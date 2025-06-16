Multiple High-Grade Results including 51.96% Cu C 52g/t Ag

- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
June 15, 2025
Somerset Minerals Ltd (“Somerset” or the “Company”) (ASX:SMM) is pleased to announce the initial assay results from the maiden surface sampling campaign at its recently acquired Coppermine Project (the “Project”) in Canada.
- Initial assay results from maiden surface sampling program confirm wide-spread mineralisation
- Large representative rock samples were collected across Laphroaig, Jura and Oban districts
- At Laphroaig: High-grade copper over 500m strike, within a broader 2.0km trend, including:
- CMC0047: 51.96% Cu and 52.2g/t Ag
- CMC0042: 50.84% Cu and 65.3g/t Ag
- At Jura: High-grade copper over 5.0km strike, hosted within a major N-S trending fault, including:
- CMC0021: 19.10% Cu and 21.1g/t Ag
- CMC0101: 13.55% Cu and 24.3g/t Ag
- Maiden drill campaign scheduled to commence around 5th July focusing on Coronation C Jura
- Assay results for samples containing native copper are expected to be received in the next week
- Fully funded C fully permitted for high-impact maiden exploration drill campaign
- lanning underway for larger Phase-2 exploration program, including expanded drill campaign
Managing Director, Chris Hansen, commented,
“These are truly exceptional early results that speak to the scale, quality, and untapped potential of our Coppermine Project. To return grades of over 50% copper from surface samples — and to also return high-grade results from across multiple prospects — is a rare and exciting outcome. What’s even more compelling is the continuity of mineralisation we're seeing: over 500 metres at Laphroaig and more than 5.0 kilometres at Jura. This confirms the presence of an extensive, high-grade copper system, and supports the historic information we’re building on.
We are now entering a very exciting phase for Somerset. Our fully funded, fully permitted maiden drill campaign is set to commence in just over two weeks time, with walk-up targets defined by strong geophysical signatures and outcropping copper mineralisation. At Coronation, we’re targeting several high-priority IP anomalies supported by historical drill intercepts of up to 40 metres, while Jura and Laphroaig are shaping up as large-scale, structurally controlled, high-grade copper systems with district-scale potential. These early successes are the direct result of our methodical and targeted approach to exploration.
With a dominant landholding in one of the world’s last underexplored copper frontiers, drilling set to begin imminently and assays still outstanding for native copper sampling, we believe Somerset is uniquely positioned to potentially unlock a major new copper district.”
Click here for the full ASX release
This article includes content from Somerset Minerals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
SMM:AU
The Conversation (0)
3s
Right to Earn Majority Interest in Highly Prospective Chilean Copper-Gold-Molybdenite Porphyry Project and Placement to raise $2.2m
FMR Resources Limited (ASX:FMR) (FMR or Company) is pleased to announce it has entered into a conditional Binding Term Sheet giving it the right to earn up to a 60% interest in a highly prospective copper-gold-molybdenite project in central Chile (Transaction). The Company will joint venture (JV) into selected tenements (the JV Tenements or Concessions) within the Llahuin Project (Llahuin or the Project) held by Southern Hemisphere Mining Ltd (SUH) which overlie the Southern Porphyry Target.
Highlights
- Large Cu-Au-Mo porphyry target untested at depth
- Coincidental datasets suggest substantial copper porphyry system
- Shallow historic drilling confirms porphyry mineralisation above target
- Drilling of targets to commence early Q4 2025
- Oliver Kiddie joins FMR as Managing Director
- Firm commitments received for $2.2m capital raising at $0.16 through a placement to existing and new sophisticated investors
- Mark Creasy to join the FMR register as major shareholder
The Southern Porphyry JV gives FMR exposure to a potential Company-making discovery. Coincidental datasets captured across the Southern Porphyry target area suggest a large, untested copper porphyry system below historic exploration. With proven fertility along a ~6km corridor at Llahuin, including historic shallow copper porphyry mineralisation directly above the Southern Porphyry target, this JV delivers FMR drill-ready targets for Q4 2025. The Company looks forward to updating shareholders as we progress towards maiden drilling of these exciting targets.
In conjunction, FMR is pleased to announce the appointment of Oliver Kiddie as Managing Director. Mr Kiddie is a geologist with over 20 years’ experience across exploration, resource definition, project development, and production throughout Australia and internationally. He has extensive experience in base metal and gold exploration through senior management, executive, and directorship positions, including Dominion Mining, European Goldfields, the Creasy Group, and Legend Mining.
Oliver Kiddie said:“I am very excited to be joining the FMR team as the Company expands its exploration portfolio with the Llahuin Project in Chile. I look forward to leading the Company through the next stage of growth and working with the experienced SUH team as the compelling Southern Porphyry drill targets are tested in Q4 this year, with the clear aim of a Company-making discovery.”
Project Description
Porphyry-style Cu-Au-Mo mineralisation identified to date at the Llahuin Project is largely hosted in three main mineralised zones - the Central Porphyry Zone, Cerro do Oro and Ferrocarril, which occur along a +2.5 km N-S strike (open north and south, with a total strike length of up 6 km). These zones are coincident with a north-south trending valley, potentially reflecting weathering of more regressive units or a structure.
