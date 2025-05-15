Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) ("Skyharbour" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that its joint-venture partner, Orano Canada Inc. ("Orano"), will commence a large-scale diamond drilling program at the 49,635-hectare Preston Uranium Project ("Preston" or the "Property") located in the western Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada. The drilling program will consist of approximately 6,000 to 7,000 metres of drilling during the summer of 2025. Orano is the majority owner and operator at the project with Skyharbour owning a minority interest of approximately 25.6%.
- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
May 14, 2025
Greenvale Energy (GRV:AU) has announced Multiple Uranium Anomalies Identified at Key NT Projects
The Conversation (0)
01 May
Greenvale to Commence Alpha Test Program 7
Greenvale Energy (GRV:AU) has announced Greenvale to Commence Alpha Test Program 7
30 April
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Greenvale Energy (GRV:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
07 April
Alpha Test Program 6 Continues to Deliver Improved Results
Greenvale Energy (GRV:AU) has announced Alpha Test Program 6 Continues to Deliver Improved Results
23 March
Greenvale $1.8m placement to fast-track uranium exploration
Greenvale Energy (GRV:AU) has announced Greenvale $1.8m placement to fast-track uranium exploration
15h
Skyharbour and JV Partner Orano to Commence Extensive Summer 2025 Drilling Program at Preston Uranium Project
Location Map of Preston Project:
https://www.skyharbourltd.com/_resources/images/Sky_Preston.jpg
2025 Exploration Program at Preston:
The planned program for the Preston Project will consist of a helicopter-supported diamond drilling campaign, totaling 6,000 to 7,000 metres, with up to 28 holes designed to test high-priority targets across the property at depths ranging from 200 to 350 metres. The work is scheduled to commence in mid summer of 2025. Primary drill target areas (outlined in Figure 2) include the previously untested Johnson Lake, the Canoe Lake and FSAN target. Target areas are spread throughout the project to ensure assessment credits are met across all claims, while testing perspective trends.
Figure 2: Target Area Overview – Preston Lake Project:
https://www.skyharbourltd.com/_resources/news/Figure_2_Target_Area_Overview.jpg
Drilling in the Johnson Lake area (Zone 1; Figure 2) will target a broad structural corridor initially identified in an airborne VTEM survey and subsequently refined by a ground-based ML-TEM survey in 2018 and a DC resistivity survey in 2020. Multiple parallel conductors exhibiting moderate to strong responses have been delineated across the grid. A total of 4 to 5 drill holes are planned with an average depth of 350 metres for a total of approximately 1,750 metres, contingent on results. The primary objective is to test ground conductors at structurally complex intersections which are considered highly prospective for uranium mineralization. There has been no drilling completed in the Johnson Lake grid area to date.
Figure 3: Johnson Lake Grid Ground Conductors:
https://www.skyharbourltd.com/_resources/news/Figure_3_Johnson_Lake_Grid.jpg
The Canoe Lake area (Zone 2; Figure 2) comprises nine conductive trends that remain largely untested, with only one to three historical drill holes completed on each to date. The 2025 program aims to assess high-priority targets for uranium mineralization and to further define Canoe Lake as a prospective discovery corridor within the Preston Lake Project.
A total of 6 to 12 diamond drill holes are planned, totalling approximately 1,200 to 2,400 metres, with an average hole depth of 200 metres. Six zones of interest have been identified based on the review of available airborne and ground geophysical data, characterized by gravity lows near interpreted structural breaks and crosscutting magnetic features. Structural features in the southwestern portion of the grid are of particular interest due to their orientation, which is analogous to the structural trends controlling mineralization at the PLS and Arrow uranium deposits. These targets are on strike with zones of brittle-ductile deformation and hydrothermal alteration observed in historical drilling, supporting their potential for hosting basement-hosted uranium mineralization.
Figure 4: Canoe Lake Ground Gravity, Zones of Interest and 2025 Targets:
https://www.skyharbourltd.com/_resources/news/Figure_4_Canoe_Lake_Ground_Gravity_and_Zones_of_Interest.jpg
The FSAN Zone (Zone 3; Figure 2) will be the most extensively tested area in the 2025 program, with both reconnaissance and direct targeting strategies to be employed. Reconnaissance drilling will consist of 3 holes totalling approximately 1,050 metres, focusing on discrete airborne EM anomalies near the intersection of prospective east-west structures. An additional 7 to 14 holes will be drilled using a more direct targeting approach for a total of 1,400 to 2,800 metres. These holes will test gravity low anomalies, areas of magnetic disruption, and sites of high geochemical response, including SGH uranium anomalies and historical surface grab samples with anomalous uranium and pathfinder element concentrations.
