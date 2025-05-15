Multiple Uranium Anomalies Identified at Key NT Projects

Greenvale Energy has announced Multiple Uranium Anomalies Identified at Key NT Projects

Greenvale to Commence Alpha Test Program 7

Greenvale Energy has announced Greenvale to Commence Alpha Test Program 7

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Greenvale Energy has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Alpha Test Program 6 Continues to Deliver Improved Results

Greenvale Energy has announced Alpha Test Program 6 Continues to Deliver Improved Results

Greenvale $1.8m placement to fast-track uranium exploration

Greenvale Energy has announced Greenvale $1.8m placement to fast-track uranium exploration

Skyharbour and JV Partner Orano to Commence Extensive Summer 2025 Drilling Program at Preston Uranium Project

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH) (OTCQX: SYHBF) (Frankfurt: SC1P) ("Skyharbour" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that its joint-venture partner, Orano Canada Inc. ("Orano"), will commence a large-scale diamond drilling program at the 49,635-hectare Preston Uranium Project ("Preston" or the "Property") located in the western Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada. The drilling program will consist of approximately 6,000 to 7,000 metres of drilling during the summer of 2025. Orano is the majority owner and operator at the project with Skyharbour owning a minority interest of approximately 25.6%.

Blue Sky Uranium Expands Drill Plan to Advance the Ivana Uranium-Vanadium Project

TSX Venture Exchange: BSK
Frankfurt Stock Exchange: MAL2
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): BKUCF

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK) (FSE: MAL2) (OTC: BKUCF), ("Blue Sky" or the "Company") is pleased to announce an update to the 2025 drill program to advance the Ivana Uranium-Vanadium deposit towards feasibility. The drill program is being planned and executed by Blue Sky's joint-venture operating company Ivana Minerales S.A., ("JVCO", a partnership with Abatare Spain, S.L.U.).

Homerun Resources Inc. Signs Memorandum of Understanding for Land Donation and Supply of Infrastructure & Services for the Development of the Company's Industrial Projects in Bahia, Brazil

Multiple New Multi-Commodity Targets

C29 Metals has announced Multiple New Multi-Commodity Targets

Cameco Announces Election of Directors

Cameco (TSX: CCO; NYSE: CCJ) has announced the election of ten board members at its annual meeting held on May 9, 2025.

Shareholders elected board members Daniel Camus, Tammy Cook-Searson, Catherine Gignac, Tim Gitzel, Marie Inkster, Kathryn Jackson, Don Kayne, Peter Kukielski, Dominique Minière and Leontine van Leeuwen-Atkins.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited Reports Voting Results at Annual and Special Meeting

Canadian Natural held its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders on May 8, 2025. The result of the vote by shareholders for each resolution is reported below.

  1. The election of the following nominees as directors of the Corporation for the ensuing year or until their successors are elected or appointed.


Votes ForVotes Withheld
              Catherine M. Best
1,290,773,343105,594,697

 92.44 % 7.56 %
              Dr. M. Elizabeth Cannon
1,387,390,9078,977,135

 99.36 % 0.64 %
              N. Murray Edwards
1,343,051,98153,316,060

 96.18 % 3.82 %
              Christopher L. Fong
1,300,632,88995,735,153

 93.14 % 6.86 %
              Ambassador Gordon D. Giffin
1,208,724,484187,643,557

 86.56 % 13.44 %
              Wilfred A. Gobert
1,369,762,01126,606,029

 98.09 % 1.91 %
              Christine M. Healy
1,384,536,48511,831,556

 99.15 % 0.85 %
              Steve W. Laut
1,372,048,18324,319,858

 98.26 % 1.74 %
              Honourable Frank J. McKenna
1,340,623,89155,744,149

 96.01 % 3.99 %
              Scott G. Stauth
1,380,178,27716,189,765

 98.84 % 1.16 %
              David A. Tuer
1,292,282,412104,085,630

 92.55 % 7.45 %
              Annette M. Verschuren
1,378,864,27017,503,771

 98.75 % 1.25 %


Votes ForVotes Withheld
  1. The appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors of the Corporation for the ensuing year and to authorize the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors to fix their remuneration.

1,370,498,43671,323,339

 95.05 % 4.95 %


Votes ForVotes Against
  1. The approval of the Corporation's Amended, Compiled and Restated Employee Stock Option Plan and all unallocated stock options pursuant thereto.

1,169,822,162226,545,869

 83.78 % 16.22 %


Votes ForVotes Against
  1. On an advisory basis, approval of the Corporation's approach to executive compensation.

1,368,205,20528,162,822

 97.98 % 2.02 %

 

×