In year two of the brand's Real Change Initiative, MTN DEW is partnering with the HBCU Esports League to put a spotlight on HBCU student gamers and fuel their drive into the competitive field of esports

MTN DEW ® is continuing their commitment to invest and uplift Black gamers at HBCUs around the country by launching the MTN DEW Real Change Challenge. With a focus on increasing Black representation in esports and gaming, the MTN DEW Real Change Challenge will support HBCU student gamers by sponsoring a nationwide HBCU esports tournament. Contestants will compete for an overall prize pool of $500,000 coaching and exposure to esports professionals, and a gaming contract with MTN DEW for up to one year.

MTN DEW Real Change Challenge

Last year, MTN DEW launched the MTN DEW Real Change Opportunity Fund, a commitment from the brand to make tangible investment in Black entrepreneurs through a unique competition, providing winners with resources, programming and funding to turn their ideas into real businesses. Now in year two, MTN DEW is supporting Black gamers by partnering with the HBCU Esports League, which is owned by Cxmmunity Media, an organization dedicated to future-proofing diversity and equity in gaming, to create the MTN DEW Real Change Challenge, a nationwide Call of Duty tournament for HBCU student gamers.

"Unfortunately, Black representation within esports and the gaming industry is disproportionally low. MTN DEW recognizes the opportunity gap that Black gamers face as they explore gaming as a viable career path, and we're trying to close that gap with the MTN DEW Real Change Challenge," says Pat O'Toole, chief marketing officer, MTN DEW. "We are continuing our commitment to make a tangible investment in the Black gamers of tomorrow, as well as continuing our ongoing support of HBCUs, by rallying around them to showcase their skills and take their place in the gaming industry. MTN DEW is proud to fuel these competitors on their journey through the Real Change Challenge and provide much-needed resources and funding to empower the next generation."

The MTN DEW Real Change Challenge will invite HBCU students nationwide to sign up to compete for a total $500,000 prize pool. The Real Change Challenge will kick-off with 16 teams in a bracket style tournament, culminating in The Ultimate Game - a final showdown between the nation's top two HBCU teams. These two gaming juggernauts will face off for bragging rights and a first-place prize of $80,000 . In addition, MTN DEW will identify four all-stars from the tournament, based on their individual performance and sportsmanship, as the Real Change Challenge All-Stars. Each All-Star will receive $50,000 , along with a sponsorship from MTN DEW for up to one year, as well as mentorship and unrivaled exposure to esports pros.

"It is an honor to partner with MTN DEW on its Real Change Challenge and further our shared mission of future-proofing diversity and equity in gaming," says Ryan Johnson , CEO of Cxmmunity Media. "As one of the first organizations to put a stake in the ground on getting more HBCU students engaged in esports, it's refreshing to see brands like MTN DEW leverage its resources and community ties to invest in driving more diversity within the industry. Together, we can pave the way for the next generation of Black gamers and innovators to have a seat at the table."

To share the journey of the HBCU student gamers participating in the tournament, MTN DEW and the HBCU Esports League will broadcast all tournament matches highlighting the HBCU teams and their paths to the Real Change Challenge finale. Gaming fans can tune in to Cxmmunity's Twitch beginning November 9 th to catch the tournament live!

The MTN DEW Real Change Challenge is now open for registration starting today, September 27 th through October 28 th . For HBCU gamers ready to join the tournament, they can sign up to register at hbcuesports.gg/realchange . For more information about MTN DEW and the MTN DEW Real Change Challenge, please visit mountaindew.com/realchange .

The MTN DEW Real Change Challenge complements the brand's parent company, PepsiCo's Racial Equality Journey Black Initiative , a more than $400 million set of commitments over five years, to increase Black managerial representation within its workforce, support Black-owned businesses, and create economic opportunity in those communities.

About MTN DEW
MOUNTAIN DEW ® , a product of PepsiCo North America Beverages, is the No. 1 flavored carbonated soft drink in the U.S. With its one-of-a-kind citrus taste, MOUNTAIN DEW exhilarates and quenches with every sip. In addition to the original MOUNTAIN DEW and DIET MOUNTAIN DEW ® , the permanent DEW ® product line includes MTN DEW ® KICKSTART™, MOUNTAIN DEW ® CODE RED ® , MOUNTAIN DEW VOLTAGE ® , MTN DEW ® Zero Sugar, MTN DEW MAJOR MELON ® , MTN DEW MAJOR MELON Zero Sugar, MTN DEW SPARK™ and MTN DEW SPARK Zero Sugar. For more information, check out www.mountaindew.com , www.facebook.com/mountaindew or follow on Twitter @mountaindew .

