 holes drilled for 3,300m.
- All residual diamond assays expected to be received by late September, with update of the Ricciardo Mineral Resource targeted for Q4 2024.
- Further growth-focussed RC drilling of the ‘Golden Corridor’ scheduled for H2 2024, as well as planned aircore drilling along select parts of the regional shear.
Warriedar Managing Director and CEO, Amanda Buckingham, commented:
“The results for these holes successfully demonstrate further extensional high-grade gold, and for the first time very high-grade antimony zones below the Ardmore pit area.
Given the relative absence of assaying for antimony in historical drilling at Golden Range, we are cautiously optimistic on the potential that might exist here. Moreover, the apparent zonation in RDRC067 is also highly encouraging for any future antimony development potential.
I want to emphasise however that pursuit of this opportunity will be in parallel with our growth-focussed gold drilling at Golden Range, which remains our current core focus.”
* Refer to page 8 of this release for full gold equivalent (AuEq) calculation methodology.
Figure 1: The Golden Range and Fields Find Projects, with proximate mines, mills and projects.
Key Ricciardo context
The Ricciardo gold system spans a strike length of approximately 2.3km, with very limited drilling having been undertaken below 100m depth. Ricciardo possesses a current MRE of 8.7 Mt @ 1.7 g/t Au for 476 koz gold.1 Historical mining operations at Ricciardo were primarily focused on oxide material, with the transition and primary sulphides mineralisation not systematically explored.
Due to the limited number of multi-element assays from historical drill holes at Ricciardo, other mineral potential (outside of gold) has also not been properly evaluated historically.
Figure 2: The ‘Golden Corridor’ within the Golden Range Project. The image on the right is gravity over shaded residual magnetic RTP.
The gold mineralisation at Ricciardo is predominantly hosted with intensified altered and deformed ultramafic units. It is important to note that the newly identified antimony-dominant mineralisation identified in RDRC067 (discussed below) sits above high-grade gold mineralisation in the same area, and may overprint the earlier gold mineralisation in some areas.
High-grade antimony zone discovery below the Ardmore pit
RDRC067 was designed to drill south to north along strike to better understand the structural controls within the Ricciardo deposit and assess the continuity of the ultramafic unit (Figure 3). All previous drill holes (by Warriedar and previous explorers) have been drilled eastward perpendicular to the known mineralised structure. RDRC067 was considered an important hole by the Warriedar technical team in order to confirm there are no additional structural controls and to provide further confidence in the geological model.
Figure 3: Plan view of Ricciardo deposit with current cross section locations annotated. The holes drilled in Q2/Q3 as part of the current program are highlighted in red. Additional holes are also outlined but not presented in below cross sections.
Unexpectedly, RDRC067 intersected significant high-grade antimony mineralisation from 229.2m to 241.9m downhole, returning 12.7m @ 4.98% Sb and 0.36 g/t Au (10.92 g/t AuEq) (Figure 4). Above this high-grade antimony zone, another significant zone was also identified from 183m to 198.1m downhole, returning 15.1m @ 1.42% Sb and 0.42 g/t Au (3.42 g/t AuEq) (Figure 4).
The antimony zones intersected by RDRC067 are interpreted to correlate with a lower grade antimony zone intersected in RDRC038 and RDRC049 (Figure 4). Encouragingly, drillhole RDRC001 returned a wide zone of antimony mineralisation: 34m @ 1.0% Sb and 0.59 g/t Au (2.72 g/t AuEq). Further work is required to determine the geometry and extent of the antimony mineralisation.
RDRC067 concluded at 296.96m downhole depth, within the gold mineralisation domain, as the target depth of the hole had been reached. As RDRC067 is not drilled perpendicular to the Mougooderra Shear, which is the main control of the mineralisation, it is important to note that the intersected thickness does not reflect the true thickness of the mineralisation.
Click here for the full ASX Release
Infill Drilling of Ricciardo Deposit Delivers Significant Gold Mineralisation
Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on drilling progress and assay results from its Golden Range Project, located in the Murchison region of Western Australia (Figure 1).
