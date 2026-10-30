NEMESIA SARL ACQUIRES SHARES OF FARADAY COPPER CORP. AND IS IMPACTED BY PASSIVE DILUTION

Nemesia S.à.r.l, "(Nemesia"), a company controlled by trusts settled by the late Adolf H. Lundin, of 42, Boulevard Grande Duchesse Charlotte, L-1330 Luxembourg, announced today that on October 28 it had acquired an aggregate of 971,830 common shares of Faraday Copper Corp. ("FARADAY" or "the COMPANY") (TSX: FDY) (OTCQX: CPPKF) at a price of Cdn$4.4622 per common share for a total of Cdn$4,336,500.00 through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange. This purchase in itself was not triggering a reporting requirement but when combined with the increase of the issued and outstanding share capital of Faraday in connection with the acquisition of their San Manuel Project caused the percentage holding by Nemesia to decrease from 19.11% to 13.25% representing a net decrease of approximately -5.86%.
Nemesia now holds 57,010,835 common shares or approximately 13.25% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Faraday Copper. The issuance of 131'593'046 consideration shares out of Treasury at a deemed pricing of 4.9995 in connection with the San Manuel Project by Faraday combined with other impacting movements in the course of their ordinary business resulted in the current passive dilution of -5.86% net for Nemesia.
Nemesia has acquired the common shares of Faraday Copper for investment purposes and may from time to time make future investments in or dispose of common shares of the Company depending upon the business and prospects of Faraday and future market conditions.
A copy of the Early Warning Report to be filed pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 may be obtained from Barry Baker, 1-604-603 15 75.
SOURCE Nemesia S.a.r.l.
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