Figure 1. Oblique view of Southern Porphyry Target looking to WNW showing 3D inversion model resistivity shells from magnetotelluric data, Llahuin Project drilling to date and tenements forming the joint venture. Refer to Figures 6 and 7 for location and plan view, and Figure 5 for a sectional view.
Llahuin was initially acquired in July 2011 by SUH through an intermediary from Antofagasta plc. Drilling completed across the project to date comprises 296 holes for 64,503m with a total of 62 holes for 11,927m completed on the JV Tenements, of which 9,156m reports to the Ferrocarril zone and are therefore not relevant to the Southern Porphyry Target. Drilling has resulted in the delineation of Mineral Resources which do not form part of the JV and do not form part of the transaction (see Figures 1 and 7).
In addition to drilling SUH has completed extensive geochemical and geophysical surveys at Llahuin, including detailed magnetics (MAG), induced polarisation (IP), and magnetotellurics (MT). These datasets have indicated a “blind” porphyry-style target at the southern end of the Llahuin Project named the Southern Porphyry Target. This target is defined by a coincident magnetic anomaly, IP resistivity anomaly, and MT resistivity anomaly. The target is modelled as a circular feature 1.5km – 2km in diameter and centred approximately 1,000m below surface (see Figures 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5).
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from FMR Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Keep reading...Show less
14 June
Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: St. Augustine Rises 67 Percent on Private Placement
Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly look at the best-performing Canadian mining stocks on the TSX, TSXV and CSE, starting with a round-up of Canadian and US news impacting the resource sector.
A new report released on Wednesday (June 11) by Canada’s Climate Institute suggests Canada risks missing out on a C$12 billion market for critical minerals should the government not enact policy to drive investment in Canada’s mining sector.
The report outlines a growing need for minerals like copper, cobalt, lithium, nickel, graphite and rare earths, all of which are found in Canada. These critical minerals are all used to produce goods needed for the energy transition, from photovoltaics to electric vehicles.
Overall, to meet this demand, the mining sector will require an estimated US$480 billion to US$750 billion in investment globally. To remain competitive, the institute suggests Canada will need to generate between C$30 billion and $65 billion in investments in upstream projects between now and 2040.
To reduce investor risk and ensure Canada and local communities see a net benefit, the report makes several suggestions aimed at different levels of government.
It recommends the Federal government collaborate with an arms-length financial institution to develop or expand risk-sharing agreements to support mineral assets through price volatility, and provincial governments strengthen mining regulations to mitigate risks and liabilities.
Additionally, it recommends both levels of government facilitate greater participation by Indigenous communities in mining projects through scaling up their resources for capacity and increasing their access to capital.
South of the border, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics released May’s consumer price index (CPI) data on Wednesday. The figures show a worsening of year-over-year inflation as all-items CPI ticked up to 2.4 percent from the 2.3 percent recorded in April. On a monthly basis, it rose just 0.1 percent versus the 0.2 percent the previous month.
Analysts had been expecting a steeper increase, but the numbers were offset by significant declines in energy prices in May.
However, the expectation is that higher figures will be coming over the next few months as the effects of the Trump administration’s tariffs begin to work their way through the economy. The slow response to the tariffs is primarily attributed to retailers working through inventories which were purchased prior to the tariffs coming into effect.
The CPI and other data will play a crucial role in the Federal Open Market Committee’s rate decision when it meets next week, on June 17 and 18. The overwhelming consensus by market watchers is the Fed will continue to hold the current range of 4.25 to 4.5 percent until its September meeting.
Markets and commodities react
In Canada, major indexes were mixed at the end of the week. The S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) was largely flat, posting a small 0.32 percent gain during the week to close at 26,504.35 on Friday. The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) fared worse, losing 1.16 percent to 721.13, and the CSE Composite Index (CSE:CSECOMP) slid 2.48 percent to 114.88.
US equities were also in negative territory this week, with the S&P 500 (INDEXSP:INX) losing 0.46 percent to close at 6,976.96, the Nasdaq-100 (INDEXNASDAQ:NDX) slipping 0.79 percent to 21,612.68 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (INDEXDJX:.DJI) sinking 1.38 percent to 42,197.80.
On the other hand, the gold price was up significantly this week, gaining 3.68 percent to US$3,432.17 as investors sought safe-haven assets amid the threat of war between Israel and Iran. The silver price climbed 0.91 percent during the period to end the week US$36.31, although it spiked as high as US$36.86 during trading Monday.
In base metals, the COMEX copper price sank 1.44 percent over the week to US$4.80 per pound. Meanwhile, the S&P GSCI (INDEXSP:SPGSCI) posted a gain of 4.4 percent to close at 568.42.
Top Canadian mining stocks this week
How did mining stocks perform against this backdrop?
Take a look at this week’s five best-performing Canadian mining stocks below.
Stock data for this article was retrieved at 3:30 p.m. EDT on Friday using TradingView's stock screener. Only companies trading on the TSX, TSXV and CSE with market capitalizations greater than C$10 million are included. Mineral companies within the non-energy minerals, energy minerals, process industry and producer manufacturing sectors were considered.
