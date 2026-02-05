Morgan Stanley to Host 17th Annual Go Red Women's Leadership Event in Collaboration with the American Heart Association

In special recognition of the Go Red for Women ® campaign, Morgan Stanley Wealth Management will collaborate with the American Heart Association in Westchester and Fairfield Counties, to host the 17th Annual Go Red Women's Leadership event on Friday, February 6 at 8:00 a.m. EST at Morgan Stanley's Purchase, NY offices. The event will also be live streamed.
As in years prior, the leadership event is part of Morgan Stanley's long-standing support of the Go Red for Women® campaign, designed to celebrate the power and authentic voices of women as well as their influence and strength in numbers against a silent killer.
"This event is always an opportunity to celebrate women who lead with purpose and to elevate the conversation around women's heart health—an issue that affects families and communities in profound ways," said Sandra L. Richards , Managing Director, Head of Global Sports & Entertainment and Segment Sales & Engagement, Morgan Stanley Wealth Management. "We're proud to convene voices and experiences that inspire action, resilience and leadership while building a community support system among us to combat the silent killer and promote heart health for the past 17 years."
The event will convene Morgan Stanley colleagues, clients, community members and leaders for a morning dedicated to women's heart health, education, leadership and purpose. Programming will include a heart-healthy breakfast experience, followed by special opening remarks, and two featured fireside conversations with trailblazers who are redefining their industries:
- Dystany Spurlock , a pioneering professional motorcycle drag racer and the only Black woman actively competing in professional motorsports globally, will be interviewed by Crystal McCrary , award-winning filmmaker, television producer, author and entrepreneur
- Ruth Carter , record-breaking Academy Award-winning costume designer celebrated for her groundbreaking work transforming the Black Panther superhero into an African King, the first Black person to win the Oscar for Best Costume Design, and for myriad other renowned work most recently in the critically acclaimed 2025 hit movie, "Sinners", will be interviewed by Morgan Stanley's own Sandra L. Richards.
�By partnering with the American Heart Association in Westchester and Fairfield Counties, we're reinforcing our shared commitment to awareness and education, while creating a meaningful experience that brings our community together," said Terri Ferri Managing Director, Market Executive Soundview Market, Morgan Stanley Wealth Management. "We look forward to welcoming guests on Friday morning for impactful conversations and inspiration they can carry forward."
Added Dawn French , Board Chair, American Heart Association in Westchester and Fairfield Counties: "Go Red for Women ® is about driving action and outcomes—through education, advocacy and community—so more women recognize their risk and feel empowered to protect their heart health. "We're grateful for Morgan Stanley's continued support and for events like this that help elevate awareness and inspire lasting change."
Founded in 1924, the American Heart Association is the nation's oldest and largest voluntary health organization dedicated to building healthier lives, free of heart disease and stroke. To help prevent, treat, and defeat these diseases – America's number one and number four killers – they fund cutting-edge research, conduct lifesaving public and professional educational programs, and advocate to protect public health.
For more information about the Go Red for Women® initiative, please visit: www.goredforwomen.org .
About Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is a leading global financial services firm providing investment banking, securities, investment management, and wealth management services. With offices in more than 42 countries, the Firm's employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions, and individuals. For more information about Morgan Stanley, please visit www.morganstanley.com .
About Morgan Stanley Wealth Management
Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, a global leader, provides access to a wide range of products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions, including brokerage and investment advisory services, financial and wealth planning, cash management and lending products and services, annuities and insurance, retirement, and trust services.
About the American Heart Association
The American Heart Association is a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives. Dedicated to ensuring equitable health in all communities, the organization has been a leading source of health information for more than one hundred years. Supported by more than 35 million volunteers globally, we fund groundbreaking research, advocate for the public's health, and provide critical resources to save and improve lives affected by cardiovascular disease and stroke. By driving breakthroughs and implementing proven solutions in science, policy, and care, we work tirelessly to advance health and transform lives every day. Connect with us on heart.org , Facebook , X or by calling 1-800-AHA-USA1.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260205633986/en/
Christine Jockle - christine.jockle@morganstanley.com
Jamie Palmer - jamie.palmer@morganstanleypwm.com
Actum (on behalf of Morgan Stanley) - teamms@actumllc.com