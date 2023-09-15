Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Rare Earths Reserves: Top 8 Countries (Updated 2023)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2023)

Uranium ETFs: An Emerging Market Opportunity (Updated 2023)

When Will Silver Go Up? (Updated 2023)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2023

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2023)

Trending Press Releases

Helium Evolution Announces Farm-In Partner to Drill First Joint Well

Element79 Gold Corp Receives Exploration Permit for Lucero Project from Chachas Community

Forum Intersects 2.25% U3O8 over 11.1 Metres on the Thelon Basin Uranium Project

Getchell Gold Corp. Begins Trading on the Frankfurt Exchange Under Symbol GGA1

Lancaster Resources MT Results Show Strong Lithium Targets

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Albemarle Corporation

ALB

Controlled Thermal Resources

Helium Evolution

HEVI:CA

Forum Energy Metals

FMC:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 AI Outlook Report (Updated for Q3)

2023 Gold Outlook Report (Update for Q3)

2023 Copper Outlook Report (Updated for Q3)

Cannabis Outlook 2023 (Update for Q3!)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
BRICS Currency
Tesla
Nevada Sunrise Closes First Tranche of Private Placement

Nevada Sunrise Closes First Tranche of Private Placement

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation ("Nevada Sunrise" or the "Company") (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) announced today the closing of a first tranche of the previously-reported non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") (see Nevada Sunrise news release dated August 16, 2023) consisting of 3,562,500 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.08 per Unit, for gross proceeds of $285,000 (the "First Tranche").

Each Unit consists of one common share (a "Share") and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant") of the Company. One Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Share of the Company at a price of $0.12 for a period expiring 24 months following the closing date of the Offering.

Finder's fees consisting of a total of $5,320 cash and 66,500 finder's units were paid to: (1) Haywood Securities Inc. - $2,520 cash and 31,500 finder's units, and (2) Glores Securities Inc. - $2,800 cash and 35,000 finder's units. Finder's units are exercisable at the price of a Unit placed ($0.08) for one Share of the Company and one Warrant, with each Warrant entitling the finder to purchase one Share of the Company at a price of $0.12 for a period expiring 24 months following the closing date of the Offering.

All the securities issued in the First Tranche of the Offering are subject to a hold period of four months plus one day from the closing date, expiring January 16, 2024.

Proceeds of the Offering will be used for:

  • Completion of a National Instrument 43-101-compliant mineral resource estimate for the Gemini Lithium Project located in Esmeralda County, Nevada ("Gemini");
  • Completion of a preliminary economic assessment (or "PEA") in conjunction with the release of a maiden mineral resource estimate for Gemini;
  • Exploration work on the Company's mineral properties;
  • Other lithium property investigations, and general working capital.

The Company anticipates closing additional tranches of the private placement in the coming weeks. Closing of additional tranches of the Offering are subject to acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Participation of Insiders in the Offering

Three insiders of the Company subscribed for a total of 230,180 Units in the First Tranche of the Offering. Participation by the insiders constitutes a related party transaction as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101"). The Company is relying on the exemptions from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, as the fair market value of the participation by insiders in the First Tranche of the Offering does not exceed 25% of the market capitalization of the Company, as determined in accordance with MI 61-101.

Marketing Agreements

Nevada Sunrise has entered into advertising and marketing agreements to raise awareness of the Company's Nevada exploration and development activities with (1) CEO.ca Technologies Ltd. ("CEO.ca") for a period of 12 months effective September 8, 2023 at a cost of $90,000 before taxes, and (2) Investing News Network ("INN") for a period of 12 months effective August 24, 2023 at a cost of $20,000 before taxes. Each of CEO.ca and INN participated as subscribers in the First Tranche of the Offering.

About Nevada Sunrise

Nevada Sunrise is a junior mineral exploration company with a strong technical team based in Vancouver, BC, Canada, that holds interests in lithium, gold, and copper exploration projects located in the State of Nevada, USA.

Nevada Sunrise owns 100% interests in the Gemini, Jackson Wash and Badlands lithium projects, with no applicable royalties, all of which are located in the Lida Valley basin in Esmeralda County, NV, located just east of the Clayton Valley basin, which hosts the only producing lithium mine in the United States operated by Albemarle Corp. at Silver Peak, NV. The Company owns Nevada water right Permit 86863, also located in the Lida Valley basin, near Lida, NV.

