Nano Dimension Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter 2026

Nano Dimension Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter 2026

Repurchased Approximately 7.0 Million Ordinary Shares During the Third Quarter of 2026 Under the Company's Share Repurchase Program

Previously Announced Sale of MarkForged, Inc. to Stratasys Remains Ongoing, with Closing Expected in the Fourth Quarter of 2026

Non-GAAP Operating Expenses Reduced 16.5% Sequentially, Reflecting Continued Progress on Cost Reduction Initiatives

Nano Dimension Ltd. (Nasdaq: NNDM) ("Nano Dimension", "Nano", or the "Company") today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026.

Third Quarter 2026 Highlights:

  • Revenue: $31.9 million, an 18.7% increase from $26.9 million year-over-year
  • Gross Margin ("GM"): 45.3%, up from 30.3% year-over-year
  • Adjusted Gross Margin ("Adjusted GM"): 47.6%, up from 47.4% year-over-year
  • Net Loss from Continuing Operations: $38.7 million, up from a loss of $29.5 million year-over-year
  • Adjusted EBITDA Loss from Continuing Operations: $4.8 million, an improvement compared to a loss of $16.6 million year-over-year
  • Total cash, cash equivalents, deposits, restricted deposits and marketable equity securities: $396.9 million as of September 30, 2026, compared to $433.3 million as of June 30, 2026

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Gross Margin are non-GAAP financial measures. More information, including a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Gross Margin to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure can be found below in this press release under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliation of US GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures."

Third Quarter 2026 Financial Details:

Revenue increased 18.7% year-over-year to $31.9 million, driven by continued strength across the Company's Markforged and Essemtec product lines. Markforged contributed $18.6 million of revenue during the quarter, an increase of $1.1 million compared to the prior-year period. Excluding Markforged, revenue increased 41.6% year-over-year to $13.3 million, primarily reflecting growth in the Essemtec product line, partially offset by a $1.4 million decrease in revenue due to the sale of the AME product line.

Markforged delivered a strong quarter, supported by continued demand across its global markets, particularly in defense and commercial industrial applications. The product line benefited from continued customer engagement and repeat purchases, reflecting ongoing adoption of its advanced manufacturing solutions across a range of industrial applications.

The Essemtec product line contributed solid third quarter results, driven by strong commercial demand and revenue performance. Demand was particularly strong across AI-related electronics manufacturing, aerospace and defense, space and satellite systems, photonics and sensor applications. Essemtec continued to expand its global customer base, supported by increasing adoption of its integrated manufacturing platforms and advanced dispensing technologies.

GAAP gross profit increased 77.3% year-over-year to $14.4 million, while GAAP gross margin improved to 45.3%, compared to 30.3% in the prior-year period. The improvement was primarily driven by the non-recurrence of non-cash charges recognized in the third quarter of 2025, the sale of the AME product line and the continued execution of margin improvement initiatives across the Company, partially offset by increased cost of revenue associated with higher sales volumes.

On a non-GAAP basis, gross profit increased 19.3% year-over-year to $15.2 million, while Adjusted gross margin improved to 47.6%, compared to 47.4% in the prior-year period. 

GAAP operating expenses increased 29.4% year-over-year, primarily reflecting the recording of a settlement payable to a related party and estimated contingencies during the third quarter of 2026, as well as higher restructuring and other expenses, including costs associated with the Company terminating the lease for its corporate headquarters. These increases were partially offset by lower personnel related expenses, reflecting organizational efficiencies, operational streamlining and continued cost discipline across the company.

On a non-GAAP basis, operating expenses declined 32.2% year-over-year, 16.5% sequentially to $19.8 million, representing a $3.9 million reduction compared to the second quarter of 2026. This represents a 39.2% reduction relative to the previously identified baseline of approximately $32.5 million. This baseline represents second quarter 2025 non-GAAP operating expenses adjusted to include a full quarter of Markforged. The sequential reduction reflects the impact of the AME product line divestment, corporate cost-savings initiatives, and continued cost discipline across all product lines. This demonstrates ongoing progress in streamlining operations and improving the Company's overall cost structure.

These cost reduction initiatives, together with improved operating performance, contributed to a 71.2% improvement in Adjusted EBITDA loss compared to the prior-year period.

