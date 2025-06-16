Somerset Minerals Logo

Multiple High-Grade Results including 51.96% Cu C 52g/t Ag

Somerset Minerals Ltd (“Somerset” or the “Company”) (ASX:SMM) is pleased to announce the initial assay results from the maiden surface sampling campaign at its recently acquired Coppermine Project (the “Project”) in Canada.

  • Initial assay results from maiden surface sampling program confirm wide-spread mineralisation
  • Large representative rock samples were collected across Laphroaig, Jura and Oban districts
  • At Laphroaig: High-grade copper over 500m strike, within a broader 2.0km trend, including:
    • CMC0047: 51.96% Cu and 52.2g/t Ag
    • CMC0042: 50.84% Cu and 65.3g/t Ag
  • At Jura: High-grade copper over 5.0km strike, hosted within a major N-S trending fault, including:
    • CMC0021: 19.10% Cu and 21.1g/t Ag
    • CMC0101: 13.55% Cu and 24.3g/t Ag
  • Maiden drill campaign scheduled to commence around 5th July focusing on Coronation C Jura
  • Assay results for samples containing native copper are expected to be received in the next week
  • Fully funded C fully permitted for high-impact maiden exploration drill campaign
  • lanning underway for larger Phase-2 exploration program, including expanded drill campaign

Managing Director, Chris Hansen, commented,

“These are truly exceptional early results that speak to the scale, quality, and untapped potential of our Coppermine Project. To return grades of over 50% copper from surface samples — and to also return high-grade results from across multiple prospects — is a rare and exciting outcome. What’s even more compelling is the continuity of mineralisation we're seeing: over 500 metres at Laphroaig and more than 5.0 kilometres at Jura. This confirms the presence of an extensive, high-grade copper system, and supports the historic information we’re building on.

We are now entering a very exciting phase for Somerset. Our fully funded, fully permitted maiden drill campaign is set to commence in just over two weeks time, with walk-up targets defined by strong geophysical signatures and outcropping copper mineralisation. At Coronation, we’re targeting several high-priority IP anomalies supported by historical drill intercepts of up to 40 metres, while Jura and Laphroaig are shaping up as large-scale, structurally controlled, high-grade copper systems with district-scale potential. These early successes are the direct result of our methodical and targeted approach to exploration.

With a dominant landholding in one of the world’s last underexplored copper frontiers, drilling set to begin imminently and assays still outstanding for native copper sampling, we believe Somerset is uniquely positioned to potentially unlock a major new copper district.”