1. St. Augustine Gold and Copper (TSX: SAU)
Weekly gain: 66.67 percent
Market cap: C$116.31 million
Share price: C$0.125
St. Augustine Gold and Copper is a development company focused on its King-king copper-gold project in the Philippines' Davao de Oro province. The project consists of 184 mining claims.
According to the most recent preliminary economic assessment from 2013, the company projects an after-tax net present value of US$1.78 billion, with an internal rate of return of 24 percent and a payback period of 2.4 years using a base case scenario of a copper price of US$3.00 per pound and a gold price of US$1,250 per ounce. The company is currently working towards an update to the study.
The most recent news from the project was announced on May 30, when St. Augustine stated that it had entered into an agreement with the National Development Corporation (Nadecor) to acquire a 100 percent interest in Nadecor's wholly owned subsidiary Kingking Milling, which holds the development rights to King-king. Under the terms of the deal, Nadecor will receive C$9.02 million convertible into 185 million shares.
The project's exploration and development permits are held by Kingking Mining, which remains a 40/40/20 joint venture between St. Augustine, Nadecor and Queensberry Mining and Development. The release also included details of new ore sales and royalty agreements between Kingking Milling and Kingking Mining.
Shares in St. Augustine rose this week after the company announced Tuesday (June 10) it had entered into a non-brokered private placement for up to 341 million shares for gross proceeds of C$24.9 million.
The company said it will use the proceeds to fund the completion of a feasibility study and organizing financing for the King-king project. The first tranche of the placement is expected to close on June 20.
2. Barksdale Resources (TSXV:BRO)
Weekly gain: 50 percent
Market cap: C$12.88 million
Share price: C$0.105
Barksdale Resources is a copper exploration company focused on advancing its assets in Arizona, US.
The company’s flagship Sunnyside project has been in focus in 2025. The site is located in the Patagonia Mountains of Southern Arizona and covers approximately 21 square kilometers. Sunnyside is located adjacent to South32's (ASX:S32,OTC Pink:SHTLF) Hermosa project.
The most recent news from the project came on May 13, when the company completed the drilling campaign and expenditures necessary to acquire the initial 51 percent interest in the property as part of an earn-in agreement with Regal Resources. Under the terms, Barksdale was required to complete 7,620 meters of drilling and make C$6 million in total expenditures.
The company has until September 2025 to provide an additional C$1 million in cash payment and 5 million shares to Regal to complete the transaction. Once complete, the company will have 20 days to decide whether to proceed to Phase 2 for the option to increase its interest to 67.5 percent, which it can earn by completing another 7,620 meters of drilling, paying Regal C$550,000 and issuing Regal 4.9 million shares within a two year period.
3. Avalon Advanced Materials (TSXV:AVL)
Weekly gain: 50 percent
Market cap: C$18.91 million
Share price: C$0.03
Avalon Advanced Materials is an exploration and development company focused on lithium projects in Canada.
Its flagship project is its 40 percent owned Separation Rapids lithium project in Ontario, a joint venture with SCR-Sibelco, which owns the remaining 60 percent. The project consists of three primary lithium targets: the Separation Rapids deposit; the Snowbank target, located near Kenora; and the Lilypad project near Fort Hope, which also hosts tantalum and cesium mineralization.
The pair increased the project's measured and indicated mineral resource by 28 percent in late February.
Although the company didn't release news this week, its share price jumped significantly during the period.
4. Excellon Resources (TSXV:EXN)
Weekly gain: 48.44 percent
Market cap: C$12.88 million
Share price: C$0.105
Excellon Resources is an exploration and development company working to advance a portfolio of assets around the world.
Its most advanced project is the past-producing Mallay silver mine in Central Peru. The company executed a definitive agreement to acquire the project, as well as the Tres Cerros gold-silver project, in March. Between 2012 and 2018, mining at the site produced 6 million ounces of silver, 45 million pounds of zinc and 35 million pounds of lead before the operation was placed on care and maintenance.
On May 23, Excellon announced it had entered into an offtake and financing agreement with Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) that will provide the final piece of funding to allow Excellon to restart mining operations at Mallay, bringing its available capital to US$18 million.
Under the terms of the agreement, Glencore will provide up to US$7.5 million in funding through a pre-export finance loan agreement backed by concentrate production at the mine. Glencore has also agreed to purchase 100 percent of zinc-lead concentrate until 2028 or 2029 depending on certain conditions.
5. Latin Metals (TSXV:LMS)
Weekly gain: 42.86 percent
Market cap: C$23.77 million
Share price: C$0.20
Latin Metals is a South America focused project generator company with 18 projects across Argentina and Peru.
Its primary focus for 2025 has been on its Argentine portfolio, which includes the Organullo gold project in the Salta province, as well as the Cerro Bayo and La Flora gold projects in the Deseado Massif metal belt in the Santa Cruz province.
The company’s most recent news came on Monday when it announced it had secured drill permits for the Organullo site. The permits provide approval for up to 11,900 meters of diamond drilling as well as other exploration activities. Latin Metals said the permit is a key milestone for the project.
The project is subject to an option agreement with AngloGold Argentina, a subsidiary of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU), which has the right to earn up to an 80 percent stake in the site. AngloGold is preparing to "test targets that have potential scale and alteration characteristics consistent with Tier 1 high-sulphidation epithermal gold systems."