Figure 5: FSAN 2025 Ground Gravity Results with Lineament and 2025 Targets:
https://www.skyharbourltd.com/_resources/news/Figure_5_FSAN_2025_Ground_Gravity_Results_with_Lineament_and_2025_Targets.jpg
The West and Far West Grids (Zone 4; Figure 2) have been designated as contingency targets for the 2025 drill program. These areas encompass the western extent of the PL-1 conductive trend, where historical drilling intersected moderately to strongly graphitic, brittle-ductile fault zones with localized hydrothermal alteration. The structural complexity observed in this area enhances its prospectivity for basement-hosted uranium mineralization and warrants further investigation.
2024 Exploration Program Completed at Preston:
The 2024 field program marked the first exploration activities conducted by Orano at the Preston Project since 2020. The program included a 35.6 km ground Moving-Loop Transient Electromagnetic (ML-TEM) survey over the Preston West and Far West targets, focusing on an airborne VTEM conductor at Preston West and following up on a prior reconnaissance survey at Preston Far West.
A ground gravity survey comprising 2,295 stations was also completed over an area encompassing the FSAN and FSANE trends to help with drill target prioritization. In addition, a Spatiotemporal Geochemical Hydrocarbon (SGH) geochemical survey comprising approximately 1,100 samples was carried out during the summer of 2024. SGH is a cost-effective technique which has been successfully used to detect surficial anomalies associated with buried uranium mineralization in the Athabasca Basin.
Preston Uranium Project:
In March 2017, Skyharbour signed an option agreement with Orano (formerly AREVA Resources Inc.) that provided Orano an earn-in option to acquire a majority working interest in the 49,635-hectare Preston Uranium Project. The significant potential of the Project has been highlighted by past discoveries in the area by NexGen Energy Ltd. (Arrow deposit), Fission Uranium Corp. (Triple R deposit), and F3 Uranium Corp. (PLN discovery). Exploration at the Project has consisted of ground gravity, airborne and ground electromagnetics, radon, soil, silt, biogeochem, lake sediment, and geological mapping surveys, as well as exploratory drill programs. Over a dozen high-priority drill target areas associated with multiple prospective exploration corridors have been successfully delineated through these methodical, multi-phased exploration initiatives, which have culminated in an extensive, proprietary geological database for the project area.
Joint Venture and Strategic Partnership:
In early 2021, Orano fulfilled its earn-in option on the project by funding exploration expenditures and making the required cash payments. Upon completion of a total of CAD $4.8 million in exploration spending, a joint venture was established between Orano, Skyharbour, and Dixie Gold to advance and develop the project. Orano currently holds a 53.3% interest in the joint venture, with Skyharbour and Dixie Gold holding 25.6% and 21.1% interests, respectively.
Qualified Person:
The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 and has been reviewed and approved by Serdar Donmez, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration for Skyharbour Resources, who is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.
About Orano Canada Inc.:
Headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Orano Canada Inc. is a leading producer of uranium, accounting for the processing of 16.9 million pounds of uranium concentrate in Canada in 2024. Orano has been exploring for, mining and milling uranium in Canada for more than 60 years. Orano Canada is the operator of the McClean Lake uranium mill and a major partner in the Cigar Lake, McArthur River and Key Lake operations. The company employs over 450 people in Saskatchewan, including about 375 at the McClean Lake operation where over 40% of employees are self-declared Indigenous. As a sustainable uranium producer, Orano Canada is committed to safety, environmental protection and contributing to the prosperity and well-being of neighbouring communities.
Orano Canada Inc. is a subsidiary of the multinational Orano group. As a recognized international operator in the field of nuclear materials, Orano delivers solutions to address present and future global energy and health challenges. Its expertise and mastery of cutting-edge technologies enable Orano to offer its customers high value-added products and services throughout the entire fuel cycle. Every day, the Orano group's 17,000 employees draw on their skills, unwavering dedication to safety and constant quest for innovation, with the commitment to develop know-how in the transformation and control of nuclear materials, for the climate and for a healthy and resource-efficient world, now and tomorrow.
