New Break Engages SmallCap Communications Inc.

New Break Resources Ltd. (CSE: NBRK) ("New Break" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has retained SmallCap Communications Inc. of Vancouver, B.C. ("SmallCap") to provide social media management and communication services for a one-year period commencing January 20, 2023, which includes an initial three month trial period, at a fee of $3,500 per month.

SmallCap is a specialized digital marketing and social media management agency providing services to boost public companies' investor awareness and engagement. SmallCap was founded in January 2013 by Chief Executive Officer, Rebecca Kerswell. SmallCap utilizes her proprietary methods that allow companies to reach and network with their investors through the top social media networks including Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Ms. Kerswell has a BBA from Camosun College in Victoria, B.C. and is arm's length to New Break. The Company understands that neither Ms. Kerswell nor SmallCap currently holds any New Break shares.

The Company has granted SmallCap stock options to purchase up to 200,000 common shares in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.10 per share (the "Options") in accordance with the Company's 10% rolling incentive stock option plan. The Options are exercisable for a five-year term, with 25% vesting after three months, 25% after six months, 25% after nine months and 25% after one year.

About New Break Resources Ltd.

New Break is a Canadian mineral exploration company with a dual vision for value creation. In northern Ontario, New Break is focused on its Moray Project, in a well-established mining camp, within proximity to existing infrastructure, while at the same time, through our prospective land holdings in Nunavut, we provide our shareholders with significant exposure to the vast potential for exploration success in one of the most up and coming regions in Canada for gold exploration and production. New Break is supported by a highly experienced team of mining professionals committed to placing a premium on Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance. Information on New Break is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.newbreakresources.ca. New Break began trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (www.thecse.com) on September 7, 2022 under the symbol CSE: NBRK.

For further information on New Break, please visit www.newbreakresources.ca or contact:

Michael Farrant, President and Chief Executive Officer
Tel: 416-278-4149
E-mail: mfarrant@newbreakresources.ca

No stock exchange, regulation securities provider, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained in this news release.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to receipt of regulatory and stock exchange approvals, grants of equity-based compensation, renouncement of flow-through exploration expenses, property agreements, timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, an inability to predict and counteract the effects global events on the business of the Company, including but not limited to the effects on the price of commodities, capital market conditions, restriction on labour and international travel and supply chains etc. Forward-looking information addresses future events and conditions and therefore involves inherent risks and uncertainties, including factors beyond the Company's control. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise any forward-looking information, except as may be required by law. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's financial statements and management's discussion and analysis (the "Filings"), such Filings available upon request.