FAQs for Canadian mining stocks
What is the difference between the TSX and TSXV?
The TSX, or Toronto Stock Exchange, is used by senior companies with larger market caps, and the TSXV, or TSX Venture Exchange, is used by smaller-cap companies. Companies listed on the TSXV can graduate to the senior exchange.
How many mining companies are listed on the TSX and TSXV?
As of February 2025, there were 1,572 companies listed on the TSXV, 905 of which were mining companies. Comparatively, the TSX was home to 1,859 companies, with 181 of those being mining companies.
Together the TSX and TSXV host around 40 percent of the world’s public mining companies.
How much does it cost to list on the TSXV?
There are a variety of different fees that companies must pay to list on the TSXV, and according to the exchange, they can vary based on the transaction’s nature and complexity. The listing fee alone will most likely cost between C$10,000 to C$70,000. Accounting and auditing fees could rack up between C$25,000 and C$100,000, while legal fees are expected to be over C$75,000 and an underwriters’ commission may hit up to 12 percent.
The exchange lists a handful of other fees and expenses companies can expect, including but not limited to security commission and transfer agency fees, investor relations costs and director and officer liability insurance.
These are all just for the initial listing, of course. There are ongoing expenses once companies are trading, such as sustaining fees and additional listing fees, plus the costs associated with filing regular reports.
How do you trade on the TSXV?
Investors can trade on the TSXV the way they would trade stocks on any exchange. This means they can use a stock broker or an individual investment account to buy and sell shares of TSXV-listed companies during the exchange's trading hours.
Article by Dean Belder; FAQs by Lauren Kelly.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Dean Belder, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Securities Disclosure: I, Lauren Kelly, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Keep reading...Show less
13 June
Editor's Picks: Trump to Lift Minnesota Mining Ban, Dundee Buys Adriatic, China Tightens Rare Earth Grip
Here's a quick recap of some of the most impactful resource sector news items for the week.
The period saw the Trump administration move to reverse a Biden-era ban on copper and nickel mining near Minnesota’s Boundary Waters, while Dundee Precious Metals (TSX:DPM,OTC Pink:DPMLF) penned a deal for assets in Bosnia and Herzegovina and Serbia, and China exerted control over rare earth mines in Myanmar.
Trump admin moves to roll back mining moratorium near Boundary Waters
The Trump administration is starting the process of reversing the Biden-era 20 year moratorium on copper-nickel mining in a 350-square-mile area upstream of Minnesota’s Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.
The decision could allow the restart of development at the proposed Twin Metals underground mine, owned by Chile's Antofagasta (LSE:ANTO,OTC Pink:ANFGF). The Biden administration had cancelled the leases for the project, located in the region affected by the moratorium, as part of the 2022 decision.
Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins and Interior Secretary Doug Burgum argue that the original mineral withdrawal was unnecessary and pledged to boost domestic critical mineral supply.
Rollins shared the news on her social media account.
.@SecretaryBurgum and I have been working together to unleash American Energy and today we are taking another step to ensure we are getting back in the mining and energy development game.— Secretary Brooke Rollins (@SecRollins) June 11, 2025
Today, @USDA is proud to announce that we are initiating the process to cancel the mineral…
The news was quickly denounced by the Save the Boundary Waters advocacy group and Tina Smith, US Senator for Minnesota.
“The announcement by Secretaries Burgum and Rollins is shocking,” said Ingrid Lyons, the group's executive director. “They claim to have consulted with the people of Minnesota about the Boundary Waters when they clearly have not. We deserve so much better than this, as Minnesotans and as Americans.”
Senator Smith took to social media to highlight her dismay and condemn what she described as "pseudoscience (used) to justify bad actions."
The Trump admin decision aligns with a broader push to accelerate mining approvals and reduce red tape, aiming to enhance US supply chain security for critical minerals.
Dundee Precious Metals to acquire Adriatic in US$1.3 billion deal
Canada’s Dundee Precious Metals has agreed to acquire UK-based Adriatic Metals (LSE:ADT1,OTCQX:ADMLF) in an approximately US$1.3 billion cash-and-stock transaction.
The deal secures Dundee full control of Adriatic’s high-grade Vareš underground silver-lead-zinc-gold mine in Bosnia and Herzegovina, plus its Raška zinc-silver project in Serbia.
Vareš offers an estimated 15 year mine life with annual payable output around 168,000 ounces gold equivalent and low all-in sustaining costs of US$893 per ounce.
“Vareš is a logical fit with our portfolio, as it significantly increases DPM’s mine life while adding near-term production growth, a highly prospective land package, and cash flow diversification,” said David Rae, president and CEO of Dundee Precious Metals.
Upon closing, Dundee shareholders will own 75.3 percent of the combined entity, with Adriatic shareholders holding 24.7 percent. The transaction is expected to close by year-end, pending shareholder, regulatory and Bosnian competition approvals.
China tightens grip on Myanmar's rare earths
The United Wa State Army (UWSA), a China-supported militia, has taken control of newly established rare-earth mining operations in Myanmar’s Shan State, according to a Reuters report. Satellite imagery confirms the construction of leaching pools and chemical extraction facilities, with Chinese-speaking managers overseeing operations and trucks ferrying ore across the border.
