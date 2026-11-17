Nemesia S.à.r.l, ("Nemesia" or "the Acquiror"), a company controlled by trusts settled by the late Adolf H. Lundin, sitting at the address 42, Boulevard Grande Duchesse Charlotte, L-1330 Luxembourg, announced that pursuant to the previously announced spin-out under a plan of arrangement by NGEx Minerals Inc. ("NGEx") shareholders received 0.20 common shares of Valiente Resources Inc. ("VALX" or "the Company") for each common share of NGEx held on November 12, 2026. Accordingly, Nemesia acquired beneficial ownership of approximately 14'734'342 common shares on the closing date of November 12, 2026.
Prior to the acquisition on November 12, 2026, Nemesia directly or indirectly owned and controlled no securities of VALX. Immediately after the acquisition through the spin-out, Nemesia directly and indirectly holds and controls the acquired shares, representing approximately 33.97% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company.
Nemesia acquired/holds these shares for investment purposes and may from time to time make future investments in, or dispose of, common shares of VALX depending upon the business and prospects of the Company and depending upon future market conditions.
A copy of the Early Warning Report to be filed pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 may be obtained from Barry Baker, 1-604-603 15 75.
SOURCE Nemesia S.a.r.l.
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