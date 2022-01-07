Gaming Investing News
Navitas Semiconductor announced today that its GaNFast™ gallium nitride (GaN) ICs power OPPO's new 50W ultra-thin and ultra-fast 'League of Legions' limited-edition fast charger. This 'collectable' version of OPPO's ground-breaking 'cookie' charger has an extraordinary thin and light body and an innovative 'lanyard' charging cable.

The charger case has a pure-black, 'piano-paint' luster, in line with the temperament of Riot Games' 'League of Legends' on-line, fantasy role-playing game. The unique style is designed to attract the younger-generation League of Legends players. The new customized X-shaped protective back-clip and the "Jinx" character's signature graffiti elements perfectly integrate the gaming elements of 'League of Legends' into the shape of the charger. In addition, the charging data cable appears in the form of a lanyard, giving this charger another layer of innovation. As light and compact as the original GaN charger, it is now even more fashionable and portable.

GaN is a next-generation semiconductor technology that runs up to 20x faster than legacy silicon and enables up to 3x more power, 40% energy savings and 3x faster charging in half the size and weight. Navitas' GaNFast power ICs integrate GaN power and drive plus protection and control to deliver simple, small, fast and efficient performance.

The tiny-yet-powerful OPPO cookie charger uses two, 2MHz-rated NV6115 GaNFast ICs in an active-clamp flyback (ACF) architecture with zero-voltage and zero-current switching for the highest efficiency. The breakthrough low-profile form-factor is achieved using a high-frequency planar transformer. At only 82 x 39 x 10.5 mm (33 cc), and a featherweight 55 g, the OPPO cookie is the world's thinnest, lightest 50W fast-charger .

Jeff ZHANG, Chief Charging Technology Scientist of OPPO said on the product release: "We are very pleased to add 'League of Legends' game elements to the classic OPPO super-fast cookie charger. GaN is now once again integrated into this charger that has attracted much attention from mobile game fans. This charger brings consumers a light and fast charging experience, while allowing 'League of Legends' fans to show their unique personality."

The ground-breaking 'cookie' charger was designed by Powerland Technology. Co-founder Dr. Qiu YANG stated, "Powerland has always insisted on integrating excellent innovative technology like GaNFast power ICs with rich product-development experience, design and production. The '50W' cookie charger is the crystallization of our continuous innovation. We look forward to continuing our cooperation with OPPO and Navitas Semiconductor to continue to bring amazing charging products to consumers."

"Navitas is very honored to once again assist the release of OPPO 50W ultra-thin and ultra-fast cookie charger through the excellent design of Powerland Electronics," said Charles (Yingjie) ZHA, VP and GM of Navitas China. "Our joint goal is to continue to explore gallium nitride's charging potential, to create smaller, lighter, greener and more convenient charging."

About OPPO:

OPPO launched the first "smiley phone" in 2008, which started the exploration and lead the journey to the ultimate beautiful technology. At present, OPPO allows consumers around the world to enjoy the most beautiful technology with smart terminal products with Find and R series mobile phones as the core, and internet services such as OPPO+.
Corporate Vision: To be a healthier and longer-lasting enterprise.
Corporate mission: Let extraordinary hearts enjoy the most beautiful technology.
Corporate values: duty, user orientation, pursuit of ultimate results orientation

About Powerland:

Powerland Technology Inc . is a leading power company, providing full services, products and solutions for power electronics and renewable energy applications with high efficiency, high reliability, ultra-long lifetime, and high power density.
Since its establishment in 2009, Powerland has attracted international expertise and employed power technologists into its R&D team, and has been excelling in both technology innovation and superior power electronics products, including adapters, Li-ion battery chargers, DC/DC, LED drivers, and industrial power. In addition, to strengthen the technology and market competitiveness, Powerland has established strategic cooperation relationships with multiple global companies and provided customized design services for challenging power solutions.
Looking into the future, Powerland will continue the "First to Innovate" product strategy, and will extend the advantages in leading-edge technologies, targeting to be the world leader for "Zero Carbon" system solutions for renewable energy and power electronics.

About Navitas

Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS) is the industry leader in GaN power ICs, founded in 2014. GaN power ICs integrate GaN power with drive, control and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density and greater energy savings for mobile, consumer, enterprise, eMobility and new energy markets. Over 130 Navitas patents are issued or pending, and over 35 million GaNFast power ICs have been shipped with zero reported GaN field failures. Navitas rang the Nasdaq opening bell and started trading as NVTS on October 20th, 2021 .

Navitas Semiconductor, GaNFast and the Navitas logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Navitas Semiconductor Limited. All other brands, product names and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners. League of Legends is a trademark of Riot Games, Inc. Navitas Semiconductor and Powerland Technology are not affiliated with, and their products are not endorsed by, Riot Games, Inc.

East Side Games

East Side Games Group


Overview

In 2020, the mobile gaming market saw unprecedented growth with a 46 percent increase in gamers and a 46.5 percent market share of the entire US$158 billion global gaming industry. As the proliferation of accessible and engaging mobile games continues, it’s clear this industry should see significant growth.

In North America alone, mobile gaming content market values could reach over US$29.1 billion by 2022, a fraction of the total market value considering the overwhelming popularity of free-to-play mobile gaming throughout the world. Companies taking advantage of evolutions in brand partnerships and strategic acquisitions give investors fantastic exposure to this exponentially growing space and a chance to make it to the top of the mobile gaming leaderboard.