Visit Orano at www.oranocanada.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter: @oranocanada
About Skyharbour Resources Ltd.:
Skyharbour holds an extensive portfolio of uranium exploration projects in Canada's Athabasca Basin and is well positioned to benefit from improving uranium market fundamentals with interest in thirty-six projects covering over 614,000 hectares (over 1.5 million acres) of land. Skyharbour has acquired from Denison Mines, a large strategic shareholder of the Company, a 100% interest in the Moore Uranium Project, which is located 15 kilometres east of Denison's Wheeler River project and 39 kilometres south of Cameco's McArthur River uranium mine. Moore is an advanced-stage uranium exploration property with high-grade uranium mineralization at the Maverick Zone that returned drill results of up to 6.0% U 3 O 8 over 5.9 metres, including 20.8% U 3 O 8 over 1.5 metres at a vertical depth of 265 metres. Adjacent to the Moore Project is the Russell Lake Uranium Project, in which Skyharbour is the operator with joint-venture partner Rio Tinto. The project hosts several high-grade uranium drill intercepts over a large property area with robust exploration upside potential. The Company is actively advancing these projects through exploration and drill programs.
Skyharbour also has joint ventures with the industry leader Orano Canada Inc., Azincourt Energy, and Thunderbird Resources at the Preston, East Preston, and Hook Lake Projects, respectively. The Company also has several active earn-in option partners, including CSE-listed Basin Uranium Corp. at the Mann Lake Uranium Project; TSX-V listed North Shore Uranium at the Falcon Project; UraEx Resources at the South Dufferin and Bolt Projects; Hatchet Uranium at the Highway Project; Mustang Energy at the 914W Project; and TSX-V listed Terra Clean Energy at the South Falcon East Project. In aggregate, Skyharbour has now signed earn-in option agreements with partners that total over $36 million in partner-funded exploration expenditures, over $20 million worth of shares being issued, and $14 million in cash payments coming into Skyharbour, assuming that these partner companies complete their entire earn-ins at the respective projects.
Skyharbour's goal is to maximize shareholder value through new mineral discoveries, committed long-term partnerships, and the advancement of exploration projects in geopolitically favourable jurisdictions.
Skyharbour's Uranium Project Map in the Athabasca Basin:
https://www.skyharbourltd.com/_resources/images/SKY_SaskProject_Locator_2024-11-21_v1.jpg
To find out more about Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH) visit the Company's website at www.skyharbourltd.com .
"Jordan Trimble"
___________________________
Jordan Trimble
President and CEO
For further information contact myself or:
Nicholas Coltura
Investor Relations Manager
Skyharbour Resources Ltd.
Telephone: 604-558-5847
Toll Free: 800-567-8181
Facsimile: 604-687-3119
Email: info@skyharbourltd.com
NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.
Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains "forward‐looking information or statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, completing ongoing and planned work on its projects including drilling and the expected timing of such work programs, other statements relating to the technical, financial and business prospects of the Company, its projects and other matters. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of uranium, the ability to achieve its goals, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of exploration results, risks related to the inherent uncertainty of exploration and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, and those filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, adverse weather or climate conditions, failure to obtain or maintain all necessary government permits, approvals and authorizations, failure to obtain or maintain community acceptance (including First Nations), decrease in the price of uranium and other metals, increase in costs, litigation, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations. The Company does not undertake to update forward‐looking statements or forward‐looking information, except as required by law.
News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia
Keep reading...Show less
14 May
Blue Sky Uranium Expands Drill Plan to Advance the Ivana Uranium-Vanadium Project
TSX Venture Exchange: BSK
Frankfurt Stock Exchange: MAL2
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): BKUCF
Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK) (FSE: MAL2) (OTC: BKUCF), ("Blue Sky" or the "Company") is pleased to announce an update to the 2025 drill program to advance the Ivana Uranium-Vanadium deposit towards feasibility. The drill program is being planned and executed by Blue Sky's joint-venture operating company Ivana Minerales S.A., (" JVCO ", a partnership with Abatare Spain, S.L.U.).
The updated programs have led to a doubling of the original budget to US$6.0M , beyond the minimum annual commitment of US$3M for the first year stipulated in the joint-venture agreement. The new estimate includes US$4.4M for the infill drilling program and US$1.6M for a subsequent exploration drilling program.
Nikolaos Cacos , President & CEO of the Company stated, "It is clear that JVCO has decided to move forward with an aggressive work plan aimed at achieving technical and economic feasibility in the shortest possible time. This supports the near-term goal for Ivana: building a strong asset for our shareholders that offers Argentina a potential domestic uranium supply for its nuclear energy generation."