HIGHLIGHTS:
- Assay results for a further two (2) diamond tails at Ricciardo confirm a 77m wide (not true width) mineralisation zone 180m down-dip of the current Resource beneath the Ardmore pit, including a high-grade shoot.
- Significant gold intervals include:
- 7.2m @ 4.51 g/t Au from 232.8m, incl. 3m @ 9.03 g/t Au from 234m
- 10.5m @ 1.53 g/t Au from 218.8m
- 3.9m @ 3.35 g/t Au from 218.8m
- 23.2m @ 1.60 g/t Au from 270.8m
- Mineralisation in this area is structurally complex, extends to a vertical depth of ~ 460m and remains open.
- Ricciardo sits in the middle of the 25km-long ‘Golden Corridor’ at Golden Range, which hosts six (6) discrete deposits (18 historic pits) that are all open at depth and possess immediate growth potential.
- Current diamond drilling program (now extended to 3,000m) at Ricciardo and M1 set to be completed in mid-August, with all assays expected by late-September.
- Update of the Ricciardo MRE is targeted for Q4 2024.
- Further growth-focussed drilling of the ‘Golden Corridor’ scheduled for H2 2024.
The results for these two (2) holes again demonstrate wide infill of the broader Ricciardo deposit at depth, further validating the outstanding Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) growth potential that exists at Ricciardo and along the broader ‘Golden Corridor’ trend (refer Figure 2).
Warriedar Managing Director and CEO, Amanda Buckingham, commented:
“The outcomes of these two diamond tails are significant, given that they represented substantial depth step-outs under the shallow Ardmore pit. A 77m wide mineralised zone (downhole) with a central high-grade shoot (4.51 g/t), 180m below the MRE is a great result. We don’t fully understand the structural geometry here yet, but we are delighted that the deeper part of hole 49 validates the drill results from a previous explorer – confirming the deposit extends to about 460m vertical depth and retains some good grade (3.19 g/t). Excellent progress.
We continue to drill ahead at Ricciardo as part of the current diamond program, with follow-up growth drilling activities in planning for the remainder of H2 2024.”
Figure 1: The Golden Range and Fields Find Projects. Mines and projects within trucking distance of the Warriedar tenure are shown.
Ricciardo deposit
The Ricciardo gold system spans a strike length of approximately 2.3km, with very limited drilling having been undertaken below 100m depth. Ricciardo possesses a current MRE of 8.7 Mt @ 1.7 g/t Au for 476 koz gold.1 The oxide material at Ricciardo has been mined by previous operators.
Click here for the full ASX Release
Strategic Acquisition Consolidates Large Scale Gold and Base Metal Target Area
Acquisition of Octava Minerals’ Talga Project and Exploration Update
Established multi-asset Western Australian lithium company, Global Lithium Resources Limited (ASX: GL1, Global Lithium or the Company) is pleased to announce the acquisition of seven strategic tenements adjacent to the Company’s Marble Bar Gold Project to complete coverage of a large gold in soil geochemistry anomaly that is spatially associated with a highly altered granite (Figure 1).
Key Highlights
- Strategic, low-cost acquisition of the Talga Project from Octava Minerals (ASX: OCT) for $200,000 cash and $200,000 in Global Lithium Resources (ASX: GL1) ordinary shares based on the 5-day VWAP prior to completion.
- Aligns with GL1’s prudent cost management and value-accretive strategy to assess non-lithium mineral prospectivity across its largely unexplored portfolio of tenements.
- Consolidation of a 12km trend of gold in soil geochemical anomalies on the northwestern margin of the Mt Edgar Batholith.
- Identification of a potential porphyry/Intrusion related Cu-Au mineralised system associated with a finger of the Coppin Gap Granodiorite, which is the interpreted source of the Archean Spinifex Ridge Mo-Cu-Ag Porphyry Deposit, located 20km away.
- Increased recent corporate activity relating to Pilbara gold project development with Creasy Group acquiring nearby Calidus Resources (ASX: CAI) and Northern Star’s (ASX: NST) announced intention to acquire De Grey Mining (ASX: DEG).
- Process commenced seeking partners to accelerate and fund further exploration, along with previously announced Exploration Incentive Scheme (EIS) grant funding.
