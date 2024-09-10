Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Aruma Resources

Multiple High-Grade Copper Results and Antimony at Fiery Creek Project

Aruma Resources Limited (ASX: AAJ) (Aruma or the Company) is pleased to announce high-grade copper assay results from its initial surface sampling program at the Fiery Creek Copper Project in the Mt Isa copper belt, in northern Queensland.

Highlights

  • Initial Surface Sampling Program returns multiple very high-grade copper assay results at Fiery Creek Copper Project in the Mt Isa copper belt, Queensland
  • Results from the Piper prospect covering over 600m of strike include; 11.83% Cu, 11.53% Cu, 9.95% Cu and 9.53% Cu
  • Highly encouraging antimony results also returned including; 10,883ppm Sb, 2,305ppm Sb and 2,035ppm Sb – along with high-grade silver assays up to 31.3g/t Ag
  • Historical exploration at Fiery Creek also returned very high-grade copper rock chip samples including; 36% Cu, 25.4% Cu and 15.2% Cu (ASX announcement 30 July 2024)
  • Data generated from soil sampling to date indicates strong copper anomalism across the Fiery Creek Project, beyond the initial Piper and Fiery Creek targets
  • The under-explored Fiery Creek Project displays geological features favourable for copper deposits and is an exploration priority for Aruma
  • Next steps: detailed ground gravity surveys to better define drill targets to commence this month followed by an IP survey at the Piper prospect planned for October

The first-phase sampling program provides initial confirmation of the Project’s exploration potential. Results come from the priority Piper prospect in the north-west of the Project area, and include multiple very high-grade copper samples along with high-grade silver results (Figure 1). Highlight results include;

  • 11.83% Cu, 17.7g/t Ag: AR28585
  • 11.53% Cu, 18.8 g/t Ag and 0.3% Zn: AR28586
  • 9.95% Cu, 31.3g/t Ag; AR28582
  • 9.53% Cu: AR28580
  • 4.02% Cu, 20.8g/t Ag: AR28584
  • 2.10% Cu, 31.3g/t Ag: AR28581

The sampling program also returned encouraging antimony (Sb) results including; 10,883ppm Sb in AR28586, 2,305ppm Sb in AR28583 and 2,035ppm Sb in AR28585.

Aruma Resources managing director Glenn Grayson said:“The multiple high-grade copper results, along with the silver and antimony mineralisation returned at the Piper target from our initial surface sampling program provide early confirmation of the Fiery Creek Project’s exploration potential. These results, in conjunction with historic exploration results, help provide key base-line data for our next phase of field work. Ground-based geophysical surveys are planned in the coming weeks, with the aim of defining targets for a maiden drilling program. Also of significant, wider importance is that the data generated from soil sampling to date indicates strong copper anomalism across the Fiery Creek Project, beyond the initial Piper and Fiery Creek targets.”

Figure 1: Geology map of the Piper Prospect at the Fiery Creek Project (GDA20 z54) showing AAJ’s sample results plus historic drilling results.

Sample rocks from the Piper prospect (Figures 2, 3) highlight the potential for copper mineralisation with supporting antimony, sliver and arsenic (As), with an outcropping cross-cutting quartz breccia mapped for 700m. The breccia is terminated by a tertiary creek system to the east. This is an excellent example of the prospectivity of Fiery Creek, and also underlines the need for appropriate base data to help interpret other prospective structural traps for copper under cover.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Aruma Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

×