NeoGenomics to Present Real-World Study on Comprehensive Genomic Profiling in Myeloid Malignancies at ASH 2025

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO), a leading provider of oncology diagnostic solutions that enable precision medicine, will present new data demonstrating how comprehensive genomic profiling (CGP) can refine diagnosis and guide treatment decisions for patients with myeloid malignancies at the 67th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting , which is being held Dec. 6–9, 2025, in Orlando, Florida.

The poster, " Comprehensive genomic profiling refines diagnosis and reveals actionable fusions in myeloid malignancies: A real-world analysis ," evaluated outcomes using the Neo Comprehensive Myeloid panel, a next-generation sequencing (NGS) assay that provides a complete view of genomic changes in myeloid cancers. By assessing mutations and fusions in a single test, this CGP panel detects important genomic variants that may otherwise be missed, and supports diagnosis, prognosis, and therapy selection for diseases such as acute myeloid leukemia (AML), myelodysplastic neoplasms (MDS), and myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPN).

Researchers analyzed data from 533 patients with myeloid disorders, integrating NeoGenomics' molecular results with clinical data from national health information exchanges. The analysis found that in about one-third of patients tested, CGP identified pathogenic changes earlier in their disease, leading to diagnostic reclassification in several cases. It also revealed rare but clinically significant fusions—including PDGFRA, PDGFRB, FGFR1, and JAK2—that helped guide targeted treatment decisions.

"This study underscores our leadership in hematologic malignancy diagnostics and our long-standing commitment to improving cancer care in the community setting," said Warren Stone, President and Chief Operating Officer at NeoGenomics. "Patients living with complex blood cancers rely on timely and definitive answers, and their physicians deserve access to best-in-class molecular tools, regardless of practice location. Our next-generation myeloid CGP solution combines DNA and RNA sequencing in a single, comprehensive assay, providing actionable insights that smaller or DNA-only panels may miss. By expanding access to advanced diagnostics, we are enabling more personalized treatment decisions and working to improve the path to care for every patient, everywhere."

The study will be presented in session 908A, Outcomes Research: Myeloid Malignancies: Poster III, on December 8 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. ET. Conference attendees can also visit Booth #1971 in the ASH 2025 Exhibit Hall to learn more about NeoGenomics' hematology testing portfolio and ongoing research.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc . is a premier cancer diagnostics company specializing in cancer genetics testing and information services. We offer one of the most comprehensive oncology-focused testing menus across the cancer continuum, serving oncologists, pathologists, hospital systems, academic centers, and pharmaceutical firms with innovative diagnostic and predictive testing to help them diagnose and treat cancer. Headquartered in Fort Myers, FL, NeoGenomics operates a network of CAP-accredited and CLIA-certified laboratories for full-service sample processing and analysis services throughout the US and a CAP-accredited full-service sample-processing laboratory in Cambridge, United Kingdom.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "expect," "plan," "can," "could," "would," "may," "will," "believe," "estimate," "forecast," "goal," "project," "guidance," "potential" and other words of similar meaning, although not all forward-looking statements include these words. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the potential for the Neo Comprehensive Myeloid CGP panel to refine diagnosis and guide treatment decisions for patients with myeloid malignancies. Each forward-looking statement contained in this press release is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Applicable risks and uncertainties include, among others, the risks identified under the heading "Risk Factors" contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and filed with the SEC on February 18, 2025, as well as subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

We caution investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. You are encouraged to read our filings with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov and in the "Investors" section of our website at ir.neogenomics.com, for a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this document (unless another date is indicated), and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any of these statements. Our business is subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, including those referenced above. Investors, potential investors, and others should give careful consideration to these risks and uncertainties.

Investor Contact
Kendra Webster
InvestorRelations@neogenomics.com

Media Contact
Andrea Sampson
asampson@sampsonprgroup.com

