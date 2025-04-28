Patronus Resources

New 1km‐long Gold Trend Defined at Cardinia East

Significant reconnaissance air‐core drilling results confirm multiple zones of gold mineralisation at Cardinia, further strengthening Patronus Resources’ exploration pipeline in this highly prospective region.

Patronus Resources Limited (ASX: PTN; “Patronus” or “the Company”) is pleased to report assay results from recent air‐ core drilling at its 100%‐owned Cardinia Gold Project, located near Leonora in Western Australia (see Figure 1), which has resulted in the delineation of multiple strong gold anomalies.

Highlights

  • 153‐hole/6,679m reconnaissance Air‐Core (AC) drilling program completed at Cardinia East.
  • Significant gold intersections returned, including:
    • SC24AC002: 7m @ 0.86 g/t Au from 68m
    • X424AC015: 8m @ 1.20 g/t Au from 32m
    • X424AC016: 4m @ 1.69 g/t Au from 44m
  • The new Scallop Prospect now hosts a confirmed 1km‐long gold trend, situated adjacent to the established Cardinia East resources.
  • Follow‐up Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling planned for next quarter to further assess these promising targets.

The results further enhance the Cardinia Gold Project’s reputation as a high‐potential gold asset and reinforce the Company's commitment to advancing this exciting exploration opportunity.

The latest exploration campaign involved an integrated approach, including Induced Polarisation (IP) geophysical surveying, geological mapping, geochemical sampling, RC drilling, and Down‐Hole Electro‐Magnetic (DHEM) surveys—all of which have contributed to a growing understanding of the Cardinia gold system.

Patronus Resources’ Managing Director, John Ingram, commented:“This air‐core program has delivered highly encouraging results, further enhancing our understanding of the mineralised corridors within the Cardinia East Project. The identification of a new 1km‐long anomalous gold trend at Scallop, coupled with its strategic location adjacent to existing resources, significantly enhances the potential of this area. We are excited to commence follow‐up RC drilling next quarter to refine these targets and unlock further value for our shareholders.”

Figure 1 – Location of Patronus’ Mertondale and Cardinia East Projects. The two projects sit within 10km of each other and from Genesis Minerals’ existing/future operations.

Air‐core Program Overview

The recently completed AC drilling campaign spanned 6,679m across 13 lines and six key prospects within the Cardinia East area (Figure 2). Line spacing varied between 200m and 350m, strategically designed to test geochemical anomalies and underlying structures beneath transported and weathered cover.

Several targets were identified as potential extensions of known mineralised systems, providing further evidence of gold continuity within the project area.

Significant gold intercepts include:

  • SC24AC002: 7m @ 0.86 g/t Au from 68m
  • SC24AC007: 4m @ 0.61 g/t Au from 8m
  • X424AC015: 8m @ 1.20 g/t Au from 32m
  • X424AC016: 4m @ 1.69 g/t Au from 44m

The Scallop prospect continues to emerge as a priority exploration target, with geological logging revealing the presence of a distinct pink porphyritic unit—a feature commonly associated with high‐ grade gold shoots in the Cardinia‐Mertondale corridor.

The 1km‐long corridor of gold anomalism sits within a highly prospective structural setting, adjacent to an interpreted D1 shear zone, in close proximity to significant gold mineralisation and with historic workings located nearby. The trend is located between the Helens deposit to the east and the Chieftess and Comedy King prospects to the west (Figure 3). The relationship between the mineralisation at Chieftess, Comedy King, Scallop and Helens is not yet known, and the Company believes that further RC drilling will aid in the geological understanding of these mineralised structures.

Notably, mineralisation appears to continue to the north of the prospect, where the Cardinia Creek currently creates a gap in drilling coverage. However, strong geochemical signatures indicate the potential extension of gold mineralisation beyond the currently drilled area.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Patronus Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx:ptngold investingasx stocks
The Conversation (0)

Barrick Gold Corporation Plans to Change Name to BARRICK MINING CORPORATION

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) ("Barrick" or the "Company") today announced that it plans to change its name to Barrick Mining Corporation and from « Société aurifère Barrick » to « Société minière Barrick » in French, subject to shareholder approval at its upcoming Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders on May 6, 2025.

