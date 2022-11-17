GamingInvesting News

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES and HKEX: 9999, "NetEase" or the "Company"), one of China's leading internet and online game services providers, today announced that it anticipates that its licenses covering the publication of several titles of Blizzard Entertainment, Inc. in China will expire in accordance with their terms on January 23, 2023 and will not be renewed.  The affected games are World of Warcraft ® the StarCraft ® series Hearthstone ® Heroes of the Storm ® Overwatch ® and Diablo III ® .

"We have put in a great deal of effort and tried with our utmost sincerity to negotiate with Activision Blizzard so that we could continue our collaboration and serve the many dedicated players in China . However, there were material differences on key terms and we could not reach an agreement. We hold high regard in our product and operational standards and abide by our commitments to Chinese players.

"We are honored to have had the privilege of serving our gamers over the past 14 years and have shared many precious moments with them during that time. We will continue our promise to serve our players well until the last minute. We will make sure our players' data and assets are well protected in all of our games," said William Ding , CEO of NetEase.

The net revenues and net income contribution from these licensed Blizzard games represented low single digits as a percentage of NetEase's total net revenues and net income in 2021 and in the first nine months of 2022. The expiration of such licenses will have no material impact on NetEase's financial results. The co-development and publishing of Diablo ® Immortal™ is covered by a separate long-term agreement and will continue.

About NetEase, Inc.

As a leading internet technology company based in China , NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES and HKEX:9999, "NetEase") provides premium online services centered around content creation. With extensive offerings across its expanding gaming ecosystem, the Company develops and operates some of China's most popular and longest running mobile and PC games. Powered by industry-leading in-house R&D capabilities in China and globally, NetEase creates superior gaming experiences, inspires players, and passionately delivers value for its thriving community worldwide. By infusing play with culture and education with technology, NetEase transforms gaming into a meaningful vehicle to build a more entertaining and enlightened world.

Beyond games, NetEase service offerings include its majority-controlled subsidiaries Youdao (NYSE: DAO), China's leading technology-focused intelligent learning company, and Cloud Music (HKEX: 9899), China's leading online music content community, as well as Yanxuan , NetEase's private label consumer lifestyle brand.

NetEase's ESG initiatives are among the best in the global media and entertainment industry, earning it a distinction as one of the S&P Global Industry Movers and an "A" rating from MSCI. For more information, please visit: http://ir.netease.com/ .

Forward Looking Statements

This announcement contains statements of a forward-looking nature. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these forward-looking statements by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. In addition, statements that are not historical facts, including statements about NetEase's strategies and business plans, its expectations regarding the growth of its business and its revenue and the quotations from management in this announcement are or contain forward-looking statements. NetEase may also make forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in announcements made on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange"), in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. The accuracy of these statements may be impacted by a number of business risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated, including risks related to: the risk that the online game market will not continue to grow or that NetEase will not be able to maintain its position in that market in China or globally; the risk that COVID-19 or other health risks in China or globally could adversely affect the Company's operations or financial results; risks associated with NetEase's business and operating strategies and its ability to implement such strategies; NetEase's ability to develop and manage its operations and business; competition for, among other things, capital, technology and skilled personnel; potential changes in government regulation that could adversely affect the industry and geographical markets in which NetEase operates, including, among others, initiatives to enhance supervision of companies listed on an overseas stock exchange and tighten scrutiny over data privacy and data security, as well as the risk that NetEase's ADSs could be barred from trading in the United States as a result of the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act and the rules promulgated thereunder; the risk that NetEase may not be able to continuously develop new and creative online services or that NetEase will not be able to set, or follow in a timely manner, trends in the market; competition in NetEase's existing and potential markets; and the risk that fluctuations in the value of the Renminbi with respect to other currencies could adversely affect NetEase's business and financial results. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in NetEase's filings with the SEC and announcements on the website of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. NetEase does not undertake any obligation to update this forward-looking information, except as required under the applicable law.

