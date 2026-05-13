Nations Royalty Grants Incentive Stock Options

Nations Royalty Corp. (TSXV: NRC,OTC:NRYCF) (OTCQX: NRYCF) (FSE: Y96) ("Nations Royalty" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has granted, effective May 12, 2026, incentive stock options to certain directors, officers, employees, and consultants of the Company to acquire an aggregate of 934,000 common shares in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.955 (the "Options"), being the closing price of the Company's common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange on May 12, 2026.

The Options are exercisable for a period of five (5) years from the date of grant and will vest as follows: one-third (1/3) on the date of grant, one-third (1/3) after 12 months, and the remaining one-third (1/3) after 24 months from the date of grant. The grant of options is subject to the terms of the Company's stock option plan and the approval of the TSXV.

About Nations Royalty Corp.

The Company's vision is to unite First Nations and Indigenous groups across Canada, welcoming external investors to join the Company as shareholders. Together, they will combine royalties, income and commodity streams and annual benefit payment entitlements from resource projects, tapping into the growth, diversification and value potential typical of publicly traded royalty companies. As a leader in the spirit of economic reconciliation, Nations Royalty's mission includes capacity building of Indigenous People in public companies and capital markets.

Nations Royalty's foundation begins with five annual benefit payment entitlements in place in respect of the following properties in Canada:

  • The high-grade Brucejack gold mine operated by Newmont Corporation;

  • The KSM Copper-Gold-Silver-Molybdenum deposit, currently in development by Seabridge Gold Inc.;

  • The Premier Gold Project, currently evaluating a restart decision by Cambria Gold Mines Inc.;

  • The Red Mountain Gold Deposit, owned by Cambria Gold Mines Inc.; and

  • The Kitsault Molybdenum Deposit, a large, fully permitted brownfield site owned and being actively advanced by New Moly LLC, majority-owned by Resource Capital Fund VI L.P.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Nations Royalty Corp.

"Derrick Pattenden"

Derrick Pattenden, President, CEO and Director
derrick.pattenden@nationsroyalty.ca
(604) 609-6126

For more information, please contact:

Kody Penner, VP Corporate Development
kody.penner@nationsroyalty.ca
(604) 356-4995

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information as defined by applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, as detailed in the Company's disclosure. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/297273

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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