The Company's key gold asset is a 20.01% interest in a joint venture at the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project near Wendover, NV with CopAur Minerals Inc. Kinsley Mountain is a Carlin-style gold project hosting a National Instrument 43-101 compliant gold resource consisting of 418,000 indicated ounces of gold grading 2.63 g/t Au (4.95 million tonnes), and 117,000 inferred ounces of gold averaging 1.51 g/t Au (2.44 million tonnes), at cut-off grades ranging from 0.2 to 2.0 g/t Au 1. The Company has elected not to contribute to the 2023 exploration program at Kinsley Mountain and expects to incur dilution of its participating interest in the joint venture to an approximate 19.0% interest.

1Technical Report on the Kinsley Project, Elko County, Nevada, U.S.A., dated June 21, 2021 with an effective date of May 5, 2021 and prepared by Michael M. Gustin, Ph.D., and Gary L. Simmons, MMSA and filed under New Placer Dome Gold Corp.'s Issuer Profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

Nevada Sunrise has the right to earn a 100% interest in the Coronado VMS Project, located approximately 48 kilometers (30 miles) southeast of Winnemucca, NV.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release may contain forwardlooking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur and include disclosure of anticipated exploration activities. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forwardlooking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forwardlooking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date such statements were made. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forwardlooking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Such factors include, among others, risks related to future plans for the calculation of a mineral resource estimate and a PEA at the Gemini Lithium Project; reliance on technical information provided by third parties on any of our exploration properties; changes in mineral project parameters as plans continue to be refined; current economic conditions; future prices of commodities; possible variations in grade or metallurgical recovery rates; failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; the failure of contracted parties to perform; labor disputes and other risks of the mining industry; delays due to pandemic; delays in obtaining governmental approvals, financing or in the completion of exploration, as well as those factors discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for the Nine Months ending June 30, 2023, which is available under Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Although Nevada Sunrise has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Nevada Sunrise disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Source

Click here to connect with Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF)to receive an Investor Presentation

gold investinglithium explorationlithium stockstsxv stockstsxv:nevLithium Investing
NEV:CA
Nevada Sunrise Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Nevada Sunrise Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Nevada Sunrise Metals

Nevada Sunrise Metals


Keep reading...Show less
Nevada Sunrise Announces Completion of Drilling at the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Announces Completion of Drilling at the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corp. ("Nevada Sunrise", or the " Company ") (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) announced today that its joint venture partner, CopAur Minerals Inc. ("CopAur"), (TSXV: CPAU) has reported the completion of the 2023 reverse circulation ("RC") and diamond drilling program at the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project ("Kinsley Mountain", or the "Project") located in Elko County, Nevada USA.

A total of seven (7) RC drill holes and three (3) diamond drill holes comprising 2,285 metres (7,495 feet) were completed at the high-grade Western Flank Zone, Main Pit North, and the new Kinsley Ridge target (see Figure 1 below). All samples, including QA/QC samples, were shipped to ALS Global in North Vancouver, British Columbia , Canada for multi-element analysis and gold fire-assay. Results will be released following their receipt and interpretation by CopAur, operator of the Project.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NEVADA SUNRISE ANNOUNCES $1,600,000 PRIVATE PLACEMENT

NEVADA SUNRISE ANNOUNCES $1,600,000 PRIVATE PLACEMENT

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES/

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation (" Nevada Sunrise " or the " Company ") (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") for gross proceeds of up to $1,600,000 consisting of 20,000,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.08 per Unit, each Unit consisting of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.12 for a period expiring 2 years from the closing date of the Offering.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nevada Sunrise Produces Lithium Carbonate in Metallurgical Testing, Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Produces Lithium Carbonate in Metallurgical Testing, Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corp. ("Nevada Sunrise", or the "Company") (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) is pleased to announce further results of metallurgical testing carried out on lithium mineralization from its 100%-owned Gemini Lithium Project ("Gemini") located in the Lida Valley basin in Esmeralda County, Nevada . A substantially pure sample of lithium carbonate equivalent ("LCE") was produced from the leach solutions that realized a 90.2% lithium recovery rate reported by the Company in June 2023 (see Nevada Sunrise news release dated June 5, 2023 ).

