White Gold Corp. Announces Commencement of Diamond Drilling at the Vertigo target on the JP Ross Property, White Gold District, Yukon, Canada

Phosphate Investing News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
Nevada Organic Phosphate Enters into Contract for Investor Relations Services and Appoints New Corporate Secretary

Nevada Organic Phosphate Enters into Contract for Investor Relations Services and Appoints New Corporate Secretary

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. ("NOP" or the "Company) (CSE: NOP), a BC based company engaged in the exploration, in Nevada, for organic, sedimentary raw rock phosphate, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a consulting agreement (the "Agreement") with Jack Weatherell for the provision of shareholder communications and investor relations services. NOP is also pleased to announce the appointment of Andrew Brown as corporate secretary.

The Agreement, dated June 20, 2023 and having a term expiring November 30, 2023, subject to further extension, provides for consideration of $2,500 per month and the grant of 75,000 stock options. Mr. Weatherell's business address and contact details are as follows: #3 - 2471 Marine Drive, West Vancouver, British Columbia; email: jackweatherell@gmail.com. Mr. Weatherell and the Company are at arm's length. The Company further announces that it has granted a total of 225,000 stock options exercisable at a price of $0.075 per share for a period of five years, which includes the above noted options to Mr. Weatherell and 150,000 options to a company owned and controlled by Mr. Brown.

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc.

NOP is a junior exploration company with an organic sedimentary raw rock phosphate bed, 8.25 kilometers long, in northeast Nevada. This is believed to be the only known organic sedimentary phosphate project in North America. It is situated close to the main highway to Montello/Elko, Nevada, and near the rail head to California.

For More Information

Robin Dow, CEO

T: 604.355.9986

E: robin@dowgroup.ca

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulations services providers have reviewed or accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information ("FLSI") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. FLSI may include expectations, anticipations, beliefs, opinions, plans, intentions, estimates, forecasts, projections, guidance or other similar statements and information that are not historical facts. All statements which are not historical statements are considered FLSI. All FLSI is based on assumptions, which may prove inaccurate, and subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those risks and uncertainties identified in the Company's public securities filings, which may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated or implied in FLSI. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance or value on FLSI. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in any FLSI in this news release are reasonable at the present time, it can give no assurance that such FLSI will prove to be correct. Any FLSI in this news release is made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligations to publicly update or revise any FLSI, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities laws. Any FLSI in this news release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.

Source

Click here to connect with Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP), to receive an Investor Presentation

cse stockscse:nopnevada organic phosphatePhosphate Investing
NOP:CC
The Conversation (0)
Nevada Organic Phosphate Appoints Directors

Nevada Organic Phosphate Appoints Directors

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (“NOP” or the “Company) (CSE: NOP), a BC based company engaged in the exploration, in Nevada, for organic, sedimentary raw rock phosphate, is pleased to announce the appointment of Eric Szustak and Paul Pitman to the Board of Directors.

Paul Pitman, P.Geo

Keep reading...Show less
Nevada Organic Phosphate Appoints Garry Smith, P.Geo. as Director

Nevada Organic Phosphate Appoints Garry Smith, P.Geo. as Director

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. ("NOP" or the "Company) (CSE: NOP), a BC based company engaged in the exploration, in Nevada, for organic, sedimentary raw rock phosphate, is pleased to announce the appointment Garry K Smith, P.Geo to the Board of Directors.

"Garry will help strengthen the Board's focus on identifying and achieving strategic corporate growth initiatives to create shareholder value with his proven track record of deposit discovery, resource delineation and evaluation, project generation and acquisitions, and a reputation for building and leading successful discovery oriented multidisciplinary teams" stated Robin Dow, Chief Executive Officer of NOP.

Keep reading...Show less
combine harvester harvests ripe wheat

10 Top Phosphate Countries by Production (Updated 2023)

Phosphate is mainly used in the form of fertilizer for crops and animal feed supplements. Only 5 percent of world phosphate production is used in other applications, such as corrosion prevention and detergents.

Demand for phosphate fertilizers had created a US$63.81 billion market by 2021, and that figure is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 5.7 percent through 2040 to reach US$176 billion. "The global demand for phosphate is surging owing to the increasing world population resulting in rising food demand," according to Grand View Research.

In its latest phosphate report, the US Geological Survey states that global production of phosphate slipped in 2022 alongside rising demand for plant crops. This led to phosphate prices reaching record highs in the first half of the year. While prices have backed off from those highs on dampened demand, analysts expect to see growth again later in the year.

Keep reading...Show less

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NasdaqGS: SPPI) ("Spectrum" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical Company focused on novel and targeted oncology announced today that on May 16, 2023, the Company received a written notification from the Listing Qualifications Staff (the "Staff") of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (Nasdaq) that the Company has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2).

The Company previously received notification from the Staff on November 1, 2022, that its common stock failed to maintain a minimum bid price of $1.00 or more over the previous 30 consecutive business days, as required by the Nasdaq Listing Rules. Since then, the Staff has determined that for the 10 consecutive business days from May 2 to May 15, 2023, the closing bid price of Spectrum's common stock has been at $1.00 per share or greater. Accordingly, the Company has regained compliance with Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) and this matter is now closed.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nevada Organic Phosphate Appoints Project Manager

Nevada Organic Phosphate Appoints Project Manager


Keep reading...Show less

Nutrien Announces Ken Seitz as a Speaker at the BMO Farm to Market Conference

Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today that Mr. Ken Seitz, Nutrien's President and Chief Executive Officer, will be speaking at the BMO Farm to Market Conference on Wednesday, May 17 at 8:00 a.m. EDT.

The fireside chat will be video cast and available on the Company's website at https://www.nutrien.com/investors/events .

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Hertz Lithium Inc. Announces Listing of Warrants on The CSE

Talon Metals Submits Environmental Assessment Worksheet for Proposed Underground Nickel Mine to Produce Domestic Supply of Minerals for US Battery Supply Chain

Puma Exploration Samples 288 g/t Gold* in Preparation for Upcoming Drill Program

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Hertz Lithium Inc. Announces Listing of Warrants on The CSE

Base Metals Investing

Talon Metals Submits Environmental Assessment Worksheet for Proposed Underground Nickel Mine to Produce Domestic Supply of Minerals for US Battery Supply Chain

Resource Investing

Brightstar Resources: A Golden Opportunity for Investment

Energy Investing

Cosa Resources Closes C$5.5 Million Private Placement

×