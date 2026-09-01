NeoGenomics to Participate in the Morgan Stanley 24th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

NeoGenomics to Participate in the Morgan Stanley 24th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO), a leading provider of oncology diagnostic solutions that enable precision medicine, today announced that the Company will participate in the Morgan Stanley 24th Annual Global Healthcare Conference, which is being held Sept. 14–16, 2026, in New York, NY.

Management's fireside chat is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 15, at 7:45 am ET. A live audio webcast of the session can be accessed here .

An archived replay of the session will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at ir.neogenomics.com .

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc. is a premier cancer diagnostics company specializing in cancer genetics testing and information services. We offer one of the most comprehensive oncology-focused testing menus across the cancer continuum, serving oncologists, pathologists, hospital systems, academic centers, and pharmaceutical firms with innovative diagnostic and predictive testing to help them diagnose and treat cancer. Headquartered in Fort Myers, FL, NeoGenomics operates a network of CAP-accredited and CLIA-certified laboratories for full-service sample processing and analysis services throughout the US and a CAP-accredited full-service sample-processing laboratory in Cambridge, United Kingdom.

Investor Contact
InvestorRelations@neogenomics.com

Media Contact
Andrea Sampson
asampson@sampsonprgroup.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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