Highlights of Gemini Metallurgical Testing
  • A novel method of small-scale column testing achieved a 90.2% lithium extraction rate under the direction of Willem Duyvesteyn , of Extractive Metallurgy Consultancy LLC, based in Reno, Nevada . Mr. Duyvesteyn utilized the facilities of McClelland Laboratories Inc. ("McClelland") in Sparks, Nevada for the metallurgical tests.
  • From the leach solution provided by the initial extraction, McClelland produced an LCE sample that was near-100% lithium carbonate (Li 2 CO 3 );
  • Subsequent X-ray diffraction analysis ("XRD") matched the standard pattern of lithium carbonate (see Gemini LCE XRD profile comparison to recognized Li 2 CO 3 XRD profile below 1 ).

LCE Sample and XRD profile produced from Gemini Mineralization (CNW Group/Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation)

1 L ithium carbonate precipitation by homogeneous and heterogeneous reactive crystallization, (Han, Bing; Anwar Ul Haq, Rana; Louhi-Kultanen, Marjatta, 2020)


"The production of a high-quality LCE sample at this early stage in our project timeline bodes well for Gemini," said Warren Stanyer , President and CEO of Nevada Sunrise. "The positive results of our first-pass metallurgical work will provide valuable information for the upcoming engineering studies on the viability of the Gemini Project."

About the 2022-2023 Gemini Drilling Program

In March and April 2022 , Nevada Sunrise drilled two RC boreholes for a total of 2,020 feet (615.85 metres) in its maiden drilling program at Gemini. The drill sites were located within a defined gravity low that hosts conductive layers detected by historical ground electromagnetic surveys. The results from the first two holes at Gemini represented a new discovery of lithium mineralization in the western Lida Valley, which was not historically drill tested for lithium (see Nevada Sunrise news release dated May 18, 2022 ). In July 2022 , Nevada Sunrise received a permit for an expanded drilling area from the Bureau of Land Management and began Phase 2 drilling at Gemini in October 2022 . Three additional boreholes were completed from October 2022 to April 2023 , with each intersecting lithium mineralization (see Nevada Sunrise news release dated May 24, 2023 ).

Nevada Sunrise believes that the southern and western parts of the Gemini basin are highly prospective for additional lithium mineralization and that further drilling could eventually define a large lithium resource. The Company has engaged ABH Engineering Inc. of Surrey, BC , Canada to calculate a National Instrument 43-101-compliant resource estimate leading to a Preliminary Economic Assessment of the lithium-bearing zones at Gemini.

The 90.2% lithium extraction rate achieved from the Gemini mineralization compares favourably with the average lithium extraction of 84% reported by Lithium Americas at its Thacker Pass lithium project ( Source: Feasibility Study, National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report for the Thacker Pass Project, Humboldt County, Nevada , USA, by Roth, D., et al, dated November 2, 2022 .) As follow-up to the successful outcome of this small-scale column testing, Mr. Duyvesteyn has designed a larger scale test involving 50 kilograms of Gemini clay mineralization, which began in late May 2023 . The larger test will employ selected higher-grade mineralization averaging approximately 2,000 ppm lithium.

For further information on Gemini, including maps and photos click here

About Gemini

Gemini consists of 582 unpatented placer and lode claims located in the western Lida Valley, Esmeralda County , approximately 6 miles (10 kilometres) east of the town of Lida, Nevada . The Lida Valley is a flat, arid basin with a similar geological setting to the better-known Clayton Valley basin where Albemarle Corporation operates the Silver Peak lithium brine mine, which has operated continuously since 1966.

Gemini is situated adjacent to the Gold Point Solar Energy Zone, a BLM land reserve set aside for solar and wind power generation projects until 2033. Exploration at Gemini is complemented by the Company's 80.09 acre/feet/year water right, a pre-requisite for the exploration and development of lithium projects in Nevada .

Sampling and Analytical QA/QC and Statement of Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Willem Duyvesteyn , M.Sc., who is a Qualified Person for Nevada Sunrise as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects . XRD analysis was performed by The Mineral Lab, of Golden, CO.