Management Commentary:

Moshe Rozenbaum, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "The third quarter marked an important turning point for Nano Dimension as we took decisive steps to reshape the Company, strengthen operational performance, and establish a clear path toward sustainable profitability and long-term shareholder value creation. We are moving beyond evaluating our portfolio to taking concrete actions. Our priorities are clear: accelerating profitable growth in our core businesses, aggressively reducing our cost structure, monetizing non-core assets, and deploying capital with discipline and accountability. We are committed to building a leaner, more focused and financially stronger organization. Importantly, strategic capital allocation and returning capital to shareholders are central pillars of our strategy. We have consistently demonstrated this commitment through our active share repurchase program, opportunistically taking advantage of share price levels that we believe significantly undervalue the Company's underlying assets and long-term potential. We intend to continue deploying capital strategically, with a strong emphasis on maximizing returns for our shareholders."

Corporate Updates and Business Highlights:

Leadership Update: In November 2026, the Board appointed Moshe Rozenbaum as Chief Executive Officer, effective November 3, 2026 following him serving as Interim Chief Executive Officer since July 21, 2026. Mr. Rozenbaum will continue to work with the Board and management team on operating priorities, cost structure, capital allocation and strategic opportunities.

Share Repurchase: During the third quarter of 2026, the Company repurchased approximately 7.0 million ordinary shares for approximately $11.1 million under its existing $150 million authorization. Subsequent to the end of the quarter, the Company repurchased approximately 5.9 million ordinary shares for approximately $8.6 million.

Strategic Process and Cost Savings: The Board and management team continue to evaluate strategic alternatives for the Company's product lines, including monetization opportunities, while prioritizing returns of excess capital to shareholders and assessing broader capital allocation priorities.

Sale of MarkForged, Inc: The previously announced $42.5 million sale of MarkForged, Inc. to Stratasys Ltd. remains ongoing, with closing expected in the fourth quarter of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals. The Company will provide updates as appropriate.

Governance Update: On August 16, 2026, the Company's Board of Directors appointed Nadav Kidron to the Board. As part of its ongoing strategic review, the Board announced its intention to establish a Strategy and Capital Allocation Committee, to be chaired by Mr. Kidron, to evaluate capital allocation alternatives, potential returns of excess capital to shareholders, monetization of non-core assets and strategic opportunities.

2026 Financial Guidance Update

As previously announced in May 2026, given the Company's ongoing actions under its strategic plan and the potential for additional changes across the business, the Company has suspended its full year 2026 financial guidance.

Conference Call

Given the Company's ongoing strategic initiatives, Nano Dimension will not host a third quarter 2026 earnings conference call. Additional information on the Company's third quarter 2026 results can be found on Form 10-Q being filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on the date hereof. The Company remains committed to transparent communication and will continue to provide updates on material developments as appropriate.

About Nano Dimension Ltd.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (Nasdaq: NNDM) has historically delivered advanced digital manufacturing technologies, including serving customers across the defense, aerospace, automotive, electronics and medical device industry segments. For more information, please visit https://www.nano-di.com/.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure and is defined as earnings before interest income and expense, income tax (benefit) expense, depreciation and amortization. We believe that EBITDA should be useful in evaluating the performance of our business and operations. EBITDA facilitates operating performance comparisons from period to period and company to company by backing out potential differences caused by variations in capital structures (affecting interest expenses (income), net), and the age and depreciation charges and amortization of fixed and intangible assets, respectively (affecting relative depreciation and amortization expense, respectively) and EBITDA is useful to an investor in evaluating our operating performance because it is widely used by investors, securities analysts and other interested parties to measure a company's operating performance without regard to the items mentioned above.

Adjusted EBITDA and operating expenses are non-GAAP measures and are defined as earnings before interest income and expense, income tax (benefit) expense, depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation expense, exchange rate differences, finance expenses (income) for revaluation of assets and liabilities, Desktop Metal litigation related expenses, Desktop Metal and Markforged transaction related expenses, restructuring costs, impact of deconsolidation, impairment losses, litigation settlements and step-up amortization from purchase accounting. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA and operating expenses, as described above, should also be useful in evaluating the performance of our business. Like EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA facilitates operating performance comparisons from period to period and company to company by backing out potential differences caused by variations in capital structures (affecting other financial expenses (income), net), and the age and depreciation charges and amortization of fixed and intangible assets, respectively (affecting relative depreciation and amortization expense, respectively), as well as from share-based payments, restructuring costs, impairment losses, and step-up amortization from purchase accounting. Adjusted EBITDA and operating expenses are useful to an investor in evaluating our operating performance because it is widely used by investors, securities analysts and other interested parties to measure a company's operating performance without regard to non-cash items, such as expenses related to share-based payments.