As previously reported, the next program is expected to include up to 6,000 metres of reverse circulation (" RC ") drilling. The program has been refined to include approximately 330 drill holes with an estimated average depth of 18 metres as shown in Figure 1 . This will include infill drilling to support the reclassification of some inferred mineral resources to indicated mineral resources and to improve the geological modeling to allow the design of the deposit to be adjusted for mining. A second phase RC drill program of up to 2,500 metres now been planned to follow the infill program. This program will test at least two new high-potential exploration targets surrounding Ivana.
Drilling proposals are currently being evaluated, and the JVCO team is prioritizing the availability of equipment and the possibility of having two rigs drilling simultaneously to accelerate the work plan.
The Company expects the drill program to begin this fiscal quarter once the final technical, legal and community requirements have been completed.
In addition to planning the drill program, the JVCO technical team is continuing its process of evaluating engineering companies capable of advancing the other technical and economic aspects of the project toward feasibility. In adherence to the principles of both joint-venture participants, the winning bid will offer the highest standards of modern and sustainable mining, extensive local experience, the ability and assurance of meeting the proposed goals within the required timeline and a commitment to an appropriate budget.
Qualified Persons
The technical contents of this news release have been reviewed and approved by Mr. Ariel Testi , CPG, who works for the Company and is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101.
About Ivana Minerales S.A.
Ivana Minerales S.A. is the operating company for the joint-venture between Blue Sky and its partner Abatare Spain, S.L.U. (" COAM ") to advance the Ivana Uranium-Vanadium deposit in Rio Negro Province of Argentina . The activities of JVCO are subject to the earn-in transaction (the " Agreement ") in which COAM will fund cumulative expenditures of US$35 million to acquire a 49.9% indirect equity interest in the Ivana deposit, and then has the further right to earn up to an 80% equity interest in JVCO by completion of a feasibility study and funding the costs and expenditures up to US$160,000,000 to develop and construct the project to commercial production, subject to the terms and conditions in the Agreement. For additional details, please refer to the News Release dated February 27, 2025 , as well as the Company's latest Financial Statements & MD&A available at blueskyuranium.com .
About Blue Sky Uranium Corp.
Blue Sky Uranium Corp. is a leader in uranium discovery in Argentina . The Company's objective is to deliver exceptional returns to shareholders by rapidly advancing a portfolio of surficial uranium deposits into low-cost producers, while respecting the environment, the communities, and the cultures in all the areas in which we work. Blue Sky has the exclusive right to properties in two provinces in Argentina . The Company's Amarillo Grande Project was an in-house discovery of a new district that has the potential to be both a leading domestic supplier of uranium to the growing Argentine market and a new international market supplier. Blue Sky is advancing its flagship Ivana Uranium-Vanadium Deposit through a joint venture with subsidiaries of Corporación América Group. The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
"Nikolaos Cacos"
_____________________________________
Nikolaos Cacos , President, CEO and Director
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
This news release may contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, the "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Any statements that are contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "will", "estimates", "believes", "intends" "expects" and similar expressions which are intended to identify forward-looking statements. More particularly and without limitation, this press release contains forward-looking statements that, other than statements of historical fact, address activities, events or developments the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, without limitation, statements about the Company's planned drilling campaign at the Ivana deposit and the timing thereof and the prospective nature of the "Bajo Huenteleo" target area. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.
Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements and, even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things: uncertainty relating to mineral resources; risks related to heavy metal and transition metal price fluctuations, particularly uranium and vanadium; ri sks relating to the dependence of the Company on key management personnel and outside parties; the potential impact of global pandemics; risks and uncertainties related to governmental regulation and the ability to obtain, amend, or maintain licenses, permits, or surface rights; risks associated with technical difficulties in connection with mining activities; and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations, including in respect of the Company's planned drilling program described in this news release. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Readers are encouraged to refer to the Company's public disclosure documents for a more detailed discussion of factors that may impact expected future results. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by securities law.
View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blue-sky-uranium-expands-drill-plan-to-advance-the-ivana-uranium-vanadium-project-302454695.html
SOURCE Blue Sky Uranium Corp.
