Motorola Solutions Voted #1 Best Workplace for Innovators by Fast Company

Company recognized for its culture of innovation and development of purpose-built AI that helps save lives

Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) today announced it has been voted #1 by Fast Company for " Best Workplaces for Innovators ." Motorola Solutions was selected for its leadership in developing purpose-built AI that automates tasks and augments human attention, helping people detect, respond, verify and resolve safety and security threats.

Fast Company honored Motorola Solutions for Assist , its AI assistant designed for the high-stakes environment of public safety. Every 911 call, of which over 240 million are placed in the U.S. each year , triggers the rapid flow of critical, sometimes disparate, information into the public safety command center. Dispatchers must remain calm during a caller's worst moments, rapidly cross-checking details, locating first responders and providing critical support until help arrives. Motorola Solutions' Assist is purpose-built for these high-stress, high-stakes situations, enabling dispatchers to focus on critical tasks and providing responders in the field with verified, tailored information for faster, more cohesive teamwork to help save lives.

"At Motorola Solutions, we're not just building software; we're architecting the future of safety to make a real impact when it matters most," said Mahesh Saptharishi, executive vice president and chief technology officer, Motorola Solutions. "This recognition underscores our commitment to fostering a culture where groundbreaking ideas and purpose-built AI can thrive, building on our long history of working with emergency responders to develop lifesaving technologies that fit seamlessly into their workflows."

Over the last decade, Motorola Solutions has invested approximately $18 billion in organic R&D and acquisitions, including investments to advance AI applications across its portfolio of public safety and enterprise security solutions. The company is committed to responsible technology design, development and use, highlighted by its AI labels - a first for public safety and enterprise security products - providing clear, concise information about how AI is used across its technologies.

"AI has the potential to transform our ability to help save lives," said Mindi Bartee, PSAP education manager, Greater Harris County 911 Emergency Network. "When there's an emergency, it takes multiple departments working together cohesively to coordinate a quick and appropriate response. Assist gives us the information we need to work with higher efficiency, accuracy and speed."

Fast Company reviews over a thousand applications for its annual prestigious recognition, honoring the top 100 companies creating groundbreaking products and building a culture where innovation can thrive.

About Motorola Solutions

Safety and security are at the heart of everything we do at Motorola Solutions. We build and connect technologies to help protect people, property and places. Our solutions foster the collaboration that's critical for safer communities, safer schools, safer hospitals, safer businesses, and ultimately, safer nations. Learn more about our commitment to innovating for a safer future for us all at www.motorolasolutions.com .

