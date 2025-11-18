Motorola Solutions Increases Quarterly Dividend 11 Percent

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: MSI) today announced that its board of directors has increased its regular quarterly dividend by 11 percent to $1.21 per share. The next quarterly dividend will be payable in cash on January 15, 2026 to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 15, 2025.
About Motorola Solutions | Solving for safer
Safety and security are at the heart of everything we do at Motorola Solutions. We build and connect technologies to help protect people, property and places. Our solutions foster the collaboration that's critical for safer communities, safer schools, safer hospitals, safer businesses, and ultimately, safer nations. Learn more about our commitment to innovating for a safer future for us all at www.motorolasolutions.com .
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251117907707/en/
Media Contact
Alexandra Reynolds
Motorola Solutions
Alexandra.Reynolds@motorolasolutions.com
+1 312 965 3968
Investor Contact
Tim Yocum
Motorola Solutions
Tim.Yocum@motorolasolutions.com
+1 847 576 6899