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2025/14/c4892.html
News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia
Keep reading...Show less
13 May
Homerun Resources Inc. Signs Memorandum of Understanding for Land Donation and Supply of Infrastructure & Services for the Development of the Company's Industrial Projects in Bahia, Brazil
Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with CBPM (Companhia Baiana de Pesquisa Mineral), BahiaGás (Companhia de Gás da Bahia), SECTI (Secretaria de Ciência, Tecnologia e Inovação) and the Municipality of Belmonte, aiming to immediately:
- Consolidate strategic alliances to ensure the effective implementation and development of Homerun's Industrial Projects, covering everything from extraction and processing to the transformation of high value-added mineral resources, with goals and schedules defined in specific instruments arising from this MoU;
- Integrate actions to promote science, technology, innovation, infrastructure, professional qualification and clean energy; and
- Promote a new cycle of regional development based on a diversified, sustainable economic matrix aligned with the guidelines of the Government of the State of Bahia.
This MoU has been developed to support the installation of Homerun's initial 120,000 ton per year Silica Processing facility and the 365,000 ton per year Solar Glass manufacturing facility in the Municipality of Belmonte, Bahia, Brazil, ensuring the establishment of the entire value chain, from mineral extraction to high value-added final products, in Belmonte, maximizing the socioeconomic and environmental benefits for the State of Bahia. Many initiatives detailed within this MOU have already made considerable progress to date, and we are thrilled with the overwhelming support from all the Parties.
Brian Leeners, CEO of Homerun, stated, "We want to thank all our partners at every level from the Municipality of Belmonte to the State Government of Bahia. The Team at Homerun has achieved another major milestone to the benefit of our stakeholders and the people of Bahia. First our unique resource and now the land, infrastructure, and services to take that resource to the production of solar glass and other in-demand HPQ materials. We look forward to the day when the facilities on this land are providing best-in-class solutions into both the domestic and global marketplace. I want to personally thank Antonio Vitor, our Country Manager, for the huge amount of time and energy that has gone into nurturing this transformative partnership."
HIGHLIGHTS OF THIS MOU INCLUDE:
- Donation of land area with a minimum size of 60 hectares within 30 days for the development of Homerun's Silica Processing facility and the Solar Glass Manufacturing facility.
- Granting of tax incentives for optimization and operation of Homerun Projects.
- Expedited licensing, permitting, and priority approval flow for processing and project documents.
- Commitment of continuous and safe natural gas supply from Bahiagás.
- Improvement and paving of local roads providing access to donated area.
- Technical and professional training, education, fundraising with a focus on strengthening the Homerun projects in Belmonte and generating regional knowledge and technical training.
- Formalization of a fund aimed at the development of education in the region and surrounding areas.
- Generating approximately 500 direct jobs, 2,800 indirect jobs and up to 1,000 temporary jobs during the construction phase, with an investment of up to R$1.8 billion for the development of Homerun's facilities.
DETAILED DUTIES OF THE PARTIES:
Municipality of Belmonte
- Ensure the donation of a land area with a minimum size of 60 hectares (sixty hectares), duly regularized (with updated registration and free of any encumbrances), located in an industrial zone or with potential for such, and with easy access to basic infrastructure (medium/high voltage electricity nearby, availability of water for industrial use and potential for connection to the future natural gas network), and formalizing the donation through a specific municipal law to be approved by the City Council within 30 (thirty) days;
- Ensure the approval of construction and operating plans and licenses;
- Coordinate with the City Council the granting of tax incentives that can optimize the implementation and operation of the Homerun project, presenting a specific tax incentive bill within 90 days and seeking its approval within 150 days;
- Coordinate, together with the competent agencies, the improvement and paving of the local roads providing access to the donated area, with an execution schedule to be defined in conjunction with Homerun within 6 (six) months after the donation of the property;
- Commit to coordinating, together with the electricity concessionaire and the competent agencies, the stable supply and in a quantity adequate to the plant's demand (with a service plan within 12 months) after the donation of the property;
- Commit, together with the responsible entities, to the planning and execution of the expansion of the basic sanitation network, in order to meet the demand of the enterprise and its workers (with an expansion plan of up to 24 months);
- Work on the coordination of housing solutions, in partnership with state and federal programs, aiming to serve the workers who move to Belmonte;
- Carry out a detailed mapping and actively mobilize the local workforce to participate in the professional qualification programs to be implemented, establishing a registry of candidates with their qualifications and experiences (to be updated quarterly) and organizing selection processes in coordination with Homerun, with the aim of ensuring that at least 70% of the unskilled workforce and 30% of the skilled workforce are recruited locally;
- Request the State of Bahia to raise the level of competence of the Municipality for environmental licensing, in order to license the project; and
- Collaborate with Homerun in obtaining municipal licenses and permits (construction permit, operating license, etc.), prioritizing the analysis of processes and seeking to reduce processing times, with the establishment of a priority approval flow for project documents.
