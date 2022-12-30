Green River Gold Corp. Announces Closing of Private Placements of Flow-through Shares and Units

Precious MetalsInvesting News

New Break Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Flow-Through Financing

New Break Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Flow-Through Financing

New Break Resources Ltd. (CSE: NBRK) ("New Break" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered private placement financing (the "Financing") of 830,000 flow-through common shares ("Flow-Through Shares") at a price of $0.15 per Flow-Through Share for aggregate gross proceeds of $124,500. The Flow-Through Shares issued as part of the Financing are subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of closing of the Financing. No broker fees were paid in connection with the Financing. The completion of the Financing is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all required regulatory approvals including final approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE").

The gross proceeds received by the Company from the sale of the Flow-Through Shares will be used to incur eligible "Canadian Exploration Expenses" ("CEE") that are "flow-through mining expenditures" (as such term is defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Tax Act") related to the Company's Moray project located in Ontario on the Cadillac Larder-Lake Fault Zone, approximately 49 km south of Timmins and 32 km northwest of the Young-Davidson gold mine operated by Alamos Gold Inc. The Company will renounce such CEE to the purchasers of the Flow-Through Shares with an effective date of no later than December 31, 2022.

A senior officer (the "Officer") of the Company subscribed for 30,000 Flow-through Shares as part of the Financing, representing approximately 3.6% of the Financing. This issuance of securities to the Officer constitutes a "related party transaction" as such term is defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company is relying on an exemption from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements provided under MI 61-101 pursuant to section 5.5(a) and section 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, on the basis that the participation in the Financing by the Officer does not exceed 25% of the fair market value of the Company's market capitalization.

Results of Annual General Meeting

The Company held its Annual General Meeting of shareholders on Thursday, December 15, 2022 (the "Meeting"). A total of 24,274,250 common shares were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting, representing 60.45% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares. All directors nominated as listed in the Management Information Circular dated November 14, 2022 (the "Circular"), were re-elected, as shown in the following table below:

NomineeVotes For Votes Against
Michael Farrant24,274,250100.00%--
Ashley Kirwan24,274,250100.00%--
Andrew Malim24,274,250100.00%--
Thomas Puppendahl24,274,250100.00%--
Michael Skutezky24,074,25099.18%200,0000.82%

 
At the Meeting, the shareholders of the Company also approved:

  • The re-appointment of McGovern Hurley LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and authorized the directors to fix their remuneration; and
  • the Company's Stock Option Plan as described in the Circular.
Matters Voted UponVotes For Votes Withheld
Appointment of Auditors24,154,25099.51%120,0000.49%

 

Matters Voted UponVotes For Votes Against
Re-approval of the Stock Option Plan24,154,25099.51%120,0000.49%

 
Grant of Stock Options

The Company also announces that it has granted incentive stock options to one director and one consultant, with such options entitling the holders thereof to acquire an aggregate of up to 350,000 common shares in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.10 (the "Options") in accordance with the Company's 10% rolling incentive stock option plan. The Options are exercisable for a five-year term expiring on December 29, 2027 and vest immediately.

About New Break Resources Ltd.

New Break is a Canadian mineral exploration company with a dual vision for value creation. In northern Ontario, New Break is focused on its Moray Project, in a well-established mining camp, within proximity to existing infrastructure, while at the same time, through our prospective land holdings in Nunavut, we provide our shareholders with significant exposure to the vast potential for exploration success in one of the most up and coming regions in Canada for gold exploration and production. New Break is supported by a highly experienced team of mining professionals committed to placing a premium on Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance. Information on New Break is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.newbreakresources.ca. New Break began trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (www.thecse.com) on September 7, 2022 under the symbol (CSE: NBRK).

For further information on New Break, please visit www.newbreakresources.ca or contact:

Michael Farrant, President and Chief Executive Officer
Tel: 416-278-4149
E-mail: mfarrant@newbreakresources.ca

And follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn

No stock exchange, regulation securities provider, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained in this news release.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to receipt of regulatory and stock exchange approvals, grants of equity-based compensation, renouncement of flow-through exploration expenses, property agreements, timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, an inability to predict and counteract the effects global events on the business of the Company, including but not limited to the effects on the price of commodities, capital market conditions, restriction on labour and international travel and supply chains etc. Forward-looking information addresses future events and conditions and therefore involves inherent risks and uncertainties, including factors beyond the Company's control. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise any forward-looking information, except as may be required by law. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's financial statements and management's discussion and analysis (the "Filings"), such Filings available upon request.