Contact for Media and Investors:

Margaret Shi
Email: ir@service.netease.com
Tel: (+86) 571-8985-3378
Twitter: https://twitter.com/NetEase_Global

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/netease-announces-non-renewal-of-licenses-with-blizzard-301680982.html

SOURCE NetEase, Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

In Celebration of the 100 Thieves 5-Year Anniversary, Higround Announces Killer Lineup of Events

Higround unveils a brand new, limited-edition 100 Thieves collection and signs gaming icon Kyedae to its Board of Creators. This will be the first drop to feature Higround's new flagship gaming keyboard the Summit 65 Founder's Edition.

Higround, a lifestyle and gaming peripheral brand, today announced its second collaboration with its parent company 100 Thieves, a global lifestyle and gaming brand, in celebration of 100 Thieves' five year anniversary. This new collaboration features Higround's first luxury keyboard, and a partnership with female gaming icon and livestreamer, Kyedae Shymko. The capsule is available for purchase and pre-order on November 18th on Higround's website .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Mistplay Ranked #5 on the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 50 and #31 Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Mistplay today announced it ranked #5 on the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 50 TM awards program for its rapid revenue growth, entrepreneurial spirit, and bold innovation. Deloitte's Technology Fast 50 program winners consist of public and private companies in the Canadian technology sector that are transforming the industry.

Mistplay Ranked #5 on the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 50TM and #31 Fastest-Growing Company in North America (CNW Group/Mistplay)

Mistplay also ranked #31 as part of the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America , now in its 28 th year.

These programs recognize fast-growing companies based on the highest revenue-growth percentage over the past four years. Mistplay grew 5,247% in revenue from 2018 to 2021.

Mistplay's CEO, Henri-Charles Machalani , credits their steadfast dedication towards driving user value and doubling down on the strategic development of their core loyalty platform with the company's accelerated growth. Machalani said, "The past few years have been a wild ride for growth, but we're really just getting started. Loyalty gaming continues to emerge as a powerful disruptor to the mobile industry by enriching the player experience to drive long term value to gamers and game publishers. Today's award is another signal that we're on a strong path towards being the best way to play games for everyone, everywhere. Our team takes tremendous pride in continuously driving innovation as a market leader with our strong AI-first approach".

"It's inspiring how this year's exceptional cohort of Technology Fast 50 winners have delivered outstanding revenue growth even in the face of prevailing uncertainties in the economy and marketplace," commented Anders McKenzie , partner and national leader for the Technology Fast 50 program at Deloitte Canada. "Fueled by exemplary innovation, creativity, resilience, adaptability, along with superior business leadership, these companies are paving the way as catalysts in their respective sectors and delivering growth and value to the Canadian economy both at home and beyond."

"This year's Technology Fast 500 list is a true reflection of some of today's most determined and inspiring pioneers who have prospered by anticipating what's next, understanding what's needed to succeed and driving creativity forward," said Christie Simons , partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte's audit and assurance practice. "Representing all facets of technology, the winners have shown they not only have the vision but can also expertly manage their companies through rapid growth. We congratulate each winner on their impressive achievements."

About Mistplay
Mistplay is the leading play-and-earn and game discovery platform for mobile gamers. With over 25 million downloads to-date, players around the world engage with Mistplay to discover new games and get rewarded while playing. To learn more, visit www.mistplay.com .

About the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™
Now in its 28th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America . Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2018 to 2021.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000 , and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million . Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America .

About the Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ program
The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program is Canada's preeminent technology awards program. Celebrating its 25th anniversary, the program recognizes business growth, innovation, and entrepreneurship in four distinct categories: Technology Fast 50 ranking, Enterprise Fast 15, Clean Technology, and Companies-to-Watch. The program also recognizes companies within the North American Technology Fast 500 ranking, identifying thriving technology companies in the United States and Canada . The 2022 program sponsors include Deloitte, RBCx, Osler , EDC, CBRE, Vector Institute, Council of Canadian Innovators (CCI), Clarity Recruitment, Lafond, and TMX. For further information, visit www.fast50.ca .

