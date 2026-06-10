Natalia Dyer Explores Korean Beauty Culture, Unveiling Authentic Charm on Set

Natalia Dyer Explores Korean Beauty Culture, Unveiling Authentic Charm on Set

Natalia Dyer has recently developed a strong appreciation for Korean skincare and beauty culture. While filming her global campaign with Purito Seoul, she became especially drawn to K-beauty's ingredient-focused approach and its thoughtful philosophy, which emphasizes gentle, effective formulations designed to support long-term skin health.

New Product Multi PDRN Collagen Real Glow Mask with Natalia Dyer

The campaign also introduced several of Purito Seoul's newest launches, including the Retinol Retinal 2000 NAD+ Serum and the Multi PDRN Collagen Real Glow Mask. Designed as a high-performance night time treatment, the Retinol Retinal 2000 NAD+ Serum focuses on improving skin texture while supporting lifting and firming. Meanwhile, the Multi PDRN Collagen Real Glow Mask contains 99% pure PDRN and collagen ingredients formulated to deliver hydration while promoting an immediate radiant glow.

As the "Glass Skin" trend continues gaining popularity globally, consumer interest in glow-focused skincare products has also grown significantly.

The products are available through Amazon and various global retail channels, making them easily accessible to international consumers. Demand for Korean skincare continues to expand in North America, particularly among consumers seeking ingredient-conscious and skin barrier-focused products.

Purito Seoul's Antiaging Serum, Retinol Retinal 2000 NAD+ Serum

A representative from Purito Seoul stated, "Natalia Dyer strongly connected with K-beauty's philosophy of focusing on healthy skin fundamentals and has shown genuine interest in Purito Seoul products. The brand's gentle and skin-first approach naturally suits her sensitive skin needs."

Through this campaign, Purito Seoul aims to communicate both its product innovation and brand philosophy while further strengthening its presence within the North American market.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/natalia-dyer-explores-korean-beauty-culture-unveiling-authentic-charm-on-set-302796212.html

SOURCE Purito Seoul

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

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