Not for dissemination in the United States of America or through U.S. newswire services.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/149966

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

New Break Resources Ltd.NBRK:CCCSE:NBRKPrecious Metals Investing
NBRK:CC
Canadian Securities Exchange Maintains Strong Listings Momentum in September 2022

Canadian Securities Exchange Maintains Strong Listings Momentum in September 2022

The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today announced its market statistics for the month of September 2022.

September 2022 Operating Statistics

  • Trading volume of CSE-listed securities totaled 1.2 billion shares;
  • Trading value of CSE-listed securities was $522 million;
  • CSE issuers completed 58 financings that raised an aggregate $92 million; and
  • The CSE welcomed listings from 13 new companies, bringing total listed securities to 811 as at September 30, 2022.

"The CSE continues to generate stellar listings growth," said Richard Carleton, CSE Chief Executive Officer. "Thirteen new companies listed on our exchange in September, representing a three-month high, including four companies that completed initial public offerings. Over the first nine months of 2022, 21 IPOs were completed on the CSE, representing more than half of all Canadian IPOs this year.[1] This activity highlights the strong global reputation of the CSE and the resilience of emerging entrepreneurial companies. We firmly believe that we provide the best public market fit for entrepreneurs seeking to minimize their cost of capital and maximize trading liquidity."

Introduction of CSE2 - A Second Trading Facility

During September 2022, the CSE's proposal to launch an additional trading facility ("CSE2") was approved by the Ontario Securities Commission and British Columbia Securities Commission.

The introduction of CSE2 is a response to the significant increase in retail investor activity in recent years. The new facility is designed to assist investment dealers in managing their trade execution costs, while ensuring that investors in CSE-listed companies continue to have access to the most liquidity on the Exchange.

CSE2 is scheduled to launch on October 24.

What's On at the CSE

Tech Tuesdays webinars have returned. The second half of Season 2 has already featured deep dives into precision medical technology, AgTech and cleantech. Stay tuned for future episodes featuring a mix of public and private companies harnessing disruptive, cutting-edge technology across a wide range of industries. The webinars last for one hour and air on Tuesdays at 4:15 p.m. EST (1:15 p.m. PST). The episodes are also archived on CSE TV, the Exchange's YouTube channel.

CSE team members will be visiting Israel and Australia in the first half of November to connect with existing issuers and to support the Exchange's continued growth. Entrepreneurs in these countries that wish to meet with the CSE team are encouraged to reach out to us via email at ldg@thecse.com.

The CSE is pleased to be participating in the 11th annual MJBizCon, the world's largest cannabis conference, taking place in Las Vegas on November 15-18. Conference participants are invited to visit the CSE at Booth #1216. Registration is available here.

New Listings in September 2022

ISM Resources Corp. (ISM)
Troy Minerals Inc. (TROY)
New Break Resources Ltd. (NBRK)
Targa Exploration Corp. (TEX)
RDARS Inc. (RDRS)
Sasquatch Resources Corp. (SASQ)
Scope Carbon Corp. (SCPE)
Pure to Pure Beauty Inc. (PPB)
Big Gold Inc. (BG)
Peak Minerals Ltd. (PEK)
Spirit Blockchain Capital Inc. (SPIR)
Taurus Gold Corp. (TAUR)
Silverfish Resources Inc. (SF)

About the Canadian Securities Exchange:

The Canadian Securities Exchange is a rapidly growing stock exchange focused on working with entrepreneurs to access the public capital markets in Canada and internationally. The Exchange's efficient operating model, advanced technology and low fee structure help companies of all sizes minimize their cost of capital and maximize access to liquidity.

The CSE offers investors in Canada and abroad access to a multi-sector collection of growth companies through a liquid, reliable and highly regulated trading platform. The Exchange is dedicated to entrepreneurship and has established itself as a leading hub for discourse in the entrepreneurial community.