As noted in the report, China currently relies heavily on Myanmar for heavy rare-earth elements like terbium and dysprosium, critical materials for high-tech industries including EVs, wind turbines and electronics. The country supplied nearly half of China's imports during the first four months of 2025.
Rare earth exports to China have surged since Myanmar's military junta took power in 2021. Between 2021 and 2024, Myanmar exported US$3.6 billion worth of rare earth metals to its neighbor, a dramatic increase compared to just US$400 million in the prior four year period.
The majority of these imports previously came from mineral belts in Kachin State, but this supply was disrupted in October 2024 when the Kachin Independence Army seized control of the region from the junta.
Analysts suggest this move to protect operations in Shan State helps Beijing reinforce its global dominance in rare earth supply chains by tapping into more stable regions under Chinese-aligned militia protection.
China has further tightened its grip on the global rare earth industry over the past year, reinforcing control across multiple fronts. Domestically, Beijing implemented new regulations in late 2024 to centralize mine quotas, smelting, separation and export licensing, reinforcing state dominance across the entire rare earth supply chain.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Georgia Williams, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Keep reading...Show less
12 June
Juggernaut Files for Approval of Private Placement Financing
Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (TSX-V: JUGR) (OTCQB: JUGRF) (FSE: 4JE) (the “Company” or “Juggernaut the Company is pleased to announce that it has filed documents with theTSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”) seeking conditional approval of its $0.64 unit (“Unit”) private placement financing (the “Financing”) for aggregate gross proceeds of $1.1 million.
The Financing consists of 1,718,731 Units, each Unit consisting of 1 common share of the Company and 1 common share purchase warrant, each warrant being exercisable at $0.84 for 5 years, subject to the right of the Company to accelerate the exercise period to 30 days if, after the 4-month hold has expired, shares of the Company close at or above $1.50 for 10 consecutive trading days. Proceeds of the Financing will be used for general corporate and operating purposes.
All securities issued pursuant to the Financing will be subject to a 4-month-plus-one-day hold. Finders’ fees in cash and non-transferable broker warrants, and in accordance with Exchange policies, may be paid.
About Juggernaut Exploration Ltd.
Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. is an explorer and generator of precious metals projects in the prolific Golden Triangle of northwestern British Columbia. Its projects are in world-class geological settings and geopolitical safe jurisdictions amenable to Tier 1 mining in Canada. Juggernaut is a member and active supporter of CASERM, an organization representing a collaborative venture between the Colorado School of Mines and Virginia Tech. Juggernaut’s key strategic cornerstone shareholder is Crescat Capital.
For more information, please contact
Juggernaut Exploration Ltd.
Dan Stuart
President, Director, and Chief Executive Officer
604-559-8028
info@juggernautexploration.com
Qualified Person
Rein Turna P. Geo is the independent qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, for Juggernaut Exploration projects, and supervised the preparation of, and has reviewed and approved, the technical information in this release.
Grab samples are selected samples and may not represent true underlying mineralization.
NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT
Certain disclosures in this release may constitute forward-looking statements that are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties relating to Juggernaut’s operations that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements, including its ability to complete the contemplated private placement. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements. NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. PERSONS OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES. THIS PRESS RELEASE DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR AN INVITATION TO PURCHASE ANY SECURITIES DESCRIBED IN IT.
Click here to connect with Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (TSX-V: JUGR) (OTCQB: JUGRF) (FSE: 4JE) to receive an Investor Presentation
Keep reading...Show less
12 June
Empire Metals Limited Announces Warrant Exercise
Empire Metals Limited ("Empire" or "the Company") (LON:EEE)(OTCQB:EPMLF), the AIM-quoted resource exploration and development company, announces that it has received notification from SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP, Nominated Adviser and Broker to the Company, of the exercise of a warrant over 70,000 new ordinary shares of no par value in the share capital of the Company (the 'New Ordinary Shares') at a price of £0.06 per share. Accordingly, the Company has today issued the New Ordinary Shares to the warrant holder for an aggregate cash value of £4,200. The Company has also received notification from Shard Capital Stockbrokers, Broker to the Company, of the exercise of a warrant over 689,988 new ordinary shares of no-par value in the share capital of the Company (the 'New Ordinary Shares') at a price of £0.105 per share. Accordingly, the Company has today issued the New Ordinary Shares to the warrant holder for an aggregate cash value of £72,448.74.
Application for Admission
Application will be made to the London Stock Exchange for the new shares to be admitted to trading on AIM ('Admission'). It is expected that Admission will become effective on or around 18 June 2025.
Following Admission of the new shares as described above, the issued share capital of the Company will consist of 690,393,221 ordinary shares of no-par value. 690,393,221 represents the total number of voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
**ENDS**
For further information please visit www.empiremetals.co.uk or contact:
About Empire Metals Limited
Empire Metals is an AIM-listed exploration and resource development company (LON: EEE) with a primary focus on developing Pitfield, an emerging giant titanium project in Western Australia.