Bahiagás (Bahia Gas Company)
- Commit to supplying natural gas to fully meet the energy needs of the Homerun industrial unit in Belmonte, with a special focus on the essential supply for the fusion furnace and forehearth. This supply will be carried out in strict compliance with the technical parameters already defined;
- Ensure the continuous and safe supply of natural gas that must comply with the specifications contained in ANP Resolution No. 16 of 17.06.2008, or the regulations that replace it;
- Provide a nominal gas consumption of 6,100 Nm³/h, meeting the operational demand of the industrial plant under normal production conditions, guaranteeing the stability of the production processes even at times of greater demand;
- Ensure a stable and adequate supply pressure, maintained between 4 bar(g) and 6 bar(g), measured precisely at the outlet of the supply station located at the Homerun factory facilities, with the installation of high-precision pressure measurement and control equipment and periodic inspections to ensure the integrity of the system;
- Build the infrastructure required to supply natural gas to Homerun, subject to obtaining any and all regulatory authorizations required for the construction of the infrastructure, in accordance with applicable legislation, in addition to the necessary procedures for contracting a third-party company for said construction through a public bidding process. Regulatory authorizations include environmental licenses, approvals, authorizations from potential interferers and effective implementation of the right-of-way, aiming to guarantee a reliable and long-term supply network for Homerun and for the future industrial development of the region; and
- Sign a specific Natural Gas Supply Contract (CFGN) with Homerun within 90 (ninety) days, establishing a future date for the start of gas supply consistent with the completion of the infrastructure to be built, subject to the formal submission of technical information (equipment, operating regime, operating pressure and maximum hourly flow rate) by Homerun, detailing the firm and interruptible contractual volumes, delivery conditions, measurement points, applicable tariffs and review mechanisms, as well as the responsibilities of each party in relation to the connection infrastructure. This contract must provide for a guaranteed minimum volume of natural gas supply, based on the daily contractual quantity informed by Homerun.
SECTI (Secretariat of Science, Technology and Innovation)
- Diagnose the technological demands of the project and the scientific capabilities of the Bahian ecosystem applicable to its value chain;
- Ensure, in conjunction with CBPM, the qualification of the local workforce through the implementation of technical and professional training courses geared towards the demands of the Homerun project in Belmonte, ensuring that the region's population is able to occupy the opportunities generated by the sustainable mining production chain;
- Establish agreements with universities, institutes and technology parks to foster applied research, innovation and the development of technological solutions geared towards the high-purity silica production chain, with a focus on strengthening the Homerun project in Belmonte and generating regional knowledge and technical training;
- Work on prospecting and raising funds from development institutions, with the aim of supporting innovation, professional training and technological development projects linked to the sustainable mining chain, especially strategic initiatives such as the Homerun project in Belmonte;
- Ensure the training of specialized human capital through scholarship programs, technological residencies and technical courses; and
- Encourage the installation of R&D centers and testing and certification laboratories.
CBPM (Companhia Baiana de Pesquisa Mineral)
- Ensure technical support for the project in the stages of requesting, obtaining and maintaining mining rights with the ANM;
- Ensure technical support for the project in the stages of requesting, obtaining and maintaining environmental licenses with INEMA and the Municipal Government of Belmonte
- Act as an intermediary with the State Government in the inter-institutional negotiations necessary for the advancement of the project;
- Promote coordination with other players in the mineral sector to identify synergies and complementary opportunities that can optimize the development of the project and the region;
- Propose projects to improve industrial processes and reuse waste;
- Organize technical events, workshops and seminars on sustainable mining, in addition to producing videos, booklets and technical presentations to publicize the project to the community and strengthen social and institutional support for the initiative;
- Encourage the adoption of green mining practices, with the use of renewable energy, water reuse and waste reduction;
- Support, in partnership with SECTI, professional training and qualification programs aimed at the demands of the Homerun project in Belmonte, promoting productive inclusion and strengthening the local workforce; and
- Establish, in partnership with Homerun, a fund aimed at the development of education in the region and surrounding areas, ensuring regular contributions, with a focus on improving the quality of education, technical training and productive inclusion of the local population.