About PepsiCo
PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $79 billion in net revenue in 2021, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with PepsiCo Positive (pep+). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com , and follow on Twitter , Instagram , Facebook , and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

ABOUT CXMMUNITY MEDIA
Cxmmunity Media is a collaborative team of innovative thinkers and doers dedicated to future-proofing diversity and equity in gaming through strategic partnerships, philanthropy, and entertainment. Founded in 2019, Cxmmunity Media is on a mission to increase minority representation in the industry by investing in the education, economic advancement, and visibility of gamers of color. As a pathway to leveling the playing field for Black gamers, Cxmmunity Media created the HBCU Esports League, one of few Black-owned sports leagues, providing students from Historically Black Colleges and Universities a safe space to compete and monetize in esports.

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

GIGABYTE Launches Four AMD X670 Motherboards for New Ryzen 7000 Processors

GIGABYTE is proud to launch its brand new X670E and X670 series motherboards, which support AMD's recently announced Ryzen™ 7000 series desktop processors based on the next-gen Zen 4 architecture. GIGABYTE's latest AM5 platform offerings are topped by the gaming-focused AORUS lineup, covering both segments of the flagship X670E and the high-end X670 chipsets. In addition to natively supporting the next-gen PCIe 5.0 slot and M.2 socket, as well as the DDR5 memory, the new AORUS X670 motherboards are all about big performance and system stability, with direct digital power and advanced thermal solutions. At the same time, these boards are designed with user-friendliness in mind, featuring PCIe and M.2 EZ-Latch design to make component swapping a whole lot easier.

SKULLCANDY AMPLIFIES GAMING EXPERIENCE WITH ALL-NEW, MULTI-PLATFORM COMPATIBLE HEADSETS

Collection Highlighted by Immersive Audio, Crystal-Clear Communications and All-Day Comfort

- Skullcandy, the #1 selling brand in Stereo Headphones 1 and True Wireless Earbuds 2 under $100 announced today its re-entry to the gaming category 3 with a trio of value-packed headsets for all skill levels. Offering compatibility across PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch and mobile, the all-new SLYR, SLYR Pro and PLYR Multi-Platform Gaming Headsets were purpose built for gamers, delivering rich, detailed sound, crystal-clear communications and all-day comfort. The collection is rolling out now at Skullcandy.com starting at $59.99 MSRP for SLYR and ranging to $129.99 MSRP for PLYR.

Autodesk and Epic Games to Deliver Real-Time, Immersive Design Capabilities to Customers

Today, at Autodesk University Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) announced a strategic collaboration with Epic Games to accelerate immersive real-time (RT) experiences across industries, with an initial focus on Architecture, Engineering and Construction (AEC).

Autodesk and Epic Games announce strategic collaboration

Autodesk customers face pressing challenges to deliver project outcomes at a faster pace, at lowered costs, and with labor shortages, which require more open, connected workflows, and third-party integrations that simply work together. This joint effort with Epic Games aims to make immersive RT environments easily accessible to designers, engineers, and construction professionals, so they can deliver more innovative projects in less time.

As part of Autodesk's ongoing goal of connecting the physical and digital worlds, the first integrated offering will be Epic Games' Twinmotion for Autodesk Revit , delivering real-time rendering and storytelling. As Revit is used to design, document, and deliver building and infrastructure projects, Twinmotion complements the process by creating real-time visualizations for a fast, interactive design process. Autodesk intends to make Twinmotion for Revit available to all Revit customers as part of an upcoming release.

"We know our customers are looking for more visualization and collaboration experiences through extended reality," said Autodesk EVP of AEC Design, Amy Bunszel . "Together with Epic Games, we will expand on what's possible. In immersive environments, designers can communicate to their project teams and clients with unparalleled realism how projects will look and feel upon completion for better decision-making and outcomes."

Epic and Autodesk have been teaming up since 2008 when Autodesk joined Epic Games' Integrated Partners Program, enabling integration of Autodesk 3D design software with Epic's Unreal Engine. In 2021, Epic and Autodesk collaborated to offer a new Unreal Live Link for Maya plugin, allowing Media & Entertainment (M&E) creators to stream data from Maya to Unreal in real time.

"The integration between Autodesk Revit and Twinmotion promises to deliver a truly seamless, real-time 3D experience for design professionals," said Marc Petit , Epic Games' Vice President, Unreal Engine Ecosystem. "We share a common goal with Autodesk, giving customers more time to be innovative. By tapping into Epic's ecosystem of real-time 3D tools and libraries, users can spend more time bringing their designs to life and less time handling complex data and technical workflows."

Looking ahead, the companies aim to develop experiences for customers beyond AEC, including M&E and manufacturing, bringing forth the value of real-time content creation. As members of the Metaverse Standards Forum , Autodesk and Epic Games are also driving open standards that enhance portability and integration, equip customers with immersive and collaborative technology, and deliver real value for customers.

About Autodesk
Autodesk makes software for people who make things. If you've ever driven a high-performance car, admired a towering skyscraper, used a smartphone, or watched a great film, chances are you've experienced what millions of Autodesk customers are doing with our software. Autodesk gives you the power to make anything. For more information visit autodesk.com or follow @autodesk.

