Morgan Stanley Investment Management ETF Platform Surpasses $10 Billion

Morgan Stanley Investment Management (MSIM) today announced its exchange-traded fund (ETF) platform surpassed $10 billion in assets under management. This milestone reflects strong investor appetite for MSIM's active and systematic ETFs that can potentially help investors meet their goals while leveraging MSIM's global investment capabilities.
"This achievement is a testament to the strength of our platform, robust demand and the commitment of our investment, distribution and operational teams, all of whom play a key role in expanding access to industry-leading solutions in the ETF wrapper," said Ben Huneke, Head of Morgan Stanley Investment Management. "When we launched this business, our goal was to provide differentiated value to our clients and the firm. Reaching this scale validates that vision and positions our world-class investment business for continued success."
Initially introduced in 2023 with six strategies, the ETF platform more than doubled in 2025 and now comprises 18 products that represent the vast investment capabilities across MSIM. Notably, the platform includes 10 Eaton Vance active fixed income ETFs, five Calvert responsible investing ETFs and three Parametric derivative income and hedged equity ETFs. ETF advantages include tax efficiency, transparency, cost and trading flexibility. The vehicle continues to resonate for both institutional and retail investors across the globe.
Ally Wallace, Global Head of Capital Markets and ETF Strategy for Morgan Stanley Investment Management, noted that strategy selection has helped drive platform growth and she believes it is a key consideration.
"We have been intentional and thoughtful about the types of strategies that we believe would resonate for clients and investors and align with our market expertise," she said. "Thorough research and preparation help us evaluate the potential viability of possible ETFs and allow us to select strategies we believe can effectively meet investor needs."
While the $10 billion mark is a significant achievement, Wallace states that MSIM is still a new player in the industry and plans to diversify and further expand its ETF offering.
"We strive to develop unique offerings that make sense for today's investor and to provide what we believe are first-rate investment choices," said Wallace. "Our rigorous vetting process includes exploring new market trends, listening to clients and considering investment insights from portfolio managers. This empowers us to create what we believe are compelling ETFs for today's market environment that address investors' distinct investment objectives."
About Morgan Stanley Investment Management
Morgan Stanley Investment Management, together with its investment advisory affiliates, has more than 1,400 investment professionals around the world and $1.8 trillion in assets under management or supervision as of September 30, 2025. Morgan Stanley Investment Management strives to provide outstanding long-term investment performance, service, and a comprehensive suite of investment management solutions to a diverse client base, which includes governments, institutions, corporations and individuals worldwide. For further information about Morgan Stanley Investment Management, please visit www.morganstanley.com/im .
About Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is a leading global financial services firm providing a wide range of investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. With offices in 42 countries, the Firm's employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions and individuals. For more information about Morgan Stanley, please visit www.morganstanley.com .