STAY CONNECTED WITH THE CSE
=============================
CSE TV on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/csetv
Linkedin: https://ca.linkedin.com/company/canadian-securities-exchange
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CanadianSecuritiesExchange/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/CSE_News
Blog: https://blog.thecse.com/
Website: https://thecse.com/

Contact:
Richard Carleton, CEO
416-367-7360
richard.carleton@thecse.com

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
New Break Identifies High-Grade Gold, up to 70.60 g/t Au, via Grab Sampling at Moray

New Break Identifies High-Grade Gold, up to 70.60 g/t Au, via Grab Sampling at Moray

New Break Resources Ltd. ("New Break" or the "Company") (CSE: NBRK) is pleased to report the results of grab and channel sampling programs conducted from June to August 2022, at its 100% owned Moray property ("Moray") located approximately 49 km south of Timmins, Ontario and 32 km northwest of the Young-Davidson Gold Mine operated by Alamos Gold Inc. Gold mineralization at Moray occurs in second order structures interpreted as splays off the Cadillac Larder-Lake Fault Zone, part of the famous Abitibi greenstone belt.

New Break engaged Orix Geoscience Inc. ("Orix") to oversee the grab and channel sampling programs and complete detailed structural mapping of the Voyager and Fiset areas, which included taking 74 grab samples from various areas of the Moray property, including in and around the historical Trench 12, stripped by SGX Resources Ltd. ("SGX") in 2012 at the Voyager showing ("Trench 12"). The highest-grade grab sample of 70.60 grams per tonne gold ("g/t Au") was located at the south end of the main Trench 12. Five samples from New Break's program yielded assays higher than the highest 21.8 g/t Au assay from the 2012 SGX prospecting and trenching program.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
New Break Discusses Fresh Collaborative Approach to Exploring the Moray Property

New Break Discusses Fresh Collaborative Approach to Exploring the Moray Property

New Break Resources Ltd. (CSE: NBRK) ("New Break" or the "Company") is pleased to outline the Company's 2022 exploration programs at its 100% owned Moray property ("Moray") located approximately 49 km south of Timmins, Ontario and 32 km northwest of the Young-Davidson Gold Mine operated by Alamos Gold Inc. New Break developed a fresh approach to 2022 exploration following the interpretation of results from its 2021 exploration programs, including observations and findings from detailed compilation work that also identified gaps in historical exploration work. Gold mineralization at Moray occurs in second order structures interpreted as splays off the Cadillac Larder-Lake Fault Zone, part of the famous Abitibi greenstone belt.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
RooGold Grants Stock Options

RooGold Grants Stock Options

RooGold Inc. (CSE:ROO)(OTC PINK:JNCCF)(Frankfurt:5VHA) ("RooGold" or the "Company") announces that on Deccember 29, 2022, subject to regulatory approval, it has granted stock options to certain directors and officers of the Company to acquire an aggregate of 5,900,000 common shares in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.05 (the "Options") in accordance with the Company's 10% rolling stock option plan

An aggregate of 3,337,500 Options vest upon the date of the grant with the remaining 2,562,500 Options vesting six months from the date of the grant. All Options are exercisable for a five-year term expiring December 29, 2027.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Snowline Gold Reviews Transformative Year as it Looks Ahead to 2023

Snowline Gold Reviews Transformative Year as it Looks Ahead to 2023

SNOWLINE GOLD CORP. (CSE:SGD)(OTCQB:SNWGF) (the "Company" or "Snowline") is pleased to reflect on its trajectory over the past 12 months. With a substantial drill discovery at the Valley gold target on the Rogue Project and a $25.2 M financing completed, 2022 was a transformative year for Snowline. The Company was founded less than two years ago to explore a previously unrecognized gold district in Canada's Yukon. Multiple drill discoveries in this short window have led to substantial value creation, while validating and underscoring the broader exploration potential of Snowline's target rich >280,000 ha land position in the prolific Selwyn Basin

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
iMetal Resources Announces Results of Its Annual General and Special Meeting

iMetal Resources Announces Results of Its Annual General and Special Meeting

iMetal Resources, Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTC PINK:ADTFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the results of its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders which was held on December 20, 2022

iMetal Resources, Inc., Thursday, December 29, 2022, Press release picture

At the Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders, 7,445,052 shares were voted and the Company received majority shareholder approval for the following:

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Snowline Gold Intersects 338.0 M Of 1.3 Grams Per Tonne Gold Including 207.0 M Of 1.8 Grams Per Tonne Gold at Its Bulk Tonnage Valley Discovery, Rogue Project, Yukon

Snowline Gold Intersects 338.0 M Of 1.3 Grams Per Tonne Gold Including 207.0 M Of 1.8 Grams Per Tonne Gold at Its Bulk Tonnage Valley Discovery, Rogue Project, Yukon

  • Hole V-22-032 returned 1.76 g/t Au over 207.0 m within a broader mineralized interval averaging 1.32 g/t Au over 338.0 m
  • Hole V-22-015 returned 1.18 g/t Au over 170.0 m, within a broader mineralized interval averaging 0.65 g/t Au over 442.0 m in 182 m step-back across system width
  • Results further demonstrate scale and strong continuity within unusually high-grade reduced intrusion-related gold system
  • Assays still pending for 17 of 32 holes (7,232 m of 13,320 m) drilled at Valley and Gracie in 2022

Snowline Gold Corp. (CSE:SGD)(US OTCQB:SNWGF) (the "Company" or "Snowline") is pleased to announce additional preliminary assay results from its 2022 drilling program at the Valley Zone, Rogue Project, Yukon. Notably, hole V-22-032 intersected a zone of sheeted quartz vein mineralization within the Valley intrusion averaging 1.72 gt Au over 207.0 m within a broader mineralized zone averaging 1.32 gt Au over 338.0 m (Tables 1 and 2). The entire hole, including barren sections, averaged 0.93 gt Au across 532.7 m, ending in mineralized rock. The hole was collared 166 m from any other hole and drilled northeast to test the system between previously announced V-22-005 (192.0 m @ 1.52 gt Au) and V-22-010 (318.8 m @ 2.5 gt Au

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
IIROC Trade Resumption - ROO

IIROC Trade Resumption - ROO

Trading resumes in:

Company: RooGold Inc.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
RooGold Announces Execution of Binding LOI to Acquire Next Generation Resources, a Battery Metals Focused Company

RooGold Announces Execution of Binding LOI to Acquire Next Generation Resources, a Battery Metals Focused Company

RooGold Inc. (CSE:ROO)(OTC PINK:JNCCF)(Frankfurt:5VHA) ("RooGold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding letter of intent dated December 20, 2022 (the "LOI") setting out the terms of a proposed acquisition (the "Transaction") by the Company of all of the issued and outstanding shares of Next Generation Resources Inc. ("NextGen"), an arm's length company incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia). The LOI provides that it will, prior to closing of the transaction, be superseded and replaced with a binding purchase agreement to be agreed to between the Company and NextGen

NextGen, a privately held Canadian exploration company, provides RooGold's shareholders with an excellent opportunity to enter into the battery metals space through its vast portfolio of exploration-stage properties in Liberia targeting lithium, nickel, cobalt and rare earth elements, along with additional prospectivity for gold, copper and zinc. NextGen currently holds three mineral reconnaissance licenses in Liberia totaling 1,566 sq km, and is on the verge of obtaining four additional reconnaissance licenses that will add 760 sq km to its overall property package.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Romios Announces Closing of $208,000 Non-Brokered Offering

Sirona Biochem Announces 2022 Annual Meeting Results

Fireweed Provides Year-End Review of 2022 Accomplishments

Getchell Gold Corp. Issues 2022 President's Message

Related News

Vanadium Investing

Vanadium Market Forecast: Top Trends That Will Impact Vanadium in 2023

Oil and Gas Investing

VIDEO — Eric Nuttall: ​"We Remain Bullish" — Oil Prices, Supply and Demand in 2023

Gold Investing

Gold79 Mines Sees Multimillion Ounce Gold Potential at Gold Chain Project

Base Metals Investing

World Copper Extends Due Date on Cardero Loans

Base Metals Investing

NORDEN CROWN CONTINUES TO INTERSECT COPPER AT BURFJORD JV COPPER-GOLD PROJECT

Graphite Investing

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. Announces Equipment Refinancing by Ozzieâs, Inc. , Generating Proceeds of US$2 Million

×