Global Lithium Executive Chairman, Ron Mitchell, said the Talga Project acquisition provided a low-risk, cost efficient opportunity for the Company to expand its exposure to gold and base metals within a highly prospective region.
“There is no better time for Global Lithium to consolidate and investigate the prospectivity of Talga alongside our existing Marble Bar tenements. Interest in the region is high and market conditions for gold and base metals are very favourable.
The Manna Lithium Project remains our number one priority; however, we look forward to leveraging our in-house capabilities and external partners to unlock value from these additional tenements while the lithium market is facing near term challenges. Any future upside from the exploration work at Marble Bar will, inevitably, benefit our Manna Project and all Global Lithium shareholders.”
Since listing on the ASX in 2021, GL1 has held the Twin Veins gold prospect area at the northern end of its Marble Bar tenement package which currently comprises land area of 537km2. Several small-scale exploration campaigns have previously tested vein-hosted gold trends near the margin of granite and have returned positive gold results, warranting further exploration.
These previously reported results include;
- MBRC0619, 4m @ 4.85g/t Au from 86m1
- MBRC0621, 5m @ 3.94g/t Au from 118m1
- MBRC0623, 3m @ 8.9g/t Au from 49m1
- MBRC0159, 7m @ 4.78g/t Au from 11m2
- MBRC0157, 12m @ 2.95g/t Au from 37m3
- MBRC0006, 3m @ 5g/t Au from 25m3
Review of the prospect area by the Company’s geologists led to the identification of a sericite altered core to the granite with iron oxide pitting and minor quartz veins. A Dipole-Dipole Induced Polarisation (DDIP) survey was executed over the granite identifying a large chargeable anomaly within resistive granite, and several RC holes were drilled targeting this. Disseminated pyrite (~1%) within intensely sericite altered granite was intersected with the only significant gold result being reported in a 4m composite sample from MBRC0608 (4m @ 0.53g/t Au, 16.9g/t Ag from 220-224m)1.
GL1 has re-assayed the 1m samples from and around this intersection with a result of 5m @ 1.1g/t Au, 15g/t Ag, 0.3% Pb, 0.23% Zn from 219-224m. MBRC0608 also intersected elevated copper with an intercept of 40m @ 137ppm Cu from 156-196m against a background value of 10ppm Cu in other less altered areas of the granite. This zone also returned 36m @ 4.8g/t Ag from 164-200m.
To better understand the system two diamond drill holes, MWDD001 and MWDD002, were completed with the aim of better visualising the alteration, any mineralisation, and provide samples for petrological study. Hole MWDD001 was drilled underneath the altered core of the granite while MWDD002 was successful in intersecting the altered core as well as minor mineralisation.
Click here for the full ASX Release
Maiden Drill Program Set to Commence at the High-Priority Cangallo Porphry Copper Project
AusQuest Limited (ASX: AQD) is pleased to advise that it is about to commence a reverse circulation (RC) drilling program to test a large-scale undrilled, porphyry copper target within its Cangallo Porphyry Copper Project (Cangallo) in southern Peru.
- Maiden RC drill program to commence at Cangallo in mid-December
- Program will test a large-scale, undrilled porphyry copper target
- Assay results expected around the end of January 2025
- Permitting underway for drill programs across other high-priority, large-scale porphyry copper targets at Lantana and Playa Kali
Access and drill pad preparations have commenced with drilling scheduled to start around mid-December. The planned program, which comprises a minimum of eight drill-holes for a total of ~2,500m, will take 3 to 4 weeks to complete with assay results expected around the end of January 2025.
Figure 1: Cangallo Porphyry Copper Prospect showing copper and molybdenum values and permitted drill sites.
Geological mapping and rock-chip sampling has outlined a partially exposed potential copper (+/- gold) porphyry system, within a large-scale (3km x 2km) caldera-like structure containing extensive colluvial and younger sediment cover.
The initial drilling program will test areas containing relatively intense veining (quartz) and porphyritic dykes, where higher copper (up to 0.65% Cu) and gold (up to 0.3g/t Au) values have been found. The possibility of a buried porphyry copper system beneath the extensive cover within the interpreted caldera-like structure will also be tested.
