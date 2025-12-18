Morgan Stanley Investment Management ETF Platform Surpasses $10 Billion

Morgan Stanley Investment Management (MSIM) today announced its exchange-traded fund (ETF) platform surpassed $10 billion in assets under management. This milestone reflects strong investor appetite for MSIM's active and systematic ETFs that can potentially help investors meet their goals while leveraging MSIM's global investment capabilities.

"This achievement is a testament to the strength of our platform, robust demand and the commitment of our investment, distribution and operational teams, all of whom play a key role in expanding access to industry-leading solutions in the ETF wrapper," said Ben Huneke, Head of Morgan Stanley Investment Management. "When we launched this business, our goal was to provide differentiated value to our clients and the firm. Reaching this scale validates that vision and positions our world-class investment business for continued success."

Initially introduced in 2023 with six strategies, the ETF platform more than doubled in 2025 and now comprises 18 products that represent the vast investment capabilities across MSIM. Notably, the platform includes 10 Eaton Vance active fixed income ETFs, five Calvert responsible investing ETFs and three Parametric derivative income and hedged equity ETFs. ETF advantages include tax efficiency, transparency, cost and trading flexibility. The vehicle continues to resonate for both institutional and retail investors across the globe.

Ally Wallace, Global Head of Capital Markets and ETF Strategy for Morgan Stanley Investment Management, noted that strategy selection has helped drive platform growth and she believes it is a key consideration.

"We have been intentional and thoughtful about the types of strategies that we believe would resonate for clients and investors and align with our market expertise," she said. "Thorough research and preparation help us evaluate the potential viability of possible ETFs and allow us to select strategies we believe can effectively meet investor needs."

While the $10 billion mark is a significant achievement, Wallace states that MSIM is still a new player in the industry and plans to diversify and further expand its ETF offering.

"We strive to develop unique offerings that make sense for today's investor and to provide what we believe are first-rate investment choices," said Wallace. "Our rigorous vetting process includes exploring new market trends, listening to clients and considering investment insights from portfolio managers. This empowers us to create what we believe are compelling ETFs for today's market environment that address investors' distinct investment objectives."

About Morgan Stanley Investment Management

Morgan Stanley Investment Management, together with its investment advisory affiliates, has more than 1,400 investment professionals around the world and $1.8 trillion in assets under management or supervision as of September 30, 2025. Morgan Stanley Investment Management strives to provide outstanding long-term investment performance, service, and a comprehensive suite of investment management solutions to a diverse client base, which includes governments, institutions, corporations and individuals worldwide. For further information about Morgan Stanley Investment Management, please visit www.morganstanley.com/im .

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is a leading global financial services firm providing a wide range of investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. With offices in 42 countries, the Firm's employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions and individuals. For more information about Morgan Stanley, please visit www.morganstanley.com .

Media Relations Contact:
Colleen McElhinney
617.672.8995
Colleen.McElhinney@morganstanley.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Morgan StanleyMSNYSE:MSFintech Investing
MS
The Conversation (0)
Spartan Metals Provides Encouraging Drill Assay Results for Tungstonia Tailings at its Eagle Project, Nevada

Spartan Metals Provides Encouraging Drill Assay Results for Tungstonia Tailings at its Eagle Project, Nevada

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, Canada, December 18, 2025 TheNewswire - Spartan Metals Corp. ("Spartan" or the "Company") (TSX-V: W | OTCQB: SPRMF | FSE: J03) is pleased to announce assay results from the drilling program at the Tungstonia Tailings deposit, which is part of the company's 100% owned... Keep Reading...
Apollo Silver Secures 100% Interest in Athena Claims at Langtry

Apollo Silver Secures 100% Interest in Athena Claims at Langtry

Apollo Silver Corp. ("Apollo Silver" or the "Company") (TSX.V:APGO, OTCQB:APGOF, Frankfurt:6ZF) is pleased to announce that, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Stronghold Silver USA Corp., the Company has completed all payments required under the Option to Purchase Agreement dated December 21,... Keep Reading...
Antimony Stocks - How One Small Player Plans to Play a Key Role in Advancing US Critical Materials Independence

Antimony Stocks - How One Small Player Plans to Play a Key Role in Advancing US Critical Materials Independence

Locksley's (LKYRF) strategy to deliver a fully integrated US-based "Mine to Market" critical minerals supply chainInvestorideas.com (www.investorideas.com) a go-to platform for big investing ideas for traders, including critical mineral stocks, reports on the future of Antimony and key stocks in... Keep Reading...
Heliostar Restarts Mining Operations at San Agustin, Durango

