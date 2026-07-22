MultiLynq Becomes First Provider to Offer Connectivity to ICE Bonds' RMA Protocol

Expands Dealer Access Across the ICE Bonds Marketplace

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), one of the world's leading providers of financial market technology and data powering global capital markets, today announced that MultiLynq LLC, a financial technology solutions supplier for electronic fixed income trading, has become the first provider to offer connectivity to their customers to the ICE Bonds Risk Matching Auction (RMA) protocol. The RMA protocol, which is part of the ICE Bonds' suite of trading solutions, conducts multiple dealer-to-dealer sweep auctions weekly for corporate bonds.

The integration of the ICE Bonds RMA protocol through the ICE Application Programming Interface (API) enables dealers on MultiLynq's platform to seamlessly connect to, and participate in, ICE Bonds' session-based trading workflow, providing access to a robust pool of liquidity across the marketplace. Six firms have already chosen to utilize the ICE Bonds RMA protocol through MultiLynq, complementing a larger RMA network of 15 firms connected through ICE Bonds' Graphical User Interface (GUI) and API access channels.

MultiLynq has also invested in connectivity to ICE Bonds' Automated Trading System (ATS), which gives dealers streamlined access to multiple trading protocols and liquidity pools through a single connectivity framework.

"MultiLynq's support of our RMA protocol is an important step forward in the evolution of electronic fixed income trading," said Peter Borstelmann, President of ICE Bonds. "By reducing manual processes and enabling more systemic engagement with liquidity, firms can improve efficiency, accelerate execution, and scale their trading operations."

"The shift toward real time, standardized data is driving an increased demand for high performing API platforms in electronic fixed income trading," said Patrick Scheideler, Co-Founder at MultiLynq. "We are excited to offer the ICE Bonds RMA protocol to our customers, which gives a powerful new trading protocol for accessing ICE's fixed income liquidity."

About ICE Bonds

Trading and execution services are offered through ICE Bonds Securities Corporation or ICE Bonds, member FINRA , MSRB and SIPC . The information found herein, has been prepared solely for informational purposes and should not be considered investment advice, is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any financial product(s), is intended for institutional customers only and is not intended for retail customer use.

For more information about ICE Bonds RMA protocol, please visit: https://www.ice.com/fixed-income-data-services/fixed-income/ice-bonds .

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds, and operates digital networks that connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes helping our customers access mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and efficiency. ICE's futures, equity, and options exchanges -- including the New York Stock Exchange -- and clearing houses help people invest, raise capital and manage risk. We offer some of the world's largest markets to trade and clear energy and environmental products. Our fixed income, data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers streamline processes and capitalize on opportunities. At ICE Mortgage Technology , we are transforming U.S. housing finance, from initial consumer engagement through loan production, closing, registration and the long-term servicing relationship. Together, ICE transforms, streamlines, and automates industries to connect our customers to opportunity.

Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located here . Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading "Key Information Documents (KIDS)."

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as filed with the SEC on February 5, 2026.

About MultiLynq

MultiLynq is transforming and simplifying electronic fixed income trading by providing market participants with access to more liquidity and transparency than ever before. The company offers a broad array of pre- and post-trade solutions, including price dissemination, aggregation of market data, smart order routing, and post-trade reporting and reconciliation. MultiLynq's innovative API streamlines the connectivity and integration process to all major electronic U.S. trading venues and supports every trading protocol thereby eliminating time to market, cost, and complexity. Founded by fixed income veterans who possess deep industry experience and expertise, MultiLynq has a proven track record of meeting the demands of prominent financial institutions and today's evolving fixed income markets. To learn more about MultiLynq, please visit us at www.multilynq.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

Category: Fixed Income and Data Services
SOURCE: Intercontinental Exchange

ICE Media Contact
Damon Leavell
damon.leavell@ice.com
+1 212 323 8587
media@ice.com

ICE Investor Relations Contact
Steve Eagerton
+1 904 854 3683
steve.eagerton@ice.com
investors@ice.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Intercontinental ExchangeICENYSE:ICEfintech investing
ICE
The Conversation (0)
Oreterra Starts Drill Camp Construction at the Trek South Porphyry Copper-Gold Prospect, Golden Triangle, BC

Oreterra Starts Drill Camp Construction at the Trek South Porphyry Copper-Gold Prospect, Golden Triangle, BC

Oreterra Metals Corp. (TSXV: OTMC,OTC:OTMCF) (OTCID: OTMCF) (FSE: D4RO) (WKN: A421RQ) ("Oreterra" or the "Company") is pleased to report that construction of a 30-person fly-in camp is underway as per schedule at its Trek South porphyry copper-gold prospect, located adjacent to Teck-Newmont's... Keep Reading...
Oreterra Geological Staff Mobilize to Trek South Copper-Gold Prospect, Golden Triangle, BC, to Prepare for Maiden Drill Program

Oreterra Geological Staff Mobilize to Trek South Copper-Gold Prospect, Golden Triangle, BC, to Prepare for Maiden Drill Program