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release may include forward-looking statements regarding planned or future development efforts for our products and services that are subject to assumptions, risks, and uncertainties discussed in documents we file with the SEC. These forward-looking statements are not intended to be a promise or guarantee of future availability of products, services, or features but merely reflects our current plans which may change. Purchasing decisions should not be made based upon reliance on these statements. Autodesk has no obligation to update these forward-looking statements after the communication date. Some products, services and features may not be available in all territories and languages. See Autodesk's Terms of Use for more details.

Autodesk , the Autodesk logo, Maya and Revit are registered trademarks of Autodesk, Inc., and/or its subsidiaries and/or affiliates in the USA and/or other countries. All other brand names, product names or trademarks belong to their respective holders. Autodesk reserves the right to alter product and services offerings, and specifications and pricing at any time without notice, and is not responsible for typographical or graphical errors that may appear in this document. © 2022 Autodesk, Inc. All rights reserved.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/autodesk-and-epic-games-to-deliver-real-time-immersive-design-capabilities-to-customers-301632606.html

SOURCE Autodesk, Inc.

Nomination Committee ahead of Kindred's 2023 Annual General Meeting

The members of the Nomination Committee ahead of Kindred's Annual General Meeting 2023 have been appointed.

- Kindred Group plc's (Kindred) Annual General Meeting (AGM) on 13 May 2022 decided that the Nomination Committee, until the general meeting of the shareholders decides otherwise, shall consist of not less than four but no more than five members. The members of the Nomination Committee shall represent all shareholders and be appointed by the largest shareholders at the end of August 2022 having expressed their willingness to participate in the Nomination Committee. Following contacts with Kindred's shareholders the subsequent members have been appointed:

Immersive, Accessible Experiences Drive Growth in U.S. Gaming Market

New report from CTA explores gaming's post-pandemic popularity

The U.S. gaming population expanded by 3% from 2019 to 2022, as 9 million new gamers aged 13 to 64 entered the market, according to a new Consumer Technology Association (CTA)® study . The active gaming population in this age range now totals 164 million, representing 73% of 224 million U.S. adults and adolescents.

LootMogul, Sports Metaverse announces first naming rights deal to Hoop Culture

LootMogul announced that an agreement has been made for Hoop Culture Inc. to acquire the naming rights for the Metaverse Arena in Orlando .

LootMogul, Sports Metaverse announces first naming rights deal to Hoop Culture

The terms of the deal also include an agreement for Hoop Culture to place five retail/experiential stores in five Arenas within the LootMogul Metaverse.

"We have been receiving a high number of inquiries for naming rights in our Sports Metaverse, and penning this agreement with Hoop Culture, one of the fastest growing apparel brands, is phenomenal.

Our goal is to onboard all major brands in our sports metaverse, convert their web 2 consumers to web 3 and vice-versa; essentially create a whole new revenue stream in the metaverse for all brands," stated Raj Rajkotia, LootMogul CEO.

"To obtain the naming rights for the Orlando Arena is a tremendous day in the continued growth of Hoop Culture," said Mike Brown , President of Hoop Culture.

"Having Hoop Culture stores in five LootMogul Metaverse Arenas will continue to expand our brand and place us in front of hundreds of millions of potential customers. Game players will be able to represent the Hoop Culture brand within the Metaverse and purchase physical products that will be sent directly to the customer. Truly a game changer," added Brown.

About LootMogul

LootMogul is an athlete-led sports metaverse (web3 platform) that is powered by virtual real estate, training academies, blockchain games, metashops for brands and athletes with in-real-life (IRL) rewards. LootMogul is expanding the web3 community by bringing web2 gamers and sports fanatics to the metaverse. LootMogul is building more than 180 sports cities across the globe with real-world utilities and benefits.

LootMogul recently secured a $200 million investment commitment from Gem Global Yield LLC SCS (GGY), part of GEM, that will expedite the adoption of blockchain gaming for sports organizations and athletes and truly deliver an immersive sports fans experience.

More investment news: https://www.thecoinrepublic.com/2022/09/17/lootmogul-sport-metaverse-company-secured-200-million-in-funding/

For more details visit: https://lootmogul.com

LootMogul Community - https://www.instagram.com/lootmogul/

About Hoop Culture

Hoop Culture is the premier, one-stop store for copping unique basketball accessories; the forerunner of the independent street and lifestyle apparel, setting trends with each and every new arrival. Hoop Culture currently sells products in 38 countries around the world, and maintains a vast social media network of over 150 million impressions a month.

For more information: https://hoopculture.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1907500/LootMogul_Hoop_Culture.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1900970/LootMogul_New_Logo.jpg

LootMogul Logo (PRNewsfoto/Lootmogul)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lootmogul-sports-metaverse-announces-first-naming-rights-deal-to-hoop-culture-301633118.html

SOURCE LootMogul