About Nevada Sunrise

Nevada Sunrise is a junior mineral exploration company with a strong technical team based in Vancouver, BC , Canada , that holds interests in lithium, gold, and copper exploration projects located in the State of Nevada, USA .

Nevada Sunrise owns 100% interests in the Gemini, Jackson Wash and Badlands lithium projects, with no applicable royalties, all of which are located in the Lida Valley in Esmeralda County, NV. The Company owns Nevada water right Permit 86863, also located in the Lida Valley basin, near Lida, NV.

The Company's key gold asset is a 20.01% interest in a joint venture at the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project near Wendover, NV with CopAur Minerals Inc. Kinsley Mountain is a Carlin-style gold project hosting a National Instrument 43-101 compliant gold resource consisting of 418,000 indicated ounces of gold grading 2.63 g/t Au (4.95 million tonnes), and 117,000 inferred ounces of gold averaging 1.51 g/t Au (2.44 million tonnes), at cut-off grades ranging from 0.2 to 2.0 g/t Au 1 . The Company has elected not to contribute to the 2023 exploration program at Kinsley Mountain and expects to incur dilution of its participating interest in the joint venture to an approximate 19.0% interest.

Nevada Sunrise has the right to earn a 100% interest in the Coronado VMS Project, located approximately 48 kilometers (30 miles) southeast of Winnemucca , NV. The Company owns a 15% interest in the historic Lovelock Cobalt Mine and the Treasure Box copper properties, each located approximately 150 kilometers (100 miles) east of Reno, NV with Global Energy Metals Corp. (" GEMC ") holding an 85% participating interest. A transaction is in progress for GEMC to own a 100% interest, scheduled to close on or before June 30, 2023 .

1 Technical Report on the Kinsley Project, Elko County, Nevada, U.S.A., dated June 21, 2021 with an effective date of May 5, 2021 and prepared by Michael M. Gustin, Ph.D., and Gary L. Simmons, MMSA and filed under New Placer Dome Gold Corp.'s Issuer Profile on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ).

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release may contain forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur and include disclosure of anticipated exploration activities. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date such statements were made. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Such factors include, among others, risks related to the results and outcomes of the Company's 2022-2023 exploration activities and future plans at the Gemini Lithium Project; reliance on technical information provided by third parties on any of our exploration properties; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; current economic conditions; future prices of commodities; possible variations in grade or metallurgical recovery rates; failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; the failure of contracted parties to perform; labor disputes and other risks of the mining industry; delays due to pandemic; delays in obtaining governmental approvals, financing or in the completion of exploration, as well as those factors discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for the Six Months ending March 31, 2023 , which is available under Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com .

Although Nevada Sunrise has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Nevada Sunrise disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation Logo (CNW Group/Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation)

SOURCE Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2023/31/c4043.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nevada Sunrise Updates Status of Drilling at the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project

Nevada Sunrise Updates Status of Drilling at the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corp. ("Nevada Sunrise", or the " Company ") (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) is pleased to announce that its joint venture partner, CopAur Minerals Inc. ("CopAur", TSXV: CPAU) has reported to the Company that the first two core holes of the 2023 drilling program at the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project ("Kinsley Mountain") totaling 607 metres (1,991 feet) have been completed in the Western Flank Zone ("WFZ"). Kinsley Mountain is located near Wendover in Elko County, Nevada .

CopAur also reports that drilling is now underway on the third planned core hole KMR23-03 at the Kinsley Ridge IP geophysical target discovered in 2021 (Figure 1). The Kinsley Ridge IP target is designed to test an undrilled area between the WFZ mineral resource and the past-producing Ridge Pit.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nevada Sunrise Engages ABH Engineering Inc. for the Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Engages ABH Engineering Inc. for the Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corp. (" Nevada Sunrise ", or the "Company") (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) is pleased to announce the engagement of ABH Engineering Inc. (" ABH ") for engineering studies on its 100%-owned Gemini Lithium Project ("Gemini", or the "Project"). Gemini is located in the Lida Valley basin in Esmeralda County, Nevada where Nevada Sunrise made a significant lithium-in-sediment discovery by drilling in 2022 and 2023. ABH has initiated the process of data verification and desktop analysis of the drill data in order to produce a National Instrument 43-101-compliant technical report for the Project, with the further goal of generating a preliminary economic assessment(" PEA").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pan Asia Metals

