MP Materials to Participate in Jefferies 2026 Global Industrials Conference

MP Materials to Participate in Jefferies 2026 Global Industrials Conference

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) today announced that Ryan Corbett, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in Jefferies Industrials Conference on Wednesday, September 9, 2026, at 10:50 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast and replay will be available at https://investors.mpmaterials.com/ .

About MP Materials

MP Materials (NYSE: MP) is America's only fully integrated rare earth producer with capabilities spanning the entire supply chain—from mining and processing to advanced metallization and magnet manufacturing. We extract and refine materials from one of the world's richest rare earth deposits in California and manufacture the world's strongest and most efficient permanent magnets. Our products enable innovation across critical sectors of the modern economy, including transportation, energy, robotics, defense, and aerospace. More information is available at https://mpmaterials.com/ .

Join the MP Materials community on X , YouTube and LinkedIn .

Investors:
ir@mpmaterials.com

Media:
media@mpmaterials.com

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