Homerun
- To fully implement a unit for the industrialization of industrial sand in the Municipality of Belmonte, ensuring the addition of value to the raw material and contributing to the strengthening of the local production chain;
- To establish, in partnership with CBPM, a fund aimed at the development of education in the region directly impacted by the activities of the mine and the industrial unit, ensuring regular contributions, with a focus on improving the quality of education, technical training and productive inclusion of the local population;
- To provide, within 90 (ninety) days after receiving the property where the plant will be installed, all the technical information, studies and documents necessary for the development of the projects that may be prepared by Bahiagás, with a view to making the supply of natural gas to the industrial plant viable;
- To provide public entities with the technical, economic and environmental data necessary for decision-making and planning;
- Invest up to R$1.8 billion in the implementation of the project, with the expectation of generating approximately 500 direct jobs, 2,800 indirect jobs and up to 1,000 temporary jobs during the construction phase;
- Complete Phase I of the project within 12 months from the date of obtaining the construction permit;
- Complete Phase II within 24 months from the start of construction, under penalty of the property donated to the Municipality being returned, except in cases of unforeseeable circumstances or force majeure duly justified;
- Cooperate with state and municipal agencies, whenever required, for the proper processing of administrative, environmental and regulatory processes related to the implementation and operation of the project;
- Invest in the qualification and hiring of local labor, prioritizing regional development;
- Establish agreements with universities and ICTs for technology transfer and applied innovation; and
- Act with socio-environmental responsibility, promoting good ESG practices.
The term of validity of this MOU will be 36 (thirty-six) months and may be extended by consensus of the Parties to the MOU.
About Homerun (www.homerunresources.com)
Homerun (TSXV: HMR) is a vertically integrated materials leader revolutionizing green energy solutions through advanced silica technologies. As an emerging force outside of China for high-purity quartz (HPQ) silica innovation, the Company controls the full industrial vertical from raw material extraction to cutting-edge solar, battery and energy storage solutions. Our dual-engine vertical integration strategy combines:
Advanced Materials
- Operating through ownership and partnerships to control two of Brazil's premier Silica Districts with in-place logistics.
- Pioneering zero-waste thermoelectric purification and advanced materials processing technologies with University of California - Davis.
- Developing silicon carbide and thermoelectric materials for next-generation battery solutions.
Energy Solutions
- Building Latin America's first dedicated high-efficiency solar glass manufacturing facility (365,000t/yr capacity).
- Commercializing the integration of Perovskite PV on solar glass technology (PSC is at +25% solar efficiency and now commercializing globally as Tandem Solar).
- Partnering with U.S. Dept. of Energy/NREL on the development of the Enduring long-duration energy storage system utilizing the Company's high-purity silica sand for industrial heat and electricity arbitrage and complementary silica purification.
With six profit centers built within the vertical strategy and all gaining economic advantage utilizing the Company's HPQ silica, across, solar, battery and energy storage solutions, Homerun is positioned to capitalize on high-growth global energy transition markets. The 3-phase development plan has achieved all key milestones in a timely manner, including government partnerships, scalable logistical market access, and breakthrough IP in advanced materials processing and energy solutions.
Homerun maintains an uncompromising commitment to ESG principles, deploying the cleanest and most sustainable production technologies across all operations while benefiting the people in the communities where the Company operates. As we advance revenue generation and vertical integration in 2025, the Company continues to deliver shareholder value through strategic execution within the unstoppable global energy transition.
On behalf of the Board of Directors of
Homerun Resources Inc.
"Brian Leeners"
Brian Leeners, CEO & Director
brianleeners@gmail.com / +1 604-862-4184 (WhatsApp)
Tyler Muir, Investor Relations
info@homerunresources.com / +1 306-690-8886 (WhatsApp)
FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE
The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of aMoUnts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements".
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Keep reading...Show less
11 May
Multiple New Multi-Commodity Targets
C29 Metals (C29:AU) has announced Multiple New Multi-Commodity Targets
09 May
Cameco Announces Election of Directors
Cameco (TSX: CCO; NYSE: CCJ) has announced the election of ten board members at its annual meeting held on May 9, 2025.
Shareholders elected board members Daniel Camus, Tammy Cook-Searson, Catherine Gignac, Tim Gitzel, Marie Inkster, Kathryn Jackson, Don Kayne, Peter Kukielski, Dominique Minière and Leontine van Leeuwen-Atkins.