The high-grade titanium discovery at Pitfield is of unprecedented scale, with airborne surveys identifying a massive, coincident gravity and magnetics anomaly extending over 40km by 8km by 5km deep. Drill results have indicated excellent continuity in grades and consistency of the mineralised beds and confirm that the sandstone beds hold the higher-grade titanium dioxide (TiO₂) values within the interbedded succession of sandstones, siltstones and conglomerates. The Company is focused on two key prospects (Cosgrove and Thomas), which have been identified as having thick, high-grade, near-surface, bedded TiO₂ mineralisation, each being over 7km in strike length.
An Exploration Target* for Pitfield was declared in 2024, covering the Thomas and Cosgrove mineral prospects, and was estimated to contain between 26.4 to 32.2 billion tonnes with a grade range of 4.5 to 5.5% TiO2. Included within the total Exploration Target* is a subset that covers the weathered sandstone zone, which extends from surface to an average vertical depth of 30m to 40m and is estimated to contain between 4.0 to 4.9 billion tonnes with a grade range of 4.8 to 5.9% TiO2.
The Exploration Target* covers an area less than 20% of the overall mineral system at Pitfield which demonstrates the potential for significant further upside.
Empire is now accelerating the economic development of Pitfield, with a vision to produce a high-value titanium metal or pigment quality product at Pitfield, to realise the full value potential of this exceptional deposit.
The Company also has two further exploration projects in Australia; the Eclipse Project and the Walton Project in Western Australia, in addition to three precious metals projects located in a historically high-grade gold producing region of Austria.
*The potential quantity and grade of the Exploration Target is conceptual in nature. There has been insufficient exploration to estimate a Mineral Resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the estimation of a Mineral Resource.
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
Click here to connect with Empire Metals Limited (LON:EEE)(OTCQB:EPMLF) to receive an Investor Presentation
Keep reading...Show less
12 June
Aston Bay and American West Metals Announce Drilling Preparations Underway at the Storm Project, Nunavut, Canada
Camp opening and logistics have commenced with geophysics and drilling to follow in the coming weeks
Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (TSXV:BAY)(OTCQB:ATBHF) ("Aston Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of activities at the Storm Copper Project ("Storm" or the "Project") on Somerset Island, Nunavut. American West Metals Limited ("American West"), the Project operator, is conducting the exploration program. Aston Bay and American West have formed a 20/80 unincorporated joint venture with respect to the Storm Project property, with Aston Bay maintaining a free carried interest until a decision to mine is made upon completion of a bankable feasibility study.
Highlights:
- The 2025 drill program is set to begin. A pipeline of large-scale exploration targets prioritized for drilling includes:
- Cirrus Deeps - high-priority EM target below the Cirrus Deposit with a stratigraphic setting similar to Cyclone will be the first target to be tested with diamond drilling
- Cyclone Deeps - potential continuation of the large Cyclone Deposit at depth with reconnaissance drill intercepts such as 10 metres ("m") @ 1.2% copper ("Cu") from 311m (including 0.5m @ 3.7% Cu from 315.5m), ready for follow-up with diamond drilling
- Resource Expansion - several discoveries near the footprint of the Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") will be followed up, including the Gap Prospect, which contains a strong EM anomaly confirmed with drilling that returned 20m @ 2.3% Cu from 28m, and the Squall and Hailstorm Prospects
- Tornado/Blizzard - located 5km east of the Storm copper deposits, the area hosts a 3.2km x 1.5km geochemical copper anomaly and two large electromagnetic ("EM") plates yet to be drilled
- Midway - discovered by a single historical drill hole that intersected a total of 58m of visual copper sulfide, located approximately 5km to the west of the Storm MRE area, to be drilled
- Geophysics to generate new targets. An extensive airborne Mobile Magneto-Telluric ("MobileMT") survey is planned early in the season for the Storm MRE area and other areas of interest along the 110km prospective copper horizon, with results expected to inform drill targeting and prioritization this season.
Visual estimates of mineral abundance should never be considered a proxy or substitute for laboratory analyses where concentrations or grades are the factor of principal economic interest. Laboratory assays are required to determine the presence and grade of any contained mineralization within the reported visual intersections of copper sulfides. Portable XRF is used as an aid in the determination of mineral type and abundance during the geological logging process.
Thomas Ullrich, Chief Executive Officer of Aston Bay, commented:
"We are excited to begin another field season at Storm. The reverse circulation drill rig will work on adding to the resource and target near-surface exploration targets, while the diamond drill rig will focus on the deeper exploratory holes.
"In addition to the compelling targets generated in previous geophysical programs, we are very excited to be flying a comprehensive MobileMT survey at Storm. This is the same survey that has successfully delineated large conductive targets at our Epworth property. The significant contrast in the conductive properties of the mineralized rock versus the host rock at Storm is ideal for MobileMT, and its utilization of natural-source energy from within the Earth should help define deeper targets that may have eluded previous methods. These new targets will be ready for drilling this season.
"Investors can also look forward to the completion of a Preliminary Economic Analysis for the near-surface mineralization at Storm, currently underway. We are also working up drill targets for our Epworth copper project, also in Nunavut, for a potential late-season drill program."
Figure 1: A photo of interpreted copper sulfides/oxides (green) on the surface at the Chinook Deposit, Storm Project, Nunavut. The material has not been assayed.