Adjusted gross profit, excluding depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation expenses, and step-up amortization from purchase accounting, is a non-GAAP measure. We believe that adjusted gross profit, as described above, should also be useful in evaluating the performance of our business. Adjusted gross profit facilitates gross profit and gross margin comparisons from period to period and company to company by backing out potential differences caused by variations in amortization of inventory and intangible assets. Adjusted gross profit is useful to an investor in evaluating our performance because it enables investors, securities analysts and other interested parties to measure a company's performance without regard to non-cash items, such as amortization expenses. Adjusted gross margin is calculated by dividing the adjusted gross profit by the revenues.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted gross profit and non-GAAP operating expenses can be useful in evaluating our performance by eliminating the effect of financing and non-cash expenses such as share-based payments, however, we may incur such expenses in the future, which could impact future results. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate non-GAAP metrics differently or not at all, which may reduce the usefulness of this measure as a tool for comparison.

Nano Dimension does not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain significant items. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors and could have a material impact on GAAP reported results for the relevant period.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Nano's future growth, strategic plan and value to shareholders; the Company's expectation that the phases of the strategic plan will increase shareholder value, streamline operations, monetize product lines and progress toward potentially selecting a compelling opportunity; the expected timeline of the sale of MarkForged, Inc., the Company's expectations in the success of future strategic alternatives in reducing complexity, lowering annualized cash burn, strengthening the Company's financial flexibility and delivering significant long term value creation in 2026 and beyond; and all other statements other than statements of historical fact that address activities, events or developments that Nano intends, expects, projects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Forward-looking statements may be characterized by terminology such as "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "forecast," "outlook," "target," "endeavor," "seek," "predict," "intend," "strategy," "plan," "may," "could," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions made based on information currently available to management. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause the Company's actual results and performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions, estimates and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on the current expectations of Nano, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this communication are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Nano's annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 31, 2026, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Nano undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this communication.

Contacts:

Investors: Purva Sanariya
Director, Investor Relations

ir@nano-di.com

Media: Samuel Manning
Principal Manager, External Communications
press@nano-di.com

Nano Dimension Ltd.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited)


    September 30,     December 31,  
    2026     2025  
Assets            
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 314,852     $ 204,672  
Bank deposits           168,997  
Marketable equity securities     80,566       84,154  
Restricted bank deposits     1,169       123  
Trade receivables, net of allowance for credit
losses ($739 and $861, respectively)		     27,832       26,047  
Inventory     29,968       32,878  
Other current assets     12,462       8,938  
Total current assets     466,849       525,809  
Restricted bank deposits     270       1,610  
Property, plant and equipment, net     14,174       24,840  
Operating lease right-of-use assets     7,915       23,789  
Deferred tax assets     424       424  
Goodwill           40,388  
Intangible assets, net     16,826       19,434  
Other assets     1,501       1,930  
Total assets   $ 507,959     $ 638,224  
Liabilities and Equity            
Trade payables   $ 10,292     $ 11,999  
Accrued liabilities     23,381       19,514  
Deferred revenue     11,858       11,873  
Current portion of lease liability     2,045       8,923  
Current portion of bank loan     150       158  
Current settlement payable - related party     14,700        
Total current liabilities     62,426       52,467  
Employee benefits     2,524       3,697  
Operating lease liabilities     3,068       23,323  
Bank loan     37       158  
Long-term settlement payable     3,422       2,974  
Long-term deferred revenue     3,562       3,617  
Total liabilities     75,039       86,236  
Commitments and contingencies            
Equity:            
Share capital of NIS 5 par value each; 500,000,000 ordinary shares
authorized; 204,003,865 and 206,811,875 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2026
and December 31, 2025, respectively, and 283,521,031 and 279,306,522 shares
issued as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively.		     424,033       417,084  
Additional paid-in capital     1,295,932       1,297,323  
Treasury stock     (203,581 )     (192,507 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income     2,617       1,048  
Accumulated loss     (1,086,081 )     (970,960 )
Total equity     432,920       551,988  
Total liabilities and equity   $ 507,959     $ 638,224  



Nano Dimension Ltd.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)


