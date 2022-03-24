2035 global LFP market projected to grow 13X, exceed 1 TWh and reach tens of billions of dollars.[1]One-Pot process could make LFP environmentally superior and cost competitive in North America.Nano One builds out its commercialization team to address LFP opportunity.Nano One® Materials Corp. is a clean technology company with a patented low carbon intensity process for the production of low cost, high-performance ...

NANO:CA