INITIAL DIAMOND DRILL PLAN
The first diamond drill targets to be tested in the Storm MRE area are Cirrus Deeps and Cyclone Deeps (Figure 2). The drilling aims to follow up earlier intersections of high-grade copper mineralization and build evidence for the large-scale copper potential at depth, which could rapidly expand the copper endowment within the Storm MRE area.
Subsequent diamond drilling will continue to test high-priority geophysical anomalies and regional exploration targets. These will include the Tornado, Blizzard, Midway areas and any new targets defined by the upcoming MMT survey.
Figure 2: Plan view of the Storm area showing the high-priority (initial drilling) areas with potential for further growth of copper mineralization based on drilling, geochemical sampling and geophysics, overlaying copper deposit outlines, and topography.
Cirrus Deeps
Diamond drill hole ST24-03 was designed to target a 1,300m x 500m MLEM anomaly (Figure 3 & 5) which is bounded by a series of large EM plates (approximately 350m to top, conductance ~40-60 siemens, moderate ~40-60° S/SW dip, striking ~WNW-ESE) at its northern edge. The EM anomalies are located below the Cirrus Deposit and the Gap high-grade copper prospect, and are interpreted to be proximal to the Southern Graben Fault.
This location in the Allen Bay Formation immediately below the Cape Storm Formation is the same stratigraphic location as Cyclone. In addition to the potential for flat-lying stratigraphic mineralization like Cyclone, the target is located along a fault zone similar to the well-mineralized Chinook Deposit. These anomalies may indicate a considerable, connected accumulation of copper within the Central Graben area. Similar EM targets drilled elsewhere in the Storm copper belt have been confirmed as high-grade copper mineralization.
Figure 3: NE-SW geological section view through ST24-03 (looking NW) showing the Cirrus Deposit, interpreted Southern Graben Fault and modelled MLEM conductors. The planned drill hole depth is 650-700m.
ST24-03 has currently been drilled to a downhole depth of 414m (planned depth of 600-700m) and intersected several zones of fracturing and sporadic copper sulfides (Figure 3) in the upper portion of the hole, with increased fracturing at depth. Fracturing and voids in the rock are positive indications since permeability and open spaces are required for efficient mineralization in the sediment hosted copper model.
The drill hole will be the first diamond hole completed in the 2025 drill program.
Cyclone Deeps
High-grade copper mineralization has been discovered at depth, offset to the south of the Cyclone Deposit (Figure 4). The Cyclone Deeps intersection of 10m @ 1.2% Cu (drill hole ST24-01) displays a typical sediment hosted copper mineralogical profile with a high-grade core of native copper and chalcocite (including 3m @ 2.2% Cu) with peripheral chalcopyrite and other less copper-rich sulfide minerals.
The copper mineralization is hosted near the top of a thick sequence of fractured dolomudstone of the Allen Bay Formation. The Allen Bay is the main host of the known copper mineralization within the Storm area, and the stratigraphic position near the top of the formation also hosts Cyclone, the largest deposit discovered to date. This mineralization may represent the offset southern portion of the faulted Cyclone Deposit and presents an exceptional opportunity to add significant volume to the current resources. This prospective horizon extends for over 5km in the immediate Storm area.
Figure 4: Schematic geological section at 464730E. The mineralization intersected by ST24-01 is immediately below the Cape Storm Formation, similar to the Cyclone Deposit.
INITIAL REVERSE CIRCULATION DRILL PLAN
Reverse Circulation ("RC") drilling will be used to test near-surface (<250m depth) resource upgrade, resource expansion, and exploration targets.
The first phase of drilling will commence at the Thunder, Lightning Ridge, and Corona Deposits before moving on to The Gap, Squall and Hailstorm Prospects (Figure 2). All of these opportunities have the potential to add significant mineral resources to the Storm Project, with high-grade mineralization similar to the known deposits already discovered.
Subsequent RC drilling will aim to test other nearby and regional exploration targets, which include the Tornado and Blizzard areas, and numerous untested geochemical, Electromagnetic (EM) and Induced Polarization (IP) anomalies.
The Gap Prospect is a 500m-long zone located between the Corona and Cirrus Copper Deposits (Figure 2), where multiple drill holes have intersected high-grade copper sulfides (including 1.5m @ 4.4% Cu, 9.8g/t Ag from 39m, and 2m @ 2.5% Cu from 74m downhole in AB18-09, and 20m @ 2.3% Cu, 3.3g/t Ag (Including 8m @ 5.3% Cu, 6.4g/t Ag) from 28m in SR24-003.
The Squall and Hailstorm Prospects are located immediately south of the southern graben fault and collectively extend 1.8km northwest along strike of the Corona Deposit (see Figure 2).
Drilling at Squall during the 2024 season intercepted 1.5m @ 2.36% Cu, 5.0g/t Ag from 181.4m (SR24-108) at the end of the hole, whilst surface geochemistry at Hailstorm has identified a 250m x 250m copper anomaly that remains open to the south (Figure 5).
Figure 5: Copper gossan from the Hailstorm Prospect. This is massive chalcocite (copper sulfide) and returned a laboratory assay grade of >50% Cu, 61g/t Ag (Sample Y007193, 50% Cu is the upper limit of the assay technique used).