Cangallo is located close to significant infrastructure and is approximately 25km from the town of Chala, and within 10km of the coast.
Commenting on the imminent commencement of drilling at Cangallo, AusQuest’s Managing Director, Graeme Drew, said:
“This is a very exciting time for the Company as we are about to commence the maiden drill program at this high-priority porphyry copper target in Peru which we have been working towards for over 12 months.
Cangallo has never been drilled before and demonstrates classic geochemical and alteration signatures which suggest there is significant potential to discover large-scale copper porphyry mineralisation.
Success at Cangallo has potential to create significant value for our shareholders and we look forward to keeping our shareholders updated as the results become available.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
Mine Sites Leveraging AI, Predictive Technology to Boost Efficiency and Protect Workers
Modern mining operations aren't always quick to embrace new technologies, but companies that do so often find they can improve yields, as well as produce better corporate margins and profitability.
At the recent MiningTech North America event, held in Burnaby, BC, speakers focused on how mining companies are integrating artificial intelligence (AI) and other technology to improve resilience and minimize downtime.
While adding these elements can introduce complexity, the consensus was that the right approach can make a real difference, not only for site operation, but also for employee health and happiness.
Asset management systems key for mine site operation
Maintaining operations at a mine site can involve tens of thousands of components, ranging from haul trucks to electrical infrastructure and even site employees. While new technologies have allowed mines to provide data on these many different components, they also add to the complexity of any mine site.
In his MiningTech North America presentation, Andrew Pruett, CEO of CoGo, broke down some of the challenges mines face and how robust asset management can be used to minimize downtime.
Pruett, whose background in technology allowed him to work on asset management systems in the oil and gas sector, recalled a story from his first year working in the mining industry.
He was onsite at a mine in temperatures as cold as -40 degrees Celsius when the power went out. The situation not only posed challenges for equipment, but was also dangerous for employees.
Management needed to account for all workers while investigating the cause of the power outage. Pruett explained that the team was prepared for this situation, ascertaining the status of critical systems, such as the mine's wastewater system, which could freeze quickly, and establishing generators to power critical components.
The problem turned out to be the result of an excavator severing a power line.
When Pruett asked why there wasn't an asset management system, the general manager said, "It's my job to do this.”
For Pruett, this response showed how critical people are to the operation of a mine; however he also saw a flaw in how the site was run. The general manager was able to draw from an understanding of the complete mining operation and decades of work within the sector, but he was the only one who knew what to do.
The speedy recovery hinged on the knowledge of one person.
That raised further questions. What would happen the general manager wasn’t there? What would happen when he retired? Shortly after, the company installed an asset management system.
Pruett and his company specialize in industrial asset resilience, which is not just about mitigating risks, but also about how an operation recovers from problems when they inevitably arise.
“You’re going to have people that are hurt, (but) nobody wants to talk about that,” he said. “You’re going to have vehicles that are damaged, you’re going to have transformers that blow up, you're going to have belts that burn out motors. It’s just going to happen, but it's how we’re able to recover from that that’s important.”
CoGo is focused on developing asset management systems that use technology that can be accessed remotely through the Microsoft Dynamics 365 ecosystem. The systems integrate with internet of things devices and AI to create predictive maintenance schedules, manage overall risk for events that can be foreseen and help recover from things that can’t, like natural disasters. Essentially, they optimize operations and improve company margins.
One component is using sensors to monitor every asset at a mine site. Operators can see in real time how a piece of equipment or infrastructure is operating and if it requires maintenance. This allows companies to schedule maintenance instead of letting critical equipment fail, which helps to minimize downtime.
Using AI and predictive technology to help mine workers
Beyond equipment, mine resiliency revolves around the health and wellbeing of employees.
When FoxMed founder Joao Gaspar moved with his wife from South Africa to Williams Lake, BC, to start a physiotherapy clinic, he discovered that most of the clients were involved in forestry or mining.
At MiningTech North America, he told the story of how the clinic was quickly overwhelmed by the number of local workers who needed therapy for work-related injuries.
Gaspar began using predictive technology to understand how workers were being injured and how to mitigate these problems. One example he used was haul truck operators suffering from lower-back injuries.
