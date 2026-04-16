Generation Uranium Defines Multiple High-Impact Drill Targets At Yath Project, Leveraging Proven Discovery Model In One of Canada's Hottest Uranium Districts

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, British Columbia April 16, 2026 - TheNewswire Generation Uranium Inc. (TSXV: GEN,OTC:GENRF, OTCQB: GENRF, FRA: W85) ("Generation" or the "Company") is pleased to announce significant advancement in target definition and exploration planning at its 100%-owned Yath Uranium Project in Nunavut, positioning the Company for a highly anticipated and catalyst-rich 2026 drill program.
Following an extensive winter technical review, Generation has significantly upgraded its exploration model through the integration of modern geophysics, historic datasets, and structural analysis—placing the Company in a strong position to pursue district-scale uranium discovery in 2026, pending final permit approval.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
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Multiple high-impact drill targets defined across structurally controlled uranium corridors
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Direct application of a proven discovery model from adjacent Angilak Project success
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Unsurveyed high-potential zone identified—MMT expansion planned
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Advanced inversion modeling underway integrating multiple historic geophysical datasets
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Targeting structural convergence zones—a key control in major uranium discoveries
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Positioned for Generation for it first-ever drill campaign at Yath
Leveraging Proven Discovery Models in a High-Activity Uranium District
A cornerstone of Generation's strategy is the integration of the Expert Geophysics MobileMT ("MMT") survey, flown in 2024, with emerging discovery models successfully applied by neighboring operator Atha Energy at the adjacent Angilak Project, (see reference below). Atha's recent high-grade uranium discoveries and aggressive $63 million exploration program underscore the exceptional prospectivity of the district(see reference below).
Generation's technical team has systematically applied these validated exploration methodologies to the Yath Project, significantly enhancing confidence in the Company's target pipeline.
Expanding Coverage to Unlock Untested High-Potential Zones
During its review, the Company identified a key gap in the 2024 MMT survey caused by adverse weather conditions. Generation is currently in advanced discussions with Expert Geophysics to complete this survey coverage in 2026, unlocking a previously untested and highly prospective portion of the property.
In parallel, the Company is advancing sophisticated inversion modeling using historic datasets, including:
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AeroTEM (2008) TDEM
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Fugro DIGHEM (2011) FDEM
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Ground VLF surveys
This integrated approach is expected to significantly refine and enhance drill targeting across the project.
Multiple High-Impact Drill Targets Identified
Generation has identified several compelling drill target areas across the Yath Project, including:
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VGR Trend– Priority target with planned seismic survey
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BOG Zone– Located along a northeast mineralized trend
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Fog IM-6 Targets– Defined along east-west structural corridors
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Embryo, Lucky Break, MP-25, Boulder Lake– Located at the convergence of key structural trends, representing high-priority zones for uranium deposition
The intersection of these structural trends is a critical control observed in major uranium systems and represents a strong focus for discovery-driven drilling.
2026: A Transformational Year Ahead
With a fully integrated targeting model, expanding geophysical coverage, and a growing inventory of high-quality targets, Generation is rapidly advancing toward its first-ever drill program at Yath.
The upcoming field season is expected to include:
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Targeted seismic surveys
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Structural reinterpretation
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Completion of MMT coverage
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Drill testing of priority zones
CEO Michael Collins notes, "We are entering 2026 with a significantly strengthened technical understanding of the Yath Project and a pipeline of highly compelling drill targets. By integrating modern geophysics with proven discovery models from one of the most active uranium districts in Canada, we believe we are well positioned to make meaningful discoveries.
Exploration success comes from refining the details, and the work completed to date gives us a high degree of confidence as we move toward our first drill program."
Figure 1 Yath Claims with targets, structure and historic samples and drilling
Strong District Context Supports Upside Potential
Historic exploration has already identified uranium mineralization within the broader district, including the LAC 50 and RIB deposits located south of Yath. Recent work by neighboring operators has further validated the significance of northeast-trending structures in controlling uranium mineralization.
The Company cautions that mineralization on adjacent properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Yath Project.
Michael Collins, President, CEO and Director, a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 (Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects), has reviewed the scientific information that forms the basis for this news release and has approved the disclosure herein.
For additional information on the Yath Uranium Project and Generation Uranium, please visit our website: generationuranium.com .
Michael Collins, P.Geo., Chief Executive Officer
+1(778) 819-7881
About Generation Uranium
Generation Uranium is a Canadian exploration company focused on advancing high-quality uranium assets in premier jurisdictions. Its flagship Yath Project is strategically located in Nunavut's Angilak district—one of Canada's most active and rapidly emerging uranium camps.
With a growing portfolio of high-priority targets and exposure to proven mineralized trends, Generation is well positioned to contribute to the future global supply of clean nuclear energy.
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https://athaenergy.com/atha-energy-confirms-new-high-grade-discovery-at-angilak-project-rib-north-maiden-hole-returns-assays-with-34-7-m-of-composite-uranium-mineralization-including-13-6-m-grading-0-53-u%e2%82%83o%e2%82%88/
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https://athaenergy.com/atha-energy-initiates-ongoing-site-mobilization-in-advance-of-2026-exploration-program-exploration-activities-commencing-in-april/
This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected including, but not limited to, market conditions, availability of financing, actual results of the Company's exploration and other activities, environmental risks, future metal prices, operating risks, accidents, labor issues, delays in obtaining governmental approvals and permits, and other risks in the mining industry. All the forward-looking statements made in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those in our continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances save as required by applicable law.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this news release.
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