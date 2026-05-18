NACCO INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES EXECUTION OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS SUCCESSION PLAN

NACCO INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES EXECUTION OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS SUCCESSION PLAN

- NACCO Industries® (NYSE: NC) today announced a planned transition to its Board of Directors leadership, reflecting the Company's ongoing commitment to strong governance and thoughtful succession planning.

After 32 years of distinguished service as Chairman of the Board, Alfred M. Rankin, Jr. stepped down from the role, effective May 15, 2026. He will continue to serve as a member of the Board. The Board has appointed General John P. Jumper, a long-standing director who has served on the Board since 2012, as the new Chairman. In addition, the Board has appointed Matthew M. Rankin, who has served on the Board since 2017, as Vice Chair.

"These changes ensure that an independent, highly professional business advisor with demonstrated leadership capability will lead the Board as non-executive chairman, which our board believes is a best practice for corporate governance," said Alfred M. Rankin, Jr., the former Chairman who also previously served as the Company's President and CEO from 1991 to 2017. "The appointment of Matthew Rankin to Vice Chairman will provide the Board with valuable insights. Matthew brings experience as the Chief Executive Officer of a property management and development company as well as the perspective of a substantial company stockholder. With these changes, the Company is well positioned to thrive under oversight of an extremely accomplished and well-led board." 

General Jumper, who previously served as Chief of Staff of the United States Air Force and Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Leidos Holdings, Inc. stated, "NACCO has benefitted from Al's outstanding long-term leadership of the Company and we are pleased that he will remain on the Board and continue to provide valuable insights and guidance going forward. I look forward to working with Matthew and the rest of the Board in this new capacity as we support President and CEO J.C. Butler and his team while they continue to pursue the Company's successful growth initiatives in coming years." 

"Al's knowledge and vision have helped shape NACCO and position us for future growth and success. We would not be where we are today without his leadership," said J.C. Butler. "As business leaders, we are fortunate to benefit from the insights and guidance we receive from a strong board of directors with a broad range of experiences and perspectives to draw on. We are a better company because of the input we received from Al and our board as we worked to transform NACCO Industries into the broad and diverse natural resources company we are today. General Jumper and Matthew Rankin are excellent people for these positions at this stage of our development, and I look forward to working with them in their new roles."

Additional information regarding our directors and leadership can be found under the Investors tab on our website at www.nacco.com

About NACCO Industries

NACCO Industries® brings natural resources to life by delivering aggregates, minerals, reliable fuels and environmental solutions through its robust portfolio of NACCO Natural Resources businesses. Learn more about our companies at nacco.com or get investor information at ir.nacco.com.

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