He found that often different operators had different truck setups based on height and weight. A simple suggestion he made was to change scheduling so that operators on specific trucks would have similar proportions.
While carrying out tests, Gaspar discovered a case study with a similar methodology was being carried out in Australia. The results from his testing and the study in Australia were nearly identical.
“Currently, this technology in Australia is looking at about 130,000 workers, and they have had some good results. They had a 69 percent reduction in industry costs in year one and 95 percent in year two,” Gaspar said.
He also spoke about working with companies to train workers on how to move better with AI.
Gaspar uses this technology to capture videos of workers in the field, and these videos are then analyzed with AI. Once the analysis is complete, Gaspar is provided with a report that grades how an employee moves and how they can improve their movements to reduce injury.
Technology's important role in the future of mining
The speakers at MiningTech North America represent a small portion of the thousands of technology companies working in the resource sector, but they outlined important challenges for the industry.
Understanding all assets at a mine site is critical for operators, whether they are looking at site machinery, electrical grid components or people essential to operations. New technologies can provide at-a-glance overviews of site status, helping to predict when problems may arise and how to better plan for proper maintenance.
Applying the right kind of technology in the right way can help companies maintain uptime and optimize mine sites.
Downtime and lost productivity can be far more costly than preventative maintenance in the long run. Ultimately, new technologies can help ensure profitability for companies and improve value for shareholders.
Securities Disclosure: I, Dean Belder, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Corporate Presentation
The Directors of Tolu Minerals Limited ("Tolu", ASX:TOK, OTCQX:TOLUF) are pleased to release an updated Corporate Presentation.
Click here for the full ASX Release
Amaero Secures Long-Term Supply Agreement for U.S.-Melt Titanium Bar
Amaero International Limited (ASX:3DA) ("Amaero" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed a 3-year Supply Agreement for U.S.-melt and forged titanium alloy bar with The Perryman Company ("Perryman").
For the 3-year term of the contract, Perryman will be Amaero's preferred and primary supplier of high quality, reliable and scalable U.S.-melt and forged titanium alloy bar feedstock for its atomization of premium spherical powder. The Agreement provides a baseline price in CY2025. For the subsequent years of the contract, the base price increases annually by an agreed upon fixed percentage and includes a variable raw material surcharge that's based on a reference index market price for Ti64. Amaero has provided non-binding estimates of minimum annual demand and will provide Perryman with updates on a quarterly basis. Amaero has not provided a take or pay guarantee; however, the stipulated pricing is based on achieving minimum annual order threshold of 45 metric tonnes for CY2025 and 100 metric tonnes for CY2026 and CY2027. The contract does not provide a maximum volume and it is understood that Amaero may increase volume to meet its order demand.
Hank J. Holland, Amaero Chairman and CEO commented,
"Amaero aims to be the premium C103, refractory and titanium spherical powder producer with a vertically-integrated U.S. domestic supply chain. Securing a long-term U.S.-sourced supply agreement for titanium bar from a global leader in titanium melt and forging is an important milestone for Amaero and an important step towards securing a U.S. domestic supply chain for additive / advanced manufacturing of titanium end-parts.
Amaero has taken bold actions and made decisive investments to commission the largest U.S. domestic atomization capacity for C103, refractory and titanium alloy powders. After decades of offshoring manufacturing, we have atrophied our manufacturing capabilities, we have created critical vulnerabilities in the domestic supply chain and we have lost approximately 40% of the domestic manufacturing workforce. Acting with a sense of urgency to improve the resiliency and the scalability of the U.S. domestic manufacturing and supply chain ecosystem is an imperative for both national security and for economic prosperity.
We are excited to establish a strategic partnership with Perryman and look forward to growing the breadth and the scale of the preferred supplier relationship."
About Amaero
Amaero International Limited (ASX:3DA) is an ASX-listed company with manufacturing and corporate headquarters located in Tennessee, USA. Amaero is a leading U.S. domestic producer of high-value C103, refractory alloy, and titanium powders for additive and advanced manufacturing of components utilized by the defense, space, and aviation industries. The technical and manufacturing team brings decades of experience and know-how with pioneering work in gas atomization of refractory and titanium alloys. The Company has commissioned advanced gas atomization technology with an industry leading yield of AM powder. The Company is also a leader in PM-HIP (Powder Metallurgy Hot Isostatic Pressing) manufacturing of large, near-net-shape powder metallurgy parts with forged-equivalent material properties and microstructure for a variety of alloys.