    Three months ended September 30,     Nine months ended September 30,  
    2026     2025     2026     2025  
Revenue:                        
Product   $ 26,230     $ 20,199     $ 73,142     $ 51,942  
Service     5,685       6,685       17,461       15,180  
Total revenue     31,915       26,884       90,603       67,122  
Cost of revenue:                        
Product     14,197       15,187       41,605       38,678  
Service     3,277       3,553       9,136       7,416  
Total cost of revenue     17,474       18,740       50,741       46,094  
Gross profit     14,441       8,144       39,862       21,028  
Operating expenses:                        
Research and development     4,914       8,530       18,903       22,588  
Sales and marketing     7,882       10,097       25,979       25,648  
General and administrative     33,620       14,210       61,741       41,985  
Restructuring and other     5,815       2,021       15,706       7,049  
Desktop Metal litigation           693             32,008  
Impairment losses     1,190       5,721       41,578       8,406  
Operating loss     (38,980 )     (33,128 )     (124,045 )     (116,656 )
Gain (loss) on investment in marketable equity securities     (2,424 )     (2,617 )     (3,587 )     22,396  
Other expense, net     (167 )     (150 )     (175 )     (206 )
Finance income     3,137       6,674       13,550       28,697  
Finance expense     (245 )     (258 )     (738 )     (521 )
Loss before income taxes     (38,679 )     (29,479 )     (114,995 )     (66,290 )
Income tax expense (benefit)     (24 )     24       126       123  
Net loss from continuing operations     (38,655 )     (29,503 )     (115,121 )     (66,413 )
Net loss from discontinued operations, net of income tax of nil           (23,502 )           (193,263 )
Net loss     (38,655 )     (53,005 )     (115,121 )     (259,676 )
Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests                       (323 )
Net loss attributable to common shareholders   $ (38,655 )   $ (53,005 )   $ (115,121 )   $ (259,353 )
                         
Net loss attributable to common shareholders:                        
Continuing operations - basic and diluted   $ (0.18 )   $ (0.13 )   $ (0.55 )   $ (0.30 )
Discontinued operations - basic and diluted   $     $ (0.11 )   $     $ (0.89 )
                         
Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted     209,408       218,854       208,919       217,663  
Net loss   $ (38,655 )   $ (53,005 )   $ (115,121 )   $ (259,676 )
Other comprehensive income:                        
Foreign currency translation adjustment     548       (107 )     915       1,571  
Remeasurement of pension and post-employment benefit plans, net of tax                 654        
Comprehensive loss     (38,107 )     (53,112 )     (113,552 )     (258,105 )
Less: Comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interests                       (224 )
Comprehensive loss attributable to common shareholders   $ (38,107 )   $ (53,112 )   $ (113,552 )   $ (257,881 )


Nano Dimension Ltd.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands) (Unaudited)

    For the Nine Months Ended September 30,  
    2026     2025  
Cash flow from operating activities            
Net loss   $ (115,121 )   $ (66,413 )
Adjustments:            
Depreciation, amortization and non-cash lease interest     10,730       15,052  
Impairment losses     41,578       8,406  
Changes in fair value of equity securities     3,588       (22,396 )
Loss from deconsolidation of subsidiaries           1,666  
Loss from sale of business assets     1,314        
Share-based compensation expense     4,409       3,018  
Share-based settlement payment     1,215        
Changes in assets and liabilities:            
(Increase) decrease in inventory     (2,743 )     3,418  
(Increase) in other current assets     (493 )     (602 )
(Increase) decrease in trade receivables     (2,431 )     2,171  
Increase (decrease) in other payables     8,437       (9,324 )
(Decrease) in employee benefits     (619 )     (508 )
(Decrease) increase in trade payables     (1,604 )     6,255  
Other     (3,342 )     723  
Net cash used in operating activities     (55,082 )     (58,534 )
Cash flow relating to investing activities            
Change in bank deposits     168,756       333,799  
Purchase of property plant and equipment     (592 )     (672 )
Acquisition of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired           (267,806 )
Deconsolidation of subsidiaries           (476 )
Proceeds from sale of AME assets     2,000        
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities     170,164       64,845  
Cash flow relating to financing activities            
Repayment long-term bank debt     (119 )     (111 )
Repurchase of treasury shares     (11,074 )     (5,050 )
Net cash used in financing activities     (11,193 )     (5,161 )
Cash flow relating to discontinued operations            
Net cash used in operating activities           (31,945 )
Net cash used in investing activities           (437 )
Net cash provided by financing activities           10,009  
Net cash used in discontinued operations           (22,373 )
Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash     103,889       (21,223 )
Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash     5,997       3,821  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the period     206,405       318,474  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the period   $ 316,291     $ 301,072  
             
