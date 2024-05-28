Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Nano Dimension Is Partnering with Esko and Fiery to Provide an End-To-End Industry 4.0 Solution

Nano Dimension Is Partnering with Esko and Fiery to Provide an End-To-End Industry 4.0 Solution

The Company's Global Inkjet Systems ("GIS") Products Are Integrating to Provide Manufacturers with a Comprehensive, One-Stop-Shop Digital Print Solution

Nano Dimension Ltd. (Nasdaq: NNDM) ("Nano Dimension", "NANO" or the "Company"), a leading supplier of Additively Manufactured Electronics ("AME") and multi-dimensional polymer, metal & ceramic Additive Manufacturing ("AM") 3D printing solutions, today announced it is partnering with Esko-Graphics BV ("Esko") and Fiery, LLC ("Fiery") to provide inkjet manufacturers with a comprehensive, one-stop-shop digital print solution.

The collaboration combines Esko and Fiery's workflow automation, prepress, color management, and job management solutions with GIS's advanced print control systems, creating a streamlined process for Industry 4.0 smart printing.

Joël Depernet, President of Esko, shared: "We are working together to present a comprehensive, end-to-end solution that packages a best-in-class solution for digital printing."

The print industry is rapidly going through a digital transformation, and NANO's inkjet technology is playing a pivotal role in supporting the shift. According to Straits Research, "The global inkjet printing market size was valued at USD 93.10 billion in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 192.40 billion by 2031".

Importantly, the transformation to achieve this growth depends on providing customers with a complete end-to-end solution. The partnership between Nano Dimension, Esko, and Fiery will do just that.

Toby Weiss, Chief Executive Officer of Fiery, shared: "This relationship marks a pivotal moment where our collaboration and expertise converge to redefine what's possible in digital printing."

Steve Williamson, General Manager of Nano Dimension's GIS Product Group, added: "We are happy to see our market-leading technology, which serves many applications, achieve a milestone that will open up even more opportunities for us. We will continue to partner and develop cutting-edge solutions that help customers efficiently manufacture at scale".

Yoav Stern, Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board of Nano Dimension, added: "We are excited to partner with Esko and Fiery. They are ideal partners who share our vision for the future of Digital Industries. Together, we have taken another step towards realizing our vision of transforming existing manufacturing into Industry 4.0 solutions that convert digital designs into end products on demand, anytime, anywhere."

About Nano Dimension

Nano Dimension's (Nasdaq: NNDM) vision is to transform existing electronics and mechanical manufacturing into Industry 4.0 environmentally friendly & economically efficient precision additive electronics and manufacturing – by delivering solutions that convert digital designs to electronic or mechanical devices - on demand, anytime, anywhere.

Nano Dimension's strategy is driven by the application of deep learning-based AI to drive improvements in manufacturing capabilities by using self-learning & self-improving systems, along with the management of a distributed manufacturing network via the cloud.

Nano Dimension has served over 2,000 customers across vertical target markets such as aerospace and defense, advanced automotive, high-tech industrial, specialty medical technology, R&D, and academia. The Company designs and makes Additive Electronics and Additive Manufacturing 3D printing machines and consumable materials. Additive Electronics are manufacturing machines that enable the design and development of High-Performance-Electronic-Devices (Hi-PED®s). Additive Manufacturing includes manufacturing solutions for production of metal, ceramic, and specialty polymers-based applications - from millimeters to several centimeters in size with micron precision.

Through the integration of its portfolio of products, Nano Dimension is offering the advantages of rapid prototyping, high-mix-low-volume production, IP security, minimal environmental footprint, and design-for-manufacturing capabilities, which is all unleashed with the limitless possibilities of additive manufacturing.

For more information, please visit www.nano-di.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, Nano Dimension is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses its collaborations with strategic partners and the product solutions derived therefrom, the belief that Nano Dimension's inkjet technology is playing a pivotal role in supporting a digital transformation shift, the projected growth of the global inkjet printing market, that its partnership can redefine what's possible in digital printing, that its market-leading technology will open up more opportunities for the Company, its vision for the future of Digital Industries, and realizing its vision of transforming existing manufacturing into Industry 4.0 solutions that convert digital designs into end products on demand. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Nano Dimension's current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance, or achievements of Nano Dimension could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Nano Dimension's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 21, 2024, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Nano Dimension undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Nano Dimension is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

NANO DIMENSION INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT
Investor Relations | ir@nano-di.com


Nano Dimension Ltd.NNDMNASDAQ:NNDM
NNDM