Click here for the full ASX Release
Significant Silver and Base Metals in Rock Chips at Lennons Find
Orange Minerals NL (ASX: OMX) (“Orange” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that it has received significant assay results from recent rock chip sampling at the Lennon’s Find project near Marble Bar in the Pilbara (Figure 2).
HIGHLIGHTS
- Significant gold, silver and base metal results from rock chips, validating historical work at Hammerhead and Tiger deposits.
- Highest values: Gold (5.45 g/t OLRS4), Silver (988 g/t OLRS4), Copper (4.96% OLRS4), Lead (12.07% OLRS2) and Zinc (4.44% OLRS6)
- Planning for further ground works in Q1 2025 underway, in-conjunction with application for Exploration Incentive Scheme (EIS) for co-funding of a deep diamond drill program
Figure 1 – OMX Rock Chip Sample Locations – M 45/368
Rock Chip Sampling
Five rock chip samples were collected during the recent Lennons Find IP survey to validate samples collected by Jabiru Metals Limited in 2005 (Figure 1). Four of the samples were taken on the Hammerhead gossan and one sample from the Tiger deposit. Twenty-four samples were collected by Jabiru Metals Limited in 2005, over a strike length of 4km along the Lennons Find main zone. The highest assay results from the Orange Minerals sample were gold (5.45 g/t OLRS4), silver (988 g/t OLRS4), copper (4.96% OLRS4), lead (12.07% OLRS2) and zinc (4.44% OLRS6). These results correlated well with high grade values in the Jabiru Metals samples. Jabiru Metals assays are reproduced in Appendix 1 and Orange Minerals samples in Table 1. For historical drillhole collars and results see Laconia Resources Limited ASX announcements (9 March 2011, 3 October 2011 and 12 October 2011).
Table 1 – Lennons Find Rock Chip assays
Figure 2: – Lennons Find Location Map
Background Lennon’s Find
In August 2023 a binding term sheet was entered into with Musketeer Mining Ltd, to acquire up to a 75% share in the Lennon’s Find Polymetallic Project 75km south-east of Marble Bar in the Pilbara region, WA. Lennon’s Find includes a Mining Lease with an Inferred Mineral Resource of 1.55 Mt at 5.9% zinc, 0.2% Cu, 1.6% Pb, 0.28 g/t Au, and 84g/t Ag (Optiro 2019).
Orange can earn 51% of the Lennon’s Find Project (M45/368) by spending A$500,000 by 31 March 2026 (which included an upfront payment of A$200,000). Orange may earn up to 75% of the Lennon’s Find Project by spending an additional A$500,000 (A$1.0 million in total) by 31 March 2028.
Figure 3- Lennon’s Find Mining Lease M 45/368
Geological Setting
The Lennon’s Find project is located in the Archean Marble Bar greenstone belt on the SE boundary of the Mount Edgar Batholith. The greenstone rocks are comprised of felsic schists of the Duffer Formation overlain by the Apex Basalt, and both formations are part of the Warrawoona Group. The package dips to the SE beneath, or faulted against, rocks of the Fortescue Group. The Duffer Formation is comprised of three laterally persistent units: a basal quartzo – feldspathic schist (Unit 1), meta sedimentary rocks, mostly psammites and pelites (Unit 2) and an upper quartz – muscovite schist (Unit 3). All the known base metal sulphide deposits occur within the upper part of the Duffer Formation.
Base metal mineralisation at Lennon’s Find is considered to be VMS style and has been mapped over a strike of 4.5km as discontinuous gossans and disseminated sulphide zones (Figure 4). The base metal mineralisation is predominantly Zn – Pb – Cu – Ag – Au, with significant amounts of barite, and occurs as stratiform, lenticular bodies. Five deposits have been identified being Grey Nurse, Tiger, Hammerhead, Mako and Bronze Whaler (Figure 3).
Click here for the full ASX Release