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information            
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 314,852       299,357  
Restricted cash in restricted deposits, current     1,169       60  
Restricted cash in restricted deposits, non-current     270       1,655  
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the condensed consolidated statements of cash flows   $ 316,291     $ 301,072  
             
Non-cash operating and investing activity            
Lease liabilities arising from obtaining right-of-use assets           1,167  
Non-cash investing and financing activity            
Share issuance as part of settlement     1,215        
Fair value of contingent consideration (earnout) received in connection with sale of business assets     2,933        
Acquisition replacement awards for pre-combination service           2,054  
Repurchase of treasury shares in trade payables           563  
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information            
Income taxes paid during the period           56  



Nano Dimension Ltd.  
RECONCILIATION OF US GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES  
(In thousands) (Unaudited)  
                         
  Three Months Ended
September 30, 		  Nine Months Ended
September 30, 		 
  2026     2025   2026     2025  
GAAP Net loss from continuing operations $ (38,655 )   $ (29,503 ) $ (115,121 )   $ (66,413 )
Tax expense   (24 )     24     126       123  
Depreciation and amortization     4,651       2,516       8,786       5,026  
Interest expense     220       244       663       428  
Interest income     (3,301 )     (4,880 )     (10,757 )     (20,133 )
Non-GAAP EBITDA (loss)     (37,109 )     (31,599 )     (116,303 )     (80,969 )
Finance expenses (income) from revaluation of assets and liabilities     2,422       2,617       3,584       (22,375 )
Exchange rate differences     163       (1,776 )     (2,795 )     (8,500 )
Share-based compensation expense     611       1,373       4,409       3,018  
Desktop Metal litigation related expenses           693             32,008  
Desktop Metal and Markforged transaction related expenses           770       614       10,591  
Restructuring and other     5,815       2,021       15,706       7,049  
Impairment losses     1,190       5,721       41,578       8,406  
Acquisition inventory step-up amortization           3,603       616       7,452  
Litigation, settlements, and contingencies     22,135             25,702        
Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations $ (4,773 )   $ (16,577 ) $ (26,889 )   $ (43,320 )
                         
               
  Three Months Ended
September 30, 		  Nine Months Ended
September 30, 		 
Non-GAAP Cost of Revenue 2026     2025   2026     2025  
GAAP Cost of revenue $ 17,473     $ 18,740   $ 50,740     $ 46,094  
Share-based payments expense   51       171     314       497  
Depreciation and amortization     707       822     2,175       1,544  
Acquisition inventory step-up amortization           3,603       616       7,452  
Non-GAAP Cost of revenue   $ 16,715     $ 14,144     $ 47,635     $ 36,601  
                         
  Three Months Ended
September 30, 		  Nine Months Ended
September 30, 		 
Non-GAAP Gross Profit 2026     2025   2026     2025  
GAAP Gross profit $ 14,442     $ 8,144   $ 39,863     $ 21,028  
Share-based payments expense   51       171     314       497  
Depreciation and amortization     707       822     2,175       1,544  
Acquisition inventory step-up amortization           3,603       616       7,452  
Non-GAAP Gross profit   $ 15,200     $ 12,740     $ 42,968     $ 30,521  
                         
  Three Months Ended
September 30, 		  Nine Months Ended
September 30, 		 
Non-GAAP Gross Margin 2026     2025   2026     2025  
GAAP Gross margin   45.3 %     30.3 %   44.0 %     31.3 %
Share-based payments expense   0.2 %     0.6 %   0.3 %     0.7 %
Depreciation and amortization     2.1 %     3.1 %   2.4 %     2.4 %
Acquisition inventory step-up amortization     0.0 %     13.4 %   0.7 %     11.1 %
Non-GAAP Gross margin     47.6 %     47.4 %   47.4 %     45.5 %
                         
  Three Months Ended
September 30, 		  Nine Months Ended
September 30, 		 
Non-GAAP Research and Development Expenses 2026     2025   2026     2025  
GAAP Research and development expenses $ 4,914     $ 8,530   $ 18,903     $ 22,588  
Share-based payments expense   152       541     584       1,254  
Depreciation and amortization     436       434     1,090       1,008  
Non-GAAP Research and development expenses   $ 4,326     $ 7,555     $ 17,229     $ 20,326  
                         
