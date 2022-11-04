Fintech Investing News

Key facts:

  • Jacksonville Jaguars have upgraded the fan experience at TIAA Bank Field with fast, more advanced payments technology from FIS.
  • Fans can now tap into fast payments when buying tickets, merchandise, food or more at TIAA Bank Field.
  • FIS is the exclusive payment processor for the Jacksonville Jaguars and has installed 600 advanced point of sale terminals at their home stadium for a quick and easy payments experience on gameday and beyond.

Global leader in financial services technology, FIS ® (NYSE: FIS), and the Jacksonville Jaguars together have announced a new partnership to enhance the gameday experience for fans at TIAA Bank Field. As the Official Payments Technology Partner of the Jaguars, fast payments with advanced technology by FIS and its Worldpay from FIS ® merchant solutions will help ensure no one has to miss a touchdown when buying tickets, merchandise, food or more while watching their home team play.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221104005074/en/

As the exclusive payments solutions provider for the Jaguars, FIS is handling all payments at TIAA Bank Field and has installed 600 advanced point of sale terminals with the latest features and user experiences like tap to pay, designed to make payment as quick and seamless as possible.

"When fans enter the stadium on gameday, our number one priority is to ensure they have memorable, and best-in-class experiences," said Mark Lamping, President of the Jacksonville Jaguars. "FIS has delivered on that promise at TIAA Bank Field with an impressive array of technologies that allow for fast purchases, so fans spend less time in line and more time watching the action on the field."

By partnering with the Jaguars to improve technology and physical infrastructure at the stadium, FIS is continuing to deliver on its promise to elevate Jacksonville as a center for innovation, including the opening of the company's new global headquarters, which is just blocks away from the Jaguars' home field.

"We are proud to hail from the same hometown as our Jacksonville Jaguars, and we couldn't be more excited to be their exclusive payments partner, giving fans the ability to complete payments as fast as possible so they never miss a play," said Stephanie Ferris, President, FIS. "FIS and the Jaguars are working together to bring innovation and enhanced experiences to the region and these modernizations at TIAA Bank Field on game day represent a big step on that journey."

The Jaguars have also selected FIS for its integrated payables solution, delivering advanced electronic payments for vendor payments.

About FIS

FIS is a leading provider of technology solutions for merchants, banks and capital markets firms globally. FIS employees are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests by applying FIS' scale, deep expertise and data-driven insights. FIS helps its clients use technology in innovative ways to solve business-critical challenges and deliver superior experiences for its customers. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS ranks #241 on the 2021 Fortune 500 and is a member of Standard & Poor's 500® Index. To learn more, visit www.FISglobal.com . Follow FIS on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter ( @FISglobal ).

Kim Snider, +1 904.438.6278
Senior Vice President
FIS Global Marketing and Communications
kim.snider@fisglobal.com