Tama Atacama Lithium – Solid Seismic Data Interpretations

Battery and critical metals explorer and developer Pan Asia Metals Limited (ASX: PAM) (‘PAM’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to report an exploration update for the Pink, Pozon, Dolores South and Dolores North Lithium Prospects situated in the Tarapaca region of the Atacama Desert in northern Chile, with a primary focus on the Pink Lithium Prospect. The review and this exploration update relates to historic seismic surveying undertaken in the 1960’s and shallow groundwater drilling undertaken in the early 1990s’. The target lithium in brine zone at the Pink Lithium Prospect has been re-defined, with overlapping areas of elevated Li and chlorine (Cl), an indicator of salty water/brine, interpreted at >500km2, while the total target lithium in brine zone at the Pink, Pozon and Dolores South and North Lithium Prospects is interpreted at ~1,000km2.

Keep reading...Show less
Critical Resources

Resources Rising Stars Investor Series - Presentation

Lithium exploration and project development company Critical Resources Limited ASX:CRR (“Critical Resources” or “the Company”) advises of its participation at the Resources Rising Stars Investor Series being held in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne during 18 to 20 September 2023.
Keep reading...Show less
White Cliff Minerals

Sale of Abraxis Lithium Project

White Cliff Minerals Ltd (“White Cliff” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that it has completed a binding agreement to sell one of its wholly owned subsidiaries, Abraxis Mining Pty Ltd (“Abraxis”), in an all-cash transaction.

Keep reading...Show less
Bradda Head Lithium (TSXV:BHLI)

Bradda Head Lithium Limited


Keep reading...Show less

Albemarle Receives $90 Million Critical Materials Award from the Department of Defense to Boost U.S. Lithium Production

Funding to support restart of company's Kings Mountain, N.C. , mine and increase domestic processing of critical materials for the nation's battery supply chain

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a global leader in providing essential elements for mobility, energy, connectivity and health, announced today that the U.S. Department of Defense has approved a $90 million grant to help support the expansion of domestic mining and the production of lithium for the nation's battery supply chain.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
lithium periodic symbol

Understanding Lithium Mineralogy from an Investment Perspective

There's no such thing as a guaranteed investment, but in the battery metals sector, lithium has had a very promising run thus far. Amid a global push for electrification and sustainable power, lithium demand has skyrocketed and it is expected to keep climbing in the long term.

Global demand for lithium batteries alone is set to increase at least fivefold by 2030, surpassing 2 million tonnes. Even with the rapid pace at which we've seen mining and exploration companies develop new projects in recent years, we're still likely to fall short.

Fortunately for investors, as lithium gains increasing relevance and demand, investment opportunities in the lithium space will continue to gain traction. It should go without saying, however, that not all investment opportunities are created equal.

Keep reading...Show less
Nevada Sunrise Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Nevada Sunrise Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Lobe Sciences, Ltd. Announces The Appointment Of Mathew Lee As CFO

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - CNRI

Canadian North Resources Announces the Completion of 21,126 meter Diamond Drilling on its 100% Owned Ferguson Lake Project in Canada

Ocumetics Continues to Meet Significant Development Milestones; Lens Design Optimized for Upcoming First in Human Study

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - CNRI

Battery Metals Investing

RETRANSMISSION: Beyond Lithium Discovers New Spodumene Bearing Pegmatite Zone at Ear Falls Project in Northwest Ontario

Precious Metals Investing

Element79 Gold Corp Announces Key Leadership Change: Welcomes Tammy Gillis as New Chief Financial Officer

Precious Metals Investing

COMET LITHIUM APPOINTS MANSOOR JAN NIAZI AS INTERIM CEO AND PRESIDENT

Battery Metals Investing

NORTH ARROW REPORTS ASSAYS FROM SPODUMENE PEGMATITES AT THE LDG LITHIUM PROJECT, NWT

Battery Metals Investing

South Star Battery Metals Retains Market - Making Services

Precious Metals Investing

TomaGold meets all initial acquisition commitments of Chibougamau Mining Camp properties

×