  Three Months Ended
September 30, 		  Nine Months Ended
September 30, 		 
Non-GAAP Sales and Marketing Expenses 2026     2025   2026     2025  
GAAP Sales and marketing expenses $ 7,882     $ 10,097   $ 25,979     $ 25,648  
Share-based payments expense   107       140     426       688  
Depreciation and amortization     293       816     1,572       1,452  
Non-GAAP Sales and marketing expenses   $ 7,482     $ 9,141     $ 23,981     $ 23,508  
                         
                         
  Three Months Ended
September 30, 		  Nine Months Ended
September 30, 		 
Non-GAAP General and Administrative Expenses 2026     2025   2026     2025  
GAAP General and administrative expenses $ 33,620     $ 14,210   $ 61,741     $ 41,985  
Share-based payments expense   301       521     3,085       579  
Depreciation and amortization     3,215       444     3,950       1,022  
Desktop Metal and Markforged transaction related expenses           770       614       10,591  
Litigation, settlements, and contingencies     22,135             25,702        
Non-GAAP General and administrative expenses   $ 7,969     $ 12,475     $ 28,390     $ 29,793  
                         
  Three Months Ended
September 30, 		  Nine Months Ended
September 30, 		 
Non-GAAP Operating Loss 2026     2025   2026     2025  
GAAP Operating loss $ (38,979 )   $ (33,128 ) $ (124,044 )   $ (116,656 )
Share-based payments expense   611       1,373     4,409       3,018  
Depreciation and amortization     4,651       2,516     8,787       5,026  
Desktop Metal litigation related expenses           693             32,008  
Desktop Metal and Markforged transaction related expenses           770       614       10,591  
Restructuring costs and other     5,815       2,021       15,706       7,049  
Impairment losses     1,190       5,721       41,578       8,406  
Acquisition inventory step-up amortization           3,603       616       7,452  
Litigation, settlements, and contingencies     22,135             25,702        
Non-GAAP Operating loss   $ (4,577 )   $ (16,431 )   $ (26,632 )   $ (43,106 )



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Nano Dimension Ltd.

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Ambassador Georgette Mosbacher Joins Nano Dimension's Board of Directors

Ambassador Georgette Mosbacher Joins Nano Dimension's Board of Directors

Appointment Adds a Diverse Perspective as an Experienced Executive, Diplomat, Politician and Author Combines Years of Leadership Knowhow as a Commercial CEO as well as Advisor & International Relations Expert Nano Dimension Ltd. (Nasdaq: NNDM) ("Nano Dimension" or the "Company"), a leading... Keep Reading...
Nano Dimension Announces Q1/2024 Results Demonstrating Continued Gross Margin Expansion and Path to Profitability

Nano Dimension Announces Q1/2024 Results Demonstrating Continued Gross Margin Expansion and Path to Profitability

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Nano Dimension Announces Major Enhancement to its Additive Electronics Robotics Systems from Essemtec

Nano Dimension Announces Major Enhancement to its Additive Electronics Robotics Systems from Essemtec

New Technology from its Additive Electronics Product Line Increases Dispensing Speed by Up to 3x with Jet-on-the-fly Capability Development to Accelerate Additively Manufactured Electronics ("AME") Nano Dimension Ltd. (Nasdaq: NNDM) ("Nano Dimension" or the "Company"), a leading supplier of... Keep Reading...
Nano Dimension Is Partnering with Esko and Fiery to Provide an End-To-End Industry 4.0 Solution

Nano Dimension Is Partnering with Esko and Fiery to Provide an End-To-End Industry 4.0 Solution

The Company's Global Inkjet Systems ("GIS") Products Are Integrating to Provide Manufacturers with a Comprehensive, One-Stop-Shop Digital Print Solution Nano Dimension Ltd. (Nasdaq: NNDM) ("Nano Dimension", "NANO" or the "Company"), a leading supplier of Additively Manufactured Electronics... Keep Reading...
Nano Dimension Announces Q1/2024 Conference Call to Discuss Quarterly Results

Nano Dimension Announces Q1/2024 Conference Call to Discuss Quarterly Results

Participants Are Welcome to Listen June 3 rd at 9:00 am ET Nano Dimension Ltd. ( Nasdaq: NNDM "Nano Dimension" or the "Company"), a leading supplier of A dditively M anufactured E lectronics ("AME") and multi-dimensional polymer, metal & ceramic A dditive M anufacturing ("AM") 3D printers,... Keep Reading...

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