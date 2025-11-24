NeuroPace Announces Favorable Medicare Reimbursement Increases for RNS System Physician and Hospital Outpatient Services

--Physician Fee Schedule (PFS) final rule substantially increases reimbursement for RNS neurostimulator implantation and replacement procedures--
--CY 2026 Outpatient Prospective Payment System (OPPS) Final Rule moves RNS replacement procedures to highest-paying neurostimulator APC--
Neuropace, Inc. (Nasdaq: NPCE), a medical technology company focused on transforming the lives of people living with epilepsy, today announced favorable Medicare reimbursement updates for the RNS ® System under both the CY 2026 OPPS and Medicare PFS final rules.
In the CY 2026 Medicare PFS final rule, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) significantly increased professional payment for neurosurgeons who implant and replace the RNS System. Payment rates increased by approximately 43% (+$530) for initial implant procedure and 45% (+$260) for the replacement procedure.
"We are encouraged by CMS' decision to meaningfully increase physician payment for RNS neurostimulator implant and replacement procedures," said Joel Becker, Chief Executive Officer of Neuropace. "These changes better reflect the physician resources used in treating patients with RNS therapy and, over time, should further support neurosurgeon adoption and procedure growth."
Separately, in the CY 2026 OPPS final rule, CMS has reassigned RNS System replacement procedures (CPT 61891) from APC 5464 (Level 4 Neurostimulator and Related Procedures) to APC 5465 (Level 5 Neurostimulator and Related Procedures), increasing the average hospital Medicare reimbursement for RNS System replacements by 47% ($21,444 in CY 2025 to $31,526) beginning January 1, 2026.
"We appreciate CMS' decision to reassign RNS System replacement procedures to the highest-paying APC level for neurostimulators, which is a better reflection of the hospital resources required for these cases," Joel Becker continued. "As replacement procedures become an increasingly meaningful contributor to our business over time, this decision should provide a helpful tailwind while supporting sustained access for Medicare beneficiaries treated in the outpatient setting."
About Neuropace, Inc.
Based in Mountain View, Calif., Neuropace is a medical device company focused on transforming the lives of people living with epilepsy by reducing or eliminating the occurrence of debilitating seizures. Its novel and differentiated RNS System is the first and only commercially available, brain-responsive platform that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source. This platform can drive a better standard of care for patients living with drug-resistant epilepsy and has the potential to offer a more personalized solution and improved outcomes to the large population of patients suffering from other brain disorders.
