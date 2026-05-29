NeuroPace to Highlight Expanding Role of Responsive Neuromodulation at the 2026 American Society for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Meeting

NeuroPace to Highlight Expanding Role of Responsive Neuromodulation at the 2026 American Society for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Meeting

-- ASSFN program to feature thalamic neuromodulation, NAUTILUS data in idiopathic generalized epilepsy, and emerging applications for broader epilepsy populations--

--Neuropace to engage neurosurgeon community through clinical education, product feedback sessions, and hands-on booth demonstrations--

Neuropace, Inc. (Nasdaq: NPCE), a medical device company focused on transforming the lives of people living with epilepsy, today announced that the Company will participate in the 2026 American Society for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery (ASSFN) Meeting, taking place May 29 June 2, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. At the meeting, Neuropace will highlight the expanding role of responsive neuromodulation in epilepsy care, including long-term clinical outcomes with the RNS ® System, NAUTILUS results in idiopathic generalized epilepsy (IGE), and the continued evolution of data-driven tools that support treatment planning, patient management and practice development.

"Neurosurgeons are essential to expanding access to device-based therapy for drug-resistant epilepsy," said Joel Becker, President and Chief Executive Officer of Neuropace. "ASSFN gives us an opportunity to engage directly with the physicians who are advancing the field, share practical experience with responsive neuromodulation, and support the education and training needed to bring personalized, data-informed therapy to more patients. As we continue to build evidence across focal epilepsy, IGE and other clinical applications, neurosurgeon partnership is critical."

Key Neuropace-related activities at ASSFN include:

Thalamic Neuromodulation and Emerging Epilepsy Applications

Presenter: Martha Morrell, MD, FAES, Chief Medical Officer, Neuropace
Date: Monday, June 1, 2026
Time: 7:00 a.m. ET

  • Neuropace will host a breakfast scientific symposium focused on thalamic neuromodulation, including NAUTILUS data in IGE and emerging clinical discussions around broader epilepsy populations, including Lennox-Gastaut syndrome.
  • The session will highlight the growing body of evidence supporting responsive neuromodulation and the potential role of the RNS System across a broader range of patients with drug-resistant epilepsy.

Epilepsy Surgery Education and Practice Development

Date: Saturday, May 30, 2026
Time: 8:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET

  • ASSFN Special Course 1: Neuropace is supporting ASSFN educational programming focused on epilepsy surgery fundamentals and clinical challenges, reflecting the Company's commitment to advancing physician education and expanding access to appropriate epilepsy care.

Tech Suite: Product Feedback

Location: Booth #107, 5 th Floor Exhibit Hall

  • ECoG Assistant™, Neuropace's recently FDA-approved AI-enabled tool, designed to further support clinical decision making through deeper data insights and more efficient ECoG review, will be available for preview in the Neuropace Tech Suite.
  • Neuropace will conduct product feedback sessions with physicians throughout the meeting to gather input on current and future RNS System capabilities, including next-generation product development priorities.
  • Members of Neuropace's executive team will also hold one-on-one meetings with clinicians and key opinion leaders to discuss clinical practice trends, unmet needs and the future of responsive neuromodulation.

Visit Neuropace at ASSFN

Throughout the meeting, Neuropace team members will be available at the Company's booth (#107) to meet with neurosurgeons and care teams, discuss RNS System therapy, and provide demonstrations of tools and resources designed to support patient identification, education and long-term management. Neuropace's Patient Educator and Nurse Navigator teams will also be available to discuss how the Company supports patients and clinical programs throughout the treatment journey.

About Neuropace, Inc.

Based in Mountain View, Calif., Neuropace is a medical device company focused on transforming the lives of people living with epilepsy by reducing or eliminating the occurrence of debilitating seizures. Its novel and differentiated RNS System is the first and only commercially available, brain-responsive platform that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source. This platform can drive a better standard of care for patients living with drug-resistant epilepsy and has the potential to offer a more personalized solution and improved outcomes to the large population of patients suffering from other brain disorders.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as "aims," "anticipates," "believes," "could," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "goal," "intends," "may," "plans," "possible," "potential," "seeks," "will" and variations of these words or similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Neuropace may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: Neuropace's expectations, forecasts and beliefs with respect to potential indication expansion for its RNS System, including through its NAUTILUS clinical trial PMA-S submission to the FDA, and its software, technology and other product development efforts and increasing access to and adoption of RNS therapy as the standard of care in drug-resistant epilepsy. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that may cause Neuropace's actual results or events to be materially different from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including: uncertainties related to market acceptance and adoption of Neuropace's RNS System; risks related to regulatory compliance and expectations for regulatory submissions and approvals to expand the market for Neuropace's RNS System, including risks related to the NAUTILUS PMA-S submission. These and other risks and uncertainties include those described more fully in the section titled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and elsewhere in Neuropace's public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on March 3, 2026, and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, filed with the SEC on May 12, 2026, as well as any other reports that it may file with the SEC in the future. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are based on information available to Neuropace as of the date hereof. Neuropace undertakes no obligation to update such information except as required under applicable law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Neuropace's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as a prediction of future events. In light of the foregoing, investors are urged not to rely on any forward-looking statement in reaching any conclusion or making any investment decision about any securities of Neuropace.

Investor Contact:
Scott Schaper
Head of Investor Relations
sschaper@neuropace.com
investors@neuropace.com

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