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mistplay-ranked-5-on-the-2022-deloitte-technology-fast-50-and-31-fastest-growing-company-in-north-america-on-the-deloitte-technology-fast-500-301680552.html

SOURCE Mistplay

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/16/c2665.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

AndaSeat Announces Offerings for Black Friday Sale

AndaSeat the world's leading gaming chair brand with a mission to continue to provide a high-performance chair experience, announces its Black Friday Pricing to bring holiday cheer into people's lives by providing new and long-term AndaSeat fans with the ideal opportunity to take advantage of early savings on almost everything.

AndaSeat , which has partnered with Spider-Man, Ant-Man, and Iron Man under Marvel, Transformers under Hasbro, and Rainbow 6 Siege, etc., has been designing and engineering ergonomic gaming chairs and other ergonomic devices for gaming, work, and life si nce 2013. It has launched a number of gaming chair collections that will enhance the comfort of an individual's life.

Ergonomic Gaming Chair in 2022 - Kaiser 3
The Kaiser 3 ergonomic gaming chair launched by AndaSeat this year, has been hailed by industry insiders as one of the best gaming chairs in 2022. With a movable magnetic head pillow, built-in 4-way lumbar support, 4D armrests, and up to 165 degrees adjustable backrest, Kaiser 3 effectively relieves the fatigue and back pain caused by sitting for long with improper posture, ensuring continuous comfort and ergonomic support.

Kaiser 3 is suitable for gamers, office workers, and others who attach importance to health. It is also the preferred choice to upgrade the gaming setup in a gaming room or an arcade.

Good-looking Gaming Chair - Phantom 3
The AndaSeat Phantom 3 gaming chair would be suitable for a fan of good-looking furniture, which comes with a Comfort Tech backrest with 90 ~160° recline and lock.

Best Value for Money - Kaiser 2
If a gaming chair with the best value for money were to be recommended, it would be the Kaiser 2. This XL-size gaming chair is equipped with 4D armrests, a head pillow, and a lumbar pillow. It is undoubtedly the king of value for money.

Gaming Chair with Footrest - Jungle 2
Office workers or gamers who are under 180cm in height and under 90KG in weight may wish to consider Jungle 2. This gaming chair is great value for money and has a footrest perfect for napping.

AndaSeat is offering up to $200 in savings on all of its high-quality gaming chairs during the Black Friday Sale. All AndaSeat gaming chair models, including the Kaiser 3, Phantom 3, Transformers edition, and other older models, are eligible for the discount. If the readers are on the hunt for an ergonomic and comfortable gaming chair, it would be the best time of the year to get one now. Now the readers can buy Kaiser 3 for $399 (was $499 for L size), Phantom 3 for $249.99 , Kaiser 2 for $359.99 , and Jungle 2 for $199.99 .

About AndaSeat
AndaSeat is the driver that pushes its community of trailblazers to the winning circle. Anda comes from the Spanish word for Go. The fortitude to go forward with everything AndaSeat values through its commitment to continue its expertise in top-performance racing chairs integrated to be your first choice for ergonomic chairs. AndaSeat has done the research and development to save you time with its team of chair experts. AndaSeat designs and tests the build-out quality that fits body type, size, mobility, and comfortability. Its mission is to continue to provide a performance chair experience that started on the virtual racetrack now in the comfort of your own home.

Official website - https://www.andaseat.com/

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/andaseat-announces-offerings-for-black-friday-sale-301679795.html

SOURCE AndaSeat

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Influence Mobile Announced as the 121 Fastest-Growing Technology Company in North America

Honor by Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™ marks the second consecutive year Influence Mobile named to the list

Rewarded engagement company Influence Mobile today announced that it ranked Number 121 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ North America list a ranking of the 500 fastest growing technology companies in North America . Rankings are based on percentage revenue growth over three years. Influence Mobile grew 1,186 percent during this period and was named to the list for the second consecutive year.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

NorthStar Bets encourages Canadians to take a 90-minute 'stat holiday' to support the Canadian men's soccer team on the world stage

It's time to cheer on the boys in red, Canada !

NorthStar Bets (CNW Group/NorthStar Gaming Inc.)