In connection with its name change, the Company also plans to change its ticker symbol for the Barrick common shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange from ‘GOLD' to ‘B ', to become effective at the start of trading on May 9, 2025. The Barrick common shares will continue to trade under the ‘ABX' ticker symbol on the Toronto Stock Exchange. The new CUSIP number for the Barrick common shares effective at the start of trading on May 9, 2025 will be 06849F108.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Castle Minerals (CDT:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Download the PDF here.

Gold bar, stock numbers and "Weekly Editor's Picks" text overlay.

Editor's Picks: Gold Price Touches US$3,500 in Volatile Week, M&A Heats Up

It was quite a week for the gold price.

The yellow metal continued its record-breaking streak early in the period, touching the US$3,500 per ounce level for the first time, but then saw a sharp pullback, even dropping briefly below US$3,300.

What's behind gold's latest moves? Market watchers have pointed to US President Donald Trump's comments about Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell as the trigger for its latest spike.

Keep reading...Show less
AGNICO EAGLE ANNOUNCES ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

AGNICO EAGLE ANNOUNCES ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited logo (CNW Group/Agnico Eagle Mines Limited)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) (TSX: AEM) ("Agnico Eagle") today announced that, at the annual and special meeting of shareholders held on April 25, 2025 (the "Meeting"), the eleven candidates listed in the management information circular dated March 24, 2025 were duly elected as directors of Agnico Eagle.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
AGNICO EAGLE ANNOUNCES ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

AGNICO EAGLE ANNOUNCES ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited logo (CNW Group/Agnico Eagle Mines Limited)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) (TSX: AEM) ("Agnico Eagle") today announced that, at the annual and special meeting of shareholders held on April 25, 2025 (the "Meeting"), the eleven candidates listed in the management information circular dated March 24, 2025 were duly elected as directors of Agnico Eagle.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Dollar bill under magnifying glass with superimposed stock chart and prices.

Stagflation Looms: Why Economists Are Warning of a Rare and Painful Economic Storm

The American economy may be heading toward stagflation, an environment characterized by high inflation, slowing growth and rising unemployment, US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell cautioned earlier this month.

"Unemployment is likely to go up as the economy slows, in all likelihood, and inflation is likely to go up as tariffs find their way — and some part of those tariffs comes to be paid by the public," he said during an April 15 appearance in Chicago.

While Powell was careful not to use the word "stagflation," experts have pointed out that the circumstances he outlined correspond with its definition, thrusting the term back into public discourse.

But what exactly is stagflation, and why is it such a concern for investors? Read on to find out.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Radiopharm Theranostics Doses First Patient with 18F-RAD101 in U.S. Phase 2b Imaging Study of Brain Metastasis 

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER & YEAR-END 2024 RESULTS INCLUDING RECORD ANNUAL FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS

Heliostar Delivers Strong First Quarter 2025 Results

Silver Crown Royalties Announces Closing of Final Tranche of its Non-Brokered Private Placement

Related News

Energy Investing

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER & YEAR-END 2024 RESULTS INCLUDING RECORD ANNUAL FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS

Precious Metals Investing

Heliostar Delivers Strong First Quarter 2025 Results

Precious Metals Investing

Silver Crown Royalties Announces Closing of Final Tranche of its Non-Brokered Private Placement

uranium investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Lithium Investing

USD 36 Million Just Transition Fund Grant Approved for Cinovec Project

Base Metals Investing

Capital Raising to Progress Iron and Gold Projects

rare earth investing

Strategic Discovery of Deep-Seated High-Grade Rare Earths Confirmed at Ivigtût, Greenland

×