Voting Results for Cameco Directors
Nominee
Votes For
% Votes For
Against
% Votes Against
Catherine Gignac
70,619,061
97.18%
2,049,126
2.82%
Daniel Camus
69,936,962
96.24%
2,731,225
3.76%
Tammy Cook-Searson
72,363,467
99.58%
304,720
0.42%
Tim Gitzel
72,167,157
99.31%
501,030
0.69%
Kathryn Jackson
72,503,876
99.77%
164,311
0.23%
Marie Inkster
71,236,979
98.03%
1,431,208
1.97%
Don Kayne
71,827,240
98.84%
840,947
1.16%
Peter Kukielski
72,192,226
99.35%
475,960
0.65%
Dominique Minière
72,102,629
99.22%
565,558
0.78%
Leontine van Leeuwen-Atkins
71,895,262
98.94%
772,925
1.06%
Profile
Cameco is one of the largest global providers of the uranium fuel needed to power a secure energy future. Our competitive position is based on our controlling ownership of the world's largest high-grade reserves and low-cost operations, as well as significant investments across the nuclear fuel cycle, including ownership interests in Westinghouse Electric Company and Global Laser Enrichment. Utilities around the world rely on Cameco to provide global nuclear fuel solutions for the generation of safe, reliable, carbon-free nuclear power. Our shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. Our head office is in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada.
As used in this news release, the terms we, us, our, the Company and Cameco mean Cameco Corporation and its subsidiaries unless otherwise indicated.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250509455513/en/
Investor inquiries
Cory Kos
306-716-6782
cory_kos@cameco.com
Media inquiries
Veronica Baker
306-385-5541
veronica_baker@cameco.com
News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia
Keep reading...Show less
09 May
Canadian Natural Resources Limited Reports Voting Results at Annual and Special Meeting
Canadian Natural held its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders on May 8, 2025. The result of the vote by shareholders for each resolution is reported below.
|Votes For
|Votes Withheld
|Catherine M. Best
|1,290,773,343
|105,594,697
|92.44 %
|7.56 %
|Dr. M. Elizabeth Cannon
|1,387,390,907
|8,977,135
|99.36 %
|0.64 %
|N. Murray Edwards
|1,343,051,981
|53,316,060
|96.18 %
|3.82 %
|Christopher L. Fong
|1,300,632,889
|95,735,153
|93.14 %
|6.86 %
|Ambassador Gordon D. Giffin
|1,208,724,484
|187,643,557
|86.56 %
|13.44 %
|Wilfred A. Gobert
|1,369,762,011
|26,606,029
|98.09 %
|1.91 %
|Christine M. Healy
|1,384,536,485
|11,831,556
|99.15 %
|0.85 %
|Steve W. Laut
|1,372,048,183
|24,319,858
|98.26 %
|1.74 %
|Honourable Frank J. McKenna
|1,340,623,891
|55,744,149
|96.01 %
|3.99 %
|Scott G. Stauth
|1,380,178,277
|16,189,765
|98.84 %
|1.16 %
|David A. Tuer
|1,292,282,412
|104,085,630
|92.55 %
|7.45 %
|Annette M. Verschuren
|1,378,864,270
|17,503,771
|98.75 %
|1.25 %
|Votes For
|Votes Withheld
|1,370,498,436
|71,323,339
|95.05 %
|4.95 %
|Votes For
|Votes Against
|1,169,822,162
|226,545,869
|83.78 %
|16.22 %
|Votes For
|Votes Against
|1,368,205,205
|28,162,822
|97.98 %
|2.02 %
Canadian Natural is a senior crude oil and natural gas production company, with continuing operations in its core areas located in Western Canada, the U.K. portion of the North Sea and Offshore Africa.
Canadian Natural Resources LIMITED
T (403) 517-6700 F (403) 517-7350 E ir@cnrl.com
2100, 855 - 2 Street S.W. Calgary, Alberta, T2P 4J8
www.cnrl.com
SCOTT G. STAUTH
President
VICTOR C. DAREL
Chief Financial Officer
LANCE J. CASSON
Manager, Investor Relations
Trading Symbol - CNQ
Toronto Stock Exchange
New York Stock Exchange
Certain information regarding the Company contained herein may constitute forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Such statements are subject to known or unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws. Refer to our website for detailed forward-looking statements and notes regarding Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures at www.cnrl.com.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/251480
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
Keep reading...Show less
Latest News
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
American Battery4.030.24
Aion Therapeutic0.10-0.01
Cybin Corp2.140.00
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.