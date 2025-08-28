NevGold Announces Entry Into Standstill With GoldMining

NevGold Announces Entry Into Standstill With GoldMining

Nevgold Corp. (" NevGold " or the " Company ") ( TSXV:NAU,OTC:NAUFF) (OTCQX:NAUFF) (Frankfurt:5E50 ) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a standstill agreement with GoldMining Inc. (" GoldMining "), pursuant to which GoldMining has agreed not to, directly or indirectly, sell common shares of NevGold through open market transactions for a period of 18 months subject to certain customary exceptions. GoldMining holds, and has control and direction over, 19,073,350 common shares, representing approximately 16.7% of the Company's outstanding common shares.

NevGold CEO, Brandon Bonifacio, comments: "We are pleased to execute this Standstill Agreement with GoldMining, which prohibits selling, transferring or disposing NevGold shares for a period of 18 months through open market transactions. The Company will have an extremely active end to 2025, and we will have more updates out shortly from our Limousine Butte (oxide gold-antimony), Nutmeg Mountain (oxide gold), and Zeus (copper) projects."

GoldMining CEO, Alastair Still, comments: "We continue to be supportive of NevGold and continue to be its largest shareholder holding 16.7% of NevGold's outstanding shares. We look forward to working with NevGold as it continues to progress and develop its high quality projects in the Western USA."

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Signed"

Brandon Bonifacio, President & CEO

For further information, please contact Brandon Bonifacio at bbonifacio@nev-gold.com, call 604-337-4997, or visit our website at www.nev-gold.com .

About the Company
NevGold is an exploration and development company targeting large-scale mineral systems in the proven districts of Nevada and Idaho. NevGold owns a 100% interest in the Limousine Butte and Cedar Wash gold projects in Nevada, and the Nutmeg Mountain gold project and Zeus copper project in Idaho.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