East Side Games Group (TSX:EAGR) is the largest free-to-play mobile game company in Canada publicly traded on the TSX Venture. The company currently has ten games in its portfolio with plans for expansion.

East Side Games Snapshot

Since its inception in 2018, the company has worked towards scaling its decentralized organization and executing on its 3 core pillars of revenue growth. East Side Games Group's 3 core growth pillars are Portfolio & Product, Technology Platform (ex. IdleKit) and M&A for acquired growth and revenue consolidation. East Side Games Group studios include East Side Games and LDRLY Games.

East Side Games Group has been quick to establish strong brand partnerships with the likes of Archer, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia and, most recently, the RuPaul’s Drag Race franchise. In early 2021, the company announced an upcoming IP partnership with the RuPaul brand in creating a free-to-play mobile game that is the first of its kind in the LGBTQ space.

The IdleKit technology platform also provides exceptional high-margin SaaS revenue possibilities and distributed growth upside. East Side Games Group has brought on five new IdleKit partners since the beginning of 2021, including BigFoot Gaming Inc. out of South America and Mighty Kingdom (ASX:MKL), the biggest independent game developer in Australia.

With the establishment of several significant global IP partnerships in the works, the company continues to cast a wider net and geographic footprint in the rapidly expanding mobile gaming market.

East Side Games Group leverages an early-mover advantage as one of only two free-to-play public companies in Canada. Its impressive CAD$330 million market cap, robust financial platform and expert M&A strategies establish the company’s position as a dominant player in the growing Canadian and international market.

Leaf Q1 Results

East Side Games Group’s management team brings together unparalleled media and gaming expertise and a proven entrepreneurial vision. With over 150 years of combined experience across M&A, finance, tech and gaming industries, this leadership primes East Side Games Group for exceptional organic growth and expansion potential.

Company Highlights

  • The company has a robust game portfolio and product pillar, which engages key IP partnerships with notable brands like Trailer Park Boys, Cheech and Chong and the upcoming RuPaul’s Drag Race franchise partnership to create an innovative game catered for the LGBTQ space.
  • Its IdleKit technology platform leverages strategic partnerships for expansive distributed growth and high-margin SaaS revenue & royalty opportunities.
  • East Side Games Group is an early-mover in the underrepresented Canadian gaming market. It stands as a small-to-mid market consolidator of various gaming studios
  • The company aims to leverage Canada’s brilliant gaming talent and become a top free-to-play gaming company globally.
  • The company has a management team with proven media and gaming expertise and entrepreneurial vision to get East Side Games Group to the top in mobile and free-to-play in Canada and international markets.
  • East Side Games Group entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Truly Social Games (“TSG“), an innovative developer and publisher of mobile games headquartered in Vancouver, B.C., Canada.

Portfolio

Gaming Portfolio & Product Pillar

East Side Games Group currently has ten games in its robust gaming portfolio. Its well-established studios, East Side Games and LDRLY Games, offer a compelling portfolio of games, developed and published in-house or through IP partnerships and acquisitions. These studios utilize an innovative data-driven process to enhance the retention of their games throughout their lifetime.

YTD Highlights

East Side Games Group focuses on long lifecycle games with narrative-driven emphasis to increase loyal IP-linked fan bases and stable revenues. The company currently has several game and branded partnerships in the works, including an exciting RuPaul’s Drag Race franchise branded game to open doors into untapped markets and highly prospective gamer spaces.

IdleKit Platform

The IdleKit technology platform offers East Side Games Group high-margin SaaS revenue & royalty possibilities. The platform works to complement organic portfolio revenue generation with in-app purchases and advertising and margin expansion potential with recurring platform expansion to drive gross margin improvements.

IdleKit Platform

IdleKit includes key partnerships like Mighty Kingdom, BigFoot Gaming Inc, Game Masons and more. In December 2020, the company accomplished a non-IP fantasy game soft launch with a built-in partnership with Truly Social Games, which could see significant acquisition LOI. Developers seek to benefit from this platform’s seamless compatibility with Unity and reduced developer risk.

Management Team

Darcy Taylor — CEO

Darcy Taylor has over 20 years of senior executive experience building successful companies and brands spanning Asia, Europe and North America. He has a proven track record in C-suite and senior leadership roles at IMG Canada (now Endeavor LLC), Logic Technologies Inc, JT International S.A. and MASEV Communications Inc, which was acquired by IMG Canada. Taylor’s experience spans corporate, agency, and entrepreneurial environments across free-to-play Mobile games, FinTech, esports, Blockchain, FMCG/CPG, Digital Marketing & Media and Sports & Entertainment industries.

Jason Bailey — CRO

Jason is a founder of East Side Games, Canada’s leading independent gaming studio. Jason is considered one of Canada’s most experienced gaming entrepreneurs. Before East Side Games, Jason was a founder of Super Rewards, which he sold in 2009. Super Rewards was a social game monetization platform that helped pioneer the free-to-play game model that is ubiquitous today. Over the last 20 years, he has been a mentor to and investor in various Canadian startups and technology companies.

Jim MacCallum — CPA, CA, CFA, CFO

Jim is a CPA, CA and a CFA with over 20 years of finance experience. Most recently, Jim was SVP, Finance and Acting CFO at Westport Fuel Systems and, before Westport, held senior roles at Amica Mature Lifestyles, Absolute Software and Cisco Systems. Jim has extensive capital markets, acquisitions, and international experience, having worked for four years in California and two years in Russia. Jim articled with KPMG in Vancouver, British Columbia and completed the Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School.