Mobile Magneto-Telluric (MobileMT) Survey
A regional-scale MobileMT survey is planned to cover the Storm and wider exploration areas during the 2025 program (Figure 6). MMT utilizes natural source energy to capture a broader range of EM frequencies than the techniques used at Storm to date. The survey is designed to show a greater contrast between the host rocks and potential accumulations of conductive material (i.e. metalliferous sulfide) with improved spatial and depth resolution. This is potentially very useful in delineating deeper (>200m) occurrences of copper sulfide at Storm, where the resistive host rocks cause a decreased signal-to-noise ratio and decreased confidence in interpretation with depth in the historical geophysics.
The initial MobileMT survey will be completed over the Midway-Storm-Tornado area as an orientation survey to determine the response of the known deposits before extending the survey into more regional areas. The survey will begin in the coming week, allowing results to inform drill targeting and prioritization this season.
Figure 6: Proposed MobileMT survey showing the planned Phase 1 and Phase 2 survey lines, overlaying topography, and regional geology.
FORWARD PROGRAM
- MobileMT geophysical survey to commence imminently, with results expected to inform targeting for exploratory drilling this season.
- RC drilling to commence in the Storm area, testing high-priority geophysical and resource upgrade and definition targets.
- Diamond drilling to commence in the Storm area, following up on deep, high-priority copper targets and EM anomalies.
- Unsampled historical diamond drill holes with visual copper sulfides at the Tornado and Midway Prospects will be sampled immediately to expedite transport to the laboratory for assaying.
- Planning is complete, and preparations are underway for a broad range of environmental monitoring and survey activities during 2025.
- PEA and PFS activities, including permitting, processing, and mining studies, are continuing.
Qualified Person
Michael Dufresne, M.Sc., P.Geol., P.Geo., is a Qualified Person as defined by the NI 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this press release.
QA/QC Protocols
The analytical work reported herein was performed by ALS Global ("ALS"), Vancouver Canada. ALS is an ISO-IEC 17025:2017 and ISO 9001:2015 accredited geoanalytical laboratory and is independent of Aston Bay Holdings Ltd., American West Metals Limited, and the QP. Drill core samples were subject to crushing at a minimum of 70% passing 2 mm, followed by pulverizing of a 250-gram split to 85% passing 75 microns. Samples were subject to 33 element geochemistry by four-acid digestion and inductively coupled plasma atomic emission spectroscopy (ICP-AES) to determine concentrations of copper, silver, lead, zinc, and other elements (ALS Method ME-ICP61a). Overlimit values for copper (>10%) and were analyzed via four-acid digestion and ICP-AES (ALS Method Cu-OG62).
Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. and American West Metals Limited followed industry standard procedures for the work carried out on the Storm Project, incorporating a quality assurance/quality control (QA/QC) program. Blank, duplicate, and standard samples were inserted into the sample sequence and sent to the laboratory for analysis. No significant QA/QC issues were detected during review of the data. Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. and American West Metals Limited are not aware of any drilling, sampling, recovery, or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data referred to herein.
About Aston Bay Holdings
Aston Bay is a publicly traded mineral exploration company exploring for high-grade critical and precious metal deposits in North America.
The Company is currently exploring the Storm Copper Property and Cu-Ag-Zn-Co Epworth Property in Nunavut. The Company is also in advanced stages of negotiation on other lands with high-grade precious and critical metals potential in North America
The Company and its joint venture partners, American West Metals Limited and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Tornado Metals Ltd. (collectively, "American West"), have formed a 20/80 unincorporated joint venture in respect of the Storm Project property, which hosts the Storm Copper Project and the Seal Zinc Deposit. Under the unincorporated joint venture, Aston Bay shall have a free carried interest until American West has made a decision to mine upon completion of a bankable feasibility study, meaning American West will be solely responsible for funding the joint venture until such decision is made. After such decision is made, Aston Bay will be diluted in the event it does not elect to contribute its proportionate share and its interest in the Storm Project property will be converted into a 2% net smelter returns royalty if its interest is diluted to below 10%.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Statements made in this news release, including those regarding entering into the joint venture and each party's interest in the Project pursuant to the agreement in respect of the joint venture, management objectives, forecasts, estimates, expectations, or predictions of the future may constitute "forward-looking statement", which can be identified by the use of conditional or future tenses or by the use of such verbs as "believe", "expect", "may", "will", "should", "estimate", "anticipate", "project", "plan", and words of similar import, including variations thereof and negative forms. This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect, as of the date of this press release, Aston Bay's expectations, estimates and projections about its operations, the mining industry and the economic environment in which it operates. Statements in this press release that are not supported by historical fact are forward-looking statements, meaning they involve risk, uncertainty and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although Aston Bay believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which apply only at the time of writing of this press release. Aston Bay disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by securities legislation.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
For more information contact:
Thomas Ullrich, Chief Executive Officer
thomas.ullrich@astonbayholdings.com
(416) 456-3516
Sofia Harquail, IR and Corporate Development
sofia.harquail@astonbayholdings.com
(647) 821-1337
Keep reading...Show less
Latest News
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
American Battery4.030.24
Aion Therapeutic0.10-0.01
Cybin Corp2.140.00