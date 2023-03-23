Nextech3D.ai Announces Its AI-Powered SaaS Platform Toggle3D Experiences A +963% Jump in Users in 60-Days Crossing Over 1000 Users

Near Protocol Leads Korean Web3 Gaming Industry with Strategic Partnership with WEMADE

  • Near Foundation signed a strategic partnership with WEMADE, a global web3 game company
  • Multi-faceted Web3 business collaborations to drive mainstream adoption
  • Centering on Korea Hub, Near Protocol attracts major game companies to its ecosystem

- Near Foundation announced a strategic partnership with WEMADE, Korea's representative global web3 game company, at the Game Developers Conference (GDC), attended by game industry officials worldwide.

Near and WEMADE will jointly support initiatives to increase mutual brand awareness; invest in research and collaboration on cross-chain; host more community events like hackathons and boot camps; and scout for potential Web3 business opportunities and nurture the next generation of Web3 developers.

WEMADE, which has signed a business agreement with the Near Foundation, is leading the mass adoption of blockchain technology based on more than 20 years of game development experience and various business know-how. WEMADE also launched advanced blockchain services through its mainnet 'WEMIX 3.0'. The notable success of global versions of and , which combined the blockchain economic system with the intuitive fun of games, created a sensation in the global blockchain game market.

"WEMADE and Near share a similar vision of enabling and accelerating the mainstream adoption of blockchain to create a future of near limitless potential use cases and benefits for all of us across many different areas of our daily lives," said Shane Kim , CEO, WEMIX and Vice President, WEMADE. "In order to achieve that vision, we must make it easier, faster and more cost effective for developers to onboard off-chain apps, organizations and startups, and are confident that this partnership with NEAR Protocol is ideally positioned to do so."

Commenting on the partnership, Marieke Flament , CEO of the NEAR Foundation, said: "We're thrilled to be partnering with WEMADE as part of our shared vision towards a decentralized future for the gaming industry. By joining forces, we are confident in our ability to accelerate the development of cutting-edge solutions that meet the growing needs of gamers and developers in the Web3 space."

Near Korea Hub, which oversees the business development of Near Protocol in Korea and Asia , played a key role in this partnership. Centering on the game industry, Near Korea Hub is actively collaborating with companies converting and expanding their business areas to Web3 and now presents meaningful results.

"Near Protocol is a relative latecomer to the Korean market, but it is moving most aggressively to pioneer the Korean game market," said Scott Lee , General Manager, Near Korea Hub. "We are showing meaningful results with Korean game companies and plan to collaborate with various game companies soon. Based on the differentiated technology of Near, we will create lasting synergy in solid alliances with Korean game companies that lead the global game industry."

Press Contacts

Luis Shin / Manager
NEAR Korea hub

About NEAR Foundation

The NEAR Foundation is a Swiss non-profit that oversees the governance and development of the NEAR protocol, a high-performance blockchain that is designed to be super-fast, incredibly secure, and infinitely scalable.

The NEAR team comprises world-class engineers and business development experts who have built a blockchain mainnet that is highly usable, scalable, and environment-friendly.

NEAR Protocol has been recognized for its technical capabilities and has attracted investment from leading investors such as a16z, Coinbase Ventures, Multi Coin Capital, and Hashed. It also manages an ecosystem fund of $800 million to enhance the NEAR ecosystem.

About NEAR Korea Hub
NEAR Korea Hub is a multi-function regional hub that manages the overall business in Korea and East Asia . Specifically, NEAR Korea Hub supports project onboarding, fostering developer community, marketing, and more.

About WEMADE
A renowned industry leader in game development with over 20 years of experience, Korea-based WEMADE is leading a once-in-a-generation shift as the gaming industry pivots to blockchain technology. Through its WEMIX subsidiary, WEMADE aims to accelerate the mass adoption of blockchain technology by building an experience-based, platform-driven, and service-oriented mega-ecosystem to offer a wide spectrum of intuitive, convenient, and easy-to-use Web3 services.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/near-protocol-leads-korean-web3-gaming-industry-with-strategic-partnership-with-wemade-301779831.html

SOURCE NEAR Foundation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

CasinoWhat Publishes Reviews of Online Casinos in Malaysia

CasinoWhat, an innovative media network in Malaysia, has published reviews of 10 newly licensed online casino platforms in Malaysia. CasinoWhat's team of experts conducted rigorous testing, research, evaluation, and comparison in the effort to ensure these reviews are reliable and informative.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9329/159547_b540b319d4a19af0_001.jpg

Reviews of 10 Trusted Online Casinos in Malaysia

Wemade CEO Henry Chang shares inter-game economy vision at GDC 2023

  • Blockchain technology can add fun by connecting well-designed in-game economy with reality
  • Economies of MIR4 and MIR M are connected to build inter-game economy and inter-game play
  • WEMIX PLAY, where inter-game play is supported, will provide necessary tools for blockchain game developing to any developers

With much of the conversation at this year's Game Developers Conference (GDC) in San Francisco focusing on the myriad of ways in which the gaming industry could evolve, Wemade CEO Henry Chang's "The Future of Gaming: Inter-game Play and Beyond" keynote proved to be a timely one. Henry spoke in detail about how innovators including game developers and studios are building the future of games by utilizing blockchain technology to create a seamless inter-game economy powered by unfettered play in-and-between games across all platforms. Other keynote highlights include:

Wemade CEO Henry Chang shares inter-game economy vision at GDC 2023

What blockchain technology can do

  • "What blockchain technology can do is to make good games even more fun," he said, "by connecting the in-game economies of well-made games with the real-life economy via game tokens and NFTs."
  • "Games become a lot more fun when blockchain technology is applied. NFTs and game tokens can be issued and those can be exchanged in and outside games, creating a unique game tokenomics."

