NeuroPace Announces Favorable Medicare Reimbursement Increases for RNS System Physician and Hospital Outpatient Services

--Physician Fee Schedule (PFS) final rule substantially increases reimbursement for RNS neurostimulator implantation and replacement procedures--

--CY 2026 Outpatient Prospective Payment System (OPPS) Final Rule moves RNS replacement procedures to highest-paying neurostimulator APC--

Neuropace, Inc. (Nasdaq: NPCE), a medical technology company focused on transforming the lives of people living with epilepsy, today announced favorable Medicare reimbursement updates for the RNS ® System under both the CY 2026 OPPS and Medicare PFS final rules.

In the CY 2026 Medicare PFS final rule, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) significantly increased professional payment for neurosurgeons who implant and replace the RNS System. Payment rates increased by approximately 43% (+$530) for initial implant procedure and 45% (+$260) for the replacement procedure.

"We are encouraged by CMS' decision to meaningfully increase physician payment for RNS neurostimulator implant and replacement procedures," said Joel Becker, Chief Executive Officer of Neuropace. "These changes better reflect the physician resources used in treating patients with RNS therapy and, over time, should further support neurosurgeon adoption and procedure growth."

Separately, in the CY 2026 OPPS final rule, CMS has reassigned RNS System replacement procedures (CPT 61891) from APC 5464 (Level 4 Neurostimulator and Related Procedures) to APC 5465 (Level 5 Neurostimulator and Related Procedures), increasing the average hospital Medicare reimbursement for RNS System replacements by 47% ($21,444 in CY 2025 to $31,526) beginning January 1, 2026.

"We appreciate CMS' decision to reassign RNS System replacement procedures to the highest-paying APC level for neurostimulators, which is a better reflection of the hospital resources required for these cases," Joel Becker continued. "As replacement procedures become an increasingly meaningful contributor to our business over time, this decision should provide a helpful tailwind while supporting sustained access for Medicare beneficiaries treated in the outpatient setting."

About Neuropace, Inc.

Based in Mountain View, Calif., Neuropace is a medical device company focused on transforming the lives of people living with epilepsy by reducing or eliminating the occurrence of debilitating seizures. Its novel and differentiated RNS System is the first and only commercially available, brain-responsive platform that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source. This platform can drive a better standard of care for patients living with drug-resistant epilepsy and has the potential to offer a more personalized solution and improved outcomes to the large population of patients suffering from other brain disorders.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as "aims," "anticipates," "believes," "could," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "goal," "intends," "may," "plans," "possible," "potential," "seeks," "will" and variations of these words or similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Neuropace may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the outcomes of Neuropace's continued work with CMS on Medicare reimbursement for the RNS System and impacts of the final rules on Neuropace's business and future revenues. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including: risks related to the pricing of the RNS System and availability of adequate reimbursement for the procedures to implant the RNS System and for clinicians to provide ongoing care for patients treated with the RNS System. These and other risks and uncertainties include those described more fully in the section titled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and elsewhere in Neuropace's public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, filed with the SEC on November 4, 2025, as well as any other reports that it may file with the SEC in the future. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are based on information available to Neuropace as of the date hereof. Neuropace undertakes no obligation to update such information except as required under applicable law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Neuropace's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as a prediction of future events. In light of the foregoing, investors are urged not to rely on any forward-looking statement in reaching any conclusion or making any investment decision about any securities of Neuropace.

Investor Contact:
Scott Schaper
Head of Investor Relations
sschaper@neuropace.com
investors@neuropace.com

