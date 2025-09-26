New Found Gold Grants Stock Options and Restricted Share Units

New Found Gold Grants Stock Options and Restricted Share Units

New Found Gold Corp. (" New Found Gold " or the " Company ") (TSXV: NFG) (NYSE-A: NFGC) announces it has granted incentive stock options to certain directors, officers, and employees of New Found Gold to acquire an aggregate of 809,167 common shares in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $2.97 (the "Options" ) in accordance with the Company's 10% rolling incentive stock option plan. The Options are exercisable for a 5-year term expiring September 25, 2030 and subject to vesting provisions.

The Company also granted 2,053,000 restricted share units (the " RSUs ") to certain directors and officers of the Company in accordance with the "5% rolling" share unit plan of the Company, with 1/3 vesting one year from the date of grant, and 1/3 vesting every year thereafter until fully vested.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information disclosed in this press release was reviewed and approved by Melissa Render , P. Geo., President, and a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101. Ms. Render consents to the publication of this press release, by New Found Gold. Ms. Render certifies that this press release fairly and accurately represents the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for this press release.

About New Found Gold Corp.

New Found Gold is a well-financed advanced-stage exploration company that holds a 100% interest in Queensway, located in Newfoundland and Labrador , a Tier 1 jurisdiction with excellent infrastructure and a skilled local workforce.

The Company has completed a PEA at Queensway (see New Found Gold news release dated July 21, 2025 ).

Recent drilling continues to yield new discoveries along strike and down dip of known gold zones, pointing to the district-scale potential of the Project that covers a +110 km strike extent along two prospective fault zones.

On September 5, 2025 the Company announced it had entered into a definitive agreement with Maritime Resources Corp. to acquire all of the outstanding and issued shares that it does not already own (see news release dated September 5, 2025 ). On September 8, 2025 , the Company announced it had entered into a Property Purchase Agreement with Exploits Discover Corp. that would provide New Found Gold with a 100% interest in certain mineral claims in Newfoundland and Labrador held by Exploits ( the "Claims" ) (see news release dated September 8, 2025 ). The Claims adjoin New Found Gold's Queensway and would increase the size of the Project by up to 33%, to a total of 234,050 hectares.

New Found Gold has a new management team in place, a solid shareholder base, which includes an approximately 23.1% holding by Eric Sprott , and is focused on growth and value creation.

Keith Boyle , P.Eng.
Chief Executive Officer
New Found Gold Corp.

Forward-Looking Statement Cautions

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, including relating to the exploration, drilling and mineralization at Queensway; the extent of mineralization and the discovery of zones of high-grade gold mineralization; custom milling; the transactions with Maritime Resources Corp. and Exploits Discovery Corp. (the "Transactions") and the merits and advantages of such Transactions; focus on growth and value creation;  and the merits of Queensway. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts; they are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "interpreted", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "aims", "suggests", "indicate", "often", "target", "future", "likely", "pending", "potential", "encouraging", "goal", "objective", "prospective", "possibly", "preliminary", and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "can", "could" or "should" occur, or are those statements, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions that forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made, and they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Consequently, there can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Except to the extent required by applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSXV, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include risks associated with the Company's ability to complete exploration and drilling programs as expected, possible accidents and other risks associated with mineral exploration operations, the risk that the Company will encounter unanticipated geological factors, risks associated with the interpretation of exploration results and the results of the metallurgical testing program, the possibility that the Company may not be able to secure permitting and other governmental clearances necessary to carry out the Company's exploration plans, the risk that the Company will not be able to raise sufficient funds to carry out its business plans, risks associated with obtaining the required approvals for the Transactions and satisfying the other conditions to the Transactions, and the risk of political uncertainties and regulatory or legal changes that might interfere with the Company's business and prospects. The reader is urged to refer to the Company's Annual Information Form and Management's discussion and Analysis, publicly available through the Canadian Securities Administrators' System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR+) at www.sedarplus.ca for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects.

New Found Gold Corp is a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of resource properties with a focus on gold properties located in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador and Ontario, Canada. Its principal objective is to explore and develop the Queensway Project, which is located near Gander, Newfoundland.