The benefits of a connected inter-game economy: MIR4 and MIRM

  • "Anyone can make a new game utilizing MIR4's game tokens and NFTs [on the blockchain game platform WEMIX PLAY]."
  • [Referring to the interaction between in-game economies of blockchain versions of MIR4 and MIR M] "These processes [of obtaining in-game resources, game tokens and governance tokens of the two games] will establish inter-game economy where economies of MIR M and MIR4 are connected directly and indirectly, and this, in turn, will lead to inter-game play."
  • "[MIR4's] number of users and sales improved [after the launch of MIR M]", which "is an unprecedented phenomenon created by inter-game economy and inter-game play. A very basic and simple connection sparked a new gameplay that never existed before."

What the future inter-game economy looks like

  • While "all games have existed independently like islands", there will be "the massive phenomenon of multiple games being connected through blockchain technology."
  • "Everyone enjoys games and leads economic activities, but if these are connected through blockchain technology, this giant ecosystem, which enables inter-game economy and inter-game play, can be called the metaverse."

Collaboration between Wemade and game developers

  • "Game developers' forte lies in creating enjoyable games."
  • "By working together, we can seize this incredible opportunity and master the emerging gaming landscape."
  • "At Wemade, we are committed to assisting any game developers interested in blockchain technology in creating outstanding blockchain games.

About WEMADE

"Where Games Change"

WEMADE is a renowned industry leader in game development with over 20 years of experience as well as a pioneer for mass adoption of blockchain technology in the global gaming industry. Through more than two decades of game development and servicing experience, WEMADE genuinely understands what it takes to create good games for the global gaming community.

(PRNewsfoto/Wemade Co., Ltd)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wemade-ceo-henry-chang-shares-inter-game-economy-vision-at-gdc-2023-301779974.html

SOURCE Wemade Co., Ltd

STELLA FANTASY, a Premium Character Collectible Web3 ARPG, Confirmed Global Release on April 13th

- Token public sale and CEX listing schedules are also revealed.

Ring Games (CEO: Jooho YUN) has confirmed the global release date of STELLA FANTASY, a high-quality Anime-style character collectible Web3 ARPG, on April 13th 2023. They have also announced their Token Public Sales ( April 3rd to 5th ) and CEX Listing Plan ( April 5th ) in line with the global game launch.

Clubhouse Media Group, Inc. Announces Plans For Gamifying Features On HoneyDrip.com

Clubhouse Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS: CMGR) ("CMGR"), a social media firm and digital agency, today announced that HoneyDrip.com will soon be adding features to gamify the site. Gamifying is the process of adding games or game-like elements to the site to encourage interaction between creators and their subscribers. This also helps to increase sales and keeps fans and creators on the site for longer periods of time. Honeydrip.com is a digital platform designed and wholly owned by CMGR with a focus on the empowerment of creators. The site allows creators to connect and engage with fans and monetize exclusive content.

More than 74% of Women of All Ages Play Mobile Games Daily, 67% See it as a Vital Source of Relaxation, Stress Relief & Mental Stimulation

Mobile gaming is soaring in popularity as the 'go-to' for women of all ages, 18 years - 65 years +, for relaxation, stress relief and mental stimulation, according to a new global research report commissioned by GameHouse .

In celebration of Women's History Month and the launch of its 'Me time-Game time' women's campaign , GameHouse commissioned Pollfish to survey over 800 US and UK consumers aged 18 years+ through 65 years+ about their interests, passions, how they spend their 'me time' and how mobile gaming factors in to this.

The results show that 74% of women are today playing mobile games once - several times per day; with more than 67% of those surveyed quoting mobile gaming as a vital part of their downtime or 'me time'.  When asked specifically how they like to spend their 'me time', across the board, respondents of all ages said they choose mobile gaming as a key means to relax and relieve stress, with a vast 73% majority of 35-44-year-old women playing mobile games during their 'me time'

Mobile gaming is recognised for providing novelty, mental stimulation and variety that keeps life interesting, engaging and fun, and that these fresh and immersive experiences provide an instant escape from the hustle and bustle and pressures of daily life, enabling players to take a break and a moment for themselves.

Here, in particular mobile games that provide a deep narrative that players can fully immerse themselves in, with strong relatable characters and storyline, provide welcome engagement and instantaneous distraction. Further, that strategy games provide new challenges and mental stimulation for all ages.