For the first time since 1986, Canada's men's soccer team will be representing our country in the world's biggest soccer tournament. To mark this historic event, NorthStar Bets is rallying Canadians to support the team in their upcoming matches regardless of where they are or what time of the day it is, that's why NorthStar Bets created a new 90-minute "statutory holiday".

The Canadian team's first match of the tournament is set to kick off on Wednesday, November 23 , at 2 p.m. ET , falling in the middle of the workday for many. To give all Canadian soccer fans the opportunity to watch the match, NorthStar Bets is urging Canadian employers and senior decision-makers to give employees time off during the day to watch the national men's team compete on the world stage with the first-ever 90-minute stat holiday.

"Canadian soccer fans have waited 36 years for this moment, and we want to ensure every Canadian has the opportunity to cheer on the Canadian squad," said Michael Moskowitz , CEO and a founding partner of NorthStar Gaming. "We hope that a 90-minute 'stat holiday' will provide a sense of togetherness and patriotism, while demonstrating our nation's pride of Canada's men's soccer team. Canadians have a long and rich history of rallying around marquee hockey, baseball and basketball moments, and now it's time to show our support for our soccer team."

NorthStar Gaming is teaming up with the hosts of the popular soccer podcast Footy Prime , featuring former Canadian men's national soccer team stars Craig Forrest and Jimmy Brennan , alongside their sports podcast co-hosts James Sharman, Brendan Dunlop, Dan Wong and Jeff Cole , to rally Canadians behind the 90-minute stat holiday program.

"We're thrilled to join forces with NorthStar Bets and encourage fellow Canadian soccer fans to take time out of their busy days to watch Canada take on the world for the first time in almost 40 years," said Craig Forrest , former men's national soccer player, sports commentator and Footy Prime podcast co-host. "Our Canadian roots compel us to rally behind our athletes for one of the world's biggest sporting moments in history. We look forward to sharing this experience with Canadians across the country."

To celebrate this momentous occasion, NorthStar Gaming is hosting immersive pre-parties at The Rec Room in Toronto for Canada's first two matches on Wednesday, November 23 at 2 p.m. ET and Sunday, November 27 at 11 a.m. ET . Visit www.90minutes.ca to register and learn more about the 90-minute statutory holiday.

Canadians can also join in on the fun by using the #90MinStatHoliday hashtag on social media or by showing support with a bet on Canada with NorthStar Bets ( www.northstarbets.ca ), or download the app from the App Store and Play Store .

For more information on NorthStar Gaming, please visit www.northstargaming.ca .

About NorthStar Gaming

NorthStar Gaming proudly owns and operates NorthStar Bets, a made-in- Ontario casino and sportsbook gaming platform that provides players with a uniquely local, premier user experience. The NorthStar Bets sportsbook provides real-time news, stats, analysis and scores directly in the betting environment along with the most popular online casino games.

A Canadian company, NorthStar Gaming is uniquely positioned to become a convergence leader in the intersection of sports media and sports wagering thanks to its partnerships and agreements with leading media companies. NorthStar Gaming is committed to operating at the highest level of responsible gaming standards and to ensuring local players' entertainment dollars stay in the province of Ontario and other regulated jurisdictions as they develop.

About Footy Prime With a blend of timely and topical content, Footy Prime delivers unique, informative, and provocative commentary and interviews. Untethered from traditional broadcasters, Footy Prime covers soccer/football and the world of sports with insightful colour and high-energy banter, the podcast is the hub for sports passion and current affairs, with a mix of genuine curiosity, humour, and entertainment.

SOURCE NorthStar Gaming Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/16/c4200.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Vonage's Conversational Commerce Application Chosen by Razer to Enhance Customer Engagement

Vonage will enable Razer to leverage the power of its digital presence to push commerce strategy to social

Vonage a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, is enabling Razer the leading global lifestyle brand for gamers, to engage with customers in Asia Pacific and allow direct purchases of gaming gear and accessories on social media using Vonage's conversational commerce application, Jumper.ai.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×