Heliostar Restarts Mining Operations at San Agustin, Durango

HIGHLIGHTS: Restart of mining operations at San Agustin Mining the reserve will produce 45,000 ounces at an AISC of $1,990/GEO providing a margin of over $2,300/oz at current spot gold prices Oxide targets drilling program underway with 37 holes completed and submitted for analysis Heliostar... Keep Reading...
NevGold Adds 6 Square Kilometers of Highly Prospective Outcropping Antimony-Gold Targets at Limo Butte, Nevada

NevGold Adds 6 Square Kilometers of Highly Prospective Outcropping Antimony-Gold Targets at Limo Butte, Nevada

Nevgold Corp. ("NevGold" or the "Company") (TSXV:NAU,OTC:NAUFF) (OTCQX:NAUFF) (Frankfurt:5E50) is pleased to announce that is has staked an additional 90 claims, approximately 6 square kilometers or 1500 acres, with strong antimony-gold prospectivity at its Limousine Butte Project (the... Keep Reading...
Hands typing on a laptop with "open banking" text and related icons hovering above.

Canada’s Big Open Banking Move: Unlocking Consumer Control and Financial Innovation

In its 2025 federal budget, the Canadian government lays out a bold blueprint to foster competition, innovation and inclusion in the financial sector by accelerating open banking adoption. With the Big Six banks holding 93 percent of banking assets, this consumer-driven reform aims to dismantle... Keep Reading...

Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb Join Evercore as Senior Managing Directors in the Transportation Investment Banking Group

Evercore announced today that Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb have joined the firm as senior managing directors in its transportation investment banking group. Both will be based in Richmond, Virginia, where Evercore has opened a new office as part of its ongoing initiative to further expand its... Keep Reading...
Justin Grossbard, co-founder of CompareForexBrokers.

Managing Wealth Across Borders: Q&A with CompareForexBrokers’ Justin Grossbard

Navigating international money transfers can be costly and complex, with hidden fees and poor exchange rates often eroding returns. To shed light on how individuals and businesses can better manage these transactions, the Investing News Network sat down for a Q&A with Justin Grossbard,... Keep Reading...
Text saying "decentralized finance" with colorful digital chart backdrop.

A Guide to DeFi: Understanding Decentralized Finance

Decentralized finance (DeFi) is a revolutionary shift in the financial landscape, offering a blockchain-based system that facilitates transactions without relying on traditional intermediaries like banks or brokerages. While the DeFi sector experienced a challenging period through 2022 and early... Keep Reading...
Contactless payment with blue card on smartphone displaying €18.00.

Digital Finance Fuels Record Savings Growth in Developing Nations: World Bank

Formal saving in developing economies surged to its highest level in more than a decade in 2024, powered largely by the widespread use of mobile phones and digital financial tools, the World Bank said in its new Global Findex 2025 report.For the first time, 40 percent of adults in low- and... Keep Reading...
Blue cubes with illuminated edges and symbols, arranged in a geometric pattern.

Fintech Firm Velocity Raises US$10 Million for Enterprise Stablecoin Infrastructure

In what is believed to be the largest European pre-seed funding round of the year, UK fintech startup Velocity has emerged with US$10 million in early backing to develop a stablecoin infrastructure platform. The initiative is aimed squarely at large enterprises grappling with outdated... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Pinnacle Closes First Tranche of Private Placement

RETRANSMISSION: LaFleur Minerals Upsizes LIFE and Flow-Through Unit Offerings

Turnium and Syntheia AI Commence Commercial Rollout of AI-Powered Communications Platform Across Partner Network

Surface Metals Inc. Engages Barwicki Investor Relations to Lead Strategic Investor Relations and Shareholder Communication Program

Related News

Copper Investing

Copper Outlook: World Edition

Precious Metals Investing

Pinnacle Closes First Tranche of Private Placement

Precious Metals Investing

RETRANSMISSION: LaFleur Minerals Upsizes LIFE and Flow-Through Unit Offerings

Copper Outlook: Australia Edition

Copper Investing

Copper Outlook

silver investing

First Majestic to Sell Del Toro Silver Mine to Sierra Madre in US$60 Million Deal

Battery Metals Investing

Surface Metals Inc. Engages Barwicki Investor Relations to Lead Strategic Investor Relations and Shareholder Communication Program