Simonetta Lulli Gómez, CEO, GameHouse, said, " As a company we are on a mission to design around female gaming preferences and to encourage women to take their 'me time' and enjoy it! GameHouse has an unrivalled heritage of the past 25 years in creating the type of games that women engage with the most."

She continued, " We believe that our casual mobile and PC gaming experiences, with strong relatable characters and story narrative provide the perfect escape from day-to-day commitments, an opportunity to unwind and recharge your batteries."

For all respondents aged 18 years+, gaming ranked the sixth most popular way to relax and unwind. Amongst this, a considerable 33% of 35-44 year-olds surveyed said they favour playing games, with 25% of 45-54 year-olds and 20% of 55-64-year olds enjoying playing games in their 'me time'.

Further, 60% of all women aged 18 years+, said they see gaming as fun, with over half valuing it as a means to 'relieve stress' and 39% as a means to 'take a moment for myself'. Additionally, two thirds of women aged 18 years+ said they feel 'relaxed', 'stimulated', 'engaged' or 'focused' when on their mobile, proving that mobile provides balance and the perfect escape from day-to-day commitments for all ages.

In terms of preferred mobile game genres, Bubble Shooters, Puzzle, Word, Board and Collapse games ranked the highest, with 48%, 35%, 35% and 32%, respectively, playing these genres currently or over the past three months. Overall, women value the problem solving, challenge, growing and strategic thinking aspects of gaming the most. Of those surveyed, mobile remains the most popular gaming platform for women, with 42% playing games on Android and 54% on iPhone.

When asked how else they like to spend their time on mobile, respondents confirmed they like to focus on social media (76%), streaming entertainment like video and music, researching, browsing and shopping (66%) and communicating with friends and family (60%).

Mobile Gaming and 'Me time'

Globally, almost three quarters of women are playing games in 2023. Female gamers in fact represent 48% of the global mobile gaming market; with 21% of adult mobile gamers being women aged 36 years+.

Yet women continue to feel guilty about taking 'me time' with 34% of respondents saying they sometimes feel guilty about taking their 'me time'; and 15% saying they frequently or always feeling guilty taking 'me time', compared to just 7% of men.

Respondents stated that often they must limit 'me time' to a few times per week, either just before bedtime or first thing in the morning, when they are 'free of chores' or ''when the husband is at work' and 'kids are at school'. Worse still, some don't take it all. 60% of 35–44-year-olds said they don't get enough or any 'me time'.

46% percent of those surveyed aged 18 years+ said they feel they don't get enough or any 'me time', with just 32% saying they get an average amount. Within this, 60% of 35–44-year-olds said they don't get enough or any 'me time'. The research shows that kids play a bigger role in when women get their me time.

Emmi Kuusikko, Head of Product Strategy, Insights and Growth, GameHouse, said, "Our research shows that women seek 'me time' but feel guilty about taking it and that women find mobile gaming to provide the perfect escape, a means to unwind and have fun.

She continued, "GameHouse's 'Me time - Game time' campaign celebrates female gamers across the world and encourages women to claim their me time - we all need it!"

GameHouse® is strategically positioned with its puzzle, narrative and storytelling games to connect with female casual gamers that currently make up over 60% of the total players of the top 1,000 games on the Apple App Store.

GameHouse mobile games are available for download on the Apple App store here and on Google Play here and its PC games here . Please see http://mobile.gamehouse.com/ GameHouse for further information.

Notes to Editors

Me-time-Game time Assets

  • To link to the 'Me time – Game time' live action video: please see here
  • For download options for the 'Me Time-Game Time' live action video and research please see press kit . Password: MeTim3!

About GameHouse
GameHouse ®, a subsidiary of RealNetworks, develops and publishes immersive games that center around storytelling for iOS, Android, and PC. GameHouse® is well known for having built and created stories with unique characters and artwork that are played and loved by millions every month, like Emily's adventures in Delicious® World or Delicious® Bed & Breakfast. GameHouse® has released over 5,000 games and apps that have been used by over 250 million players in over 215 countries, making it one of the top mobile games studios targeted to female audiences in the world.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jXpt-fGB8dE
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2038618/GameHouse_Logo.jpg

GameHouse Logo

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/more-than-74-of-women-of-all-ages-play-mobile-games-daily-67-see-it-as-a-vital-source-of-relaxation-stress-relief--mental-stimulation-301779811.html

SOURCE GameHouse

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/23/c7097.html

Magic Eden Presents Magic Eden Games, Leading Hub for Web3 Games

Magic Eden Games helps game studios reach new players and open up significant revenue opportunities

Magic Eden ("The Company"), the leading cross-chain NFT platform, today launched Magic Eden Games, a destination for web3 game developers to grow their player bases and communities. Magic Eden Games provides a home for web3 games developers to help players discover the best web3 enabled games, remain updated on the latest gaming news and developments, and expand web3 gaming communities all in a single location while getting rewarded for their engagement.

Latest Press Releases

Avricore Health's HealthTab Passes 530 Locations, Adds Virus Detection

Alianza Minerals Sells Project Data for the La Estrella Property, Peru

Green River Gold Corp. Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement Offering of Units Consisting of Flow-Through Shares and Warrants

Sirona Biochem Announces Debenture Financing

