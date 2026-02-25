Motorola Solutions Declares Quarterly Dividend

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: MSI) today announced that its board of directors has approved a regular quarterly dividend of one dollar and twenty-one cents ($1.21) per share. The next quarterly dividend will be payable in cash on April 15, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 20, 2026.
Safety and security are at the heart of everything we do at Motorola Solutions. We build and connect technologies to help protect people, property and places. Our solutions foster the collaboration that's critical for safer communities, safer schools, safer hospitals, safer businesses, and ultimately, safer nations. Learn more about our commitment to innovating for a safer future for us all at www.motorolasolutions.com .