Oreterra Metals Corp. (TSXV: OTMC,OTC:OTMCF) (OTCID: OTMCF) (FSE: D4R0) (WKN: A421RQ) ("Oreterra" or the "Company") is pleased to report that its geological team has mobilized to Bronson Camp, in the vicinity of the Company's new, large scale Trek South porphyry copper-gold prospect. The Trek... Keep Reading...
Nuvau Winter Drilling at Thundermine Returns 5.28 g/t Au over 6.1 m, Including 7.22 g/t Au over 3.1 m

Nuvau Winter Drilling at Thundermine Returns 5.28 g/t Au over 6.1 m, Including 7.22 g/t Au over 3.1 m

Results suggestive of a gold-bearing hydrothermal system and multiple mineralization styles in a largely underexplored target area Nuvau Minerals Inc. (TSXV: NMC,OTC:NMCPF) reports encouraging results from its winter drilling campaign at the Thundermine (also called Thunderwood) target area in... Keep Reading...
CHARBONE Secures Long-Term Hydrogen Supply Contract with Hone Inc. to Support Clean Energy Solutions for the Entertainment Industry

CHARBONE Secures Long-Term Hydrogen Supply Contract with Hone Inc. to Support Clean Energy Solutions for the Entertainment Industry

(TheNewswire) Varennes, Quebec, June 10, 2026 - TheNewswire Charbone CORPORATION (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) ("Charbone" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated industrial gases company focused on production, distribution and storage of clean ultra-high purity ("UHP")... Keep Reading...
CHARBONE decroche un contrat d'approvisionnement en hydrogene a long terme avec Hone Inc. pour soutenir les solutions energetiques propres pour l'industrie du divertissement

CHARBONE decroche un contrat d'approvisionnement en hydrogene a long terme avec Hone Inc. pour soutenir les solutions energetiques propres pour l'industrie du divertissement

(TheNewswire) Varennes (Québec), le 10 juin 2026 TheNewswire - CORPORATION Charbone (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (« Charbone » ou la « Société »), une entreprise verticalement intégrée spécialisée dans les gaz industriels, axée sur la production, la distribution et le stockage... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Financial Named Exclusive Global Used-Vehicle Lease Partner for Military AutoSource to Serve U.S. Military Personnel Worldwide

AmeriTrust Financial Named Exclusive Global Used-Vehicle Lease Partner for Military AutoSource to Serve U.S. Military Personnel Worldwide

Military AutoSource, the only Department of Defense (DoD) and Exchange-authorized vehicle-buying program serving the overseas U.S. military community, will add AmeriTrust's new- and used-vehicle lease platform to its automotive offerings. AmeriTrust Financial (hereinafter "AmeriTrust"), an... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust and AutoSavvy Launch National Leasing Partnership

AmeriTrust and AutoSavvy Launch National Leasing Partnership

Strategic partnership brings lease solutions to AutoSavvy customers while expanding AmeriTrust's automotive finance platformAmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AMT,OTC:AMTFF) (OTCQB: AMTFF) (FSE: 1ZV) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

AmeriTrust Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AMT,OTC:AMTFF) (OTCQB: AMTFF) (FSE: 1ZV) ("AmeriTrust" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting automotive finance and specializing in used vehicle lease originations for the automotive industry, is pleased to announce the results of voting at... Keep Reading...
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - AMT

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - AMT

Trading resumes in: Company: AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc.TSX-Venture Symbol: AMTAll Issues: YesResumption (ET): 8:15 AMCIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces it is Unaware of Any Material Change

AmeriTrust Announces it is Unaware of Any Material Change

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), at the request of CIRO, wishes to confirm that the Company's management is unaware of any material change in the... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

AmeriTrust Announces First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive finance, announces that it has filed its interim Consolidated Financial... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Valeura Energy Inc. Announces Revolving and Expandable Credit Facility

Avant Brands Completes Major LED Lighting Retrofit at its 80,000 Sq Ft Flowr Facility, Delivering Significant Energy Savings & Production Gains

SAGA Metals Reports Assays from R-0050 to R-0054 with Intercepts Including 53.07% Fe2O3, 7.68% TiO2, 0.384% V2O5 from 2026 Drilling at Trapper South, Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

Lahontan Drills 31m Grading 0.90 g/t Au Oxide at Calvada Central

Related News

gold investing

Barrick Invests US$15 Million in Kingfisher for Golden Triangle Exploration

Valeura Energy Inc. Announces Revolving and Expandable Credit Facility

battery metals investing

SAGA Metals Reports Assays from R-0050 to R-0054 with Intercepts Including 53.07% Fe2O3, 7.68% TiO2, 0.384% V2O5 from 2026 Drilling at Trapper South, Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

precious metals investing

Lahontan Drills 31m Grading 0.90 g/t Au Oxide at Calvada Central

precious metals investing

FinEx Metals Commences Drilling at Kero Gold Project, Finland

gold investing

Trading Halt

lithium investing

Excellent Ore Sorting Results-Ag Recoveries to over 1000g/t